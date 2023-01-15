You are here

  • Home
  • Iraq PM backs continued US troop presence

Iraq PM backs continued US troop presence

Iraq PM backs continued US troop presence
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani during a news conference at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin, Germany January 13, 2023. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nbndf

Updated 57 sec ago
AFP

Iraq PM backs continued US troop presence

Iraq PM backs continued US troop presence
  • “Elimination of Daesh needs some more time,” Sudani said
  • He said he would like to send a high-level delegation to Washington soon
Updated 57 sec ago
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani defended the open-ended presence of US and other foreign troops in his country, in an interview published Sunday.
“We think that we need the foreign forces,” Sudani told The Wall Street Journal in his first US interview since taking office in October.
US and NATO forces have been training Iraqi soldiers on how to fight the Daesh group.
“Elimination of Daesh needs some more time,” Sudani added.
His comments are significant because the parties that back him and control parliament are aligned with pro-Iranian factions and very hostile to the United States. Iraq also depends on Iran for natural gas and electricity.
The United States has about 2,000 troops stationed in Iraq to train and advise Iraqi forces. NATO has several hundred troops there, also in a non-combat role.
Sudani said Iraq wants to have good relations with both the United States and Iran.
“We strive for that,” he said. “I don’t see this as an impossible matter, to see Iraq have a good relationship with Iran and the US.”
Sudani also faces a populace hit hard by an economic crisis and eager for a better life.
His visit to Tehran in late November was marked by promises of stronger cooperation on economic and security matters.
In the interview published Sunday, Sudani made clear he wants to get along with the United States, which is locked in confrontation with Iran.
He said he would like to send a high-level delegation to Washington soon, perhaps as a prelude to meeting with President Joe Biden.

Topics: Iraq US Daesh Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani

Related

Germany in talks with Iraq over possible gas imports
Business & Economy
Germany in talks with Iraq over possible gas imports
Iraqi conjoined twins Ali and Omar separated in 11-hour surgery in Saudi Arabia photos
Saudi Arabia
Iraqi conjoined twins Ali and Omar separated in 11-hour surgery in Saudi Arabia

UK urged to expel Iranian diplomats over ‘shocking’ execution

UK urged to expel Iranian diplomats over ‘shocking’ execution
Updated 53 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

UK urged to expel Iranian diplomats over ‘shocking’ execution

UK urged to expel Iranian diplomats over ‘shocking’ execution
  • Dual national Alireza Akbari, a former deputy defense minister, was hanged on Saturday
  • Nephew: British govt ‘dealing with an unsavory regime that has no regard for human life’
Updated 53 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UK must expel Iranian diplomats in response to the execution of a British-Iranian dual national, a relative of the deceased has told the Daily Telegraph.

Alireza Akbari, a former Iranian deputy defense minister, was charged with spying for Britain before his death.

He said he had endured 3,500 hours of brutal torture before confessing to the charges, leading to his hanging on Saturday.

The 61-year-old served in the reformist administration of former President Mohammad Khatami between 1997 and 2005.

Akbari left Iran for the UK in 2008 after facing harassment by the country’s new hard-line regime led by Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. In 2009, Akbari was arrested while visiting Iran on charges of espionage.

His nephew Ramin Forghani told the Telegraph that his uncle’s execution “could not go unanswered” and that the UK’s minimum response should be the expulsion of Iranian diplomats. The British government urged Iran to abandon Akbari’s planned execution but to no avail.

“I’d just woken up when I saw the news. I don’t know what to say. It’s terrible. It’s shocking,” said Forghani.

“It wasn’t unexpected from this regime but I think we were all expecting them to change their minds like they did with Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, but it wasn’t to be.

“On the diplomatic front, considering that a Briton has been executed despite the calls for his release by Whitehall, the least response would be to expel the staff and recall the British (diplomats).

“I appreciate what the British government did but they’re dealing with an unsavory regime that has no regard for human life.

“I hope there will be consequences diplomatically from the British government and this does not remain unanswered.”

The UK government on Saturday said it was placing sanctions on Iran’s prosecutor general and temporarily recalling its Ambassador in Tehran Simon Shercliff. But British officials have yet to make a decision on the status of Iran’s diplomats in London.

Forghani denied the charges leveled against Akbari, saying his uncle was a “patriot” who “did all he could to help the country,” including playing a key role in bringing an end to the Iran-Iraq War.

“It would be (unthinkable) for him to try to do anything in any shape or form to jeopardize the country or the regime,” Forghani told Sky News.

“I can’t think of his character being somebody that would try to do anything against the country. That’s just not digestible.

“I do believe it is a political game. The regime does anything it can, unfortunately, to suppress the population, but also to distract the global perspective to what is happening to the people in the country.”

