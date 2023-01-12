You are here

  • Home
  • UK slammed for silence over policies of new Israeli govt

UK slammed for silence over policies of new Israeli govt

UK slammed for silence over policies of new Israeli govt
The UK government is being urged to speak out against Israel’s “clear and incredibly overt move” from a policy of occupation to full annexation of Palestinian territory. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bbcmk

Updated 35 sec ago
Alex Whiteman

UK slammed for silence over policies of new Israeli govt

UK slammed for silence over policies of new Israeli govt
  • Govt ‘most extreme’ in Israel’s history, Council for Arab-British Understanding director tells Arab News
  • Amid deteriorating situation for Palestinians, Britain held trade talks with Israel this week
Updated 35 sec ago
Alex Whiteman

LONDON: The UK government is being urged to speak out against Israel’s “clear and incredibly overt move” from a policy of occupation to full annexation of Palestinian territory.
Speaking to Arab News, the director of the Council for Arab-British Understanding described Israel’s new coalition government as the “most extreme” in its history.
“This new Israeli government is threatening to ride roughshod over both international law and Israel’s own domestic laws,” said Chris Doyle.
“It’s laying out a core program of brazenness and bigotry going far beyond what has ever been seen before, with an ambitious escalation of its settlement-building program moving from a policy of occupation to one of full annexation.”
Amid the deteriorating situation for Palestinians, the UK held trade talks with Israel this week.
The first ministerial-level visit since Israel’s new government took office saw British Foreign Office Minister Lord Ahmad engage in discussions focused on a new trade deal and what the BBC described as “regional security issues.”
Lord Ahmad met Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Economy Minister Nik Barkat just weeks after the UK voted against a UN General Assembly resolution referring Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories to the International Court of Justice.
Doyle said: “Given the policies and views of this new Israeli government, it’s outrageous that the British are considering a business-as-usual approach, not least in cybersecurity.
“The technology is being used to spy on Palestinian human rights groups’ and restrict their ability to operate, and this has been allowed to persist because of a climate of impunity that has resulted in the highest death toll in the West Bank since 2005.”
As part of the coalition agreement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to retroactively legalize settler outposts and promised to annex the occupied West Bank.
The agreement also saw the appointment of West Bank settler and Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich to oversee the office responsible for approving settlement building and controls on aspects of Palestinians’ lives.
Another settler, and leader of the ultranationalist Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party Itamar Ben-Gvir has been appointed national security minister with responsibility for the police.
Ben-Gvir was convicted of racism and supporting a terrorist organization, and previously called for the expulsion of “disloyal” Arabs and for the shooting of Palestinians who threw stones at Israeli security forces.
British Labour Party peer Lord Dubs said “putting Ben-Gvir in charge of national security is highly alarming because his record is awful,” questioning Netanyahu’s capacity to control him.
Doyle said: “Previous governments have tried to dress up their illegal activities through a liberal outward approach, but this one is carrying out these acts with evermore zeal and not even seeking to cover it up.
“Failure to hold them accountable only emboldens them, allowing them to get away with it. The bear minimum we expect from our government is to speak out rather than remain quiet.”
 

Topics: Israel annexation Palestinian territory Council for Arab-British Understanding

Related

Ireland urges Israel to end ‘de facto annexation’ of Palestinian land
World
Ireland urges Israel to end ‘de facto annexation’ of Palestinian land
Israel kills Palestinian in West Bank raid
Middle-East
Israel kills Palestinian in West Bank raid

Iran video links detained British-Iranian to death of nuclear scientist

Iran video links detained British-Iranian to death of nuclear scientist
Updated 7 sec ago

