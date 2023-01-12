You are here

  • Home
  • US, Japan unveil plans to strengthen the alliance

US, Japan unveil plans to strengthen the alliance

US, Japan unveil plans to strengthen the alliance
Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada, Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, speak during a news conference at the State Department, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Washington. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n9vsu

Updated 12 January 2023
AP

US, Japan unveil plans to strengthen the alliance

US, Japan unveil plans to strengthen the alliance
Updated 12 January 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: The top national security officials from the US and Japan unveiled plans Wednesday to strengthen the alliance to help counter threats from North Korea and China, which they called the greatest challenge in the region.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the agreement reflects the two nations’ effort to deepen cooperation “across all realms,” including space, cybersecurity and emerging technologies.
“It is hard to overstate the importance of the US-Japan alliance for more than seven decades,” said Blinken, following the meeting at the State Department. “It’s been the cornerstone of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, ensuring the security, the liberty and prosperity of our people and people across the region.”
The two nations are revising their joint defense posture and planning increased military exercises as they confront rising threats from North Korea and increasing aggressiveness from China.
The US and Japanese foreign and defense ministers agreed to adjust the American troop presence on the island of Okinawa. Prior to the meeting, Japan’s defense ministry announced it was ready to start construction on an uninhabited island where the two militaries will hold joint military exercises.
Wednesday’s discussions will be followed by a meeting on Friday between President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at which they will underscore the importance of the relationship.
Kishida, on a weeklong trip to visit allies in Europe and North America, signed a defense agreement with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday that strengthens military ties between their two counties, also in response to China’s increasing military assertiveness.
Following their talks, Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and their Japanese counterparts, Yoshimasa Hayashi and Yasukazu Hamada, planned to issue a joint statement that will adjust, but not increase, the American troop presence on Okinawa.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, all four condemned China’s increasing aggression in the region and said the agreement will provide a strong path to counter that.
Austin noted that the agreement affirms America’s “ironclad commitment to defend Japan with a full range of capabilities, including nuclear” and underscores that Article 5 of the mutual security treaty applies to the Senkaku Islands. The disputed islands outside Japanese territorial waters are also claimed by Beijing.
The statement also adds a formal mention of space in the longstanding security treaty, making clear that “attacks to, from and within space” could trigger the mutual defense provisions of the treaty, according to an administration fact sheet. That had previously been outside the scope of the agreement.
Earlier Wednesday, Japan said it would soon begin constructing a pair of runways on the small southern island of Mageshima where the two militaries are to conduct joint exercises, including those of F-35B stealth fighters, amphibious operations and missile interception beginning around 2027.
The construction could start as early as Thursday, it said. The island, off the southwestern coast of Kagoshima on the southernmost main island of Kyushu, will be a hub for troop deployment and munition supply in case of a conflict like a Taiwan emergency.
Japan and the United States are moving one of their key flight exercise sites to the southern island, which is much closer to the US air base of Iwakuni, home to an F-35B fleet, than the current training site on Iwo Jima, where one of the bloodiest and most iconic battles of World War II was fought.
The changes in the deployment on Okinawa will transform the 12th Marine Regiment into a smaller, more rapidly mobile unit — the 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, which will be designed to be better equipped to fight an adversary and defend the US and its allies in the region, US officials said.
Austin said the regiment will bring “tremendous” capabilities to the region as a “more lethal, more agile, more capable” military unit.
The officials said the decision will not increase the number of Marines on the island and does not come with any significant change in weapons capability.
Reinforcement of military capability or troops is a sensitive issue for Okinawa, site of one of the bloodiest ground battles at the end of World War II. The island hosts more than half of the US troops based in Japan, and Okinawans want that number reduced.
A senior administration official, who requested anonymity to discuss negotiations with the Japanese, said historically negotiations involving US force posture in Okinawa have been “unbelievably fraught, incredibly challenging and difficult” and often took years to complete. But negotiations before Wednesday’s meeting were completed with striking speed, the official said.
The agreements follow Japan’s announcement last year that it would increase its defense spending to 2 percent of gross domestic product over five years. That would make its defense budget the world’s third-largest — a dramatic shift in Tokyo’s priorities that reflects growing concerns about North Korea and potential Chinese military action against Taiwan.
While there is a growing fear of a Taiwan emergency, many islands in the region are concerned that a defense buildup could increase the risks of getting embroiled in war.
The change in Okinawa is part of a broader shift being made across the Marine Corps to make the service better able to operate in contested areas, particularly within striking range of an enemy. That element is critical in the Indo-Pacific, where thousands of US and allied forces are easily within missile — or even rocket — range of both China and North Korea.
One Marine littoral regiment has already been set up in Hawaii, the second would be in Okinawa..
Details are still being worked out, but a littoral regiment is made up of roughly 2,000 Marines, and includes a combat team with an anti-ship missile battery, a logistics battalion and an air defense battalion. The current Marine regiment on Okinawa that it would essentially replace includes about 3,400 Marines and sailors. The overall number of Marines on Okinawa would remain about the same, officials said.
In their talks on Friday, Biden is expected to raise with Kishida the case of Lt. Ridge Alkonis, a US Navy officer deployed to Japan who has been jailed after pleading guilty last year to the negligent driving deaths of two Japanese citizens in May 2021, according to the senior administration official.
Alkonis’ family says he suddenly fell unconscious behind the wheel during a family trip on Mt. Fuji. He was so out of it, they say, that neither his daughter’s screams to wake up nor the impact of the collision roused him.
Alkonis’ car veered into parked cars and pedestrians in a parking lot, striking an elderly woman and her son-in-law, both of whom later died. Alkonis was sentenced to three years in prison in October, a sentence that the family and US lawmakers have called unduly harsh considering the circumstances. Alkonis also agreed to pay the victims’ $1.65 million in restitution.
The official said the administration was working “to find a compassionate resolution that’s consistent with the rule of law.”

