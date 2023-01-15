What We Are Reading Today: Understanding Institutions

Author: Francesco Guala

“Understanding Institutions” proposes a new unified theory of social institutions that combines the best insights of philosophers and social scientists who have written on this topic.

Francesco Guala presents a theory that combines the features of three influential views of institutions: as equilibria of strategic games, as regulative rules, and as constitutive rules.

Guala explains key institutions like money, private property, and marriage, and develops a much-needed unification of equilibrium- and rules-based approaches.

Although he uses game theory concepts, the theory is presented in a simple, clear style that is accessible to a wide audience of scholars working in different fields.