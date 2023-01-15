You are here

Presumed militants abduct about 50 women in Burkina Faso

Developing
Security forces drive on a vehicle near a crowd gathering in front of Ouagadougou airport on July 7, 2022. (File/AFP)
AFP

AFP

Suspected militants have abducted roughly 50 women in a part of northern Burkina Faso that is regularly hit by violence, local officials and residents told AFP.
Roughly 40 were seized about a dozen kilometres (miles) southeast of Arbinda on Thursday and about 20 others were abducted on Friday to the north of the town, with some escaping in the meantime, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

Updated 15 January 2023

BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo: At least five people were killed and 15 wounded on Sunday in a suspected Islamist militant bomb attack at a Protestant church in the eastern Congolese city of Kasindi on the border with Uganda, an army spokesman Anthony Mualushay said by phone.

Topics: Democratic Republic of Congo Church Blast

Updated 15 January 2023
Reuters

  There were 72 people onboard
Reuters

At least 68 people were killed on Sunday when an aircraft of domestic carrier Yeti Airlines crashed in Pokhara in Nepal, a Nepal aviation authority official said.
“Rescue operations are on,” said Jagannath Niroula, spokesman for Nepal civil aviation authority. “Weather was clear.”
Local television showed thick black smoke billowing from the crash site as rescue workers and crowds of people gathered around the wreckage of the aircraft.
There were 72 people on the twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft operated by Nepal’s Yeti Airlines, including two infants, four crew members and 10 foreign nationals, said airline spokesman Sudarshan Bartaula.
Hundreds of rescue workers were scouring the hillside crash site.
The plane was 15 years old, according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24.
The ATR72 is a widely used twin engine turboprop plane manufactured by a joint venture of Airbus and Italy’s Leonardo. Yeti Airlines has a fleet of six ATR72-500 planes, according to its website.
Air accidents are not uncommon in Nepal, home to eight of the world’s 14 highest mountains, including Everest, as the weather can change suddenly and make for hazardous conditions.
Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has called an emergency cabinet meeting after the plane crash, a government statement said. 

Topics: nepal

Updated 15 January 2023

BEIJING: The World Health Organization has appealed to China to keep releasing information about its wave of COVID-19 infections after the government announced nearly 60,000 deaths since early December following weeks of complaints it was failing to tell the world what was happening.
The announcement Saturday was the first official death toll since the ruling Communist Party abruptly dropped anti-virus restrictions in December despite a surge in infections that flooded hospitals. That left the WHO and other governments appealing for information, while the United States, South Korea and others imposed controls on visitors from China.
The government said 5,503 people died of respiratory failure caused by COVID-19 and there were 54,435 fatalities from cancer, heart disease and other ailments combined with COVID-19 between Dec. 8 and Jan. 12.
The announcement “allows for a better understanding of the epidemiological situation,” said a WHO statement. It said the WHO director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, talked by phone with Health Minister Ma Xiaowei.
“WHO requested that this type of detailed information continued to be shared with us and the public,” the agency said.
The National Health Commission said only deaths in hospitals were counted, which means anyone who died at home wouldn’t be included. It gave no indication when or whether it might release updated numbers.
A health official said the “national emergency peak has passed” based on an 83 percent decline in the daily number of people going to fever clinics from a Dec. 23 high.
The report would more than double China’s official COVID-19 death toll to 10,775 since the disease was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019. China has counted only deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure in its official toll, which excludes many fatalities that might be attributed to the virus in other countries.

Updated 15 January 2023
AFP

  • Moldova livid as debris from Russian missiles lands on its territory
KYIV: Ukraine said Sunday that the death toll had risen to 21 after a Russian missile slammed into a tower block in the city of Dnipro during a massive wave of strikes causing power outages and blackouts across the war-torn country.
Officials said more than 40 people were still missing after the Dnipro strike Saturday, which came as Ukraine celebrated the Old New Year holiday and as Britain became the first Western country to offer Kyiv the heavy tanks it has long sought.
At least 21 people were killed and 73 others wounded in the attack on the Dnipro tower block, Ukraine’s regional council head Mykola Lukashuk said.
A 15-year-old girl was among the dead, officials said, after dozens of people were pulled from the rubble, including a woman brought out by rescuers on Sunday.
“Rescue operations continue. The fate of more than 40 people remain unknown,” regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said.
The strike destroyed dozens of flats in the apartment block leaving hundreds of people homeless, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a senior official at the presidency.
The Ukrainian army said the block was hit by an X-22 Russian missile that it lacked the capacity to shoot down.
“Only anti-aircraft missile systems, which in the future may be provided to Ukraine by Western partners... are capable of intercepting these air targets,” it said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday pleaded for more Western military weapons, saying that Russian “terror” could be stopped only on the battlefield.
“What is needed for this? Those weapons that are in the warehouses of our partners,” Zelensky said.

UK sending tanks to Ukraine

Earlier Saturday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to provide Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, the first Western country to supply the heavy tanks Kyiv has been crying out for.
Russia’s embassy in the UK swiftly issued a warning that “bringing tanks to the conflict zone, far from drawing the hostilities to a close, will only serve to intensify combat operations, generating more casualties, including among the civilian population.”
But in his evening address on Saturday, Zelensky argued that Russian “terror” could only be stopped on the battlefield.
“This can and must be done on our land, in our sky, in our sea,” he said.
Moldova, Ukraine’s southwestern neighbor, said Saturday it had found missile debris on its territory after the latest Russian strikes.
“Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine directly impacts Moldova again,” President Maia Sandu tweeted, posting photos of the wreckage.
“We strongly condemn today’s intensified attacks.”