Topics: US Japan

Related

Japanese PM highlights security concerns on trip to Europe, US
World
Japanese PM highlights security concerns on trip to Europe, US
Japan to develop 3,000km long-range missiles, deploy in 2030s
World
Japan to develop 3,000km long-range missiles, deploy in 2030s

Fate of Ukraine’s Soledar uncertain as Russian mercenary group Wagner claims control

Fate of Ukraine’s Soledar uncertain as Russian mercenary group Wagner claims control
Updated 12 January 2023
AFP

Fate of Ukraine’s Soledar uncertain as Russian mercenary group Wagner claims control

Fate of Ukraine’s Soledar uncertain as Russian mercenary group Wagner claims control
  • The war-battered salt mining town in the eastern Donetsk region lies some 15 kmfrom Bakhmut, a larger urban hub that Russia has been trying to seize
Updated 12 January 2023
AFP

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that fighting was still raging in a key eastern frontline city that a Russian mercenary group earlier said it controlled, as Moscow announced a new military commander in Ukraine.
The fate of Soledar in eastern Ukraine was uncertain after Russian group Wagner claimed it controlled the gateway town — but the Kremlin cautioned against declaring victory prematurely.
And in his daily address, Zelensky insisted the front was “holding.”
“The terrorist state and its propagandists are trying to pretend” to have achieved some successes in Soledar, Zelensky said, “but the fighting continues.”
Both Moscow and Kyiv have said the battle for Soledar has been long and brutal. If it did fall to Moscow’s forces, that would mark Russia’s first significant territorial gain in Ukraine in months.
The war-battered salt mining town in the eastern Donetsk region lies some 15 kilometers (nine miles) from Bakhmut, a larger urban hub that Russia has been trying to seize.
The head of Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, claimed Wednesday that his forces had “taken control of the whole territory of Soledar” while “urban battles” were fought in the city center.

Russian state news agency RIA Novosti published a photo it said had been taken in the salt mines of Soledar showing Prigozhin with armed fighters.
The Ukrainian military said the pictures were taken elsewhere.
And the Russian defense ministry urged caution, saying it was best to wait for “official announcements.”
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters on Wednesday that the United States could not confirm accounts that Soledar had fallen and the city had “gone back and forth a number of times, and it really is some pretty brutal fighting.”
On the road between Bakhmut and the city of Sloviansk further west, a wounded Ukrainian soldier waiting to be evacuated said fighting in Soledar was the toughest his brigade had seen.
But “nobody is planning to give up the city,” the 27-year-old, who goes by the nom de guerre Bober (Beaver), told AFP.

