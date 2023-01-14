UK, US say Iran must not follow through with Akbari execution threat

LONDON: British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Friday that Iran must not follow through with threatening to execute British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari.
“The Iranian regime should be in no doubt. We are watching the case of Alireza Akbari closely,” he said in a tweet.
Cleverly on Wednesday called for immediate release of Akbari who has been sentenced to death by the Iranian regime on charges of spying for Britain.
Iran must not follow through with their brutal threat of execution.
Iran’s official IRNA news agency published a video on Thursday which it said showed that British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari played a role in the assassination in 2020 of the country’s top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.
The US also said it “echoes the British government’s strong call for Iran not to proceed with this execution,” and called for Akbari’s immediate release.
“The charges against Alireza Akbari and his sentencing to execution were politically motivated. His execution would be unconscionable,” said Vedant Patel, the US State Department’s deputy spokesman.
The State Department said that it will hold the Iranian regime accountable for killing its people and the brave protesters, adding that Tehran has caused chaos in the region and the world.
The US also said that negotiations on the Iranian nuclear agreement are not currently on its agenda.
The comments come a day after Leo Docherty, UK under secretary of state at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, revealed to Parliament that Britain is considering designating the Iranian Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization, but has not yet taken a final decision. (With Reuters)
ANKARA: Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has denounced a protest by Kurds in central Stockholm, where an effigy of Turkiye’s president was hung from a lamppost, as an act of “sabotage” against Sweden’s bid to join NATO.
The protest outside City Hall on Wednesday drew an angry backlash from Turkiye, a NATO member which already had held off on approving Sweden’s application to become part of the Western military alliance until the government in Stockholm satisfies its demands.
The speaker of Turkiye’s parliament, Mustafa Sentop, canceled a visit by Andreas Norlen, the speaker of the Swedish parliament, that was scheduled for next Tuesday.
Turkish lawmakers need to ratify Sweden’s NATO application for the Nordic nation to become a member.
“I believe it is regrettable that the visit has been canceled,” Norlen told Swedish news agency TT.
Turkiye has made its approval conditional on Stockholm cracking down on exiled Kurdish militants and other groups that Ankara considers a threat to its national security.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the Swedish ambassador on Thursday over the Stockholm demonstration.
Kristersson condemned the incident involving the effigy of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
He told Swedish broadcaster TV4 on Friday that it was “extremely serious” to stage a “mock execution of a foreign democratically elected leader” in a country where two leading politicians have been killed. Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme was assassinated in 1986 and Foreign Minister Anna Lindh was fatally stabbed in 2003.
“I would say this is sabotage against the Swedish NATO application,” Kristersson said.
“It is dangerous for Swedish security to act in this way.”
A group calling itself the Swedish Solidarity Committee for Rojava claimed it was behind the protest. Rojava is a Kurdish name for north and east Syria.
A man only identifying himself as Andreas told Swedish tabloid Aftonbladet that he was among those who put up the effigy “to create a reaction. To show that Turkiye is not a democracy. And we succeeded.”
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu described the protest as a racist act and a hate crime.
Sweden will not be able to “get away” with a simple condemnation of the incident, he said.
“This action took place in the center of the city, right in front of the municipality, in front of everyone,” Cavusoglu said. “Sweden has a responsibility here.”
“Sweden and Finland made a commitment concerning what they can do and put their signature on it,” the minister said, in reference to a memorandum of understanding under which Sweden and Finland pledged among other things to crack down on the activities of militant groups.
“We want nothing more or nothing less. Whatever was agreed upon, we want that to be fulfilled.”
Earlier on Friday, Cavusoglu said the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and affiliated Kurdish groups in Syria were “laying mines on the path of Sweden’s NATO membership.”
“It is Sweden’s decision whether it wants to clear these mines or knowingly step on them,” he said in an interview with Turkish state-broadcaster, TRT.
Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said the protest “now risks complicating and delaying the process that Sweden and its future NATO ally Turkiye have begun, working step by step to build faith in each other.”
“This act plays directly into the hands of Russia and weakens our country, and it happened during the most serious security situation since the Second World War,” the Swedish foreign minister said.
Alarmed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Sweden and Finland dropped their longstanding policies of military nonalignment and applied to join NATO in May.
All 30 member countries must agree to admit the two Nordic neighbors into the security organization.
