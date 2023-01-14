Moroccan British model Nora Attal stars in new Tod’s campaign

DUBAI: Italian luxury label Tod’s tapped Moroccan British model Nora Attal for their latest campaign, released this week.

Attal took to Instagram to share pictures from the brand’s spring/summer 2023 shoot. In the pictures, Attal wore a large brown woven bag with the brand’s “T” logo in gold placed in the center.

In another shot, the 23-year-old catwalk star posed in a white set that featured straight-leg pants and a blazer that was cinched at the waist. She paired the suit with a white bag and Tod’s “Kate” sneakers.

The campaign, shot by Paris-based photographer Karim Sadli, also stars German model Anna Ewers, Joshua Seth and Paris based model Valentin Caron.

The collection features pale shades and timeless and lightweight materials, according to the brand.

Attal was first discovered by Jonathan Anderson, founder of the JW Anderson label, and shot a campaign for the British fashion house in 2014 before she had even taken her first steps down a catwalk.

She would go on to become a runway fixture. Based in London and signed to Viva Model Management, Attal has worked with a number of renowned designers and stylists. She has walked the runway for major fashion houses, including Tom Ford, Tory Burch, Tiffany & Co., Chanel, Fendi, Burberry and Valentino, to name a few.

Last month, she starred in Chanel’s festive campaign. It was an outer space-themed campaign, in which a bevy of models can be seen jetting off to the Moon in style.

In the short clip, a group of models fly to the Moon on the glittering Eiffel Tower. Once they land, Attal can be seen exploring the lunar landscape while a robot etches the maison’s famous logo onto the surface of the Moon.

Attal also hit the brand’s runway in October at Paris Fashion Week, where she showed off a number of looks as part of the label’s spring/summer 2023 showcase. The ensembles were part of a 71-piece collection designed by the fashion house’s creative director Virginie Viard.

In June, the catwalk star tied the knot with her partner, UK-based photographer Victor Bastidas. The wedding took place against the backdrop of orange and palm trees in the presence of their loved ones in Ibiza, Spain.