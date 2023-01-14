You are here

Polish scientist released from prison in Iran, foreign ministry says

Polish scientist released from prison in Iran, foreign ministry says
Revolutionary Guards had arrested several foreigners for acts that included taking soil samples in restricted areas.
Reuters

Polish scientist released from prison in Iran, foreign ministry says

Polish scientist released from prison in Iran, foreign ministry says
WARSAW: Polish scientist Maciej Walczak has been released from prison in Iran and has returned to Poland, the Polish foreign ministry said on Saturday.
“Achieving this goal was one of the priorities of Poland’s diplomatic and consular services last year,” the ministry said in a statement.
In July, Iranian state television reported that the Revolutionary Guards had arrested several foreigners for acts that included taking soil samples in restricted areas. The report identified one of those as Walczak.

Topics: Iran Poland

Ukraine's leader wants to visit UN on invasion anniversary

Ukraine’s leader wants to visit UN on invasion anniversary
Ukraine’s leader wants to visit UN on invasion anniversary

Ukraine’s leader wants to visit UN on invasion anniversary
  • First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova cautioned that many factors need to be in place for him to come
  • Ukraine’s UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya said the General Assembly has already scheduled a high-level debate on the war on Feb. 23
UNITED NATIONS: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky wants to visit the United Nations to address a high-level meeting of the 193-member General Assembly on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of his country if the security situation permits, a senior Foreign Ministry official said Friday.
First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova cautioned that many factors need to be in place for him to come, citing first and foremost the military situation on the ground and a warning from Ukraine’s intelligence service that Russia is planning “a very serious offensive in February.”
“Our president would want to come, he has a will or intention to come,” she said, “but it’s still a question if there will be a security situation that will allow him to come.”
If Zelensky does come to the UN, it would be only his second trip outside Ukraine since the invasion. He made a surprise visit to Washington on Dec. 21 to meet his most important backers in the war against Russia — President Joe Biden and members of Congress whom he thanked for their support and told that “against all odds” Ukraine still stands.
Ukraine’s UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya said the General Assembly has already scheduled a high-level debate on the war on Feb. 23, which will be followed by a ministerial meeting of the Security Council on Feb. 24.
Dzhaparova said Ukraine would like to see the assembly adopt one of the two resolutions that Zelensky wants to see approved on the eve of the anniversary of the invasion.
She said Ukraine is consulting with its partners on the two measures, one that would support the president’s 10-point peace formula that includes the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and the withdrawal of Russian forces and the other that would establish a tribunal to prosecute crimes of aggression, which would enable Russia to be held accountable for its unprovoked invasion.
“We have to act step by step,” Dzhaparova said. “It’s still a question what will be the first. … I believe that this is something that we will know very soon, in the nearest week or two.”
In late December, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told AP the government wanted a “peace” summit by the end of February at the UN, with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as mediator, but he didn’t anticipate Russia taking part. That would make it difficult to foresee mediation or an end to the devastating war.
Kyslytsya, the Ukrainian ambassador, said he doesn’t think Russian President Vladimir Putin would allow anyone to attend a summit because it doesn’t go along with his plan that Russian territorial gains are non-negotiable.
Dzhaparova said a summit is still under discussion and stressed that “it’s not a negotiation.”
Dzhaparova said the summit would be a platform to discuss things that Ukraine considers important on top of the 10-point peace proposal, which also includes the release of all prisoners, a tribunal for those responsible for the Russian aggression, and security guarantees for Ukraine.
“It’s about shaping the discourse,” she explained.
It doesn’t mean that by adopting a resolution or holding a summit Ukraine is ready to sign up to a peace agreement or cease-fire, Dzhaparova said. It means that only after a resolution or summit “negotiation about peace, or the agreement on peace, might be started.”
The former journalist and TV anchor, a Crimean Tatar whose parents left Crimea after Russia’s 2014 takeover and annexation of the strategic peninsula, said Ukraine needs political, economic and military support.
Politically, Dzhaparova said, Russia has discredited the UN Charter, which opposes the use of force against another country, and flouted international law and should be isolated by the international community.
She said it’s crucial to provide financial support to Ukraine because its economy has suffered much more than Russia’s, and to provide weapons “to fight for peace.”
Dzhaparova said the Ukrainian armed forces are highly motivated and are fighting to protect their land and people, “but the Russian army doesn’t understand what they’re fighting for.”
“We are doing our best to win, but then at the end of the day, it’s still a question of what will be the end,” she said.
If Ukraine were to lose, Dzhaparova said, Putin won’t be satisfied “and I’m sure that Russia would attack other countries in the nearest future.”
“This is not about Ukraine solely, it’s about a common goal to avoid further aggression,” she stressed. “If the war is not contained in Ukraine, the war will become bigger.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict war UN