The Turkish government has pressed Finland and Sweden to crack down on groups it considers to be terrorist organizations and to extradite people suspected of terror-related crimes.
Cavusoglu said last month that Sweden was not even “halfway” through addressing his country’s concerns.
Meanwhile, Cavusoglu said a third meeting between Turkish, Swedish and Finnish officials would take place at NATO headquarters in Brussels.
ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi on Friday officially launched an advanced marine research vessel with a mission to monitor sea life and help combat the effects of climate change in the Gulf.
‘Jaywun’, a 50-meter vessel developed by the emirate’s environment agency EAD, was launched by its Chairman Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.
The vessel can be crewed by around 30 people, and is equipped with the advanced equipment including six laboratories and a remotely operated submersible.
Jaywun, which is a reference to a valuable pearl, will operate in the UAE’s territorial waters in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, allowing EAD to study the environment and fisheries in waters deeper than 10 meters.
The Emirates News Agency said that Jaywun will strengthen national and global marine science and monitor and assess the environment and the effects of climate change on biodiversity.
Sheikh Hamdan said: “The research will be led by a specialized team of passionate environmental experts who will apply their considerable collective knowledge and work to develop a deeper understanding of the marine environment and formulate a response to any threats.”
The research will also provide a solid scientific foundation to manage the marine environment, he added. The vessel will also enable EAD to monitor and preserve fish stocks and marine biodiversity.
Jaywun will also support several environmental initiatives, such as the Blue Carbon Assessment Project for Oceanic Fisheries – the first such survey in the region which will support the UAE’s goal to be carbon neutral by 2050.
The plan also includes establishing a DNA baseline for the UAE’s main fish species, while studying the complete genome sequences of more than 10 major fish species.
Jaywun will this year assess the stocks in the country’s waters through the collection of marine organisms and the use of sonar surveys.
The vessel began a one-month, maiden voyage at the end of November, and crossed three continents – Europe, Africa and Asia – including the waters of 25 countries and eight regional seas, covering a distance of more than 10,000 km.
Dr. Shaikha Salem Al-Dhaheri, EAD’s Secretary-General, said: “The vessel will play an important role in developing strategies and management plans to ensure the recovery and sustainability of fish stocks.”
Captain Mohammed Juma Al-Shamsi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group, said: “We are proud to have SAFEEN Group manage, operate and maintain the research vessel, which reflects our technological advancement, our growing capabilities and our active role in supporting scientific research.”
BEIRUT: The Lebanese army said on Friday its troops shot at an Israeli drone that crossed into Lebanon’s southern airspace, with a security source saying the drone was not brought down.
Israel regularly flies military aircraft in Lebanon’s airspace without permission but it is rare for troops to target them.
The Lebanese army statement said a patrol was inspecting a separate incident in the south when a “drone belonging to the Israeli enemy violated Lebanese airspace,” prompting troops to begin shooting in its direction.
A Lebanese security source told Reuters they did not shoot it down.
The Israeli military said it was not aware of such reports.
Lebanon and Israel agreed in October to delineate their maritime border after years of US-mediated talks. The land boundary between the two remains disputed.
In December, a United Nations peacekeeper was killed when his vehicle was fired on in Lebanon’s south, where security is controlled by powerful anti-Israel party Hezbollah.
GENEVA : Iranian chess referee Shohreh Bayat says a gesture of solidarity with female compatriots at a tournament in Iceland has caused a feud with the game’s global body and seen her kicked off a commission.
Bayat wore a “Women, Life, Freedom” T-shirt at a prestigious tournament in October, soon after protests began in Iran over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in custody for breaking strict Islamic dress code.
“I don’t think it’s normal to stay quiet about this,” Bayat, 35, said in a video interview. She is among a string of sports figures to clash with authorities over the hijab policy and express solidarity with anti-government demonstrators.
“This is a big human rights matter. I think if we stay quiet about these things, we cannot forgive ourselves,” she added.
Bayat, who was also accused by Iran of violating hijab practice at a tournament in 2020, said the International Chess Federation (FIDE) had removed her from its arbiters’ commission after she angered its President Arkady Dvorkovich.
The Iranian said Dvorkovich asked her to change her attire in Iceland, after another chess official had raised the issue. She reappeared at the tournament in a yellow suit and blue blouse: the colors of the Ukrainian flag.