Iran video links detained British-Iranian to death of nuclear scientist

Iran video links detained British-Iranian to death of nuclear scientist
Updated 7 sec ago
DUBAI: Iranian state media published a video on Thursday in which British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari, sentenced to death for spying, said he played a role in the 2020 assassination of the country’s top nuclear scientist.
In a separate audio recording broadcast by BBC Persian on Wednesday, Akbari said he was tortured in detention over months to confess to crimes he had not committed.
Iran sentenced the former deputy defense minister, who holds dual Iranian-British citizenship, to death on charges of spying for Britain, Iranian state media reported on Wednesday.
Britain described the death sentence as politically motivated and called for his immediate release. British officials did not immediately comment about the video clips aired by Iran’s state media.
“They wanted to know about high-ranking officials depending on the major developments ... for example he (the British agent) asked me whether Fakhrizadeh could be involved in such and such projects and I said why not,” Akbari said in one of the video clips.
Scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, killed in a 2020 attack outside Tehran, was widely seen by Western intelligence as the mastermind of clandestine Iranian efforts to develop nuclear weapons. Tehran denied that.
Iran’s state media often airs purported confessions by suspects in politically charged cases.
In the audio recording broadcast by BBC Persian, Akbari said he was forced to confess to crimes he had not committed.
“I was interrogated and tortured for over 3,500 hours in 10 months. All of that were recorded on camera ...By using the force of gun and making death threats they made me confess to false and baseless claims,” Akbari said in the audio message.
Akbari was a close ally of Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council who served as defense minister from 1997 to 2005 when Akbari was his deputy.
“He was one of the most important agents of the British intelligence service in Iran who had access to some very sensitive centers in the country,” Iran’s Intelligence Ministry said. “Akbari had fully, knowingly provided information to the enemy’s spy service.”

HRW slams Tehran’s excessive, lethal force against protesters

HRW slams Tehran’s excessive, lethal force against protesters
Updated 58 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

HRW slams Tehran’s excessive, lethal force against protesters

HRW slams Tehran’s excessive, lethal force against protesters
  • Human Rights Watch: ‘Iran’s autocracy rules with … brute force’
  • Country’s courts condemned for using forced confessions gained by torture
Updated 58 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Human Rights Watch on Thursday condemned Iranian authorities for using excessive and lethal force in an effort to halt nationwide protests that erupted after the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing her hijab incorrectly.

Having hanged two men on Saturday, a further four executions are scheduled following what HRW has described as “grossly unfair trials.”

HRW condemned Iran’s courts for using forced confessions after documenting instances of torture and mistreatment, including sexual assault. 

“With mass repression, unfree elections, and apparent corruption and mismanagement, Iran’s autocracy rules with all that remains: brute force,” said HRW’s senior Iran researcher Tara Sepehri Far.

“Other countries, including from the Global South, should increase pressure on these brutal authorities and ensure there is accountability for their crimes.”

HRW said 15,000 people have been arrested following Amini’s death, including activists, human rights defenders, journalists and lawyers.

Authorities have also confiscated passports and placed travel bans on public figures including actors and athletes.

In November, the UN Human Rights Council voted to establish a fact-finding mission to investigate alleged human rights violations related to the protests “thoroughly and independently.”

The mission was requested to “collect, consolidate, and analyse” evidence of such violations with a view to their potential use in future legal proceedings.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Human Rights Watch (HRW) Protests

Related

Jailed Iranian activist tells of torture and forced confessions in notorious Evin prison
Middle-East
Jailed Iranian activist tells of torture and forced confessions in notorious Evin prison
Iran sentences ex-official to death over alleged UK spying
Middle-East
Iran sentences ex-official to death over alleged UK spying

Tunisia jails all-women jihadist group

Tunisia jails all-women jihadist group
Updated 12 January 2023
AFP

Tunisia jails all-women jihadist group

Tunisia jails all-women jihadist group
  • Women planned to assassinate then-interior minister Hedi Majdoub during a visit to his parents
Updated 12 January 2023
AFP

TUNIS: Tunisia has jailed nine members of an all-women “terrorist” gang accused of plotting to assassinate a government minister, media reported Thursday.
In the North African nation’s first known case of an all-woman jihadist group, two of the ringleaders were jailed for 25 years, while the other seven were handed sentences ranging between three and 14 years. One woman was acquitted.
The sentences were handed out by a court in the capital Tunis on Tuesday, but Tunisia’s prosecution service has no spokesperson and has not responded to journalists for months.
The justice minister declined to give further information on the case.
The case dates back to 2016, when reports appeared on social media of an attempt to assassinate then-interior minister Hedi Majdoub during a visit to his parents — something his office denied.
Private radio station Mosaique FM reported that one of the gang lived next door to Majdoub’s parents, and was accused of passing along information about his visits.
Following its 2011 revolt, which overthrew dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and sparked the Arab Spring uprisings, Tunisia experienced a series of jihadist attacks that killed dozens of people including numerous security personnel and foreign tourists.
The authorities say they have made major progress against jihadists in recent years.

Topics: Tunisia

Related

‘Dangerous’ Tunisian droughts threaten food security
Middle-East
‘Dangerous’ Tunisian droughts threaten food security
Tunisian president sacks trade minister amid economic crisis, record inflation
Tunisian president sacks trade minister amid economic crisis, record inflation

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed holds talks with Pakistan’s premier

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed holds talks with Pakistan’s premier
Updated 12 January 2023
Arab News

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed holds talks with Pakistan’s premier

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed holds talks with Pakistan’s premier
  • Shahbaz Sharif thanked UAE President for aid dispatched to his flood-stricken nation
Updated 12 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan during an official two-day visit to the Gulf state, state news agency (WAM) reported on Thursday.

