US first lady Jill Biden has surgery to remove cancerous skin lesions

US first lady Jill Biden on her way to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for surgery to remove skin cancer on Jan. 11, 2023. (AP)
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

  • The 71-year-old first lady spent more than eight hours at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for the outpatient procedure
BETHESDA, Maryland: US first lady Jill Biden had cancerous skin lesions removed from her face and chest during surgery on Wednesday, and a third lesion was removed from her left eyelid and sent for examination, the White House physician said.
The 71-year-old first lady, accompanied by President Joe Biden, spent more than eight hours at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for the outpatient procedure.
All cancerous tissue was removed, the White House physician said.
The president returned to the White House later on Wednesday afternoon. The first lady returned separately, her spokesperson, Vanessa Valdivia, said, and was “doing well and in good spirits.”
Jill Biden went to the hospital for removal of a skin lesion above her right eye. White House physician Kevin O’Connor said in a statement that the procedure “confirmed that the small lesion was basal cell carcinoma.”
“All cancerous tissue was successfully removed, and the margins were clear of any residual skin cancer cells. We will monitor the area closely as it heals, but do not anticipate any more procedures will be needed,” he said.
In addition, a small lesion was discovered on Jill Biden’s left eyelid and it was fully excised and sent for further examination, O’Connor said.
During her preoperative consultation, an additional “area of concern” was identified on the left side of the first lady’s chest, and it was consistent with potential basal cell carcinoma, O’Connor said.
This lesion also was excised and basal cell carcinoma was confirmed. “Again, all cancerous tissue was successfully removed,” O’Connor said.
Basal cell carcinoma lesions do not tend to “spread,” or metastasize, as some more serious skin cancers such as melanoma or squamous cell carcinoma are known to do, the doctor added.
They do, however, have the potential to increase in size, resulting in a more significant issue as well as increased challenges for surgical removal, he said.
Jill Biden was experiencing some facial swelling and bruising, but was in good spirits and feeling well, O’Connor said.
The president and first lady arrived at the Walter Reed facility in suburban Bethesda, Maryland, just after 8 a.m. EST on Wednesday.
President Biden “wanted to be there to support her,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “They’ve been married for 45 years now and he wanted to be there with his wife.”
The first lady underwent a common procedure known as Mohs surgery to remove and definitively examine the tissue.
Mohs surgery involves cutting away thin layers of skin after which each is looked at closely for signs of cancer. The process continues until there is no sign of cancer, preserving healthy tissue and reducing the need for further treatment.
The Bidens are passionate advocates in efforts to combat cancer. 
Last year President Biden announced an initiative to reduce the death rate from cancer by at least 50 percent over the next 25 years as part of an effort to revive the “Cancer Moonshot” program that began while he was vice president under Democratic President Barack Obama.
Biden’s son Beau died of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46. 

Football heroes to compete in Sharjah padel tennis event

Football heroes to compete in Sharjah padel tennis event
Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

Football heroes to compete in Sharjah padel tennis event

Football heroes to compete in Sharjah padel tennis event
  • Brazilian goalkeeper Dida, Dutch midfielder Clarence Seedorf among 16 former stars in lineup
  • Players will also take part in launch of Sharjah International Footgolf Tournament
Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

SHARJAH: The UAE will host former football legends, including Brazilian goalie Dida, Dutch midfielder Clarence Seedorf and Italian striker Francesco Totti, at a padel tennis event, as well as the region’s first official footgolf tournament.
The 16 retired stars from around the world will compete in a padel tennis contest at Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa.
They will also take part in the launch of the Sharjah International Footgolf Tournament, which is being held from Jan. 12-14, Emirates News Agency reported on Wednesday.
Some of football’s biggest names, including Dida, Seedorf and Totti, who remains the top goalscorer and most capped player in the history of AS Roma, will travel to Sharjah along other stars such as Diego Fuser, Beppe Signori, Ibrahim Ba, Enrico Annoni, Stefano Eranio, Donadoni, Cristian Zaccardo, Luca Antonini, Massimo Oddo, Cristian Brocchi, Sebastien Frey, Dario Marcolin and Costacurta.
The region’s first tournament of its kind will be held at the Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club under the patronage of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al-Qasimi, crown prince and deputy ruler of Sharjah.
The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority in collaboration with Air Arabia invited the football stars in an initiative to promote Sharjah’s events and highlight the emirate’s tourist destinations, while also encouraging the exchange of cultures through sporting activities, such as padel tennis and footgolf.
Khalid Jasim Al-Midfa, SCTDA’s chairman, said: “In Sharjah, the government is committed to organizing and hosting events that align with the overall development goals of the region, address the needs of the community, and promote healthy and enjoyable lifestyles through sports.”
The two-day padel tennis event, which kicks off on Jan. 13, will include eight teams, each with two players.
SCTDA is organizing the first official footgolf tournament in the region, with 140 players from more than 20 nationalities competing for total prizemoney of $40,000.
Footgolf is a hybrid sport that combines the rules and principles of golf with the skill and athleticism of soccer. It is played on a golf course, but instead of using clubs and balls, players kick a soccer ball toward a hole in the ground or a barrel.
 