Moscow, meanwhile, announced it had put army chief of staff Valery Gerasimov in charge of the Ukraine conflict.
Sergei Surovikin — the commander of Russia’s forces in Ukraine for the past three months — will become Gerasimov’s deputy, the defense ministry announced Wednesday.
Analysts say that the competing statements around Soledar point to in-fighting among the Russian forces, who have been trying to capture the whole of Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region since failing to take Kyiv last year.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak told AFP he believed Russia was suffering “enormous” losses in the battle for the town but conceded that the Ukrainian side was also seeing casualties.
The fighting there and in neighboring Bakhmut is the “bloodiest” of the war so far, he said.
Earlier this week, Zelensky said Soledar had been flattened by fighting and that everything was “completely destroyed.”
On Wednesday, the president also said he had visited the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, near the border with EU member Poland, for talks on coordination and “border protection” — including the situation on Ukraine’s northern frontier with Belarus.
A close ally of Moscow, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko allowed Russian troops to use his country as a launchpad for their invasion in February.

After Belarus announced the establishment of a joint force with Moscow in the autumn, there had been fears of a frontline opening in the north. The fighting is currently concentrated in the east and south.
In the southern region of Kherson on Wednesday, an exploding Russian shell started a fire at a maternity ward.
“A powerful blast wave knocked out windows in the children’s ward and damaged one of the doctors’ offices,” regional governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said, adding that one employee was injured.
In the east, Russian strikes targeted Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv on Tuesday, in the wake of a surprise visit by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.
Baerbock vowed further German support for Kyiv, but her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, who accompanied her, said Berlin’s refusal to send Kyiv battle tanks was costing lives.
Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron promised Zelensky that Paris would send French-made light tanks to Kyiv — making France the first Western country to deliver tanks to Ukraine, and putting pressure on Germany.
Separately, Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said Wednesday that Warsaw was ready to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, but “within an international coalition.”
 

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine Donetsk Soledar

Related

Update Russia’s Wagner Group battle Ukrainian resistance in Soledar’s town center
World
Russia’s Wagner Group battle Ukrainian resistance in Soledar’s town center
Fierce fighting in Ukraine’s Soledar leaves battlefield strewn with corpses — Zelensky
World
Fierce fighting in Ukraine’s Soledar leaves battlefield strewn with corpses — Zelensky

Russia’s Wagner Group says it found body of a missing Briton in Ukraine

Russia’s Wagner Group says it found body of a missing Briton in Ukraine
Updated 12 January 2023
Reuters

Russia’s Wagner Group says it found body of a missing Briton in Ukraine

Russia’s Wagner Group says it found body of a missing Briton in Ukraine
  • A photo posted alongside the statement appeared to show passports bearing the names of Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Parry
  • Ukrainian police said the two left the city of Kramatorsk for the town of Soledar on Friday morning and were reported missing on Saturday evening
Updated 12 January 2023
Reuters

Forces from Russia’s Wagner Group on Wednesday found the body of one of two British voluntary aid workers reported missing in eastern Ukraine, the private military firm said in a statement.
It did not mention the name of the dead man but said documents belonging to both Britons had been found on his body.
A photo posted alongside the statement appeared to show passports bearing the names of Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Parry, the two missing workers.
Ukrainian police said on Monday they were looking for the pair who went missing in east Ukraine, the scene of heavy fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces.
“Today the body of one of them was found. Documents for both Britons were discovered with him,” said the Wagner statement. It did not give details on where the body was found.
Ukrainian police said the two left the city of Kramatorsk for the town of Soledar on Friday morning and were reported missing on Saturday evening after contact with them was lost.
A spokesperson for Britain’s Foreign Office said: “We are supporting the families of two British men who have gone missing in Ukraine.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Soledar Wagner group Andrew Bagshaw Christopher Parry

Related

Update Russia’s Wagner Group battle Ukrainian resistance in Soledar’s town center
World
Russia’s Wagner Group battle Ukrainian resistance in Soledar’s town center
Russia’s Wagner group facing UK court action over Ukraine ‘terrorism’
World
Russia’s Wagner group facing UK court action over Ukraine ‘terrorism’

Afghan migrant charged with murder in UK after dispute over e-scooter

Afghan migrant charged with murder in UK after dispute over e-scooter
Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

Afghan migrant charged with murder in UK after dispute over e-scooter

Afghan migrant charged with murder in UK after dispute over e-scooter
  • Afghan migrant Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai, also 21, who was seen on CCTV fleeing the scene
  • He told arresting officers he was 16, but the court has since determined that he is 21
Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A man was allegedly stabbed to death by an Afghan asylum seeker while attempting to break up an argument over an e-scooter, a UK court has heard.