The meeting, which took place at Abu Dhabi’s Al Shati Palace, saw the two leaders discuss “the historical relations between the UAE and Pakistan and ways to enhance joint cooperation and expand its horizons in a way that serves the mutual interests of the two countries across various fields,” said WAM.

They exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest.

Sharif praised the UAE’s support for his country, thanking Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for the aid dispatched last year to help the flood-stricken nation.

Both leaders also witnessed the announcement of three agreements between both countries in the fields of diplomatic training, anti-human trafficking efforts, and media.

Sharif's visit to the UAE marks his third since becoming premier last April.

On Wednesday, Sharif said several countries had pledged $9.7 billion to help Pakistan rebuild following the summer’s catastrophic floods that killed 1,739 people, destroyed more than 2 million homes,  and caused more than $30 billion in damage.

Topics: Shahbaz Sharif UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Pakistan Pakistan Floods 2022 Pakistan Floods

Related

UAE and Israel hold ‘financial dialogue’ meeting in bid for closer economic ties
Business & Economy
UAE and Israel hold ‘financial dialogue’ meeting in bid for closer economic ties
UAE names ADNOC chief Jaber as COP28 climate conference president
Business & Economy
UAE names ADNOC chief Jaber as COP28 climate conference president

Israel kills Palestinian in West Bank raid

Israel kills Palestinian in West Bank raid
Updated 12 January 2023
AP

Israel kills Palestinian in West Bank raid

Israel kills Palestinian in West Bank raid
  • Palestinian Health Ministry identified the man killed as Samir Aslan, 41
  • His death came a day after two Palestinians were killed in separate incidents in the West Bank
Updated 12 January 2023
AP

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military shot and killed a Palestinian man early Thursday during a raid in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, the latest bloodshed in months of violence between Israelis and Palestinians.
The military, which has been carrying out nightly raids in the territory since early last year, said soldiers operating in the Qalandiya refugee camp were being struck by rocks and cement blocks from rooftops above and responded with live fire. The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the man killed as Samir Aslan, 41.
His death came a day after two Palestinians were killed in separate incidents in the West Bank on Wednesday, one during an Israeli military arrest raid in the territory’s north and another after stabbing and wounding an Israeli man in a southern settlement.
The raids began last spring, after a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis killed 19 people. Israel says they are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks. The Palestinians see them as further entrenchment of Israel’s 55-year, open-ended occupation of land they seek for their future state.
The raids sent tensions soaring and prompted another wave of Palestinian attacks in the fall that killed 10 Israelis. Nearly 150 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank and east Jerusalem in 2022, making it the deadliest year since 2004.
The violence comes as Israel’s new ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox government — it’s most right-wing ever — is charting its legislative agenda, one that is expected to take a tough line against the Palestinians and drive up settlement construction in the West Bank.
Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, along with the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem, territories the Palestinians want for their future independent state. Israel has since settled 500,000 people in about 130 settlements across the West Bank, which the Palestinians and much of the international community view as an obstacle to peace.

Topics: Palestine Israel Palestine-Israel Palestine-Israel Conflict Israel-Palestine Israel-Palestine Conflict

Related

Saudi Arabia renews support for Palestine after Israel storms Al-Aqsa: OIC envoy
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia renews support for Palestine after Israel storms Al-Aqsa: OIC envoy
Israeli army makes plans to resettle 1,000 Palestinians without government’s knowledge
Middle-East
Israeli army makes plans to resettle 1,000 Palestinians without government’s knowledge

Latest updates

UK slammed for silence over policies of new Israeli govt
UK slammed for silence over policies of new Israeli govt
Saudi Arabia, Egypt to boost regional efforts
Saudi Arabia, Egypt to boost regional efforts
WEF urges major overhaul of energy systems for equitable, long-term supply
WEF urges major overhaul of energy systems for equitable, long-term supply
Private sector’s appetite for mining sector signals robust growth opportunities in KSA: NIDLP CEO 
Private sector’s appetite for mining sector signals robust growth opportunities in KSA: NIDLP CEO 
Iran intensifying crackdown on reporters covering rights protests, warns media watchdog
Iran intensifying crackdown on reporters covering rights protests, warns media watchdog

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.