UK slammed for silence over policies of new Israeli govt

HRW slams Tehran’s excessive, lethal force against protesters

LONDON: Human Rights Watch on Thursday condemned Iranian authorities for using excessive and lethal force in an effort to halt nationwide protests that erupted after the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing her hijab incorrectly.

Having hanged two men on Saturday, a further four executions are scheduled following what HRW has described as “grossly unfair trials.”

HRW condemned Iran’s courts for using forced confessions after documenting instances of torture and mistreatment, including sexual assault.

“With mass repression, unfree elections, and apparent corruption and mismanagement, Iran’s autocracy rules with all that remains: brute force,” said HRW’s senior Iran researcher Tara Sepehri Far.

“Other countries, including from the Global South, should increase pressure on these brutal authorities and ensure there is accountability for their crimes.”

HRW said 15,000 people have been arrested following Amini’s death, including activists, human rights defenders, journalists and lawyers.

Authorities have also confiscated passports and placed travel bans on public figures including actors and athletes.

In November, the UN Human Rights Council voted to establish a fact-finding mission to investigate alleged human rights violations related to the protests “thoroughly and independently.”

The mission was requested to “collect, consolidate, and analyse” evidence of such violations with a view to their potential use in future legal proceedings.