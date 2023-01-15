You are here

Deal to offer Zamzam to visitors of Prophet’s biography museum

The Muslim World League’s Abdul Wahab Al-Shehri, and member of Al-Zamazemah’s board of directors, Hassan Abu Al-Faraj, signed the MoU. (SPA)
The Muslim World League’s Abdul Wahab Al-Shehri, and member of Al-Zamazemah’s board of directors, Hassan Abu Al-Faraj, signed the MoU. (SPA)
The Muslim World League’s Abdul Wahab Al-Shehri, and member of Al-Zamazemah’s board of directors, Hassan Abu Al-Faraj, signed the MoU. (SPA)
  • One of the most prominent clauses stipulated cooperation in distributing bottles of Zamzam water to pilgrims in the museums of the Prophet’s biography and Islamic civilization, in addition to other areas of cooperation
JEDDAH: The International Fair and Museum of the Prophet’s Biography, which is supervised by the Muslim World League, the strategic partner of the 2023 Conference and Exhibition for Hajj and Umrah Services, signed a memorandum of understanding with Al-Zamazemah Co.

The MoU aims to enhance cooperation in serving pilgrims, in an integrated context, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030.

The MWL’s undersecretary of corporate communication, Abdul Wahab Al-Shehri, and member of Al-Zamazemah’s board of directors, Hassan Abu Al-Faraj, signed the MoU.

It included several clauses, most notably defining the means of comfort and care provided by Saudi Arabia to pilgrims, to perform their rituals and other acts of worship with ease and safety, as well as acknowledging the efforts made by the Kingdom to raise the quality of services and enrich the pilgrimage and Umrah journey.

One of the most prominent clauses stipulated cooperation in distributing bottles of Zamzam water to pilgrims in the museums of the Prophet’s biography and Islamic civilization, in addition to other areas of cooperation.

Al-Shehri commended this cooperation with one of the oldest organizations working in the service of pilgrims, stressing how proud the MWL is to have signed this MoU and how eager it is to achieve the lofty aspirations of Saudi Vision 2030 to improve Hajj and Umrah services in accordance with the Islamic guidance.

Al-Shehri announced the good news to visitors, whose journeys of faith will be completed in the corridors of the Museum of the Prophet’s Biography “as if they were living it,” by drinking the blessed Zamzam water.

 

 

Topics: zam zam water Muslim World League (MWL) Saudi Arabia

Riyadh exhibition showcases NEOM’s futuristic city THE LINE

THE LINE Experience Exhibition in Riyadh details the revolutionary smart city of the future. (Supplied)
THE LINE Experience Exhibition in Riyadh details the revolutionary smart city of the future. (Supplied)
Riyadh exhibition showcases NEOM’s futuristic city THE LINE

THE LINE Experience Exhibition in Riyadh details the revolutionary smart city of the future. (Supplied)
  • THE LINE at NEOM will be home to 9 million people
RIYADH: An exhibition showcasing a smart city being built as part of the NEOM project in northwestern Saudi Arabia has gone on display in Riyadh.

The Line development will be constructed using revolutionary architectural designs and urban planning concepts and the exhibition will run until April 29 at the Diriyah Biennale Foundation for Contemporary Art in Riyadh’s Jax district.

Visitors will be given a glimpse into life without streets, cars, or emissions in the futuristic linear city.

THE LINE Experience Exhibition in Riyadh showcases its revolutionary designs for Livability. (AN photo by Abdulaziz Aloraifi)

A spokesman for the project told Arab News: “The future is here. Unlike traditional cities, The Line will run on 100 percent renewable energy, prioritize health, and promote a sense of well-being for residents and visitors over transportation and infrastructure.”

The city will be 200 meters wide, 170 kilometers long, and rise 500 meters above sea level and will contribute to conserving 95 percent of NEOM’s land and support environmental sustainability.

• THE LINE Experience runs until April 29 at the Diriyah Biennale Foundation for Contemporary Art in Riyadh’s Jax district. Free tickets can be booked online.

• THE LINE is NEOM’s smart city of the future that maximizes sustainable living with innovative design and infrastructure. The city will be 200 meters wide, 170 kilometers long, and rise 500 meters above sea level, with the capacity to house 9 million people.

“There will be no cars, but a high-speed railway will take residents and visitors across its length,” the spokesman said.

THE LINE Experience Exhibition in Riyadh showcases its revolutionary designs for Livability. (AN photo by Abdulaziz Aloraifi)

He pointed out that The Line design was based on a new concept of zero gravity urbanism, the idea of layering city functions vertically while enabling inhabitants to move seamlessly in the city in three directions – up, down, and across – offering quick access to offices, schools, parks, and residential facilities.

The Line’s unique modular design ensures that all facilities and amenities can be accessed within a five-minute walk.

Using an innovative design that requires minimal space and less water, hydroponics gardens will grow fruit, vegetables, and flowers in half the time of traditional agriculture methods.

THE LINE Experience Exhibition in Riyadh showcases its revolutionary designs for Livability. (AN photo by Abdulaziz Aloraifi)

The Line, which will become home to 9 million people, was announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, chairman of the NEOM board of directors, in July.

