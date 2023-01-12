You are here

  • Home
  • Free Canon photography workshops to continue in AlUla

Free Canon photography workshops to continue in AlUla

Free Canon photography workshops to continue in AlUla
An RCU-Canon panel of judges selected 14 young participants. (RCU/Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5zerz

Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News

Free Canon photography workshops to continue in AlUla

Free Canon photography workshops to continue in AlUla
  • The workshops, run at the Madrasat Addeera center, involve site visits
  • Photographs will be displayed in an exhibition next month
Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News

ALULA: Free photography workshops being run for young people in AlUla will continue until Jan. 25, organizers announced on Thursday.

The sessions, offered under a collaboration agreement between global imaging company Canon and the Royal Commission for AlUla, are part of the RCU’s efforts to regenerate the region as a global cultural and natural heritage tourist destination.

The workshops are being run at the Madrasat Addeera center and involve students making site visits to capture images of AlUla in line with UN sustainable development goals.

Photography locations include the UNESCO World Heritage Site at Hegra, AlUla Old Town, AlUla oasis, the Maraya multi-purpose venue, and various community sites.

An exhibition of the students’ photographs is planned for February in AlUla’s arts district of Al-Jadidah during AlUla Arts Festival.

An RCU-Canon panel of judges selected 14 participants, aged between 14 and 18, from 100 applicants for the program.

The workshops are being led by experts from Canon with assistance from previous AlUla course students, and cameras are provided by the company.

The tutoring aims to inspire, educate, and empower the group to tell their stories, in addition to providing them with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to tackle sustainability issues using creativity and critical thinking.

The workshops tie in with the RCU’s strategic objectives which include diversifying the economy of AlUla and creating new career paths for young people, expanding the region’s emerging creative ecosystem, and growing the commission’s roster of high-end collaborations, which already include Ferrandi Paris, Piaget, and the Louvre Museum.

Hamad Al-Homiedan, the RCU’s arts enrichment and academia manager, said: “Collaboration with Canon provides a new lens through which we see AlUla’s creative and rewarding future. It teaches precise, practical skills to young people as we diversify the economy and empower the community.

“It awakens creativity and further positions AlUla as a sanctuary for the arts. And it broadens our impressive base of global alliances.”

Adam Pensotti, head of the Canon young people program for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, said: “Building on the fantastic success of the 2022 Canon young people program in AlUla, it is a pleasure to be looking ahead to our 2023 program.

“The creative work produced by young people in AlUla in 2022 was amongst the best that I have seen across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and it is great to see Canon continue the successful partnership with the RCU into a second year,” he added.

Canon’s Middle East operation also collaborated with the commission in May last year at AlUla Arts Festival to train young people in visual storytelling.

Topics: Canon ME AlUla Saudi photography

Iran intensifying crackdown on reporters covering rights protests, warns media watchdog

Iran intensifying crackdown on reporters covering rights protests, warns media watchdog
Updated 12 January 2023
Arab News

Iran intensifying crackdown on reporters covering rights protests, warns media watchdog

Iran intensifying crackdown on reporters covering rights protests, warns media watchdog
  • Drop dubious charges, says Committee to Protect Journalist
  • Long prison sentences, lashes, bans on work and travel
Updated 12 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Media advocacy group, the Committee to Protect Journalists, has urged Iran’s government to stop its increasing prosecution and abuse of reporters covering the country’s human rights protests.

“Iranian authorities must drop all the dubious charges against journalists detained for covering protests in the country, and should free them immediately and unconditionally,” said Sherif Mansour, CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa program coordinator.

“By issuing heavy sentences against journalists, in some cases in excess of what the law allows, authorities are showing the lengths they are willing to go to silence the press.”

Since the beginning of the protests in mid-September that erupted across the country following the death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, Iran’s authorities have arrested 88 journalists, according to the media group.

Sources said authorities accused journalists of “spreading propaganda against the ruling system” and “colluding and acting against national security.” The reporters were given heavy sentences including long prison terms, lashes with whips, bans on working or leaving the country, and mandatory community service.

Under the Iranian penal code, the sentence for disseminating propaganda carries a prison term of up to one year, and for collusion up to five years.

However, the CPJ reported that most members of the press have received sentences in excess of the legal maximum for these two offenses.