Top Brazil court greenlights probe of Bolsonaro for riot

Top Brazil court greenlights probe of Bolsonaro for riot
Top Brazil court greenlights probe of Bolsonaro for riot

Top Brazil court greenlights probe of Bolsonaro for riot
  • Bolsonaro has taken up residence in Florida since leaving Brazil in late December and skipping the Jan. 1 swearing-in of his successor
  • Some Democratic lawmakers have urged President Joe Biden to cancel his visa
RIO DE JANEIRO: A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Friday authorized including former president Jair Bolsonaro in its investigation of who incited the Jan. 8 riot in the nation’s capital, as part of a broader crackdown to hold responsible parties to account.
According to the text of his ruling, Justice Alexandre de Moraes granted the request from the prosecutor-general’s office, which cited a video Bolsonaro posted on Facebook two days after the riot. The video claimed Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva wasn’t voted into office, but rather was chosen by the Supreme Court and Brazil’s electoral authority.
Prosecutors in the recently formed group to combat anti-democratic acts argued earlier Friday that, although Bolsonaro posted the video after the riot, its content was sufficient to justify investigating his conduct beforehand. Bolsonaro deleted it the morning after he first posted it.
Otherwise, Bolsonaro has refrained from commenting on the election since his Oct. 30 defeat. He repeatedly stoked doubt about the reliability of the electronic voting system in the run-up to the vote, filed a request afterward to annul millions of ballots cast using the machines and never conceded.
He has taken up residence in an Orlando suburb since leaving Brazil in late December and skipping the Jan. 1 swearing-in of his leftist successor, and some Democratic lawmakers have urged President Joe Biden to cancel his visa.
Following the justice’s decision late Friday, neither Bolsonaro nor any of his three lawmaker sons had issued comment on social media.
Brazilian authorities are investigating who enabled Bolsonaro’s radical supporters to storm the Supreme Court, Congress and presidential palace in an attempt to overturn results of the October election. Targets include those who summoned rioters to the capital or paid to transport them, and local security personnel who may have stood aside to let the mayhem occur.
Much of the attention thus far has focused on Anderson Torres, Bolsonaro’s former justice minister, who became the federal district’s security chief on Jan. 2, and was in the US on the day of the riot.
De Moraes ordered Torres’ arrest this week and has opened an investigation into his actions, which he characterized as “neglect and collusion.” In his decision, which was made public Friday, de Moraes said that Torres fired subordinates and left the country before the riot, an indication that he was deliberately laying the groundwork for the unrest.
The court also issued an arrest warrant for the former security chief, and he must return within three days or Brazil will request his extradition, Justice Minister Flávio Dino said Friday.
“If by next week his appearance hasn’t been confirmed, of course we will use mechanisms of international legal cooperation. We will trigger procedures next week to carry out his extradition,” Dino said.
Torres has denied wrongdoing, and said Jan. 10 on Twitter that he would interrupt his vacation to return to Brazil and present his defense. Three days later, that has yet to occur.
The minister pointed to a document that Brazilian federal police found upon searching Torres’ home; a draft decree that would have seized control of Brazil’s electoral authority and potentially overturned the election. The origin and authenticity of the unsigned document are unclear, and it remains unknown if Bolsonaro or his subordinates took any steps to implement the measure that would have been unconstitutional, according to analysts and the Brazilian academy of electoral and political law.
But the document “will figure in the police investigation, because it even more fully reveals the existence of a chain of people responsible for the criminal events,” Dino said, adding that Torres will need to inform police who drafted it.
By failing to initiate a probe against the document’s author or report its existence, Torres at very could be charged with dereliction of duty, said Mario Sérgio Lima, a political analyst at Medley Advisers.
Torres said on Twitter that the document was probably found in a pile along with others intended for shredding, and that it was leaked out of context feed false narratives aimed at discrediting him.
Dino told reporters Friday morning that no connection has yet been established between the capital riot and Bolsonaro.
The federal district’s former governor and former military police chief are also targets of the Supreme Court investigation made public Friday. Both were removed from their positions after the riot.
Also on Friday night, the popular social media accounts of several prominent right-wing figures were suspended in Brazil in response to a court order, which journalist Glenn Greenwald obtained and detailed on a live social media broadcast.
The order, also issued by Justice de Moraes, was directed at six social media platforms and established a two-hour deadline to block the accounts or face fines. The accounts belong to a digital influencer, a YouTuber recently elected federal lawmaker, a podcast host in the mold of Joe Rogan, and an evangelical pastor and senator-elect, among others.
 