Forghani told the Telegraph: “Akbari was a good man who was devoted to his family. Brutal regimes do this to good people and unfortunately this was one of those cases.

“I have fond memories of him visiting us pretty much every Iranian New Year regardless of his work schedule. He was kind to me when I was growing up. I remember his smiles.

“As I got older, he could see that I was not a supporter of the regime but regardless of that, because we were family members, he was always kind to me.

“He was always smiling. He would always try to help anybody as much as he could, family or friends, and that’s the memory that I will continue to have of him.”

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described Akbari’s execution as “appalling,” while Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the British government’s “disgust” had led to the summoning of Iran’s charge d’affaires to the Foreign Office.

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Iran Alireza Akbari

Related

UK to reassess Iran nuclear deal after dual national’s execution
Middle-East
UK to reassess Iran nuclear deal after dual national’s execution
UK, US say Iran must not follow through with Akbari execution threat
Middle-East
UK, US say Iran must not follow through with Akbari execution threat

UK to reassess Iran nuclear deal after dual national’s execution

UK to reassess Iran nuclear deal after dual national’s execution
Updated 15 January 2023
Arab News

UK to reassess Iran nuclear deal after dual national’s execution

UK to reassess Iran nuclear deal after dual national’s execution
Updated 15 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Britain is reassessing its backing of the Iran nuclear deal after Tehran executed a British Iranian dual national, drawing strong condemnation from Western governments.

Alireza Akbari, 61, was hanged after being convicted of “corruption on earth and harming the country’s internal and external security by passing on intelligence.” When or where the execution took place is unknown.

The execution has led to a huge escalation in tensions between the West and Iran, which were already running high over Tehran’s crackdown on protests over the death in custody of Mahsa Amini and the regime’s military support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The UK has been a key player in talks on reviving the nuclear deal, which placed significant restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

Senior government sources said that the “landscape” has changed significantly since the negotiation process began and as such Britain is now reviewing its options regarding future involvement in reviving the deal, The Sunday Telegraph reported.

They said the relationship with Tehran has been under pressure in recent months because of the regime’s harsh repression of anti-government protests.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that he was “appalled” by the execution.

“This was a callous and cowardly act, carried out by a barbaric regime with no respect for the human rights of their own people,” Sunak said.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly warned that the execution would not go unchallenged, before announcing sanctions on Iran’s prosecutor general to underline Britain’s “disgust.”

Britain said it would summon Tehran’s envoy and in response, Iran summoned the British ambassador to protest against what it described as “unconventional interventions.”

France’s Foreign Ministry also condemned the execution “in the strongest terms” and said that the killing “cannot go unanswered.” President Emmanuel Macron denounced Akbari’s execution as a “heinous and barbaric act.”

Tehran has been accused of using the talks as cover to ramp up work on its nuclear program with a view to obtaining a bomb — a charge that it denies.

Topics: UK Iran nuclear deal Alireza Akbari

Related

UK, US say Iran must not follow through with Akbari execution threat
Middle-East
UK, US say Iran must not follow through with Akbari execution threat

South Korea’s president receives honor guard welcome upon arrival in UAE  

South Korea’s president receives honor guard welcome upon arrival in UAE  
Updated 15 January 2023
Arab News

South Korea’s president receives honor guard welcome upon arrival in UAE  

South Korea’s president receives honor guard welcome upon arrival in UAE  
  • President of South Korea is on multi-day visit to the UAE
Updated 15 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in the United Arab Emirates for an official multi-day visit that started on Sunday.

Emirati fighter jets accompanied the plane carrying the South Korean president as it entered the UAE’s airspace to greet the country’s guest, state news agency WAM stated.

Yeol received an honor guard welcome upon his arrival in Abu Dhabi on Saturday accompanied by First Lady Kim Keon-hee. He was welcomed with an official reception ceremony, during which UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed accompanied him.

The ceremony included a performance of the Korean national anthem, followed by 21-artillery rounds fired, and guards of honour lining up to salute the distinguished guest, WAM reported.  

On Sunday, Sheikh Mohamed received Yeol at Qasr Al Watan, WAM stated. The South Korean leader will hold talks with Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed to discuss bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation. 

He will also attend the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, which runs from January 14 to 19, and visit key development projects during his trip.