NEOM has several ongoing megaprojects, one of them being Trojena, a year-round winter sports complex designed by Iraqi British architect Zaha Hadid. And what will be the first outdoor ski resort in the Gulf Cooperation Council region, is set to host the Asian Winter Games in 2029.

Another megaproject is Sindalah Island, a luxury tourist destination.

Exhibition visitors can opt to take a guided tour conducted in Arabic and English, while free tickets can be booked at https://theline.halayalla.com/en-us.

 

 

Topics: The Line NEOM Ad-Diriyah Biennale Foundation for Contemporary Art Saudi Arabia

Riyadh Season’s winter music festival Boulevard Mix sets the mood

The three-day musical affair delighted crowds seeking fun and relaxation at Riyadh Season. (AN Photos by Huda Bashatah)
The three-day musical affair delighted crowds seeking fun and relaxation at Riyadh Season. (AN Photos by Huda Bashatah)
Riyadh Season’s winter music festival Boulevard Mix sets the mood

The three-day musical affair delighted crowds seeking fun and relaxation at Riyadh Season. (AN Photos by Huda Bashatah)
  • The band told Arab News: “We get excited about performing in Saudi Arabia every time, but this time it was different because it was our first time in Boulevard City, so thanks for having us
RIYADH: Boulevard Mix provided an impressive interlude for music lovers, taking place from Jan. 11-13 as part of the entertainment activities of Riyadh Season 2022.

With talented professional and amateur artists performing live in four designated corners of the arena, Boulevard Mix got everyone in the party mood and helped to create the perfect musical backdrop for fun.

Boulevard Mix brought together singers and musicians from around the Arab world.. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

The musical extravaganza gave the opportunity for artists and groups — including Eman Abdelghani, Ahmed Saad, Zina Emad, Big Sam, Mohamed Hasan, Sabreen Al Najili, Disco Misr, Massar Egbari, Sharmoofers, and others — to entertain the crowd and create the party mood.

Impressive vocals, dreamy melodies, and rhythmic beats set the scene at the four Boulevard Mix sites, which included the fountain, the square, and the studio, where Saad, the singer of the hit song “Wasa3 Wasa3,” performed to the delight of all present.

The Egyptian band Disco Misr, whose latest single is “Ahla Wahda ft. Aziz Maraka,” were delighted to be performing in front of a Saudi audience once again.

Saudi Arabia in recent years has opened up significant opportunities for the region’s musicians and artists to perform their craft in the spotlight.

The band told Arab News: “We get excited about performing in Saudi Arabia every time, but this time it was different because it was our first time in Boulevard City, so thanks for having us.

The three-day musical affair delighted crowds seeking fun and relaxation at Riyadh Season. (AN Photos by Huda Bashatah)

“It’s our fifth time in Saudi Arabia. We've been to AlUla, Jeddah, and Riyadh, and the audience was so friendly.

“They had fun, and were so open with us.”

Massar Egbari were another Egyptian band happy to return to Saudi to perform. The group previously performed twice in Jeddah.

The band said: “Last week we were scheduled to have a concert, but the weather was stormy, so we had to postpone it to today.

The artists and groups performing for the Boulevard Mix music festival included Egyptian bands Disco Misr and Massar Egbari. Eman Abdelghani, Ahmed Saad, Zena Emad and Mohamed Hasan also performed for the audiences.

“Today it rained during the concert, but we kept playing, and we were happy that the people stayed even during the rain.”

Boulevard Mix brought together singers and musicians from around the Arab world.. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

Boulevard Mix is the latest event to represent the changing cultural and entertainment landscape of the Kingdom.

The event is designed to bring together devoted music lovers and audiences seeking fun in the same space to enjoy live performances.

Saudi Arabia in recent years has opened up significant opportunities for the region’s musicians and artists to perform their craft in the spotlight.

 

Topics: Riyadh season Boulevard Mix Winter music festival

Saudi Arabia expresses solidarity with Philippines after flooding causes death and injury

Saudi Arabia expresses solidarity with Philippines after flooding causes death and injury
Saudi Arabia expresses solidarity with Philippines after flooding causes death and injury

Saudi Arabia expresses solidarity with Philippines after flooding causes death and injury
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry expressed on Sunday the Kingdom’s solidarity with the Philippines after flooding in the country since the start of January has caused death, injury, and people going missing.
At least 27 people have died in storms across the Philippines since the start of the year, authorities said on Sunday. A further 11 people were reported injured and three are missing.
Forecasters warned of continued heavy rains in the disaster-prone country.
Heavy downpours and flooding have plagued the nation’s southern and central islands since the Christmas weekend, forcing hundreds of thousands to flee their homes.
The country’s state weather forecaster PAGASA warned of heavy rains over the Bicol peninsula and Quezon province in the southern tip of the main island of Luzon.
The ministry also expressed the Kingdom’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of victims and to the government and people of the Philippines. It wished a speedy recovery for the injured and that the missing are found safe and sound.

