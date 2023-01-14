More classified documents found at President Biden home in Delaware: White House

You are here

President Joe Biden responds to questions from reporters after speaking about the economy in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Washington. (AP)
President Joe Biden responds to questions from reporters after speaking about the economy in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Washington. (AP)
Updated 14 January 2023
AFP

  • Presidential lawyers searching the garage at the Delaware home found a document marked classified in the garage
WASHINGTON D.C.: Five additional pages of classified material have been found at Joe Biden’s family home in Delaware, the White House said Saturday in a new twist in a politically sensitive affair for the president.
These pages, dating from Biden’s time as Barack Obama’s vice president, were found after White House lawyer Richard Sauber visited the home Thursday, he said in a statement.
Sauber said he made the trip to oversee the transfer to the Justice Department of a first batch of documents found on Wednesday.
Presidential lawyers searching the garage at the Delaware home found a document marked classified in the garage.
As these attorneys lacked the necessary security clearance to read it, they notified the Justice Department, Sauber said.
A 1978 law obliges US presidents and vice presidents to hand over their emails, letters and other official documents to the National Archives.
Sauber said he does have the necessary security clearance so he went to the Delaware house and, in transferring the earlier documents to Justice Department officials, found the other five pages.
Others papers had been found earlier at Biden’s former office at a Washington think tank.
Amid rising furor over the discoveries in Washington, US Attorney General Merrick Garland named an independent prosecutor to investigate Biden’s handling of classified documents.
The issue is an unwelcome distraction for Biden as he prepares to announce whether he will seek a second term.
The disclosures have prompted comparisons to the case, also being investigated by a special counsel, of former president Donald Trump’s possession of hundreds of classified materials at his Florida home and his alleged obstruction of government efforts to get them back.
“I take classified documents and classified material seriously. We’re cooperating fully (and) completely with the Justice Department’s review,” Biden told reporters Thursday.
“As part of that process, my lawyers reviewed other places where documents from my time as vice president were stored, and they finished the review last night.”
The first cache of Biden documents was discovered in November, a week before last year’s midterm elections but only acknowledged by the White House on Monday, prompting accusations from Republicans that it was kept secret for political reasons.

12 killed, 64 wounded in latest Russian missile attack targeting civilians in Ukraine

12 killed, 64 wounded in latest Russian missile attack targeting civilians in Ukraine
12 killed, 64 wounded in latest Russian missile attack targeting civilians in Ukraine

  • Moldova livid as debris from Russian missiles lands on its territory
  • Britain becomes first Western country to offer heavy tanks to Ukraine
KYIV: Ukraine reported a fresh barrage of Russian missiles and civilian deaths Saturday, as Britain became the first Western country to offer it the heavy tanks it has long been seeking.
The British move drew a swift reaction from Moscow, which warned it would only “intensify” the conflict.
Moldova meanwhile, said debris from the latest Russian missiles had landed on its territory and condemned the attacks.
Ukraine also insisted Saturday that the fighting in Soledar was continuing, a day after Russia’s claim that it had captured the ravaged eastern town following a long battle.
Victory there would be a rare achievement for Moscow after a series of military setbacks.
Ukrainian officials denounced the latest wave of deadly Russia missiles strikes across the country, as the country celebrated the Old New Year, a popular holiday in Ukraine.
At least 12 people, including a 15-year-old girl, were killed and 64 wounded when an apartment building was hit in the eastern city of Dnipro, Dnipropetrovsk governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on messaging app Telegram.
Seven children were among the wounded, the youngest three years old, he added, saying “the fate of 26 people is still unknown.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said later: “It’s not yet known how many people are under the rubble. Unfortunately, the death toll is growing every hour.”
Ukraine presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak called for Russia to be expelled from the UN Security Council.

UK sending tanks to Ukraine

Earlier Saturday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to provide Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, the first Western country to supply the heavy tanks Kyiv has been crying out for.
Russia’s embassy in the UK swiftly issued a warning that “bringing tanks to the conflict zone, far from drawing the hostilities to a close, will only serve to intensify combat operations, generating more casualties, including among the civilian population.”
But in his evening address on Saturday, Zelensky argued that Russian “terror” could only be stopped on the battlefield.
“This can and must be done on our land, in our sky, in our sea,” he said.
Moldova, Ukraine’s southwestern neighbor, said Saturday it had found missile debris on its territory after the latest Russian strikes.
“Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine directly impacts Moldova again,” President Maia Sandu tweeted, posting photos of the wreckage.
“We strongly condemn today’s intensified attacks.”

