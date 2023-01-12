You are here

Jordanian army investigates what might be remains of Jordanian soldiers found in Jerusalem

Jordanian army investigates what might be remains of Jordanian soldiers found in Jerusalem
Military vehicles destroyed by Israel's Air Force are seen near the Mitla Pass during June 1967 War. (File/Reuters)
Jordanian army investigates what might be remains of Jordanian soldiers found in Jerusalem

Jordanian army investigates what might be remains of Jordanian soldiers found in Jerusalem
  • Military officials said more tests will be required to determine whether the remains are those of 15 troops killed in Beit Hanina during the June 1967 war
AMMAN: The Jordanian Armed Forces said on Wednesday that they are working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to follow up on the discovery in Jerusalem of what might be the remains of 15 Jordanian soldiers.

It is believed they were killed in the town of Beit Hanina in northern East Jerusalem during the June 1967 war, the Jordan News Agency reported.

A JAF source said a military task force was sent on Wednesday to investigate and examine the remains but additional laboratory tests will be required to determine the identities of the individuals.

 

Topics: Jordan

Updated 25 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

Israeli army makes plans to resettle 1,000 Palestinians without government’s knowledge

Israeli army makes plans to resettle 1,000 Palestinians without government’s knowledge
  • Preparations reportedly began in November but the plans were not presented to the government until last week, sources said
  • The plans involve 12 West Bank villages, an increase over the eight included in a recent petition on the issue submitted by residents to the Supreme Court
Updated 25 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Officials from the Israeli armed forces have been making plans to forcibly move about 1,000 Palestinians from villages in Masafer Yatta, near southern Hebron in the southern West Bank, without the Israeli government’s knowledge, according to Israeli sources.

The army’s Central District Command began preparations in November to displace the residents so that the military can conduct regular training exercises in the area, the sources said.

The plan was said to have been presented to the government for the first time only last week, after the new administration took over, and the displacement of residents is due to take place this year. The sources said decision was communicated by officials from the Israeli Civil Administration, which oversees civilian affairs in the Occupied Territories, to the Palestinian Authority during a meeting last week in the West Bank.

The forced displacement of civilians from, or within, the Palestinian Territories is prohibited under international humanitarian law.

Representatives of the Palestinian Authority have told people in Masafer Yatta that the Civil Administration officials informed them of plans to displace residents from 12 villages, an increase over the eight that were included in the most recent, failed, petition on the issue submitted by the residents to the Supreme Court. Officials from the Israeli armed forces propose that the residents of the villages be moved to two new sites in the region and can choose the location of one of them.

Israeli security and political sources reportedly have expressed concern about the behavior of military officials in the case, warning that it is a “warning signal” about future plans affecting Palestinians and the ability of the army to stand up to politicians, the far right and the settlers who “pressure senior officers and expect them to make decisions that are consistent with their ideas according to political and non-professional considerations.”

Nidal Younis, head of the Masafer Yatta Villages Council, told Arab News that attacks on Palestinians by the Israeli army, police and settlers have increased dramatically since a ruling by the Israeli Supreme Court in May to displace eight communities, restrict the movement of residents of other villages, prevent non-residents from entering certain villages, and confiscate agricultural machinery and vehicles. Meanwhile settlers have attacked residents of Masafer Yatta, their livestock pastures, and prevented them from plowing their land and cultivating crops used to feed their livestock.

“The goal of escalating attacks against us is to make our lives difficult and impossible, and thus push us and force us to leave our villages and leave our land for them to control,” said Younis.

The villages in Masafer Yatta occupy an area of about 13.5 square miles and include five schools and five medical centers. About 1,150 Palestinians from 215 households live there, including 569 children.

The residents depend on humanitarian aid due to the restrictive and discriminatory planning regime they face. Israeli authorities have issued demolition or “stop work” orders against most of the homes, animal shelters, and community infrastructure in the villages on the grounds that they were constructed without the required building permits, which are almost impossible for Palestinians to obtain. This has impeded the development of adequate housing, infrastructure and livelihoods.