The media watchdog also confirmed that at least five people — freelance reporters Vida Rabbani and Mehrnoosh Tafian, and photojournalists Aria Jaffari, Yalda Moaiery and Ahmadreza Halabisaz — received harsher sentences but are free while their appeals are pending.

According to the CPJ, journalists imprisoned in Iran have been frequently denied legal representation and due process, and those fortunate enough to be released on bail are often forced to pay exorbitant sums.

Topics: Committee to Protect Journalists Iran protest Journalists

Related

Iran arrests journalist who interviewed inmates’ families: media
Media
Iran arrests journalist who interviewed inmates’ families: media
Update Iranian journalist Keyvan Samimi still imprisoned – family
Media
Iranian journalist Keyvan Samimi still imprisoned – family

Golden Globes slump to new ratings low on return from scandal

Golden Globes slump to new ratings low on return from scandal
Updated 12 January 2023
AFP

Golden Globes slump to new ratings low on return from scandal

Golden Globes slump to new ratings low on return from scandal
Updated 12 January 2023
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Golden Globes television ratings slumped to a new low of just 6.3 million viewers, even as the troubled award show tried to bounce back from its recent scandals, broadcaster NBC’s preliminary figures showed Wednesday.
The audience on Tuesday night fell from 6.9 million in 2021 — itself a massive drop suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic, when award shows were held remotely — and was down from more than 18 million in 2020.
The Globes were not televised at all last year, when NBC pulled the plug due to outrage over the lack of diversity and alleged ethical shortcomings of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which organizes the awards.
Tuesday’s ratings — the lowest ever for a full Golden Globes gala on NBC, and marginally higher than the audience for a stripped-down press conference held to announce winners during the Hollywood writers’ strike in 2008 — will add to uncertainty over the Globes’ future.
The event has no television deal currently in place from next year. NBC tore up its longstanding multi-year Globes broadcast deal, and only agreed to bring back this year’s show on a one-off basis.
Still, the 80th Golden Globes on Tuesday night saw many A-list stars return to the event’s Beverly Hills gala, with Steven Spielberg winning best director, Colin Farrell collecting best actor in a comedy, and Eddie Murphy receiving a lifetime achievement award.
While the presence of so many stars suggested many in Hollywood are happy with the reforms the HFPA has recently enacted — including the admission of Black members, after a Los Angeles Times expose revealed the group had none — questions remain.
A plan by US billionaire Todd Boehly to spin off the awards show into a for-profit entity and pay salaries to members has raised eyebrows.
And several prominent winners did not attend on Tuesday, citing scheduling difficulties, including Cate Blanchett, who best actress in a drama for “Tar.”
In an email to AFP, an NBC spokesman pointed out that the “Globes historically airs on Sunday nights,” when ratings are usually higher, and in previous years benefited from following an NFL game on the channel.
The awards were moved to a Tuesday evening slot this year to avoid clashing with the wildly popular American football league.
Updated final figures including ratings from streaming platform Peacock, which also showed the Globes live on Tuesday, will be issued at a later date.
Live television ratings have slumped generally for awards show in recent years, as younger audiences in particular change the way they consume entertainment, gravitating more toward social media and streaming.
But the Oscars last March bounced back significantly from their pandemic slump, recording over 16 million US viewers, up from around 10 million a year earlier.
At Tuesday night’s Globes, Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” was named best drama and “The Banshees of Inisherin,” starring Farrell, won best comedy.

Topics: 2023 Golden Globes

Related

‘It’s been a great year for cinema,’ Guillermo del Toro says as Golden Globes usher in awards season 
Lifestyle
‘It’s been a great year for cinema,’ Guillermo del Toro says as Golden Globes usher in awards season 
Celebs step out in Arab designs at the Golden Globes 
Lifestyle
Celebs step out in Arab designs at the Golden Globes 

TikTok signs licensing deal with Rotana Music Group

TikTok signs licensing deal with Rotana Music Group
Updated 12 January 2023
Arab News

TikTok signs licensing deal with Rotana Music Group

TikTok signs licensing deal with Rotana Music Group
  • Rotana’s catalog of Arab music includes stars such as Mohammed Abdo, Abdul Majeed Abdullah, Rabeh Saqer, Amr Diab, Elissa, Tamer Hosny and Najwa Karam
Updated 12 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Rotana Music Group and TikTok have signed a licensing agreement for the short-form video app to access Rotana’s catalog of Arab music. Its portfolio includes prominent artists such as Mohammed Abdo, Abdul Majeed Abdullah, Rabeh Saqer, Amr Diab, Elissa, Tamer Hosny and Najwa Karam.

