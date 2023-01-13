Belgian MEP resigns as EU Parliament human rights chief amid corruption scandal

LONDON: Maria Arena, chairwoman of a European parliament human rights committee, has resigned after failing to declare trips to Qatar amid a corruption scandal that has hit the EU assembly.
The Belgian Socialist MEP quit after it was revealed that she failed to properly declare free flights and her stay in a luxury hotel as a guest of the Qatari government
Her resignation follows the arrest and imprisonment of Eva Kaili, a vice president of the parliament, after police raids found €1.5 million ($1.6 million) in cash that is alleged to be a bribery fund to buy influence for Qatar.
“I proclaim loud and clear that I am not implicated in any way in this affair,” said Arena, pledging to stand down “until all is clear.”
“The Belgian authorities have not asked for my parliamentary immunity to be lifted; neither my office nor my home has been searched, and I have not been questioned in any way by the courts,” she said.
The Belgian MEP admitted to violating administrative rules and blamed her office assistant. The maximum penalties she faces are a financial penalty of up to €10,140 or a one-year ban from holding office in the EU assembly.
Only eight MEPs, out of a total of 705, have made declarations in the past two years.
On Thursday, EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola announced the tightening of rules for MEPs. They will require declarations of all meetings with interest groups, a transition period during which former MEPs will be prohibited from working for lobbyists, and stricter rules on gifts and trips.
Meanwhile, Greek socialist Kaili, along with her husband, a parliamentary aide, a former Italian MEP, and figures connected to a human rights NGO, has been charged with corruption.
The Belgian authorities have requested that immunity be lifted for two serving MEPs: Marc Tarabella, a Belgian, and Andrea Cozzolino, an Italian.