In addition to the threat of their homes being demolished, the communities also face violence from settlers at a nearby outpost who have blocked roads in the area, attacked farmers, and set haystacks and grazing areas on fire. This has undermined the physical security of villagers, negatively affected their mental and psycho-social health, lowered their standard of living, and increased their dependence on humanitarian aid.

The rearing of livestock provides the community’s primary source of income but access to grazing land has been reduced by military and settlement activity.

Younis Arar, head of the International Relations Unit at the Settlement and Wall Resistance Commission, told Arab News that there is growing concern for the remaining villagers given that Israeli authorities removed eight of the 12 communities from the villages of Masafer Yatta following the Supreme Court decision last year — and especially since the new far-right Israeli government came to power in late December.

Arar said there has been an increase in demolitions of buildings and the destruction of land in Masafer Yatta carried out by Israeli authorities in the past two weeks, and that Palestinians are planning protests in an attempt to resist the forced displacement of residents.

Palestinian officials have expressed disappointment in the efforts of the international community to prevent Israeli authorities from implementing their forced resettlement plans, in particular the weakness of statements issued by the EU and the UN, which did not go beyond expressing concern and did not include any steps to attempt to force Israeli authorities to back down.

Humanitarian organizations and donors have been providing assistance to help meet the needs of the remaining communities in Masafer Yatta, including water and electricity, and prevent forced displacement. However, Israeli authorities are reportedly impeding such efforts by issuing demolition or “stop work” orders, confiscating vehicles and equipment, restricting access to land, and preventing humanitarian workers from entering the area.

The schools in the area, built with support from international donors, face pending demolition orders, as do the medical centers. Activists warn that forced evictions create many humanitarian needs that must be addressed to ensure people are protected and have access to essential services.

Topics: Israel Palestine

Top Turkiye, Syria, Russia diplomats to meet soon

Top Turkiye, Syria, Russia diplomats to meet soon
Updated 12 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

Top Turkiye, Syria, Russia diplomats to meet soon

Top Turkiye, Syria, Russia diplomats to meet soon
  • Such a meeting would mark the highest-level talks between Ankara and Damascus since the Syrian war began in 2011
Updated 12 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkiye, Syria and Russia aim to schedule a meeting of their foreign ministers this month and possibly before the middle of next week, though no date or location has yet been chosen, a senior Turkish official said on Wednesday.

Such a meeting would mark the highest-level talks between Ankara and Damascus since the Syrian war began in 2011 and signal a further thaw in ties.

NATO member Turkiye has played a major part in the conflict, backing President Bashar Assad’s opponents and sending troops into the north. Moscow is Assad’s main ally and Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged recon- ciliation with Ankara.

The official, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said the meeting could happen either before of after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is scheduled to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the United States on Jan. 18.

“Discussions are continuing (and) an exact date is not yet set. There are no problems with the meeting, they are just working on timing,” the official said, adding it would happen either in Moscow or another location.

The Turkish and Syrian defense ministers held landmark talks in Moscow last month to discuss border security and other issues. Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he may meet Assad after a trilateral foreign ministers meeting.

Syrian pro-government newspaper Al-Watan reported on Monday there were no specific dates set for the trilateral meeting. Moscow has not commented on meeting plans.

The conflict in Syria, which has killed hundreds of thousands of people, displaced millions and drawn in regional and world powers, has ground on into a second decade, although fighting has cooled.

With backing from Russia and Iran, Assad’s government has recovered most Syrian territory. Turkish-backed opposition fighters still control a pocket in the northwest, and Kurdish fighters backed by the United States also control territory near the Turkish border.

Washington does not support countries re-establishing ties with Assad. It has partnered with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which includes the YPG militia, in fighting Islamic State in Syria.

The meeting of top diplomats would shift talks toward political issues and away from security, and set the stage for Erdogan and Assad to meet, the senior official said.