“The creative culture in (the Middle East and North Africa) is so vibrant and diverse, and this agreement will enhance the exchange of music content while promoting and supporting local artists on a proven leading platform for short-form videos,” said Rotana CEO Salem Al-Hendi.

Hari Nair, head of music for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia at TikTok, said: “Rotana Music Group represents some of the greatest names in music, spanning multiple genres and countries, and we know our community will be inspired by this repertoire for their own video creations.”

TikTok is “committed to licensing and ensuring a broad, diverse range of sounds in our library for our global community to enjoy,” Nair added.

Topics: TikTok Rotana Music

Related

TikTok hosts year-end party celebrating regional creators
Media
TikTok hosts year-end party celebrating regional creators

Impact BBDO’s Ali Rez to serve as first jury president from MENA at Cannes Lions Festival

Impact BBDO’s Ali Rez to serve as first jury president from MENA at Cannes Lions Festival
Updated 12 January 2023
Arab News

Impact BBDO’s Ali Rez to serve as first jury president from MENA at Cannes Lions Festival

Impact BBDO’s Ali Rez to serve as first jury president from MENA at Cannes Lions Festival
  • Prestigious role for Dubai group’s chief creative officer
Updated 12 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Ali Rez, the chief creative officer at Dubai’s Impact BBDO for the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan region, is to be jury president for Print & Publishing at The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

The names of the jury presidents have been announced for the event’s 70th edition, and Rez’s appointment is the first time an industry member from the MENA region has served in the role.

Rez said: “The UAE is a place where creativity thrives, and where we believe nothing is impossible.

“It is a special honor to represent that very spirit of this inspiring country, and the rich heritage of the Middle East, at Cannes Lions as jury president.

“I hope this announcement will pave the way for many more people from the region to lead juries in the future at this most prestigious of awards.”

Each award category has a jury president, who will lead the panel of judges to award the shortlisted entries.

The jury presidents “represent the rich spread of exceptional talent from across the full spectrum of the creative industry,” said Simon Cook, CEO of Cannes Lions.

He added that they “play an essential role in upholding the integrity” of the body “as well as setting the creative benchmark for the global industry.”

Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity takes place from June 19-23 and provides an annual forum for the global industry to address its most pressing issues.

Registration to attend the event opens on Jan. 12 and awards submissions open on Jan. 19.

This year’s jury presidents are:

Brand Experience & Activation: Ari Weiss, global chief creative officer, DDB Worldwide.

Creative B2B: Tom Stein, chairman and chief growth officer, Stein IAS.

Creative Business Transformation: Justin Peyton, chief transformation officer, Wunderman Thompson, APAC.

Creative Commerce: Nancy Crimi-Lamanna, chief creative officer, FCB, Canada.

Creative Data: Samantha Hernandez Diaz, chief strategy officer, GUT Mexico City, Mexico.

Creative Effectiveness: Devika Bulchandani, global CEO, Ogilvy.

Creative Strategy: Amrita Randhawa, CEO, Publicis Groupe, Singapore & Southeast Asia.

Design: Quinnton Harris, co-founder and CEO, Retrospect, US.

Digital Craft: Resh Sidhu, global director of Arcadia Creative Studio, Snap Inc.

Direct: Chaka Sobhani, global chief creative officer, Leo Burnett.

Entertainment: Brent Anderson, global chief creative officer, TBWA\Media Arts Lab.

Entertainment Lions for Gaming: Francine Li, global head of marketing, Riot Games.

Entertainment Lions for Music: Danielle Hinde, owner/executive producer, Doomsday Entertainment, US.

Entertainment Lions for Sport: Rob Doubal, co-president of McCann London and joint chief creative officer of McCann UK.

Film: Bruno Bertelli, global CEO of Le Pub, global chief creative officer of Publicis Worldwide, chief creative officer of Publicis Groupe Italy.

Glass Lions: The Lion for Change: Tea Uglow, creative director, Google, APAC.