Thomas Roberts, 21, was knifed twice outside a sandwich shop in the English town of Bournemouth on March 12 last year.

Afghan migrant Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai, also 21, who was seen on CCTV fleeing the scene, is currently on trial at Salisbury Crown Court charged with the murder of Roberts.

Prosecutor Nic Lobbenberg told the court the victim had been enjoying a “very chilled” evening with a friend, James Medway, before Medway became involved in an altercation with Abdulrahimzai over a hired e-scooter.

Lobbenberg said: “There was an altercation with this defendant. Thomas Roberts was a peacemaker, he came between the two men, for his trouble, he received two stab wounds.”

He added that the first stab wound hit the victim’s heart, the second hit his stomach.

“James Medway says to Tom, ‘we do not need to get a taxi home, we can scoot — it’s not being used, we can take it,’ and gets on it,” he said.

“He is immediately confronted by the defendant. Tom comes between them, and the defendant gets in Tom’s face and is very aggressive.

“The defendant is getting in Tom’s face, he (Tom) slaps the defendant in the face with an open palm, at that, the defendant draws a knife and stabs him twice,” he added.

The court heard that Abdulrahimzai did not deny carrying out the stabbing using a knife he had taken with him from home, and previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter, but denies murder.

Abdulrahimzai was born in Afghanistan and arrived in the UK in late 2019. He told arresting officers he was 16, but the court has since determined that he is 21.

Topics: UK Afghanistan Afghan migrants

Related

Amnesty accuses Iran, Turkey of illegal Afghan migrant pushbacks
World
Amnesty accuses Iran, Turkey of illegal Afghan migrant pushbacks

Russia appoints top soldier Gerasimov to oversee Ukraine campaign

Russia appoints top soldier Gerasimov to oversee Ukraine campaign
Updated 11 January 2023
Reuters

Russia appoints top soldier Gerasimov to oversee Ukraine campaign

Russia appoints top soldier Gerasimov to oversee Ukraine campaign
  • Gerasimov, like Shoigu, has faced sharp criticism from Russia's hawkish military bloggers for multiple setbacks on the battlefield
  • The defence ministry said Shoigu had appointed Gerasimov as commander of the combined forces group for the "special military operation" in Ukraine
Updated 11 January 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu appointed Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov on Wednesday to oversee the military campaign in Ukraine, in the latest shake-up of Moscow’s military leadership.
Gerasimov, like Shoigu, has faced sharp criticism from Russia’s hawkish military bloggers for multiple setbacks on the battlefield and Moscow’s failure to secure victory in a campaign the Kremlin had expected to take just a short time.
In a statement, the defense ministry said Shoigu had appointed Gerasimov as commander of the combined forces group for the “special military operation” in Ukraine. It is the most senior position among Russia’s battlefield generals.
Only last October, Russia had put Sergey Surovikin, nicknamed “General Armageddon” by the Russian media for his reputed ruthlessness, in overall charge of Ukraine operations following a series of counter-offensives by Ukrainian forces that turned the tide of the conflict.
Surovikin will now stay on as a deputy of Gerasimov, the defense ministry said.
The changes are designed to increase the effectiveness of military operations in Ukraine, it said, more than 10 months into a campaign in which tens of thousands of soldiers on both sides as well as Ukrainian civilians have been killed.
“The increase in the level of leadership of the special military operation is connected with the expansion in the scale of tasks ... the need to organize closer contact between different branches of the armed forces and improve the quality ... and effectiveness of the management of Russian forces,” the ministry statement said.
CRITICISM
Russian pro-war commentators were not impressed. “The sum does not change, just by changing the places of its parts,” wrote one prominent military blogger who posts on the Telegram messaging app under the name of Rybar.
He said Surovikin, a veteran of Russian campaigns in Chechnya and Syria, was being made the fall guy for a series of recent Russian military failures, including a Ukrainian attack on a Russian barracks in the town of Makiivka that killed at least 89 Russian soldiers, including conscripts, at New Year.
Military analyst Rob Lee, a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, said on Twitter that Gerasimov’s appointment reasserted the defense ministry’s position in the conduct of the war.
“I don’t think this is because Surovikin is viewed as a failure. (It is) certainly possible that this was driven by political reasons. As the unified commander in Ukraine, Surovikin was becoming very powerful and was likely bypassing Shoigu/Gerasimov when talking to Putin,” Lee said.
Political analyst Abbas Gallyamov noted on Telegram that the move followed the transfer of another top general, Alexander Lapin, to the role of land forces chief on Tuesday.
“All this moving of the same individuals from one chair to another, at the height of military hostilities, may say whatever you like but not that ‘everything is going according to plan’,” Gallyamov said.
Russian and Ukrainian forces were engaged in intense fighting on Wednesday over the town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine, a stepping stone in Moscow’s push to capture the entire Donbas region. The Russians appeared to have the upper hand.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict President Vladimir Putin Military Army