A second senior Turkish official told Reuters that Ankara seeks the safe return of Syrian refugees and cooperation with Damascus in targeting the YPG, the primary target of its ongoing cross-border military strikes.

Topics: Turkiye Syria Russia

Jailed Iranian activist tells of torture and forced confessions in notorious Evin prison

Jailed Iranian activist tells of torture and forced confessions in notorious Evin prison
Updated 15 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Jailed Iranian activist tells of torture and forced confessions in notorious Evin prison

Jailed Iranian activist tells of torture and forced confessions in notorious Evin prison
  • Qolian told of the brutal tactics interrogators use to obtain confessions that are broadcast on state television
  • The activist said an interrogator demanded that she describe, on camera, details of sexual relationships
Updated 15 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: In a letter written inside Tehran’s notorious Evin prison, Sepideh Qolian, a prominent female Iranian activist, revealed how prisoners are tortured to extract confessions, the BBC reported.

Qolian was arrested in 2018 and convicted of acting “against national security” for her support of a strike and protest by workers at a sugar factory in Iran’s Khuzestan province. She is serving a five-year sentence and studying law in prison.

In her letter, seen by the BBC, Qolian describes the brutal interrogations that she and other detainees endured. Coerced confessions obtained in this way are subsequently broadcast on state television.

Qolian wrote that prison’s “cultural” wing, where she sits her law exams, is also used as a “torture and interrogation” facility.

“The exams room is filled with young boys and girls, and the shouts of torturers can be heard,” she writes in her letter.

Qolian also revealed details of her own interrogation and forced confession in 2018. She wrote that a female interrogator blindfolded her and demanded that she describe, on camera, alleged sexual relationships she had. She refused to do so.

After hours of questioning, Qolian said she begged to be taken to a restroom. The female interrogator took her to the women’s toilets, shoved her inside and locked the door. The toilet was inside an interrogation room, and could hear a man being tortured and whipped.

“The sounds of torture continued for hours, or maybe a day, maybe more. I lost track of time,” she wrote.

After she was let out of the toilet, and while sleep-deprived after three days of continuous interrogation, she said she was taken to a room where a video camera was set up and given a pre-written statement to read.

“I took the script from her as I was half-conscious and sat in front of the camera and read it,” Qolian wrote. Her conviction and sentence were based on that confession.

Qolian identified her interrogator as Ameneh Sadat Zabihpour, who was sanctioned by the US Treasury Department in November for her role in obtaining and broadcasting forced confessions of dual nationals and other prisoners.

Zabihpour sued Qolian over her allegations, as a result of which the activist received an additional eight-month prison sentence.

Qolian ends her letter by describing the ongoing anti-regime protests in Iran as a “revolution.”

She writes: “In the fourth year of my imprisonment I can finally hear the footsteps of liberation from all across Iran.

“Today the sounds we hear on the streets of Marivan, Izeh, Rasht, Sistan and Baluchistan, and across Iran, are louder than the sounds in interrogation rooms, this is the sound of a revolution, the true sound of woman, life, freedom.”

 

Topics: Iran Protests 2022

Turkiye frees top doctor who sought chemical arms probe

Turkiye frees top doctor who sought chemical arms probe
Updated 20 min 38 sec ago
AFP

Turkiye frees top doctor who sought chemical arms probe

Turkiye frees top doctor who sought chemical arms probe
  • Turkish Medical Association head Sebnem Korur Fincanci found guilty of disseminating ‘terrorist propaganda’
Updated 20 min 38 sec ago
AFP

ISTANBUL: A Turkish court on Wednesday released an internationally respected medic who outraged President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by backing a probe into the army’s alleged use of chemical weapons in Iraq.

Turkish Medical Association head Sebnem Korur Fincanci was detained and jailed in October for using a television interview to highlight claims that first surfaced in media close to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party.

The militia alleged that 17 of its fighters had died in Turkish chemical weapons attacks in the mountains of northern Iraq that month.

The PKK is considered a terrorist organization by Ankara and its Western allies for waging a bloody insurgency since 1984.

