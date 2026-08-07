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Irish farm brings 200 falcons to Malham event

Irish farm brings 200 falcons to Malham event
Organized by the National Center for Falcons at its headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh, the event features leading local and international breeding farms. (SPA)
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Updated 07 August 2026 16:03
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Irish farm brings 200 falcons to Malham event

Irish farm brings 200 falcons to Malham event
Updated 07 August 2026 16:03
SPA
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RIYADH: An Irish farm, prompted by gains from previous editions of the International Falcon Breeders Auction, have brought 200 birds to this year’s event.

Organized by the National Center for Falcons at its headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh, the event features leading local and international breeding farms.

Nasser Al-Nuaimi of Qatar, a partner at Ireland Falcon, said the farm is committed to presenting some of its finest champion-producing falcon bloodlines.

He said the farm has participated in the event since its launch several years ago, reflecting the confidence it has earned and its growing international reputation.

Al-Nuaimi said the farm’s successes and gains from previous participations encouraged it to enter this year’s auction with the falcons from its top breeding lines.

He added that these bloodlines have consistently produced outstanding results in competitions, including the King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival, where they have secured several top placements. The event is being held until Aug. 25.

Topics: Malham

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