Infrastructure targetted
Ukraine’s energy facilities operator Ukrenergo said it was working on “eliminating the consequences” of the latest Russian strikes.
In Kyiv, AFP journalists heard several explosions, while Ukrainian officials reported strikes on a power facility.
“There is a hit to an infrastructure facility, without critical destruction or fire,” the Kyiv city administration said.
In the northeastern Kharkiv region, “the enemy launched another missile attack on critical infrastructure and industrial facilities,” governor Oleg Synegubov said.
Emergency blackouts were applied in “most regions” of Ukraine due to the fresh barrage of attacks, energy minister German Galushchenko said Saturday.
Attacks were also reported in the southern Zaporizhzhia region.
Zelensky said Ukraine had managed to shoot down 20 of the more than 30 Russian missiles fired.
“Unfortunately, energy infrastructure facilities have been also hit,” he added, with the Kharkiv and Kyiv regions suffering the most.

Soledar defenders holding out 
There was still uncertainty about the fate of Soledar, a salt mining outpost that Russia claimed to have captured, against denials from Ukraine.
Both sides have conceded heavy losses in the battle for the town.
Ukraine’s military governor in the embattled eastern region of Donetsk insisted Saturday that “Soledar is controlled by Ukrainian authorities, our military controls it.”
The “battles continue in and outside of the city,” he added.
He was responding to claims by Russia’s defense ministry on Friday that it had “completed the liberation” of Soledar the previous day.
The industrial town with a pre-war population of about 10,000 has now been reduced to rubble through intense fighting.
Capturing Soledar could improve the position of Russian forces as they push toward what has been their main target since October — the nearby transport crossroads of Bakhmut.
Turkiye said Saturday it was ready to push for local cease-fires in Ukraine and warned that neither Moscow nor Kyiv had the military means to “win the war.”
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s foreign policy adviser Ibrahim Kalin conceded that it seemed unlikely that the warring sides were ready to strike an “overarching peace deal” in the coming months.
 

Environmental activists clash with police at German coal mine

Environmental activists clash with police at German coal mine
Environmental activists clash with police at German coal mine

  • Luetzerath — deserted for some time by its original inhabitants — is being demolished to make way for the extension of the adjacent open-cast coal mine
LÜTZERATH, Germany: German police clashed with environmental protesters on Saturday at a village being razed to make way for a coal mine expansion.
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg turned up at the protest, in the hamlet of Luetzerath in western Germany, and condemned the move.
Organizers said that 35,000 protesters took part, with police putting the figure at 15,000.
There were clashes between some protesters and police, with hundreds defying an order to leave the cordoned off site, braving the mud, rain and later the darkness.
Police used water cannons against “violent” protesters, a police spokesman told AFP. But by the early evening, the site was calm again as the protesters gradually left.
Police said there had been people injured on both sides “but we don’t yet know how many” nor how serious the injuries had been.
The group that organized the protest said dozens of activists had been injured, including some by the water cannons and others from bites from police dogs.
At least 20 activists had been taken to hospital for treatment, said Birte Schramm, a medic with the group still occupying the village. Some of them had been beaten on the head and in the stomach by police, she added.
Luetzerath — deserted for some time by its original inhabitants — is being demolished to make way for the extension of the adjacent open-cast coal mine, already one of the largest in Europe, operated by energy firm RWE.
Thunberg marched at the front of a procession of demonstrators who converged on the village, showing support for activists occupying it in protest.
“That the German government is making deals and compromises with fossil fuel companies such as RWE is shameful,” she said from a podium.
“Germany, as one of the biggest polluters in the world, has an enormous responsibility,” she added.
Local media reported stones being thrown at police and one protester was seen with a head injury, as ambulance sirens sounded near the protest site.
Police said activists had smashed protective barriers near the huge coal mine and entered the mine site.
“The police barriers have been broken,” the police tweeted. “To the people in front of Luetzerath: get out of this area immediately.”
“Some people have entered the mine. Move away from the danger zone immediately!“
The village has become a symbol of resistance to fossil fuels, and as part of an operation launched earlier this week, hundreds of police have been removing activists from the hamlet.
In just a few days, a large part of the protesters’ camp has been cleared by police, and its occupants evacuated.
German press, quoting the police, reported that around 470 activists had been removed from the village since the beginning of the evacuation.
But between 20 and 40 were still holed up in the contested village late Friday, a spokeswoman for the protest movement said. Officials said they were entering the final stages of evacuating the activists.
Demolition works were progressing slowly on those buildings that had been emptied, while surrounding trees had been felled as part of the clearance.
Police reinforcements have come from across the country to participate in the forced evacuation.
Meanwhile AFP saw protesters arriving in buses, holding banners with slogans including “Stop coal” and “Luetzerath lives!“
In the village, many of the activists have built structures high up in the trees, while others have climbed to the top of abandoned buildings and barns.
Activists said they had also dug a tunnel under the hamlet in a bid to complicate the evacuation effort.
The movement has been supported by protest actions across Germany. On Friday, masked activists set fire to bins and painted slogans on the offices of the Greens in Berlin.
The party — part of Germany’s ruling coalition with Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats and the liberal FDP — has come under heavy criticism from activists who accuse it of betrayal.
Following the energy crisis set off by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the government has brought old coal power plants back online.
Officials signed a compromise deal with RWE that made way for the demolition of Luetzerath but spared five nearby villages.
The energy firm also agreed to stop producing electricity with coal in western Germany by 2030, eight years earlier than previously planned.
Chancellor Scholz on Saturday inaugurated a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal at the northern port of Lubmin, on the Baltic coast, part of plans to compensate for the loss of Russian gas imports.