Topics: Brazil Election 2022 Jair Bolsonaro Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Brazil's January 8 riots

Greek court drops spying charges against migrant rescuers

Greek court drops spying charges against migrant rescuers
Greek court drops spying charges against migrant rescuers

Greek court drops spying charges against migrant rescuers
  • The European parliament has branded the trial, which began in November 2021, “the largest case of criminalization of solidarity in Europe”
MYTILENCE, Greece: A Greek court on Friday dropped espionage charges against 24 activists involved in rescuing migrants, after a lengthy trial denounced by rights groups and international organizations.
The dramatic development in the case comes against a backdrop of what a top European human rights official has described as a “hostile environment” in Greece for rights workers trying to help migrants.
In the ruling read to the chamber, the court admitted to procedural errors, including insufficient translation of prosecution documents.
They also conceded that the defendants, who include several foreigners, were not given adequate access to interpreters.
The activists — two of whom have already spent months in prison — still face an investigation into charges of human trafficking, money laundering, fraud, and the unlawful use of radio frequencies.
That investigation is still ongoing, the activists’ lawyers said.
After the ruling was announced, activist Sean Binder, who was arrested in 2018 and spent over three months in pre-trial detention, said he would have preferred it if the case had gone to trial.
“This isn’t justice,” said Binder. “Justice would have been a trial four years ago, where we would have been found innocent.
They were not found “not guilty,” but instead the charges were thrown out on the basis of a procedural mistake, he told reporters outside the courthouse.

The ruling came just hours after a UN rights official called for the charges to be dropped.
“Trials like this are deeply concerning because they criminalize life-saving work and set a dangerous precedent,” Elizabeth Throssell, a spokeswoman for the UN’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said in Geneva.
The European parliament has branded the trial, which began in November 2021, “the largest case of criminalization of solidarity in Europe.”
Among those charged was Syrian swimmer Sarah Mardini, sister of Olympic refugee team swimmer Yusra Mardini. The story of their family and their dramatic crossing of the Aegean Sea in 2015 inspired the Netflix film The Swimmers.
Some 50 humanitarian workers are currently facing prosecution in Greece. Athens is following a trend in Italy, which has criminalized the provision of aid to migrants.
Dunja Mijatovic, Council of Europe commissioner for human rights, said Thursday there had been concern for several years over the “hostile environment” in Greece in which rights activists and journalists have to work.
“Smear campaigns targeting individuals defending human rights, cumbersome NGO registration procedures and undue pressure on journalists have undermined the protection of human rights and shrunk the civic space in the country,” she said in a statement.

Mijatovic noted that smuggling charges had been brought last month against the Greek spokesperson for the Helsinki Monitor rights group, Panayote Dimitras.
Dimitras, together with the founder of Norwegian human rights group Aegean Boat Report, is accused of being part of a criminal organization to facilitate the illegal entry of asylum seekers into Greece.
“Targeting human rights defenders and individuals engaged in acts of solidarity is both incompatible with states’ international obligations and has a chilling effect on human rights work,” Mijatovic said.
“I urge the Greek authorities to ensure that human rights defenders and journalists can work safely and freely,” she added.
Greece’s conservative government, elected in 2019, has vowed to make the country “less attractive” to migrants.
Part of that strategy involves extending an existing 40-kilometer (25-mile) wall on the Turkish border in the Evros region by another 80 kilometers.
Tens of thousands of people fleeing Africa and the Middle East seek to enter Greece, Italy and Spain in the hope of better lives in the European Union.
Despite in-depth investigations by media and NGOs drawing on testimony from alleged victims, the Greek authorities have consistently denied pushing back people trying to land on its shores.