Health & Well-ness: Mel Routhier, chief creative officer, VMLY&R Chicago.

Industry Craft: Yoshihiro Yagi, executive creative director, Dentsu Inc., Japan.

Innovation: Grace Francis, global chief creative and design officer, WONGDOODY.

Media: Christian Juhl, global CEO, GroupM.

Mobile: Shannon Washington, US chief creative officer, Connected Communications, R/GA.

Outdoor: Javier Campopiano, worldwide chief creative officer at Grey and global chief creative officer of OpenX from WPP, Grey/OpenX.

Pharma: Joshua Prince, CEO, Professional Group, Omnicom Health Group.

PR: Jo-ann Robertson, CEO, Global Markets, Ketchum.

Print & Publishing: Ali Rez, chief creative officer, Impact BBDO, MENAP.

Radio & Audio: Tseliso Rangaka, chief creative officer, FCB, South Africa.

Social & Influencer: Samantha Almeida, director of diversity and content innovation, Globo, Brazil.

Sustainable Development Goals: Jean Lin, chief culture officer, Dentsu Group Inc.

Dan Wieden Titanium: David Droga, CEO and creative chairman, Accenture Song.

Topics: BBDO MENA Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity

Related

Impact BBDO and Havas Middle East win big at Cannes Lions 2022
Media
Impact BBDO and Havas Middle East win big at Cannes Lions 2022
An-Nahar and Impact BBDO win Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity
Media
An-Nahar and Impact BBDO win Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity

YouTubers tried by Houthi militia for inciting ‘chaos’

YouTubers tried by Houthi militia for inciting ‘chaos’
Updated 12 January 2023
AFP

YouTubers tried by Houthi militia for inciting ‘chaos’

YouTubers tried by Houthi militia for inciting ‘chaos’
  • The three YouTubers, including Mustafa Al-Mawmari who has more than 2 million followers, were detained in Sanaa in December after they published videos critical of the Iran-backed militia
Updated 12 January 2023
AFP

Three Yemeni YouTubers stood trial in a Houthi militia court on Wednesday charged with spreading misinformation and inciting “chaos,” according to court documents.

The three, including Mustafa Al-Mawmari who has more than 2 million followers, were detained in Sanaa in December after they published videos critical of the Iran-backed militia, who seized the capital in 2014.

Ahmad Hajjar, who has more than 243,000 subscribers, and Ahmad Elaw with 800,000 also appeared before the court.

They were charged with “spreading misinformation” and “harming public interest,” as well as “inciting the masses to commit acts of chaos,” according to the court documents.

The Houthis are increasingly limiting individual liberties, including free speech and the of movement of women in areas they control.

The YouTubers’ influence was seen as “serving the aggression ... against Yemen” by the coalition, the court documents said.

Hajjar, 43, was the first to be captured after he accused the Houthis of “robbing the Yemeni people,” in a video watched by half a million viewers.

One of Hajjar’s relatives confirmed his arrest and said that “he was kidnapped from the street on Dec. 22.”

Hajjar’s family visited him in detention and found him in “terrible shape,” the relative said, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals. “He was not himself,” the relative added.

Topics: Yemen Houthis

Related

Houthi fighters chant slogans as they ride a military vehicle during a gathering in the capital Sanaa. (AFP file photo)
Middle-East
Houthis abduct 3 YouTubers amid social media influencer crackdown
Houthis abduct famous Sanaa YouTuber following corruption remarks
Middle-East
Houthis abduct famous Sanaa YouTuber following corruption remarks

Latest updates

Free Canon photography workshops to continue in AlUla
Free Canon photography workshops to continue in AlUla
Britain is actively considering proscribing Iran’s Revolutionary Guard — minister
Britain is actively considering proscribing Iran’s Revolutionary Guard — minister
Saudi infrastructure to play critical role in facilitating mining transformation, Future Minerals Forum hears
Saudi infrastructure to play critical role in facilitating mining transformation, Future Minerals Forum hears
Iranian terrorists in possible ‘dry run’ in Heathrow uranium scare: Expert
Iranian terrorists in possible ‘dry run’ in Heathrow uranium scare: Expert
Saudi Arabia creating perfect environment for AI entrepreneurs to thrive: Russian data science expert
Saudi Arabia creating perfect environment for AI entrepreneurs to thrive: Russian data science expert

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.