Four doctors jailed over woman’s death during liposuction surgery in Amman

Four doctors jailed over woman’s death during liposuction surgery in Amman
Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

Four doctors jailed over woman’s death during liposuction surgery in Amman

Four doctors jailed over woman’s death during liposuction surgery in Amman
  • Victim was admitted to hospital for scar revision surgery and liposuction
  • Court sentences the four to prison terms ranging from 6 months to three years
Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

AMMAN: Four doctors have been jailed by a Jordanian court over a woman’s death during liposuction surgery.
The Amman Magistrates Court heard that the woman was admitted to hospital to have scar revision surgery and liposuction, but underwent additional procedures in the operation room.
The four doctors faced charges of involuntary manslaughter and were sentenced to prison terms ranging from six months to three years, the Jordan News Agency (Petra) reported on Wednesday.
The lead surgeon was jailed for three years, while a second surgeon and an anaesthesiologist were each jailed for one year. Another anaesthesiologist was given a six-month sentence. The primary court judgment remains subject to appeal.
Based on presented evidence and testimony of the parties involved, the court deemed that the surgeon who operated on the victim was not a plastic surgeon, but spent more than three hours in a routine operating room performing liposuction and other major surgeries that would normally require an intensive-care operating theater.
The judgment said the defendants failed to stop the surgery when the victim’s condition deteriorated, Petra reported.
According to a report presented in court by the Ministry of Health, the attending physicians did not act quickly enough to save her life.
The report said the surgery was performed in a setting that was not equipped for such major surgery.
One of the doctors operating on the victim was also performing surgery on other patients simultaneously, and continued to operate on the victim despite a serious drop in her vital signs.
Public prosecution witnesses testified that the chief surgeon removed seven liters of fat during the operation, when the recommended amount was three to four liters.
In addition, they disclosed that the victim underwent 12 hours of surgery, with the attending physician spending no more than an hour in the operating room at any one time.

Striking similarity: Georgina Rodríguez’s Saudi lookalike sparks frenzy among Ronaldo fans online 

Striking similarity: Georgina Rodríguez’s Saudi lookalike sparks frenzy among Ronaldo fans online 
Updated 11 January 2023
Hams Saleh

Striking similarity: Georgina Rodríguez’s Saudi lookalike sparks frenzy among Ronaldo fans online 

Striking similarity: Georgina Rodríguez’s Saudi lookalike sparks frenzy among Ronaldo fans online 
  • Rima Al-Anzi says she is often stopped in public because people mistake her for Georgina Rodríguez, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s long-time partner 
  • The Saudi social media star added that the football-famous couple are ‘lucky’ to be in Saudi Arabia due to the ‘respect’ they have received
Updated 11 January 2023
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Saudi actress and model Rima Al-Anzi is scoring big on the internet due to the striking similarity between her and Argentinian model Georgina Rodríguez, who is footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s long-time partner and now a resident of Saudi Arabia.  

 

Over the past week, Rodríguez’s fans in the Middle East have been celebrating her arrival in Riyadh with Ronaldo, who has officially signed with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr football club.  

Al-Anzi shocked her 88.6 thousand TikTok followers this week with pictures that she shared of herself dressed in a similar outfit to the one Rodríguez wore to Ronaldo’s welcome ceremony, prompting a flurry of disbelief online.  

In the pictures, Al-Anzi recreated Rodriguez’s pink-hued makeup look, which included rose-flushed cheeks and the on-trend brownie glazed lip.  

@rm.i247 #شبيهة_جورجينا #ريما_العنزي #ميان_العنزي #جورجينا #fypシ #رونالدو #النصر Dont play with it x candy shop - Hunny Bee

Rodriguez wore a graceful maroon velvet abaya from Qatari brand Dollab Line. She completed the look with a black Max Mara turtleneck and classic bootleg blue jeans by Italian label Elisabetta Franchi, which Al-Anzi recreated.  