Infrastructure targetted
Ukraine’s energy facilities operator Ukrenergo said it was working on “eliminating the consequences” of the latest Russian strikes.
In Kyiv, AFP journalists heard several explosions, while Ukrainian officials reported strikes on a power facility.
“There is a hit to an infrastructure facility, without critical destruction or fire,” the Kyiv city administration said.
In the northeastern Kharkiv region, “the enemy launched another missile attack on critical infrastructure and industrial facilities,” governor Oleg Synegubov said.
Emergency blackouts were applied in “most regions” of Ukraine due to the fresh barrage of attacks, energy minister German Galushchenko said Saturday.
Attacks were also reported in the southern Zaporizhzhia region.
Zelensky said Ukraine had managed to shoot down 20 of the more than 30 Russian missiles fired.
“Unfortunately, energy infrastructure facilities have been also hit,” he added, with the Kharkiv and Kyiv regions suffering the most.

Soledar defenders holding out 
There was still uncertainty about the fate of Soledar, a salt mining outpost that Russia claimed to have captured, against denials from Ukraine.
Both sides have conceded heavy losses in the battle for the town.
Ukraine’s military governor in the embattled eastern region of Donetsk insisted Saturday that “Soledar is controlled by Ukrainian authorities, our military controls it.”
The “battles continue in and outside of the city,” he added.
He was responding to claims by Russia’s defense ministry on Friday that it had “completed the liberation” of Soledar the previous day.
The industrial town with a pre-war population of about 10,000 has now been reduced to rubble through intense fighting.
Capturing Soledar could improve the position of Russian forces as they push toward what has been their main target since October — the nearby transport crossroads of Bakhmut.
Turkiye said Saturday it was ready to push for local cease-fires in Ukraine and warned that neither Moscow nor Kyiv had the military means to “win the war.”
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s foreign policy adviser Ibrahim Kalin conceded that it seemed unlikely that the warring sides were ready to strike an “overarching peace deal” in the coming months.
 

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine Russian aggression Dnipro Moldova British tanks

Updated 15 January 2023
AFP

  Luetzerath — deserted for some time by its original inhabitants — is being demolished to make way for the extension of the adjacent open-cast coal mine
LÜTZERATH, Germany: German police clashed with environmental protesters on Saturday at a village being razed to make way for a coal mine expansion.
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg turned up at the protest, in the hamlet of Luetzerath in western Germany, and condemned the move.
Organizers said that 35,000 protesters took part, with police putting the figure at 15,000.
There were clashes between some protesters and police, with hundreds defying an order to leave the cordoned off site, braving the mud, rain and later the darkness.
Police used water cannons against “violent” protesters, a police spokesman told AFP. But by the early evening, the site was calm again as the protesters gradually left.
Police said there had been people injured on both sides “but we don’t yet know how many” nor how serious the injuries had been.
The group that organized the protest said dozens of activists had been injured, including some by the water cannons and others from bites from police dogs.
At least 20 activists had been taken to hospital for treatment, said Birte Schramm, a medic with the group still occupying the village. Some of them had been beaten on the head and in the stomach by police, she added.
Luetzerath — deserted for some time by its original inhabitants — is being demolished to make way for the extension of the adjacent open-cast coal mine, already one of the largest in Europe, operated by energy firm RWE.
Thunberg marched at the front of a procession of demonstrators who converged on the village, showing support for activists occupying it in protest.
“That the German government is making deals and compromises with fossil fuel companies such as RWE is shameful,” she said from a podium.
“Germany, as one of the biggest polluters in the world, has an enormous responsibility,” she added.
Local media reported stones being thrown at police and one protester was seen with a head injury, as ambulance sirens sounded near the protest site.
Police said activists had smashed protective barriers near the huge coal mine and entered the mine site.
“The police barriers have been broken,” the police tweeted. “To the people in front of Luetzerath: get out of this area immediately.”
“Some people have entered the mine. Move away from the danger zone immediately!“
The village has become a symbol of resistance to fossil fuels, and as part of an operation launched earlier this week, hundreds of police have been removing activists from the hamlet.
In just a few days, a large part of the protesters’ camp has been cleared by police, and its occupants evacuated.
German press, quoting the police, reported that around 470 activists had been removed from the village since the beginning of the evacuation.
But between 20 and 40 were still holed up in the contested village late Friday, a spokeswoman for the protest movement said. Officials said they were entering the final stages of evacuating the activists.
Demolition works were progressing slowly on those buildings that had been emptied, while surrounding trees had been felled as part of the clearance.
Police reinforcements have come from across the country to participate in the forced evacuation.
Meanwhile AFP saw protesters arriving in buses, holding banners with slogans including “Stop coal” and “Luetzerath lives!“
In the village, many of the activists have built structures high up in the trees, while others have climbed to the top of abandoned buildings and barns.
Activists said they had also dug a tunnel under the hamlet in a bid to complicate the evacuation effort.
The movement has been supported by protest actions across Germany. On Friday, masked activists set fire to bins and painted slogans on the offices of the Greens in Berlin.
The party — part of Germany’s ruling coalition with Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats and the liberal FDP — has come under heavy criticism from activists who accuse it of betrayal.
Following the energy crisis set off by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the government has brought old coal power plants back online.
Officials signed a compromise deal with RWE that made way for the demolition of Luetzerath but spared five nearby villages.
The energy firm also agreed to stop producing electricity with coal in western Germany by 2030, eight years earlier than previously planned.
Chancellor Scholz on Saturday inaugurated a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal at the northern port of Lubmin, on the Baltic coast, part of plans to compensate for the loss of Russian gas imports.

Topics: Germany coal mine protest