Its media outlets are banned in Turkiye and its claims are uniformly rejected by Ankara.

An Istanbul criminal court on Wednesday found Fincanci guilty of disseminating “terrorist propaganda” — a charge that could have seen her jailed for seven and a half years.

But it sentenced her to less than three years in prison and ordered her immediate release while she appeals.

The judgment delivers a rare setback for prosecutors in a country where thousands of government critics and political opponents — many of them Kurds — languish behind bars.

“We thought they would keep her in jail,” defense lawyer Meric Eyuboglu said after the trial.

“We were preparing for the worst, and this is a surprise. We are happy for her.” 

Fincanci is a forensic medicine expert and rights defenders who helped draft a 1999 protocol that the United Nations took as the basis for its work on documenting torture.

Her decision to add weight to the PKK allegations infuriated the Turkish army and was personally condemned by Erdogan.

The Turkish leader accused Fincanci of “speaking the language of terrorism” while the Defense Ministry called her comments “slander.”

The trial was accompanied by stepped-up security measures and a heavy riot police presence both inside and outside the Istanbul courthouse.

Fincanci told the court during three days of hearings that she did not expect a fair verdict after coming under personal attack from Erdogan.

She cited a Turkish poll showing that “one out of every two people believes that people are in prison based on what they think.”

Fincanci’s medical association has a history of supporting opposition causes and sparring with Erdogan’s government.

It criticized the Health Ministry’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and staged protests demanding better pay.

The union says that all 11 of its executive committee members are now under investigation for potential “membership of a terrorist organization.”

Fincanci herself was briefly detained in 2016 for appearing as a guest editor for a small newspaper read by Turkiye’s Kurdish community.

But her collaborations with forensic experts working with the United Nations in places such as Bosnia drew international attention to the trial.

“I am very happy now that Professor Sebnem Fincanci is released,” Standing Committee of European Doctors Vice President Ole Johan Bakke said after the trial.

“But she still has a sentence hanging over her,” he added. “We have to work very closely with the Turkish Medical Association to win that match as well.”

The Turkish association vowed to clear Fincanci’s name fully.

“Our struggle will continue,” it tweeted after the verdict. “Physicians, don’t be silent. The (association) cannot be Silenced!”

Topics: Turkiye

YouTubers tried by Houthi rebels for inciting ‘chaos’

YouTubers tried by Houthi rebels for inciting ‘chaos’
Updated 34 min 54 sec ago
AFP

YouTubers tried by Houthi rebels for inciting ‘chaos’

YouTubers tried by Houthi rebels for inciting ‘chaos’
  • The three YouTubers, including Mustafa Al-Mawmari who has more than 2 million followers, were detained in Sanaa in December after they published videos critical of the Iran-backed rebels
Updated 34 min 54 sec ago
AFP

Three Yemeni YouTubers stood trial in a Houthi rebel court on Wednesday charged with spreading misinformation and inciting “chaos,” according to court documents.

The three, including Mustafa Al-Mawmari who has more than 2 million followers, were detained in Sanaa in December after they published videos critical of the Iran-backed rebels, who seized the capital in 2014.

Ahmad Hajjar, who has more than 243,000 subscribers, and Ahmad Elaw with 800,000 also appeared before the court.

They were charged with “spreading misinformation” and “harming public interest,” as well as “inciting the masses to commit acts of chaos,” according to the court documents.

The Houthis are increasingly limiting individual liberties, including free speech and the of movement of women in areas they control.

The YouTubers’ influence was seen as “serving the aggression ... against Yemen” by the coalition, the court documents said.

Hajjar, 43, was the first to be captured after he accused the Houthis of “robbing the Yemeni people,” in a video watched by half a million viewers.

One of Hajjar’s relatives confirmed his arrest and said that “he was kidnapped from the street on Dec. 22.”

Hajjar’s family visited him in detention and found him in “terrible shape,” the relative said, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals. “He was not himself,” the relative added.

Topics: Yemen Houthis