“I love Georgina’s style,” the Saudi model told Arab News.  

Al-Anzi recreated Rodriguez’s pink-hued makeup look. (Supplied)

Al-Anzi said that ever since she started her social media career, people have noticed the resemblance in their looks. “They always said I looked like her, but as I said before, Georgina was not a trend in Saudi Arabia that’s why there wasn’t this media buzz unlike now,” she explained.  

The actress said that she has been receiving both negative and positive comments from social media users.  

@rm.i247 #ريما_العنزي #طالق_ألم #اكسبلور #ميان_العنزي #fypシ #foryou #جورجينا original sound -

Al-Anzi said she gets stopped in public because people think she is Rodríguez. “I get really bothered, I swear,” she said. “I now hate going out in public a lot. Most of the questions I get are: ‘Where is Ronaldo’ or if I walk, they say ‘Siuu, Siuu, Siuu, Siuu," referring to the Portuguese footballer's famous celebration chant.  

However, the model believes that Rodríguez and Ronaldo are “lucky” to be in Saudi Arabia. “She and Ronaldo got spoiled here and saw respect that they did not get in their country, Portugal. So, I am sure any international player would have wished to be in Cristiano’s position in Saudi Arabia.” 

Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, dies at 82

Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, dies at 82
Updated 11 January 2023
AP

Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, dies at 82

Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, dies at 82
  • Constantine was born June 2, 1940 in Athens, to Prince Paul, younger brother to King George II and heir presumptive to the throne, and princess Frederica of Hanover
Updated 11 January 2023
AP