At least four injured in shooting after London funeral: UK police

At least four injured in shooting after London funeral: UK police
At least four injured in shooting after London funeral: UK police

  • The requiem mass was for Sara Sanchez, 20, and her mother, who both died within a month of each other in November
LONDON: Three women and a seven-year-old girl were on Saturday injured in a suspected drive-by shooting, police said, following a requiem mass for a mother and daughter in London.
Mourners ran screaming from the scene outside a Roman Catholic church in the capital as gunshots rang out.
“Initial enquiries suggest the shots were fired from a moving vehicle which was then driven away from the scene,” London’s Met Police said in a statement as they launched an urgent appeal for witnesses.
The priest who conducted the service, Father Jeremy Trood, told the PA news agency it had been a requiem mass for Sara Sanchez, 20, and her mother, who both died within a month of each other in November.
The younger woman had succumbed to leukaemia while her mother died after suffering a blood clot on arrival from Heathrow from Colombia, the MyLondon news website reported.
“I heard this almighty bang and I thought this was not normal, and the next minute everyone was screaming and shouting,” a neighbor told PA.
The three women hurt in the incident, near to the busy Euston train station, were aged 41, 48, 54.
One of them had sustained potentially “life changing” injuries, the Met statement said, adding that the lives of the other two were not in danger.
The condition of the seven-year-old girl was not yet known, police added.
A witness told MyLondon the shots occurred as mourners who had attended the mass watched doves being released afterwards.
Police have launched an investigation.

How Arabs brought luster to Sri Lanka’s historic pearl trade

How Arabs brought luster to Sri Lanka’s historic pearl trade
Updated 15 January 2023

How Arabs brought luster to Sri Lanka's historic pearl trade

How Arabs brought luster to Sri Lanka’s historic pearl trade
  • First Arabs arrived in Sri Lanka in the 3rd century B.C. and dominated its trade
  • Pearl fishing in Sri Lanka began to struggle in the 19th century, under British rule
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: When Ibn Battuta arrived in northern Sri Lanka, the ruler of the Jaffna Kingdom greeted him with pearls more beautiful than any he had ever seen in his life.

The famed Moroccan explorer’s ship arrived in Puttalam in September 1344, and he spent a few days on the island, entertaining the king who was interested in his voyages, and visiting Adam’s Peak, a mountain venerated by Muslim pilgrims as the site of the footprint of the first man and prophet.

Ibn Battuta recorded the journey in his “Travels,” and gave a detailed description of it, focusing much of his attention on pearl reefs and pearl hunting — one of the main revenue earners for the Jaffna king’s coffers.

He wrote in his memoir that the gems he was gifted were “wonderful pearls, the biggest and most beautiful pearls in the world!”

But he was not the island’s first Arab visitor.

Those who arrived in Sri Lanka centuries before Ibn Battuta were the ones that developed pearl fishing, and who lifted the gemstone, formed by mollusks, into becoming the island’s most valuable aquatic resource.

Abdul Raheem Jesmil, development officer at Sri Lanka’s Department of Archeology, whose research focuses on the history of Sri Lankan Muslims, estimates that the first Arab visitors to the island arrived in pre-Islamic times, around the 3rd century B.C.

At that time, the trade with the island was entirely in the hands of Arabs who came mainly from the Arabian Peninsula and parts of Mesopotamia.

“They came in search of spices such as cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, and white pepper,” Jesmil said.

“When they stayed here, they found that some parts of the island’s ocean were full of pearls ... They diverted their businesses to pearl diving.”