Related

Ukraine and Russia agree on a prisoner swap
World
Ukraine and Russia agree on a prisoner swap
Amid Ukraine war, Russia to continue developing its nuclear forces
World
Amid Ukraine war, Russia to continue developing its nuclear forces

German mother accused of enslaving Yazidi woman faces trial

German mother accused of enslaving Yazidi woman faces trial
Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

German mother accused of enslaving Yazidi woman faces trial

German mother accused of enslaving Yazidi woman faces trial
  • German women who joined Daesh in 2014 helped ensure enslaved Yazidi woman could not escape.
  • 22-year-old ‘raped by accused’s husband and forced to have sex with militant fighters.’
Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A 37-year-old German mother accused of keeping a young Yazidi woman as a slave after traveling to Iraq to join Daesh will face trial on Wednesday, Sky News reported.

The woman, who cannot be named under German law, allegedly belonged to the extremist group for over four years. She is charged with crimes against humanity, and aiding and abetting genocide.

Prosecutors claim she left Germany with her husband in December 2014 and lived in various locations in Syria before relocating to Mosul in Iraq. 

Following their arrival in Mosul, the couple allegedly occupied a house whose owners  had been driven out by Daesh, Sky News said. 

In April 2016, the woman’s husband allegedly enslaved a 22-year-old Yazidi woman previously captured by extremist fighters during a raid on her home village in 2014.

She was allegedly made available to various fighters to do housework and for sex. 

The husband allegedly frequently raped and beat the Yazidi woman with the knowledge of the accused, it is claimed.

The accused woman helped ensure her slave could not escape by taking her black clothing, without which she could not leave the house in Daesh territory.

On March 8, 2019, the couple, their two daughters and the Yazidi woman were captured by Kurdish forces while fleeing the final Daesh stronghold of Baghuz in Syria.

During this escape attempt the accused’s husband allegedly told the Yazidi woman that she was now “free.”

The accused was arrested after while re-entering Germany on March 31, 2022, and has been held in pre-trial detention since. 

The trial is expected to last several weeks.

 

Topics: Daesh

Related

German court rules firing of Palestinian Deutsche Welle journalist unlawful
Media
German court rules firing of Palestinian Deutsche Welle journalist unlawful
The accused Josef S. covers his face as he sits at the court room in Brandenburg, Germany, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP)
World
German court gives 101-year-old ex Nazi guard five years in jail

Latest updates

UAE names ADNOC chief Jaber as COP28 climate conference president
REVIEW: Christian Bale keeps gothic horror ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ motoring 
REVIEW: Christian Bale keeps gothic horror ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ motoring 
The hottest games coming out in 2023 
The hottest games coming out in 2023 
Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy and promises return in 2024
Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy and promises return in 2024
US first lady Jill Biden has surgery to remove cancerous skin lesions
US first lady Jill Biden has surgery to remove cancerous skin lesions

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.