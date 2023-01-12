You are here

Separation surgery for Iraqi conjoined twins begins in Riyadh

Separation surgery for Iraqi conjoined twins begins in Riyadh
A team of 27 surgeons, specialists and nursing staff will attempt to separate the conjoined twins in an 11-hour operation. (SPA)
Separation surgery for Iraqi conjoined twins begins in Riyadh
Ali and Omer are conjoined in the lower chest and abdomen, sharing the liver, bile ducts and intestines. (SPA)
Separation surgery for Iraqi conjoined twins begins in Riyadh
A team of 27 surgeons, specialists and nursing staff will attempt to separate the conjoined twins in an 11-hour operation. (SPA)
Separation surgery for Iraqi conjoined twins begins in Riyadh

Separation surgery for Iraqi conjoined twins begins in Riyadh
  • The surgery is being performed at King Abdullah Specialized Children’s Hospital in Riyadh
RIYADH: A specialized team of surgeons has started a surgery to separate Iraqi conjoined twins, ‘Ali and Omer,’ in Riyadh on Thursday morning, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The surgery will see 27 doctors, specialists and nursing staff attempt to separate the twins from the lower chest and abdomen across six surgical phases that is expected to take 11 hours. It is being performed at King Abdullah Specialized Children’s Hospital.

“According to pre-surgical examinations, [the twins] share the liver, bile ducts and intestines,” said Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah, Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), who is heading the surgical team.

He added that Thursday’s surgery was the 54th operation conducted under the Saudi Conjoined Twins Programme, which involved over 127 twins from 23 countries.

KSRelief continues aid efforts in 4 countries, praised by UN Industrial Development Organization

KSRelief continues aid efforts in 4 countries, praised by UN Industrial Development Organization
  • 3,120 food baskets were distributed in Nigeria, benefiting 18,720 displaced individuals
DUBAI: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) distributed 4,000 winter bags in camps for displaced people in Somalia, benefiting 24,000 people. 
In cooperation with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the initiative aims to provide clothing, shelter bags, tents, and necessary supplies to underprivileged people in the drought-stricken African nation, wrote state agency SPA. 
KSRelief also distributed food vouchers to refugee families and people in-need on Wednesday as part of its food security project in Jordan. 
Similarly, 1,318 vouchers were distributed among Syrian and Palestinian refugees, and families in-need from the host community in Lebanon, providing them with winter clothing as part of KSRelief’s Kanaf project.
Meanwhile, 3,120 food baskets were distributed in Nigeria, benefiting 18,720 displaced individuals in the West African country. 
The relief efforts come as the Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of KSRelief, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah, met with Gerd Muller, Director General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization on Wednesday. 
Muller praised KSRelief’s humanitarian efforts as the pair discussed areas of joint cooperation between the two philanthropic organizations.

Saudi Arabia renews support for Palestine after Israel storms Al-Aqsa: OIC envoy

Saudi Arabia renews support for Palestine after Israel storms Al-Aqsa: OIC envoy
Saudi Arabia renews support for Palestine after Israel storms Al-Aqsa: OIC envoy

Saudi Arabia renews support for Palestine after Israel storms Al-Aqsa: OIC envoy
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday affirmed that the Kingdom’s support for the Palestinian people stems from its deep belief in the importance of the Palestinian cause, the permanent representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation said.

Dr. Saleh Al-Suhaibani said that the cause represented “the main pillar of the OIC’s work, an important axis of its interests, and a sense of duty dictated by its firm belief, conscience, and affiliation to its Arab and Islamic nation,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

He reiterated the Kingdom’s call for the need to “intensify international efforts to end the conflict, enhance the stability of the entire region, and the Palestinian people who, unfortunately, still suffer from obtaining legitimate rights.”

His comments came during an extraordinary meeting of the open-ended executive committee in Jeddah on Tuesday to discuss the Israeli attacks on the Al-Aqsa Mosque, held at the request of the Palestinian and Jordanian delegations and in coordination and consultation with Saudi Arabia, the current OIC summit chairman and chairman of the executive committee.

Al-Suhaibani, who also chaired the meeting — in the presence of OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha — said the incident “a few days ago in Al-Quds Al-Sharif, in terms of the storming of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli extremists, whatever their characteristics, cannot be seen in isolation from the events that took place two decades ago when a senior Israeli official did the same.”

He said this resulted in the killing of hundreds of Palestinians following the outbreak of the second Palestinian intifada, stressing that such dangerous developments require the international community to quickly resolve the current situation to avoid regional conflicts and confrontations.

“The Israeli occupation authorities warn against changing the historical and legal status quo in Al-Aqsa Mosque, while the Kingdom affirms its firm position on the need to provide full protection for Al-Aqsa Mosque and stop serious violations and provocations in it,” Al-Suhaibani said.

Saudi Arabia “holds those authorities fully responsible for any results or repercussions regarding the provocative policies and practices they take in the city of Jerusalem and the assault on its people and sanctities, as they ultimately undermine international peace efforts and contradict international principles and norms in respect of religious sanctities,” he said.

Al-Suhaibani highlighted the Kingdom’s efforts toward the Palestinian cause, reiterating the centrality of this issue to the Arab and Islamic nations, and the Kingdom’s full standing by the Palestinian people.

He said “these blatant attacks constitute a provocation to millions of Muslims, and fuel conflict, extremism and instability in the entire region, in addition to being a flagrant violation of the relevant international resolutions.”

Al-Suhaibani pointed to the Kingdom’s constant endeavor to support all efforts aimed at reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, in a way that enables them to establish an independent state, with Jerusalem as its capital.

