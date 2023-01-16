Jailed Iranian American appeals to Biden, starts hunger strike

You are here

Siamak Namazi asked Biden to spend one minute a day for the next week thinking about the suffering of US citizens detained in Iran.
Reuters

  A White House national security council spokesperson said the government was committed to securing Namazi's freedom
An Iranian American imprisoned in Iran for more than seven years on spying charges that the United States rejects as baseless appealed to US President Joe Biden on Monday to bring him home and said he was starting a seven-day hunger strike.
Siamak Namazi made the plea in a letter to Biden seven years to the day that Iran released five other US citizens in a prisoner exchange choreographed to coincide with the implementation of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
“When the Obama Administration unconscionably left me in peril and freed the other American citizens Iran held hostage on January 16, 2016, the US Government promised my family to have me safely home within weeks,” Namazi, 51, said in the letter to Biden released by his lawyer, Jared Genser.
“Yet seven years and two presidents later, I remain caged in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison,” he added.
Namazi asked Biden to spend one minute a day for the next week thinking about the suffering of US citizens detained in Iran, who include environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, 67, who also has British nationality, and businessman Emad Shargi, 58.
Namazi, whose father was allowed to leave Iran in October for medical treatment after being detained on espionage-related charges rejected by Washington, said he would be on a hunger strike for the same seven days.
“All I want sir, is one minute of your days’ time for the next seven days devoted to thinking about the tribulations of the US hostages in Iran,” he added. “Just a single minute of your time for each year of my life that I lost in Evin prison after the US Government could have saved me but didn’t.”
Asked for comment, a White House national security council spokesperson said the government was committed to securing Namazi’s freedom.
“We are working tirelessly to bring him home along with all US citizens who are wrongfully detained in Iran,” the spokesperson said. “Iran’s wrongful detention of US citizens for use as political leverage is outrageous.”

Arab countries offer condolences to Nepal after deadly plane crash

Arab countries offer condolences to Nepal after deadly plane crash
Arab News

  Rescuers recovered 68 bodies out of the 72 people onboard the ATR 72 aircraft.
Arab News

Dubai : Arab countries have extended their condolences to Nepal after a jet crashed killing 72 people.

The GCC council in a statement expressed its sympathy and solidarity of GCC countries with  Nepal.

The plane, was travelling on a scheduled flight from Katmandu to Pokhara, carrying 57 Nepalis, five Indians, four Russians, two South Koreans, and one person each from Argentina, Ireland, Australia and France.

The UAE, Kuwait, and Jordan Foreign ministries also expressed their solidarity with the Nepalese government and the relatives of the victims.

Rescuers recovered 68 bodies out of the 72 people onboard the ATR 72 aircraft.

On Monday rescuers resumed searching for four people still missing.

Airport customs officials in Cairo foil bid to smuggle in 45 bladed weapons, narcotic pills

Airport customs officials in Cairo foil bid to smuggle in 45 bladed weapons, narcotic pills
Gobran Mohamed

  A manual inspection then resulted in the seizure of the bladed items
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Two passengers who arrived at Cairo International Airport are to be prosecuted in separate cases for trying to smuggle in items in violation of customs laws.

The first passenger was held in possession of 45 bladed weapons, while the other was carrying a quantity of tramadol tablets.

The passenger facing legal action over the bladed weapons was on a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul. He was stopped by a customs officer at the gate and an inspection of his baggage by the X-ray machine revealed the presence of metallic objects.

A manual inspection then resulted in the seizure of the bladed items.

The second case was investigated in coordination with the General Department for Drug Control at the airport.

Officials said 240 tablets of tramadol, a pain medication, were seized during the completion of customs procedures for passengers arriving on a flight from Athens.

Separately, customs authorities reported a foreign female passenger had been held in possession of 15 narcotic items, and an Egyptian passenger for having five drugs-related packages.

The first passenger was stopped following customs procedures for passengers from an Egyptian flight which had arrived from Johannesburg. She was trying to reach the travel hall with Hurghada, Egypt, as its destination.

She denied possession of the drugs but a search of her bags revealed marijuana oil in her luggage.

There were 13 plastic packages containing the drug, along with two items used to heat the items.

The passenger on the flight from Milan was found to be in possession of five packages containing drugs.

Yemen parliament speaks up against fuel, power, water price hike plan

Yemen parliament speaks up against fuel, power, water price hike plan
Saeed Al-Batati

  Lawmakers call on govt. to rescind price increases, seek other means of raising revenues without harming people
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s parliament has publicly condemned the government’s plan to hike fuel and utility prices, among other revenue-generating methods, the latest in a string of outraged responses to the policies. 

The Leadership Authority of the parliament stated that the government’s decision to increase fuel prices, electricity and water bills did not take into account the worsening economic situation and the miserable living conditions of the population.

It demanded that the government rescind the price increases and seek other means of generating revenues without harming the populace.