 

Topics: Sarah Mardini

Somali leader urges people to flush out Al-Shabab 'bedbugs'

Somali leader urges people to flush out Al-Shabab ‘bedbugs’
Somali leader urges people to flush out Al-Shabab ‘bedbugs’

Somali leader urges people to flush out Al-Shabab ‘bedbugs’
  • Al-Shabab has been waging a bloody insurgency against the internationally-backed central government for 15 years
MOGADISHU: Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud called Thursday on ordinary people to help flush out members of the Al-Shabab jihadist group he described as “bedbugs.”
Mohamud was addressing large crowds at a government-organized rally against the Al-Qaeda-linked militants held at a stadium in the capital Mogadishu under tight security.
“I’m calling to you, the people of Mogadishu, the kharijites (renegades) are among you... so flush them out. They are in your houses, they are your neighbors, in cars that pass you by,” he said.
“I want us to commit today to flushing them out, they are like bedbugs under our clothes,” he added, as demonstrators waved flags and placards with anti-Al-Shabab messages.
Al-Shabab has been waging a bloody insurgency against the frail internationally-backed central government for 15 years, carrying out attacks both in Somalia and neighboring countries which sent troops to help in the fight against the militants.
“The people are tired of massacres, killings, and all kinds of misdeeds and they are now saying to Al-Shabab: ‘Enough is enough’,” Mohamud said.
The president declared “all-out” war against Islamist fighters shortly after he came to office in May last year.
In recent months, the army and local clan militias have retaken swathes of territory in the center of the country in an operation backed by US air strikes and an African Union force.
But the insurgents have frequently retaliated with bloody attacks, underlining their ability to strike at the heart of Somali towns and military installations despite the offensive.
Although forced out of Mogadishu and other main urban centers more than a decade ago, Al-Shabab remains entrenched in parts of rural central and southern Somalia.
 

 

 

 

Topics: Somalia Al-Shabab terrorists President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud Al-Qaeda

US offers $10 million for 'mastermind' of 2019 Kenya hotel siege

US offers $10 million for ‘mastermind’ of 2019 Kenya hotel siege
US offers $10 million for ‘mastermind’ of 2019 Kenya hotel siege

US offers $10 million for ‘mastermind’ of 2019 Kenya hotel siege
  • Mohamoud Abdi Aden described as a leader of January 15, 2019 siege on the DusitD2 hotel compound in Nairobi
  • At least 21 people lost their lives, including a US citizen, and many more were injured 
NAIROBI: The United States announced Thursday it was offering a reward of up to $10 million for a man described as the “terror mastermind” of a bloody hotel attack in Kenya four years ago.
It said it is seeking information on Mohamoud Abdi Aden, describing him as a leader of the Somalia-based Al-Shabab jihadist group that has carried out several deadly attacks in neighboring Kenya.
The Al-Qaeda affiliated group claimed responsibility for the January 15, 2019 siege on the upmarket DusitD2 hotel compound in the Kenyan capital Nairobi that lasted almost 20 hours.
At least 21 people lost their lives, including a US citizen, and many more were injured. Kenya said at the time that all the assailants had been eliminated.
“Mohamoud Abdi Aden, an Al-Shabab leader, was part of the cell that the planned the DusitD2 hotel attack,” the US ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman, told reporters in Nairobi.
She said the US was offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the arrest of Aden, described by the embassy as a Kenyan national, and others accused of involvement in the hotel siege.
The head of Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Amin Mohamed Ibrahim, described Aden as the “terror mastermind” behind the carnage.
The State Department designated Aden a “specially designated global terrorist” in October last year.
Al-Shabab has repeatedly targeted Kenya since it sent its army into Somalia in October 2011 to fight the Islamist militant group.
In 2013, Al-Shabab laid siege to the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi for four days, leaving 67 people dead.
In 2015, an attack on Garissa University in eastern Kenya killed 148 people, almost all of them students. Many were shot at point blank range after being identified as Christians.
It was the second bloodiest attack in Kenya’s history, surpassed only by Al-Qaeda’s bombing of the US embassy in Nairobi in 1998 that killed 213 people.
Al-Shabab, which has been waging a bloody insurgency against Somalia’s fragile central government for 15 years, has been designated a terrorist group by the US since 2008.
In November, Washington said it was increasing its reward to up to $10 million apiece for key Al-Shabab leaders including “emir” Ahmed Diriye. 
 

Topics: Al-Shabab Mohamoud Abdi Aden DusitD2 hotel Nairobi terror attack Al-Qaeda

