You are here

  • Home
  • Arab Media Conference discusses digital hegemony

Arab Media Conference discusses digital hegemony

Mohammed bin Fahad Al-Harthi. (SPA)
Mohammed bin Fahad Al-Harthi. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ntbqp

Updated 8 sec ago
SPA

Arab Media Conference discusses digital hegemony

Mohammed bin Fahad Al-Harthi. (SPA)
  • Issue poses serious threat to cultural identities, ASBU president says
Updated 8 sec ago
SPA

TUNIS: The CEO of the Saudi Broadcasting Authority, Mohammed bin Fahad Al-Harthi, led the Saudi delegation at the 2nd Arab Media Conference, which was held recently in Tunis.

Organized by the Arab States Broadcasting Union, this year’s event was titled “Global Digital Hegemony and Arab Ways to Confront It.”

Al-Harthi is also president of the ASBU.

Delivering the inauguration speech, Tunisian Minister of Culture Hayet Guettat highlighted the need to empower Arab journalists and media professionals by providing them with the necessary training on using social media platforms and digital technologies.

Digital hegemony was one of the most prominent issues facing the world today, she said.

Guettat also underlined the need for collaborative efforts to formulate joint strategies and policies to address the challenges of the digital world, especially with regard to the stereotyping of individuals and the use of technologies to impose cultural control on people and communities.

The conference was also attended by Algerian Minister of Communication Mohamed Bouslimani, Palestinian Minister of Media Affairs Mohammad Saleh bin Issa, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Tunisia Abdulaziz bin Ali Al-Saqr, and various other Arab and foreign ambassadors.

Al-Harthi said the influence of digital hegemony was increasing, causing ideological divisions and posing a serious threat to cultural identities and value systems around the world. He stressed the need for a unified effort to draft laws to curb the practice.

He added that the world had become a media map rather than a geographical or historical one, with media outlets becoming the major players in shaping and influencing international affairs and human behavior.

ASBU Director General Abdelrahim Suleiman said that the union, through its conference, sought to discuss practical solutions to the major challenges facing the Arab media landscape.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Broadcasting Authority (SBA)

Related

Arab media must adapt to changing technology and demands, experts say
Saudi Arabia
Arab media must adapt to changing technology and demands, experts say
While Di Caprio did donate, the amount stated was found to be inaccurate and no confirmations about his grandmother’s birthplace have been verified. (File/AFP)
Media
Arab media outlets keep fake news story on Di Caprio’s $10m donation to Ukraine

Meta sues surveillance firm for collecting user data via fake accounts

Meta sues surveillance firm for collecting user data via fake accounts
Updated 14 January 2023
Arab News

Meta sues surveillance firm for collecting user data via fake accounts

Meta sues surveillance firm for collecting user data via fake accounts
  • Voyage Labs alleged to have ‘scraped’ more than 600,000 Facebook profiles
  • Company is linked to controversial collaboration with Los Angeles police
Updated 14 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Meta filed a lawsuit on Thursday against a surveillance company it claims created fake Facebook user accounts to collect people’s data.

According to the filing, Meta alleges that Voyager Labs created more than 38,000 accounts to gather data from over 600,000 Facebook users, including posts, likes, friends lists, photos, comments and information from groups and pages.

“Meta is fighting back against a scraping-for-hire service and filed a legal action against Voyager Labs in federal court in California,” it said in a statement.

“Our lawsuit alleges that Voyager has violated our terms of service against fake accounts and unauthorized and automated scraping,” it said, adding that it was seeking a permanent injunction against the surveillance firm.

Voyager Labs specializes in advanced AI-based software and services used by law enforcement agencies and private companies to obtain information about suspects, among other things.

Meta said Voyage Labs “developed and used proprietary software to launch scraping campaigns” that targeted users across the tech giant’s social media platforms as well as Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Telegram.

Meta said it contacted Voyage Labs in November, requesting the surveillance company to cease any scraping activities on its platforms before removing more than 60,000 Voyager Labs-related Facebook and Instagram profiles and pages.

Mark Zuckerberg’s company has also asked that the court order Voyager Labs to give up its “ill-gotten profits in an amount to be proven at trial.”

The lawsuit follows a 2021 investigation by British newspaper The Guardian that found Voyage Labs had teamed up with the Los Angeles Police Department in 2019.

In the investigation, the surveillance firm was reported to have said it could use social media data to predict who would commit a crime.

According to an internal report obtained by The Guardian, Voyager Labs said it “considered using an Instagram name displaying Arab pride or tweeting about Islam to be signs of potential extremism.”

However, Meta said it uncovered Voyage Labs’ scraping activities, a practice which refers to an automated process of using software to scan a web page and compile information on it, only in July.

