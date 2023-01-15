You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Understanding Institutions

What We Are Reading Today: Understanding Institutions

What We Are Reading Today: Understanding Institutions
Short Url

https://arab.news/n5s82

Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Understanding Institutions

What We Are Reading Today: Understanding Institutions
Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News

Author: Francesco Guala 

“Understanding Institutions” proposes a new unified theory of social institutions that combines the best insights of philosophers and social scientists who have written on this topic.

Francesco Guala presents a theory that combines the features of three influential views of institutions: as equilibria of strategic games, as regulative rules, and as constitutive rules.

Guala explains key institutions like money, private property, and marriage, and develops a much-needed unification of equilibrium- and rules-based approaches.

Although he uses game theory concepts, the theory is presented in a simple, clear style that is accessible to a wide audience of scholars working in different fields.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Aftermath; Violence and the Remaking of a Self
books
What We Are Reading Today: Aftermath; Violence and the Remaking of a Self
What We Are Reading Today: The Grant Writing Guide: A Road Map for Scholars
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Grant Writing Guide: A Road Map for Scholars

What We Are Reading Today: Aftermath; Violence and the Remaking of a Self

What We Are Reading Today: Aftermath; Violence and the Remaking of a Self
Updated 14 January 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Aftermath; Violence and the Remaking of a Self

What We Are Reading Today: Aftermath; Violence and the Remaking of a Self
Updated 14 January 2023
Arab News

Author: Susan J. Brison

On July 4, 1990, while on a morning walk in southern France, Susan Brison was attacked from behind, severely beaten, sexually assaulted, strangled to unconsciousness, and left for dead. 

She survived, but her world was destroyed. Her training as a philosopher could not help her make sense of things, and many of her fundamental assumptions about the nature of the self and the world it inhabits were shattered. 

At once a personal narrative of recovery and a philosophical exploration of trauma, this bravely and beautifully written book examines the undoing and remaking of a self in the aftermath of violence.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Grant Writing Guide: A Road Map for Scholars
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Grant Writing Guide: A Road Map for Scholars
What We Are Reading Today: Operation Underworld
books
What We Are Reading Today: Operation Underworld

What We Are Reading Today: The Grant Writing Guide: A Road Map for Scholars

What We Are Reading Today: The Grant Writing Guide: A Road Map for Scholars
Updated 13 January 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Grant Writing Guide: A Road Map for Scholars

What We Are Reading Today: The Grant Writing Guide: A Road Map for Scholars
Updated 13 January 2023
Arab News

Grant funding can be a major determinant of promotion and tenure at colleges and universities, yet many scholars receive no training in the crucial skill of grant writing. 

“The Grant writing Guide” is an essential handbook for writing research grants, providing actionable strategies for professionals in every phase of their careers, from Ph.D. students to seasoned researchers.

This easy-to-use guide features writing samples, examples of how researchers use skills, helpful tips, and exercises.

Betty Lai focuses on skills that are universal to all grant writers, not just specific skills for one type of grant or funder.

Topics: Book Review Betty S. Lai

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Operation Underworld
books
What We Are Reading Today: Operation Underworld
What We Are Reading Today: The Waste Land
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Waste Land

What We Are Reading Today: Operation Underworld

What We Are Reading Today: Operation Underworld
Updated 13 January 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Operation Underworld

What We Are Reading Today: Operation Underworld
Updated 13 January 2023
Arab News

Author: Matthew Black 

Matthew Black’s “Operation Underworld” tells the story of how mobster Charles “Lucky” Luciano was recruited by US Naval Intelligence to turn the tide of WWII.

The first-ever account of the Allied war effort’s clandestine coalition between the Mafia and the US government to protect New York and vanquish the Nazis by taking the fight to the enemy in the 1943 US invasion of Sicily details the ingenious strategy carried out by some of history’s most infamous, improbable, and unsung heroes on both sides of the law. 

It was a Faustian bargain that brought homefront enemies together  and ultimately succeeded in helping the Allies win World War II.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Waste Land
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Waste Land
What We Are Reading Today: War By Other Means
books
What We Are Reading Today: War By Other Means

What We Are Reading Today: The Waste Land

What We Are Reading Today: The Waste Land
Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Waste Land

What We Are Reading Today: The Waste Land
Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

Author: Matthew Hollis

Renowned as one of the world’s greatest poems, “The Waste Land” has been said to describe the moral decay of a world after war and the search for meaning in a meaningless era.  A century after its publication in 1922, T. S. Eliot’s enigmatic masterpiece remains one of the most influential works ever written.

Matthew Hollis reconstructs the intellectual creation of the poem and brings the material reality of its charged times vividly to life.

He reveals the cultural and personal trauma that forged it  through the lives of its protagonists — of Ezra Pound, who edited it; of Vivien Eliot, who sustained it; and of T. S. Eliot himself, whose private torment is woven into the seams of the work.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: War By Other Means
books
What We Are Reading Today: War By Other Means
What We Are Reading Today: Migrants and Machine Politics
books
What We Are Reading Today: Migrants and Machine Politics

What We Are Reading Today: War By Other Means

What We Are Reading Today: War By Other Means
Updated 10 January 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: War By Other Means

What We Are Reading Today: War By Other Means
Updated 10 January 2023
Arab News

Author: Daniel Akst

In “War By Other Means,” Daniel Akst takes readers into the wild, heady, and uncertain times of America on the brink of a world war, following four fascinating resisters — four figures who would subsequently become famous political thinkers and activists — and their daring exploits: David Dellinger, Dorothy Day, Dwight MacDonald, and Bayard Rustin.

The lives of these diverse anti-war advocates create the perfect prism through which to see World War II from a new angle, that of the opposition, as well as to show how great and lasting their achievements were.

The resisters did not stop the war, of course, but their impact would be felt for decades.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Migrants and Machine Politics
books
What We Are Reading Today: Migrants and Machine Politics
What We Are Reading Today: The Lives of Fungi by Britt Bunyard
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Lives of Fungi by Britt Bunyard

Latest updates

Riyadh exhibition showcases NEOM’s futuristic city THE LINE
THE LINE Experience Exhibition in Riyadh details the revolutionary smart city of the future. (Supplied)
Riyadh Season’s winter music festival Boulevard Mix sets the mood
The three-day musical affair delighted crowds seeking fun and relaxation at Riyadh Season. (AN Photos by Huda Bashatah)
What We Are Reading Today: Understanding Institutions
What We Are Reading Today: Understanding Institutions
Man arrested after uranium found at UK’s Heathrow Airport
Man arrested after uranium found at UK’s Heathrow Airport
Review: Marvel Experience through a 3D simulation
Photo/Supplied

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.