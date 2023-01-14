You are here

  • Home
  • Al-Nassr lack cutting edge in goalless draw with Al-Shabab

Al-Nassr lack cutting edge in goalless draw with Al-Shabab

Al-Nassr drew 0-0 at Al-Shabab on Saturday to see their lead at the top of the Saudi Professional League cut to two points. (Twitter/@AlNassrFC)
Al-Nassr drew 0-0 at Al-Shabab on Saturday to see their lead at the top of the Saudi Professional League cut to two points. (Twitter/@AlNassrFC)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2hbtf

Updated 15 sec ago
John Duerden

Al-Nassr lack cutting edge in goalless draw with Al-Shabab

Al-Nassr lack cutting edge in goalless draw with Al-Shabab
  • When Al-Nassr host Ettifaq next weekend, five-time Ballon D’or winner Ronaldo will be available for selection
Updated 15 sec ago
John Duerden

RIYADH: In the last league game before Cristiano Ronaldo is available, Al-Nassr drew 0-0 at Al-Shabab on Saturday to see their lead at the top of the Saudi Professional League cut to two points.

When the Yellows host Ettifaq next weekend, the five-time Ballon D’or winner, whose bombshell transfer was announced on the penultimate day of 2022, should be desperate to get on the pitch and make a difference.

Coach Rudi Garcia will surely be happy too. The Frenchman could have used his new Portuguese megastar in this Riyadh derby as they lacked a cutting edge. 

With Al-Ittihad winning earlier in the day to go second, Al-Shabab stay in third, a point behind. Ronaldo is going to be thrust into the middle of what is shaping up to be a thrilling title race with just four points separating the top five as we approach the halfway stage of the season.

Al Shabab, looking to bounce back after three losses from four in all competitions, had the better of the first half and almost took the lead on the half hour with a bit of impudent improvisation that Ronaldo himself would have been proud of. Carlos had the close attention of a defender and his back to goal at the edge of the six yard box when the ball came to his feet but the Brazilian’s smart backheel looked destined for the bottom corner but there was David Ospina getting down well to claw the ball away to safety.

Soon after the visitors came close too. A simple ball over the top from Gustavo freed Sami Al-Najei but the Saudi Arabian international shot just wide from outside the area.

Ospina was the busier of the two ‘keepers and was  in action once more just before the break, flying through the air to push a fierce drive from Hussain Al-Qahtani out for a corner. Shabab should have scored from the resultant set piece which fell to Carlos on the left side of the area. With only the Colombian shotstopper to beat, the striker could not quite get the ball out from his feet and his resultant shot was tame and gratefully gathered by his fellow South American. As the whistle sounded for half-time, Al-Nassr were happy just to be level.

On the hour however, they should have taken the lead. A delicious Pity Martinez pass from deep split the home defence and there was Talisca just inside the area. All expected the top scorer in the league to get goal number 12 but instead his low shot was too close to Kim Seung-gyu and the Korean goalkeeper made an easy save. It was as close as Al-Nassr came though the Brazilian headed wide near the end. It was, fans were surely thinking, a chance that Ronaldo would have taken. Soon, they will get a chance to see for themselves though there are other things to worry about as Ospina was stretchered off in the dying seconds.

Earlier in the day, Abderrazak Hamdallah was the hero for Al-Ittihad as they came from behind to win 2-1 at bottom team Al-Batin and move into second.  Yousef Al-Shammari put the hosts ahead midway through the first half to set them on their way to what would have been a first win of the season. A second yellow card from Juan Pedroza late in the first half was a huge blow as was the penalty awarded for handball. Hamdallah, who had already missed two good chances, shot high into the net for goal number eight of the season. The Tigers were given a second spot kick five minutes after the restart as Romarinho was brought down by Mudasiru Salifu. The Brazilian stepped up to put his team ahead and give Al-Ittihad a first win in 2023 at their third time of asking.

Al-Feiha climbed up into 12th with a 4-2 win at Al-Raed. Al-Hilal host next to bottom Al-Adalah on Sunday and will move into second, a point behind Al-Nassr, with a win. It is all starting to look very interesting indeed and that is even before what should be an explosive intervention by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Al-Nassr Ronaldo joins Al Nassr Saudi Pro League (SPL)

Related

Al-Nassr club denies Ronaldo’s World Cup bid ambassador claims
Sport
Al-Nassr club denies Ronaldo’s World Cup bid ambassador claims
Update Bidding for golden ticket for match between PSG and Al-Nassr/Al Hilal all-stars reaches milestone SR10m
Sport
Bidding for golden ticket for match between PSG and Al-Nassr/Al Hilal all-stars reaches milestone SR10m