ATHENS, Greece: Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, who won an Olympic gold medal before becoming entangled in his country’s volatile politics in the 1960s as king and spent decades in exile, has died. He was 82.
Doctors at the private Hygeia Hospital in Athens confirmed to The Associated Press that Constantine died late Tuesday after treatment in an intensive care unit but had no further details pending an official announcement.
When he acceded to the throne as Constantine II 1964 at the age of 23, the youthful monarch, who had already achieved glory as an Olympic gold medalist in sailing, was hugely popular. By the following year he had squandered much of that support with his active involvement in the machinations that brought down the elected Center Union government of prime minister George Papandreou.
The episode involving the defection from the ruling party of several lawmakers, still widely known in Greece as the “apostasy,” destabilized the constitutional order and led to a military coup in 1967. Constantine eventually clashed with the military rulers and was forced into exile.
The dictatorship abolished the monarchy in 1973, while a referendum after democracy was restored in 1974 dashed any hopes that Constantine had of ever reigning again.
Reduced in the following decades to only fleeting visits to Greece that raised a political and media storm each time, he was able to settle again in his home country in his waning years when opposing his presence no longer held currency as a badge of vigilant republicanism. With minimal nostalgia for the monarchy in Greece, Constantine became a relatively uncontroversial figure.
Constantine was born June 2, 1940 in Athens, to Prince Paul, younger brother to King George II and heir presumptive to the throne, and princess Frederica of Hanover. His older sister Sophia is the wife of former King Juan Carlos I of Spain. The Greek-born Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh and husband of the late Queen Elizabeth II, was an uncle.
The family, which had ruled in Greece from 1863 apart from a 12-year republican interlude between 1922-1935, was descended from Prince Christian, later Christian IX of Denmark, of the House of Schleswig-Holstein-Sonderburg-Glücksburg branch of the Danish ruling family.
Before Constantine’s first birthday, the royal family was forced to flee Greece during the German invasion in World War II, moving to Alexandria in Egypt, South Africa and back to Alexandria. King George II returned to Greece in 1946, following a disputed referendum, but died a few months later, making Constantine the heir to King Paul I.
Constantine was educated at a boarding school and then attended three military academies as well as Athens Law School classes as preparation for his future role. He also competed in various sports, including sailing and karate, in which he held a black belt.
In 1960, aged 20, he and two other Greek sailors won a gold medal in the Dragon Class — now no longer an Olympic class — at the Rome Olympics. While still a prince, Constantine was elected a member of the International Olympic Committee and became an honorary member for life in 1974.
King Paul I died of cancer on March 6, 1964 and Constantine succeeded him, weeks after the Center Union party had triumphed over the conservatives with 53 percent of the vote.
The prime minister, George Papandreou, and Constantine initially had a very close relationship, but it soon soured over Constantine’s insistence that control of the armed forces was the monarch’s prerogative.
With many officers toying with the idea of a dictatorship and viewing any non-conservative government as soft on communism, Papandreou wanted to control the ministry of defense and eventually demanded to be appointed defense minister. After an acrimonious exchange of letters with Constantine, Papandreou resigned in July 1965.
Constantine’s insistence on appointing a government composed of centrist defectors that won a narrow parliamentary majority on the third try was hugely unpopular. Many viewed him as being manipulated by his scheming mother, dowager Queen Frederica.
“The people don’t want you, take your mother and go!” became the rallying cry in the protests that rocked Greece in the summer of 1965.
Eventually, Constantine made a truce of sorts with Papandreou and, with his agreement, appointed a government of technocrats and, then, a conservative-led government to hold an election in May 1967.
But, with the polls heavily favoring the Center Union and with Papandreou’s left-leaning son, Andreas, gaining in popularity, Constantine and his courtiers feared revenge and with the aid of high-ranking officers prepared a coup.
However, a group of lower-ranking officers, led by colonels, were preparing their own coup and, apprised of Constantine’s plans by a mole, proclaimed a dictatorship on April 21, 1967.
Constantine was taken by surprise and his feelings toward the new rulers were obvious in the official photo of the new government. He pretended to go along with them, while preparing a counter-coup with the help of troops in northern Greece and the navy, which was loyal to him.
On Dec. 13, 1967, Constantine and his family flew to the northern city of Kavala with the intention of marching on Thessaloniki and setting up a government there. The counter-coup, badly managed and infiltrated, collapsed and Constantine was forced to flee to Rome the following day. He would never return as reigning king.
The junta appointed a regent and, after an abortive Navy counter-coup in May 1973, abolished the monarchy on June 1, 1973. A July plebiscite, widely considered rigged, confirmed the decision.
When the dictatorship collapsed in July 1974, Constantine was eager to return to Greece but was advised against it by veteran politician Constantine Karamanlis, who returned from exile to head a civilian government. Karamanlis, who had also headed the government between 1955-63, was a conservative but had clashed with the court over what he considered its excessive interference in politics.
After his triumphal win in November elections, Karamanlis called for a plebiscite on the monarchy in 1974. Constantine was not allowed in the country to campaign, but the result was unambiguous and widely accepted: 69.2 percent voted in favor of a republic.
Soon after, Karamanlis famously said the nation had rid itself of a cancerous growth. Constantine said on the day following the referendum that “national unity must take precedence ... I wholeheartedly wish that developments will justify the result of yesterday’s vote.”
To his final days, Constantine, while accepting that Greece was now a republic, continued to style himself King of Greece and his children as princes and princesses even though Greece no longer recognized titles of nobility.
For most of his years in exile he lived in Hampstead Garden Suburb, London, and was said to be especially close to his second cousin Charles, the Prince of Wales and now King Charles III.
While it took Constantine 14 years to return to his country, briefly, to bury his mother, Queen Frederica in 1981, he multiplied his visits thereafter and, from 2010, made his home there. There were continued disputes: in 1994, the then socialist government stripped him of his nationality and expropriated what remained of the royal family’s property. Constantine sued at the European Court of Human Rights and was awarded 12 million euros in 2002, a fraction of the 500 million he had sought.
He is survived by his wife, the former Princess Anne-Marie of Denmark, youngest sister of Queen Margrethe II; five children, Alexia, Pavlos, Nikolaos, Theodora and Philippos; and nine grandchildren.

 

Prince Harry’s book becomes UK’s fastest selling non-fiction book — publisher

Prince Harry’s book becomes UK’s fastest selling non-fiction book — publisher
Updated 10 January 2023
Reuters

Prince Harry’s book becomes UK’s fastest selling non-fiction book — publisher

Prince Harry’s book becomes UK’s fastest selling non-fiction book — publisher
  • 400,000 copies sold so far across hardback, ebook and audio formats in Britain
Updated 10 January 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” has become the UK’s fastest-selling non-fiction book ever, the book’s publisher said on Tuesday, having sold 400,000 copies so far across hardback, ebook and audio formats.
“We always knew this book would fly but it is exceeding even our most bullish expectations,” Transworld Penguin Random House Managing Director Larry Finlay said in a statement.
“As far as we know, the only books to have sold more in their first day are those starring the other Harry (Potter).”
The publisher said this was based on British sales.
Harry’s book, whose Spanish language edition went on sale earlier than planned by mistake, officially went on sale on Tuesday, with eager readers heading to bookshops to get their copy of a book that contains intimate revelations about the British royal family.
The book has garnered attention around the world due to its disclosures about Harry’s accusations about his father King Charles, stepmother Camilla and elder brother Prince William.