Although no direct links between the two cases could be established, Meta said that companies like Voyager “are part of an industry that provides scraping services to anyone, regardless of the users they target and for what purpose, including as a way to profile people for criminal behavior.”

In July, Meta filed two lawsuits against Octopus and Turkish-based individual Ekrem Ates accusing them of carrying out scraping-for-hire services on Instagram.

The latest lawsuit follows a similar case involving LinkedIn and HR data science company hiQ Labs in one of the most heavily litigated scraping cases in recent history.

After six years of litigation, hiQ Labs agreed to pay the Microsoft-owned company $500,000 following a mixed ruling in a California district court in November in which the judge ruled that hiQ Labs had violated the LinkedIn terms of service over data scraping.

The case was observed with particular attention after privacy advocates and experts expressed concern that the outcome would jeopardize the work of journalists and watchdog groups who employ automation technologies to monitor public websites.

Topics: Meta Facebook voyage labs scraping

Related

Meta introduces AI ad-targeting system in US to limit discrimination
Media
Meta introduces AI ad-targeting system in US to limit discrimination
Meta’s Oversight Board tells company to allow ‘death to Khamenei’ posts
Media
Meta’s Oversight Board tells company to allow ‘death to Khamenei’ posts

Axel Springer’s Politico plans US, Europe expansion

Axel Springer’s Politico plans US, Europe expansion
Updated 14 January 2023
Reuters

Axel Springer’s Politico plans US, Europe expansion

Axel Springer’s Politico plans US, Europe expansion
  • Kuwait-born CEO Goli Sheikholeslami said Politico will focus on regional policy-making centers
Updated 14 January 2023
Reuters

BERLIN: Politico plans to expand in its home market of the United States as well as Europe as part of a five-year plan focusing more on regional policy-making centers, the chief executive of the news website said in comments seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
CEO Goli Sheikholeslami said that in the US, more policy-making was happening at the state level as a result of political turmoil and polarization in Washington, in comments to an internal podcast of its parent company, German publisher Axel Springer.
“And so, we see the opportunity to expand what we do to other geographies within the United States,” Sheikholeslami said, adding that the first step would be focusing on California and New York before looking at potential states after that.
In Europe, where Politico has a dominant position in Brussels with European Union coverage, the CEO said Politico also saw opportunities to expand in the UK, France and Germany, as well as other European markets.
“Our big focus next year will be an expansion into the UK,” she said, adding: “It is about expanding and connecting more and more power centers.”

Topics: Politico Axel Springer EU US newspaper

Related

Axel Springer finalizes acquisition of POLITICO
Media
Axel Springer finalizes acquisition of POLITICO
'Robo-journalism' no threat to journalist jobs, says Axel Springer CEO
Media
'Robo-journalism' no threat to journalist jobs, says Axel Springer CEO

Twitter offers free ads to brands that advertise on its platform

Twitter offers free ads to brands that advertise on its platform
Updated 14 January 2023
Reuters

Twitter offers free ads to brands that advertise on its platform

Twitter offers free ads to brands that advertise on its platform
  • Social media company pleads to match advertisers' ad spending up to $250,000
Updated 14 January 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Twitter Inc is offering free advertisements to brands that advertise on its platform, an attempt to woo brands back to the social-media platform, which has seen its ad business deteriorate following Elon Musk's takeover, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
Twitter is dangling free ad space by offering to match advertisers' ad spending up to $250,000, the report said, citing emails reviewed by the Journal.
Twitter did not respond to Reuters request for a comment after business hours.

Topics: Twitter Advertisement

Related

Twitter logos are displayed outside the company's offices in San Francisco on Dec. 19, 2022. (AP)
Media
Twitter to expand permitted political advertising
Twitter sued over ‘missing rent’ on San Francisco office
Media
Twitter sued over ‘missing rent’ on San Francisco office

BBC documentary shines spotlight on Persian journalists reporting on Iran

BBC documentary shines spotlight on Persian journalists reporting on Iran
Updated 13 January 2023
Arab News