Dakar Rally to remain in Saudi Arabia, say organizers

Dakar Rally to remain in Saudi Arabia, say organizers
Updated 7 sec ago

Dakar Rally to remain in Saudi Arabia, say organizers

Dakar Rally to remain in Saudi Arabia, say organizers
Updated 7 sec ago
AL-HOFUF, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia will continue to be the home of the Dakar Rally for the next few years with race director David Castera telling AFP “we still have so many deserts to explore.”
Castera was speaking after Saturday’s penultimate stage with Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah poised for his fifth title.
“I’m very happy we’re staying here, with so many deserts still to explore and with this country’s enormous potential,” he said.
Motorsport’s toughest endurance test moved to the conservative Kingdom in 2020 after a spell in South America on an initial 10-year contract.
Dakar organizers ASO announced the switch in 2019 saying a new chapter of the gruelling race’s history would be written in the “mysterious and vast deserts” of the land.
Castera confirmed a clause in the Saudi deal to pull out after five years would not be taken up.
“Today there’s been a big change, it’s progressing at a fast rate,” commented Castera.
“I’m not here to play politics but to organize a sporting event which has the legitimacy to exist here because the terrain suits it.”
Saudi Arabia has invested heavily in attracting high profile sporting events including tennis, golf and Formula One to its shores and is preparing a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup.
And last month five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Saudi side Al-Nassr in a deal worth 200 million euros.
In the race, Al-Attiyah should complete the cruise to his fifth title. Meanwhile, the motorbikes are heading to the closest finish in the race’s history.
Only 12 seconds separate former champions and KTM teammates Toby Price and Kevin Benavides after about 3,900 kilometers of racing through Saudi Arabia.
Another 136 kilometers on Sunday are all that’s left, a fast beach special to the finish in Dammam on the Arabian Gulf.
Al-Attiyah was second on the 13th and penultimate stage on Saturday, 153 kilometers of dunes around Shaybah in the Saudi southeast.
The stage winner again was Sebastien Loeb for an unprecedented sixth straight time.
Loeb should extend his streak to seven on Sunday but the Frenchman will have to settle for second overall for a second straight year to Al-Attiyah, whose lead of 1 hour, 21 minutes practically guarantees he will win the Dakar just 100 kilometers from his Qatar homeland.
“We just have to bring the title home now,” Al-Attiyah said.

Real Madrid still hungry for success: Ancelotti

Real Madrid still hungry for success: Ancelotti
Updated 33 min 3 sec ago
AFP

Real Madrid still hungry for success: Ancelotti

Real Madrid still hungry for success: Ancelotti
  • Statistics are there to be changed, Barcelona coach says ahead of Spanish Super Cup final
Updated 33 min 3 sec ago
AFP

RIYADH: Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said his team are still hungry for success ahead of their Spanish Super Cup final showdown against rivals Barcelona on Sunday.

The Catalans failed to win a trophy last season and are looking for their first since coach Xavi arrived in November 2021, while Real Madrid won a Champions League and La Liga double.

The sides meet in a Clasico at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, and Ancelotti thinks his players will be equally motivated, despite their success.

“We are talking about players that started winning in 2013, have kept winning and have never filled their stomachs and they never will fill them,” Ancelotti said on Saturday.

“We are at a very demanding club that doesn’t allow you to think your stomach is full.”

Madrid are the record 14 time-Champions League winners, with five of those trophies arriving from 2014 onwards.

“All titles are important for this club, titles give motivation, confidence, there’s a lot at stake in this game,” continued Ancelotti.

“We fight each day for this, to get to a final. The team is motivated and comfortable too, because we are used to playing under this type of pressure, that’s why we have a lot of confidence.”

Ancelotti has a fine record in finals, having lost just one of the last 10 in which his teams have competed in — against Atletico Madrid in the 2014 Spanish Super Cup.

“Statistics are there to be changed,” said Barcelona coach Xavi.

“It is a difficult game but I want to think positively. I have to remember that I have had a lot of luck too in finals.

“We have to take stock of where we are, that we have Real Madrid in front of us is a huge motivation.”

Real Madrid beat Valencia on penalties to reach the final on Wednesday, and a day later Barcelona triumphed against Real Betis on spot kicks as well.

Xavi was filmed shouting at his players during a team talk in the break in extra time against Betis.

“I would change myself for one of them, even one on the bench who was only getting a few minutes,” said Xavi.

“This is what you think about as a child, this is why we play, to show you’re at a great level, to be important.

“As a coach you suffer a lot more. The other day I was angry because in some way the players thought they should not be in that situation.

“I tried to connect them to what was at stake.”