FIDE confirmed Dvorkovich had requested she not wear the shirt about women’s rights. The federation said it respected Bayat’s political activities but that she “disregarded direct instructions given to her to stop wearing slogans or mottos.”
“No matter how noble or uncontroversial the cause is, doing activism from that role is inappropriate and unprofessional,” it said in a statement.
Tehran casts the protesters as pawns of a Western-led push to overthrow the government. ‘BEAUTIFUL MESSAGE’
Bayat accused Dvorkovich, a Russian deputy prime minister from 2012 to 2018, of succumbing to geopolitics.
“Iran and Russia are very united in the war against Ukraine,” she said. “When I was told by Dvorkovich to take off my T-shirt, that was the reason probably.
“My T-shirt was not political at all ... It’s one of the most beautiful women’s rights messages in the world.”
According to a message seen by Reuters, a senior FIDE official told Bayat she had been removed from the commission because Dvorkovich was “furious” with her.
Dvorkovich did not respond to a request for comment.
FIDE said it had not discussed any disciplinary action against Bayat and values her as an arbiter.
Bayat lives in London, fearing for her safety after photos of her at the 2020 tournament in Russia brought criticism in Iranian state media.
Bayat said at the time that she does not agree with the hijab, but that she had been wearing a headscarf during the championship’s first matches, although it had been loose and was not visible from some angles in photographs.
Since Iran’s Islamic Revolution, all women are required to wear a hijab in public, including sportswomen abroad. Women who break the dress code can be publicly berated, fined or arrested.
Bayat was awarded the International Women of Courage Award by the United States in 2021 and has since used her platform to advocate for Iranian women.
“When I can, when there is an opportunity, I have to raise the voice of Iranian people,” she said.
JERUSALEM: Israel’s outgoing army chief on Friday warned against plans by Benjamin Netanyahu’s new coalition to grant more control to pro-settler lawmakers and make other changes to the Israeli security establishment, joining a loud chorus of criticism against the new right-wing government.
In several interviews with Israeli news outlets just days before he steps down, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi took unusually sharp aim at Netanyahu’s coalition agreements with hard-line Jewish settler activists who seek to entrench Israeli rule in the occupied West Bank, restructure the Defense Ministry and control a special paramilitary police unit.
“This is likely to cause damage and adversely affect our preparedness for war,” Kochavi told the Israeli news site Ynet.
While the coalition deals have sparked furor from many segments of Israeli society, Kochavi’s worries have deep significance. Among Jewish Israelis, the military is considered an emblem of stability and among the country’s most trusted institutions.
Kochavi expressed particular concern about the coalition’s plans to create three separate sources of authority in the West Bank. Netanyahu’s deal with Bezalel Smotrich gave the powerful, right-wing finance minister control over an Israeli military body that regulates planning for Israeli settlements and Palestinian construction in parts of the West Bank where Israel maintains civilian control.
Smotrich is an advocate of the outright annexation of parts of the West Bank that the Palestinians want for their hoped-for independent state.
“There cannot be two commanding authorities (in the West Bank),” Kochavi said. “The separation between us is not good and may cause damage and lead to a worse situation for all populations.”
Israel captured the West Bank in 1967 along with the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem — territory the Palestinians seek for a future state. Israel has constructed dozens of Jewish settlements home to around 500,000 Israelis who live alongside around 2.5 million Palestinians. Most of the international community considers Israel’s West Bank settlements illegal and an obstacle to peace with the Palestinians.
Another move that Kochavi fears could undermine the army’s chain of command in the West Bank stems from Netanyahu’s agreement with Itamar Ben-Gvir, a right-wing lawmaker whose his views were so extreme that the army banned him from compulsory military service.
As national security minister, Ben-Gvir has been given authority over the paramilitary border police, which, until now, has worked under the Israeli military in the occupied West Bank.
“The work that the border police is doing in Judea and Samaria is excellent and I hope that the situation remains just as it is today. The chain of authority must be maintained,” Kochavi said, referring to the West Bank by its biblical name.
In other interviews, Kochavi said he called Netanyahu twice to warn him about the far-reaching consequences of the coalition’s moves for the cohesion of the defense establishment.
Netanyahu has sought to assure the public — as well as the US and Israel’s European and Arab allies — that he has veto power over any changes that the far-right ministers make. But critics say he has so far failed to restrain his coalition partners.
After serving nearly four years as chief of staff, Kochavi is set to hand over the reins to Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi next week.