BBC documentary shines spotlight on Persian journalists reporting on Iran

BBC documentary shines spotlight on Persian journalists reporting on Iran
  • ‘Reporting Iran: Inside BBC Persian’ reveals dramatic events unfolding in country
  • Film highlights ‘struggle and turmoil faced by staff,’ broadcaster says
Updated 13 January 2023
Arab News
LONDON: The BBC has opened the doors to its Persian newsroom in a new documentary that provides viewers with an unprecedented glimpse into the lives and work of the people whose job it is to report on Iran. “For the first time the BBC has lifted the lid and gone behind the scenes with the BBC News Persian team, showing the work that goes into reporting Iran while the BBC is banned from the country, and the struggle and turmoil faced by staff,” the company said in a statement. “In an emotive narrative of ‘Reporting Iran: Inside BBC Persian,’ the reporting of the dramatic and tragic events unfolding in Iran is intertwined with the personal drama and sacrifice by the BBC journalists whose persecution and harassment by Iranian authorities have been the subject of multiple protests by the BBC and the UN,” it said. Produced, directed and filmed by the BBC’s Namak Khoshnaw, the documentary follows the daily lives of those trying to report in a country where they are not allowed to operate and shows how social media is being used to root out stories and verify what is happening on the ground. In a series of emotional interviews, BBC Persian presenters, reporters and producers discuss the professional and personal sacrifices they make to uncover stories while defying the best efforts of the Iranian government to stop them. Members of the newsroom’s social media team show how they check information to authenticate events, individuals, locations and metadata, which is essential in countering the spread of disinformation online. That verification process, which requires the team to establish the exact locations of video clips, analyze officially released footage, speak to witnesses and examine the legitimacy of documents, often takes several days. As well as highlighting the logistical challenges of unearthing stories in Iran, the documentary recounts the personal struggles of the team and what their association with the network means for their families and loved ones living in Iran. BBC Persian journalists and their families are frequently the target of online abuse and many have received threats of violence and even death. “‘Reporting Iran: Inside BBC Persian’ is full of poignant details that bring to the fore the personal dimension of the journalists who are reporting the country they come from,” the BBC said. Iran has been in turmoil since mid-September, when the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini sparked large protests against the strict restrictions and prompted calls for regime changes. BBC Persian, which reaches 18.5 million viewers a week around the world, has often been criticized for its stance on the regime. Some Iranians have even accused it of playing a role in bringing the clerical establishment to power 43 years ago and of siding with the Iranian regime. In 1980, a BBC report on human rights abuses and social restrictions led to the closure of the BBC Persian office in Tehran and expulsion of its correspondent, forcing the network to relocate to London. After the election of President Khatami in 1999, the BBC was allowed to reopen its Tehran bureau with a resident correspondent. But in 2010, Iranian authorities banned more than 60 international organizations, including BBC Persian, in what experts said was an intensification of a campaign to blame the country’s political turmoil on foreign entities. Relations between the broadcaster and the Iranian government deteriorated further in 2017, when authorities froze journalists’ assets and interrogated, and in some cases detained, their families, prompting the BBC to make an appeal to the UN Human Rights Council to intervene.
Topics: BBC BBC Persian Iran documentary journalist

Related

Iran women protesters sexually assaulted in prison, activist tells BBC
Middle-East
Iran women protesters sexually assaulted in prison, activist tells BBC

Shahid to debut original show ‘Slave Market’ this month

Shahid to debut original show ‘Slave Market’ this month
“Slave Market” was filmed across 104 locations depicting various parts of the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe
Updated 13 January 2023
Arab News

Shahid to debut original show ‘Slave Market’ this month

Shahid to debut original show ‘Slave Market’ this month
  • The period drama features a global cast from across the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe
Updated 13 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: MBC Group streamer Shahid will debut original production, “Slave Market,” produced by MBC Studios, this month.

The nine-episode series, which tells five stories simultaneously taking place in different parts of the world, is written by Kuwait’s Heba Mashari Hamada and directed by award-winning Tunisian director Lassaad Oueslati.

All five stories, set in the 1900s, merge together when each story’s protagonist falls into slavery. The show features a global cast including actors such as Fayez Bin Jurays, Apeksha Porwal, Al-Anoud Saud, Hashim Najdi, Haneen Turkistany, Nawaf Al-Dhufairi, Nagham Almalki, Marzouk Al-Ghamdi, Saeed Al-Qahtani, Shyam Kishore, Janique Charles and Chris J Gordon, among others.

“Slave Market” was filmed across 104 locations depicting various parts of the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe, and features 70 main cast members, 150 supporting cast members and more than 17,000 extras.

More than 35 interior and exterior designs, depicting ships from the 1900s, were built exclusively for the series to accurately represent scenes at sea.

To accommodate scenes at sea, more than 35 interior and exterior designs, depicting ships from that period, were built exclusively for the series.

A total of 4,700 costumes were created for the series with Yasmine El-Kadi leading wardrobe design.

“Slave Market” premieres on Shahid on Jan. 13.
 

Topics: Shahid Slave Market

Latest updates

Arab Media Conference discusses digital hegemony
Mohammed bin Fahad Al-Harthi. (SPA)
Turkiye ‘not in a position’ to ratify Swedish NATO bid
Turkey's Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin. (AFP file photo)
At least four injured in shooting after London funeral: UK police
At least four injured in shooting after London funeral: UK police
Focus on emissions, says UAE’s climate talks boss
Focus on emissions, says UAE’s climate talks boss
Lelah Doroh makes history at Kings and Princes Cups Festival
Lelah Doroh makes history at Kings and Princes Cups Festival

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.