Xavi said winning in the final would mean more to Barcelona because the opponent was Madrid.

“We have not won a trophy for a long time, we have to show that we want it, that is non-negotiable,” added the coach.

“Tomorrow is a great opportunity, we have to do everything we can to be able to win this final, we’re especially excited for it and with it being Madrid too, it would mean lot to Barcelona.”

Topics: real madrid Carlo Ancelotti Spanish Super Cup 2023

Related

Real Madrid, Seattle Sounders could meet at Club World Cup
Sport
Real Madrid, Seattle Sounders could meet at Club World Cup
Ancelotti defends Benzema for not playing ahead of World Cup
Sport
Ancelotti defends Benzema for not playing ahead of World Cup

Benzema looking forward after France disappointment

Benzema looking forward after France disappointment
Updated 38 min 35 sec ago
AFP

Benzema looking forward after France disappointment

Benzema looking forward after France disappointment
Updated 38 min 35 sec ago
AFP

RIYADH: Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema says he has put his World Cup disappointment behind him and is focused on the future, starting with Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final.

The 35-year-old forward dropped out of the France squad injured shortly before their first match, and retired from international duty in December.

Ballon d’Or winner Benzema had been excited to feature after missing France’s victory in 2018 because of his involvement in a blackmail scandal over a sex-tape involving his former teammate Mathieu Valbuena.

The forward returned from his thigh problem for Madrid at the end of December and has been finding his best form ahead of the final against rivals Barcelona.

“What happened is over now, the important thing is tomorrow’s game,” Benzema told a news conference on Saturday.

“I am feeling well in my head and my body, the rest is in the past. It was complicated but it’s over.”

Some accused Benzema of reserving himself for the World Cup as he missed several games for Madrid in the run up to the tournament in Qatar.

“I know what I’m doing and what Madrid means to me,” he added.

“I wanted to play in every match, but I was injured.”

The forward was asked if he would renew his Madrid contract, which expires at the end of the season, but he did not reveal his plans.

“I’m enjoying every match and training session with Real Madrid,” he said. “I go year by year.”

Topics: Karim Benzema France real madrid

Related

Benzema nets 2 as Madrid win 1st game after World Cup break
Sport
Benzema nets 2 as Madrid win 1st game after World Cup break
Ballon D’or winner Benzema ends France career
Sport
Ballon D’or winner Benzema ends France career

Lampard will ‘go again’ after troubled Everton crash amid fans protest

Lampard will ‘go again’ after troubled Everton crash amid fans protest
Updated 44 min 59 sec ago
AFP

Lampard will ‘go again’ after troubled Everton crash amid fans protest

Lampard will ‘go again’ after troubled Everton crash amid fans protest
  • The club's board of directors were ordered to stay away from Goodison Park this weekend due to perceived security risks
  • Everton officials called it a "profoundly sad day"
Updated 44 min 59 sec ago
AFP

LIVERPOOL: Frank Lampard insisted he still has the stomach for Everton’s relegation battle after his side crashed to a 2-1 defeat against fellow strugglers Southampton amid furious fan protests on Saturday.
In a fresh sight of the turmoil enveloping Everton, the club’s board of directors were ordered to stay away from Goodison Park this weekend due to perceived security risks.
The move came after offensive messages, including death threats to chairman Bill Kenwright, were made to specific individuals during the week.
Everton officials called it a “profoundly sad day” and matters were no better on the pitch as Lampard’s men squandered the lead given to them by Amadou Onana’s first goal for the Toffees.
James Ward-Prowse scored twice as Southampton moved level on points with Everton, who are only off the bottom of the table on goal difference.
Everton have managed just one win in 11 league matches and have their joint lowest tally (15) at the halfway stage of a Premier League campaign.
That wretched performance added extra numbers to the planned sit-in protest after the final whistle as fans called for owner Farhad Moshiri to sell up, with some also demanding Lampard’s sacking.
The last time the Merseysiders had 15 points at this time of the season they were relegated in 1951, but Lampard is determined to keep fighting to save Everton, who narrowly avoided the drop under his leadership last term.
“It was a tense game, one that we lost. Frustrated to lose, frustrated for everyone,” Lampard said.
“I don’t know about forgetting how to win. It’s clear in football that sometimes if you aren’t winning games it can become contagious in terms of confidence and we know we are in that spot.
“Both of their goals could have been stopped from our point of view. It feels like a casual statement -’forgetting how to win’ — but I understand the point — we are in a period of games where we are not winning.”
The threats to Everton’s directors came after chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale was reportedly manhandled by a fan and had her car attacked after last week’s 4-1 home defeat by Brighton.
But Lampard did not want to use that distraction as an excuse.
“It’s a difficult time. I don’t have thoughts as such in that I don’t want to comment on it on the back of the game, I’m more concerned about the game and that we didn’t win it,” he said.
“I understand the situation we are in here, I hear the noise but I have to keep working.
“The one thing I suggest, which is really important for me, is everyone involved here in every side is for Everton. We want to be successful, we are passionate about what we do.
“We need to just work in our own way to do the best and my own way is to wake up tomorrow morning and go: ‘OK, let’s go again’.”