Topics: UAE South Korea

Related

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed holds talks with Pakistan’s premier
Middle-East
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed holds talks with Pakistan’s premier
South Korea’s President to visit UAE
Middle-East
South Korea’s President to visit UAE

Palestinians say Israeli troops kill man in West Bank

Palestinians say Israeli troops kill man in West Bank
Updated 15 January 2023
AP

Palestinians say Israeli troops kill man in West Bank

Palestinians say Israeli troops kill man in West Bank
  • The circumstances behind the death were not immediately clear
  • Nearly 150 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank and east Jerusalem in 2022
Updated 15 January 2023
AP

JERUSALEM: Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, the latest death in a monthslong spiral of violence between Israelis and Palestinians.
The circumstances behind the death were not immediately clear. Israeli media reported the man was carrying a knife and attempted to stab the soldiers who were standing guard near a Jewish settlement.
The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the man as Ahmad Kahla, 45. The Israeli military had no immediate comment.
Tensions have been surging for months in the occupied territory, where the Israeli military has been staging nightly arrest raids since last spring. The raids were prompted by a wave of Palestinian attacks against Israelis that killed 19 people, while another 10 Israelis were killed in a second string of attacks later last year.
Nearly 150 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank and east Jerusalem in 2022, according to figures by the Israeli rights group B’Tselem, making it the deadliest year since 2004. Since the start of this year, 13 Palestinians have been killed, according to a tally by The Associated Press.
Israel says most of the dead were militants. But Palestinian stone-throwers, youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in confrontations also have been killed.
Israel says the raids are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks. The Palestinians see them as further entrenchment of Israel’s open-ended, 55-year occupation of lands they seek for their future independent state.
Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, along with the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem, territories the Palestinians want for their hoped-for state. Israel has since settled 500,000 people in about 130 settlements across the West Bank, which the Palestinians and much of the international community view as an obstacle to peace.

Topics: Palestine Israel West Bank

Related

Three more Palestinians killed by Israeli forces
Middle-East
Three more Palestinians killed by Israeli forces
Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank: Palestinian ministry
Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Turkish offensive in Syria ‘possible any time,’ says Erdogan aide

Turkish offensive in Syria ‘possible any time,’ says Erdogan aide
Updated 15 January 2023
Arab News

Turkish offensive in Syria ‘possible any time,’ says Erdogan aide

Turkish offensive in Syria ‘possible any time,’ says Erdogan aide
  • Russian peace push doesn’t mean Ankara will drop plan to launch a new campaign: Ibrahim Kalin
Updated 15 January 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: A new Turkish ground offensive in Syria is “possible any time,” a top aide to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday, despite a Moscow-brokered rapprochement between Damascus and Ankara.

The Kremlin is trying to end more than a decade of hostility between the neighbors that began when Turkiye backed rebel efforts to topple President Bashar Assad at the start of the Syrian civil war.

Turkiye has since also launched a series of incursions into northern Syria, most of them targeting Kurdish forces it views as “terrorists.”

Erdogan’s foreign policy adviser Ibrahim Kalin said the Russian push for peace did not mean Turkiye was abandoning the option of launching a new campaign that Ankara has been warning might happen for months.

“A ground operation is possible any time, depending on the level of threats we receive,” Kalin told reporters. “Turkiye never targets the Syrian state or Syrian civilians.”

His comments came two days after Assad said future talks with Ankara should aim for “the end of occupation” by Turkiye of parts of Syria. Turkiye has military bases in northern Syria and also backs some local militias fighting against the regime.

Erdogan, who called Assad a “terrorist” in 2017, has opened up to the idea of meeting the Syrian leader ahead of Turkiye’s general election, now expected in May.

Kalin said the two sides will hold a “series of meetings” in preparation for a possible presidential summit.

Meanwhile, the administration of US President Joe Biden has told Congress it is preparing the potential $20 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkiye, sparking an imme- diate objection from a senior US lawmaker who has long opposed the deal.

“As I have repeatedly made clear, I strongly oppose the Biden admin- istration’s proposed sale of new F-16 aircraft to Turkiye,” Sen. Bob Menendez, Democratic chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said. 

Topics: Syrian War Ibrahim Kalin Turkish aggression

Related

Special As the death toll falls and talks progress, could Syria finally know peace in 2023? photos
Middle-East
As the death toll falls and talks progress, could Syria finally know peace in 2023?
Syrian FM: No normal ties with Turkiye without end to occupation
Middle-East
Syrian FM: No normal ties with Turkiye without end to occupation

Latest updates

Marcos to promote Philippines as ‘gateway’ to Asia-Pacific in global meet
Marcos to promote Philippines as ‘gateway’ to Asia-Pacific in global meet
UK urged to expel Iranian diplomats over ‘shocking’ execution
UK urged to expel Iranian diplomats over ‘shocking’ execution
Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index sheds 0.16% amid lingering uncertainties 
Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index sheds 0.16% amid lingering uncertainties 
UAE launched 11 clean energy projects worth $43bn in 2022: Suhail Al Mazrouei 
UAE launched 11 clean energy projects worth $43bn in 2022: Suhail Al Mazrouei 
UK to reassess Iran nuclear deal after dual national’s execution
UK to reassess Iran nuclear deal after dual national’s execution

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.