Pearl diving has been practiced for thousands of years and in many communities of the Arabian Gulf was the main source of wealth in ancient times. Men from these regions would spend months on expeditions at sea during the pearling season, while families awaited them on the shore and performed rituals for their safety.

When Arab traders reached Sri Lanka, they immediately understood the wealth of its pearl beds and explored the island’s northwestern coast.

Pearls were initially found mostly in oysters in the Gulf of Mannar, off the towns of Mannar, Chilaw and Kalpitiya.

They were highly valued among the aristocracy of ancient Rome, where chroniclers in the 2nd century A.D. recorded how they were brought by ships that chartered the Indian Ocean or by caravans.

As the industry grew in importance and expanded over centuries, divers also began to explore the areas south of the pearl-rich gulf.

“They found new places from Beruwala to Hambantota, which run from the western coast to the southern,” Jesmil told Arab News, adding that the industry was so lucrative that many of the Arab pearl traders settled down in Sri Lanka and married local women, mostly from the Tamil communities that were involved in their business.

While little is known about any remaining artifacts documenting the presence of pre-Islamic merchants from the Middle East, after the advent of Islam such evidence is abundant, especially as the Arab influence also entered the sphere of culture and religion.

“The first mosque in Sri Lanka was built by these Arabs ... Al-Abrar Mosque stands a monument of Arabian culture,” Jesmil said, referring to a mosque in Beruwala that was built in 920 A.D. It is the oldest remaining —and widely considered to be the first —mosque in Sri Lanka.

Later manuscripts by Europeans indicate that until the 19th century the gathering of pearl shells from the sea, processing of them, and trading were dominated by Arabs and Tamils, who were considered the best divers.

For one century, pearl fisheries were under the control of the Portuguese who entered a pact with coastal communities in Mannar. During that time, the industry reportedly employed some 50,000 people. When the Dutch expelled the Portuguese in the mid-17th century, they expanded it to 200,000 employees.

It was under another colonial power, Britain, which took over a century later, that pearl fishing began to struggle. The waters which used to be one of the most abundant sources of natural pearls in the world for more than two millennia, started to lose their oyster colonies.

After the British made a series of unsuccessful experiments in reviving the industry, in the 1920s it received a final blow with the introduction of the cultured pearl by the Japanese.

Some pearl hunting continued after Sri Lanka gained independence, but today it is nearly extinct.

While Sri Lanka is still a well-known jewelry producer, the gemstones that once gained its fame are no longer in the spotlight.

Rizan Nazeer, chief executive of the annual FACETS Sri Lanka International Gem and Jewelry Trade Show in Colombo, said that the pearls used by local artisans are hardly ever native ones.

“Pearl fishing is a dying industry in Sri Lanka, the gemstones have been superseded,” he said.

“We get pearls from Japan and Australia.”

Thousands of Indonesian workers protest against president’s job decree

Thousands of Indonesian workers protest against president's job decree
Thousands of Indonesian workers protest against president’s job decree

  • Protesters held a banner saying “Say no to outsourcing,” while others had signs reading, “Reject job creation emergency decree because there is no emergency situation”
JAKARTA: Thousands of workers held rallies in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta on Saturday, urging parliament to reject a presidential decree that critics say would erode employees’ rights and environmental protections.

President Joko Widodo issued the emergency decree last month, replacing a controversial jobs law in Southeast Asia’s largest economy, a move some legal experts say violated a court ruling.

The Constitutional Court had ruled the 2020 Jobs Creation Law was flawed, saying there had been insufficient public consultation before the law was passed. It ordered lawmakers to complete a renewed process by November.

Protester Damar Panca Mulia, 38, called the decree a government ploy to ensure the implementation of the job law.

“This regulation degrades worker’s welfare, reduces labor protections and causes widespread damage — on agrarian issues, the environment, protection of women,” he said. “Job creation should be in line with workers’ welfare improvement, but this decree runs counter to it. That’s why we oppose it.”

Protesters held a banner saying “Say no to outsourcing,” while others had signs reading, “Reject job creation emergency decree because there is no emergency situation.”

Joko Heriono, 59, said the regulation created uncertainty for workers as they could easily be fired and would get lower severance pay.

Labor party chairman Said Iqbal said outsourcing and minimum wage regulation in the decree were among the issues of concern.

“We don’t want the state to become only an agent for dirty entrepreneurs to weaken workers’ welfare,” Said told reporters.

The Jobs Creation Law, revising more than 70 other laws, had been welcomed by foreign investors for cutting red tape.

Parliament will assess the legal standing of the decree in the current sitting, its deputy speaker said this week. Last week, a group of Indonesians asked the Constitutional Court to carry out a judicial review of the regulation.