Topics: everton Frank Lampard Premier league

Related

Rashford wakes up United as Man City held by Everton
Sport
Rashford wakes up United as Man City held by Everton
Newcastle on the rise after resilient win over Everton
Sport
Newcastle on the rise after resilient win over Everton

Klopp rages at ‘really bad’ Liverpool after Brighton shock

Klopp rages at ‘really bad’ Liverpool after Brighton shock
Updated 14 January 2023
AFP

Klopp rages at ‘really bad’ Liverpool after Brighton shock

Klopp rages at ‘really bad’ Liverpool after Brighton shock
  • Klopp's troubled side were blown away in the second half by Solly March's double and a late strike from Danny Welbeck
  • The Reds are languishing in eighth place in the Premier League with their hopes of a top-four finish fading by the week
Updated 14 January 2023
AFP

BRIGHTON, United Kingdom: Jurgen Klopp labelled Liverpool’s dismal 3-0 defeat at Brighton on Saturday as the worst he has seen during his Anfield reign.
Klopp’s troubled side were blown away in the second half by Solly March’s double and a late strike from Danny Welbeck.
Liverpool’s wretched performance came hot on the heels of a 3-1 loss at Brentford and an FA Cup draw against Wolves in which they were saved from defeat by a controversial VAR decision.
The Reds are languishing in eighth place in the Premier League with their hopes of a top-four finish fading by the week.
Klopp could not believe what he was seeing as Brighton ran his team ragged in a fashion he had never experienced since taking charge in 2015.
“Bad. Really bad. I can’t remember a worse game. It was a very organized team against a not very organized team,” Klopp said.
“Massively frustrated. We gave the ball away, the spaces were too big and we couldn’t push up. That is obviously not good, especially against a super well-drilled side like Brighton. They got more confident and we did the opposite.”
Klopp said he had tried to switch Liverpool’s tactics in a bid to halt their poor run, but conceded the players did not handle the changes well.
“I had an idea to change the formation which was to try help the team. That was the idea. But we never did it properly,” he said.
“We need to be creative with the options we have. What I saw today from my team was that they were not really convinced by it. That’s it.”
Last season, Liverpool came within two wins of an unprecedented quadruple as they lifted the FA and League Cups, only to see the Premier League title go to Manchester City and then lose the Champions League final against Real Madrid.
Klopp’s current group are a shadow of the team that nearly made history and he admitted he is at a loss to explain the difference.
“How can you explain that? The same players played outstanding football matches but if things aren’t properly organized then it can look like that,” he said.
“We were always a bit late and things like this. If you don’t win key challenges and lose the ball too easily they are the two worst things that can happen in football. There is no formation that can solve that.
“My responsibility, I know that. To improve that will be not too difficult. From this game we can pick up absolutely nothing apart from things that do not work.”
Liverpool’s title hopes were long since over, but failing to qualify for the Champions League would be a hammer blow.
Asked how concerned he is by Liverpool’s plight, Klopp added: “Yeah, how can you not be after a game like this?
“I cannot stand here and say it didn’t happen. Of course, we have to be very concerned about it.”

Topics: Premier league Liverpool Brighton

Related

Rashford earns Man Utd derby triumph over Man City
Sport
Rashford earns Man Utd derby triumph over Man City
Sloppy Liverpool tumble again in loss at Brentford
Sport
Sloppy Liverpool tumble again in loss at Brentford

follow us

Latest updates

Crowds lap up Riyadh Season dolphin shows
At the Riyadh Season dolphin show, the beloved sea creatures perform acrobatic routines, dance, sing, and paint on canvas.
Al-Nassr lack cutting edge in goalless draw with Al-Shabab
Al-Nassr lack cutting edge in goalless draw with Al-Shabab
What We Are Reading Today: Aftermath; Violence and the Remaking of a Self
What We Are Reading Today: Aftermath; Violence and the Remaking of a Self
Sustainability and speed are key to fueling Saudi Arabia’s mining industry
Sustainability and speed are key to fueling Saudi Arabia’s mining industry
Dakar Rally to remain in Saudi Arabia, say organizers
Dakar Rally to remain in Saudi Arabia, say organizers

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.