Chinese New Year celebrations at Riyadh’s Boulevard World

Chinese New Year celebrations at Riyadh’s Boulevard World
Chinese New Year celebrations at Riyadh’s Boulevard World

Chinese New Year celebrations at Riyadh’s Boulevard World
  • The Chinese community observes celebrations from New Year’s Eve until Feb. 1, followed by the Lantern Festival
RIYADH: The Saudi capital celebrated the upcoming Chinese New Year as part of Riyadh Season’s ongoing festivities. The celebration was hosted at Boulevard World’s Chinese pavilion on Saturday, Jan. 14, and opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony amid cheering crowds.

The event was attended by a large number of visitors, including the Chinese ambassador to the Kingdom, Chen Weiqing, Thai ambassador to the Kingdom, Darm Boontham, and his wife and other diplomats.

Dancers performed traditional dragon and lion dances with bright red and yellow colors to attract good luck and fortune for the new year.

The Chinese New Year is also known as the Lunar New Year or the Spring Festival. This year’s animal marks the transition from the tiger to the rabbit. The Spring Festival is the annual season of recovery and growth, and symbolizes the beginning of a new life.

• The Chinese New Year is also known as the Lunar New Year or the Spring Festival. This year’s animal marks the transition from the tiger to the rabbit. The Spring Festival is the annual season of recovery and growth, and symbolizes the beginning of a new life.

• Little Year, or the first phase, started off on Jan. 14, with preparations for the celebrations that will last until the Chinese New Year on Jan. 22. The Chinese community observes celebrations from New Year’s Eve until Feb. 1, followed by the Lantern Festival.

Little Year, or the first phase, started off on Jan. 14, with preparations for the celebrations that will last until the Chinese New Year on Jan. 22.

The Chinese community observes celebrations from New Year’s Eve until Feb. 1, followed by the Lantern Festival.

(AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

Moussa, who moved from China to Saudi Arabia, told Arab News: “During the preparations of the Chinese New Year, we have a reunion for family members and we come together to eat and celebrate.”

Through this gesture, Saudi Arabia aims to promote cultural and artistic exchange and cooperation between the two countries and to enhance the Saudi people’s understanding of Chinese culture.

Among the attendees was Yang Liqin, who also goes by Mariam, who told Arab News that this was her favorite celebration in Riyadh since she moved from China seven years ago.

(AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

Mariam explained: “I feel like I am in China and I am very excited and happy. Every Chinese person here is very thankful to the Saudi government for giving us the chance to show China and Chinese culture to the Arabs and foreigners who come (to Boulevard World).”

Last year’s celebration of Chinese New Year was held in Boulevard Riyadh City, decorated with elements of Chinese culture.

China has an ancient civilization and cultural heritage, and the Kingdom is the cradle of Islamic culture and history. The Silk Road linked the two civilizations together in the past and helped facilitate many contributions to humanity.

 

 

Topics: Riyadh season Boulevard World Chinese New Year

Bookworms in three Saudi cities read over 400k pages

The reading marathon was created with the goal of fostering a fun environment for book lovers. (Supplied)
The reading marathon was created with the goal of fostering a fun environment for book lovers. (Supplied)
Bookworms in three Saudi cities read over 400k pages

The reading marathon was created with the goal of fostering a fun environment for book lovers. (Supplied)
  • 4,223 trees being planted as part of Ithra’s commitment of one tree for every 100 pages
RIYADH: Bookworms in Riyadh, Tabuk, and Dhahran participated in a reading marathon and collectively read 422,307 pages in three days, resulting in 4,223 trees being planted.

The three-day marathon, which kicked off on Thursday and concluded on Saturday, drew in participants of all ages.

For every 100 pages a person read, a tree was planted as part of Ithra’s commitment to the Saudi Green Initiative.

The reading marathon was created with the goal of fostering  a fun environment for book lovers. (Supplied)

Initially, the target was for readers to read a total of 200,000 pages and thus plant 2,000 trees, but booklovers achieved double the target.

An annual initiative by Ithra in Dhahran, readers in the city were joined for the first time by those in Riyadh and Tabuk for three consecutive days of reading.

The reading marathon fell on a weekend with the hopes of attracting more readers on their days off. Initially, the target was for readers to read a total of 200,000 pages and thus plant 2,000 trees, but booklovers achieved double the target.

Readers had to read their books in person at one of the participating libraries in each city —  the Ithra Library in Dhahran, the King Fahd National Library in Riyadh and the iRead Library at the First Secondary School in Tabuk.

Participants could select from the books available at the libraries or bring their own books from home in any language they preferred as most books in all three libraries were in Arabic.

The reading marathon was created with the goal of fostering  a fun environment for book lovers. (Supplied)

The total pages read would be registered in a booklet at each library’s reception center and then counted as one’s total, regardless of whether they came from one book or several. Readers had the option of reading on only one of the days, two or all three.

The reading marathon fell on a weekend with the hopes of attracting more readers on their days off.

Medals were distributed to the top readers at the end of the marathon.

The reading marathon was created with the goal of fostering a fun environment for book lovers to embrace reading at the library and to strengthen the local reader’s reading stamina.

 

 

Topics: Bookworms