The Kingdom called on the international community to take immediate action and compel Israel to stop these provocative practices in order to achieve justice for the Palestinian people.
 

Saudi Arabia begins archaeological survey at King Khalid Royal Reserve

Saudi Arabia begins archaeological survey at King Khalid Royal Reserve
Saudi Arabia begins archaeological survey at King Khalid Royal Reserve

Saudi Arabia begins archaeological survey at King Khalid Royal Reserve
  • The project was launched in cooperation with the Heritage Commission
  • More than 200 sites have been surveyed so far
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve Development Authority began a project to research and document cultural sites to protect, rehabilitate and develop the national heritage within the scope of the King Khalid Royal Reserve for a month.
The project was launched in cooperation with the Heritage Commission and in implementation of a memorandum of understanding concluded between the two parties, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
A team of scientific specialists was formed to begin the research, document antiquities and heritage, and start surveying archaeological areas within the scope of the King Khalid Royal Reserve, the SPA statement said.
More than 200 sites have been surveyed so far.
The authority confirmed that the King Khalid Royal Reserve is a historical heritage that includes a number of archaeological sites, with rock art sites, stone installations, and a number of historical palaces.
The project aims to document, protect and develop the national heritage and raise awareness surrounding it.

Winning cup: 20 Saudi students complete 3-month coffee training program

Winning cup: 20 Saudi students complete 3-month coffee training program
Winning cup: 20 Saudi students complete 3-month coffee training program

Winning cup: 20 Saudi students complete 3-month coffee training program
  • The program trains Saudi youth in the techniques required to work in the coffee industry, focusing on interpersonal skills, coffee preparation, customer service and entrepreneurship
JEDDAH: Twenty Saudi students can look forward to a future in the fast-growing coffee industry after celebrating their graduation on Wednesday from the pilot phase of a specialist  training scheme.  

The three-month Coffee Preparation Program was organized by Community Jameel Saudi and Bab Rizq Jameel in partnership with the Arabian Coffee Institute. 

The program trains Saudi youth in the techniques required to work in the coffee industry, focusing on interpersonal skills, coffee preparation, customer service and entrepreneurship.

Graduates received a certificate accredited by the Arabian Coffee Institute and will have the opportunity to secure jobs with Al-Ezdhar & Al-Rafah Trading Ltd, steered by Bab Rizq Jameel Recruitment.

Mohammed Abdul Ghaffar, general manager of Entrepreneurship and Social Initiatives at Community Jameel Saudi, said: “Our strategy is to achieve social economic and environmental prosperity while contributing to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

“This partnership with the Arabian Coffee Institute encouraged us to deliver training programs that will equip young men and women with the skills necessary to succeed in this sector, enabling them to work in hotels, restaurants and cafes throughout the Kingdom.”

The program will welcome 20 new participants in its second edition this month. 

Al-Muhannad Al-Marwai, executive director of the Arabian Coffee Institute, said: “We have a team of experts, researchers and more than 13 certified trainers who provide accredited training courses in the fields of coffee cultivation, processing, roasting, grinding and distillation, as well as sensory and barista skills.”

One of the graduates, Aseel Zaki Anbul, said that he is confident of excelling in the job market, and described the program as a golden opportunity to learn and develop his abilities.

“I am very pleased with the diversity of topics and skills covered in the training program. I look forward to providing customers with an enjoyable coffee experience,” he said.

Under the umbrella of the Year of Saudi Coffee initiative, the program is supported by the Culinary Arts Commission at the Ministry of Culture, which focuses on developing and celebrating the coffee sector in Saudi Arabia, and exporting its products as an essential component of Saudi culture.

Who’s Who: Haifa Al-Jedea, ambassador and head of Saudi mission to the EU and Euratom

Who’s Who: Haifa Al-Jedea, ambassador and head of Saudi mission to the EU and Euratom
Who’s Who: Haifa Al-Jedea, ambassador and head of Saudi mission to the EU and Euratom

Who’s Who: Haifa Al-Jedea, ambassador and head of Saudi mission to the EU and Euratom
Haifa Al-Jedea was recently named ambassador and head of the Saudi mission to the EU and the European Atomic Energy Community, following a royal decree.
Al-Jedea was among 11 Saudi ambassadors who took their oaths of office at Al-Yamamah Palace, in the presence of King Salman, on Jan. 3.
Prior to her latest appointment, Al-Jedea worked as managing director at SRMG Think, a newly established studies department by the Saudi Research and Media Group which is a source for in-depth perspectives, analysis and insights from and about the Middle East and North Africa region. 
Al-Jedea was instrumental in the establishment, diversification, and growth of SRMG Think. Under her leadership, SRMG's Raff Publishing company launched its first set of publications, including Arabic adaptations of top international authors; revealed agreements with some of the world's largest publishers; and embraced advanced digital products and publishing technologies.
Al-Jedea, born in Riyadh and raised in New York, is an international relations professional. Throughout her career, her work has revolved around creating strategic and effective international cooperation, by leveraging the strengths and capabilities of global stakeholders.
She also worked at the UN Counter-Terrorism Center in New York, which focuses on international capacity building with the aim of addressing and preventing violent extremism and terrorism. She worked on political and security issues at the permanent mission of Saudi Arabia to the UN, where she represented Saudi Arabia in the Security Council and at the General Assembly.
After 17 years in New York, she returned to Riyadh where she contributed to initiatives under the Vision 2030 national development and diversification program.
She has a master’s degree in conflict resolution and negotiation from Columbia University, a master’s in international relations from Syracuse University, and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Syracuse University.
 