“The decisions did not consider the living situations of citizens or the alternatives needed for military and civilian state personnel and low-income groups,” the lawmakers said in a statement.

The government’s Supreme Economic Council, led by Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed, has approved a 50 percent increase in customs on non-essential goods, a 100 percent increase in fuel prices, a 50 percent increase in cooking gas prices and a gradual increase in electricity and water rates in government-controlled areas.

The council said that the steps were intended to stabilize the Yemeni riyal, stimulate the economy and alleviate poverty.

The recent steps have outraged top officials, including MPs, activists, and the general public, who have accused the government of aggravating what was already a humanitarian catastrophe. 

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Mohsen BaSorah told Arab News on Sunday that the Yemeni government should battle corruption, limit the spending of ministers and enhance wages and pensions before considering implementing the most recent economic measures. 

“The government has the right to issue decisions to increase revenues, but these decisions should be balanced and not harmful to the people,” BaSorah said.

He also said that the government should expand oil exploration, collect state revenues from provinces, shut down unauthorized exchange firms blamed for currency devaluation and pay ministry and civilian public employees on a regular basis.

“The government must eliminate corruption’s sources, minimize its own expenditures and raise wages, salaries and pensions that have remained unchanged since July 2005,” BaSorah said.

Yemenis say that the minimum monthly pension amount has been reduced from $100 in 2005 to $25 now.

University professors also say that their monthly salaries were worth $1000 a decade ago, compared to $250 today.

“The salaries of citizens and military personnel are not regularly paid, while those of government employees are paid monthly and in two currencies,” BaSorah said.

Yemeni government ministers have not replied to Arab News’ requests for comment in response to lawmakers’ criticism.

Houthi strikes on oil facilities in Hadramout and Shabwa have halted oil exports — Yemen’s principal source of revenue —  and the government warned last month that it may not be able to pay public workers in regions under its control. 

Previous increases in gasoline prices, meanwhile, have driven up the costs of basic necessities and transportation and caused violent demonstrations throughout areas under government control.

The government’s economic measures have prompted Yemeni journalists, such as Fatehi bin Lazreq, to resort to the courts in an effort to get the government to alter its stance. 

Bin Lazerq, editor of the news site Aden Al-Ghad, told Arab News on Sunday that he had filed a complaint against the Yemeni government in an Aden court, claiming that Yemenis would not endure any further economic difficulties.

“Yemen is in a very terrible economic state. Raising the customs dollar rate from YER 500 ($2) to YER 750 will exacerbate the problem,” Bin Lazreq said.

The editor recommended that the government seek other sources of funding from the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen or the International Monetary Fund, as well as lower its expenditures and diplomatic missions.

“We filed a lawsuit against the prime minister and the Economic Council headed by Hossam Al-Sharjabi for issuing a decision that breaches the law on raising the prices of fuel, gas, electricity and customs,” Bin Lazerq said, shortly after returning from the specialized administrative court in Aden.

Netanyahu moving ahead on legal overhaul despite outcry

Netanyahu moving ahead on legal overhaul despite outcry
AP

  Overhaul would weaken the power of the Supreme Court and politicize the appointment of judges
AP

TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday his government plans to charge ahead with an overhaul of the country's judicial system, despite fierce criticism from top legal officials and protests against the changes that drew tens of thousands of people.
Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, has made the legal changes the centerpiece of his new government's agenda and the surging opposition to them is presenting an early challenge for the Israeli leader. Opponents say the changes could help Netanyahu evade conviction in his corruption trial, or make the court case disappear altogether.
The overhaul would weaken the power of the Supreme Court, granting legislators the ability to pass laws the court has struck down with a simple majority, as well as give the government greater power over the appointment of judges and limit the independence of government legal advisers.
The proposed changes have sparked an outcry from the Supreme Court's top justice, who in rare criticism called the overhaul an “unbridled attack on the justice system.” The country's attorney general has also spoken out against the plan, as have many of her predecessors, and tens of thousands protested the proposed changes in Tel Aviv on Saturday.
Despite the opposition, Netanyahu told a meeting of his Cabinet that voters cast their ballots in November elections in support of his campaign promise to overhaul the justice system.
“We will complete legislating the reforms in a way that will correct what needs correcting, will totally protect individual rights and will restore the public's faith in the justice system that so much requires this reform,” Netanyahu said.
A poll released Sunday painted a more complex picture.
The survey found that 58% of Israelis believe the Supreme Court should have the power to overturn laws passed by parliament if they conflict with democratic principles. The survey, conducted by the Israel Democracy Institute in October, just before the election, questioned 1,092 people and had a margin of error of 2.8%.
The poll was part of the nonpartisan institute's annual “Israeli Democracy Index.” The same survey, however, found that public trust by Israeli Jews in the Supreme Court fell to 42% last year, down from a multiyear average of 59.5%. Trust in parliament was just 18.5%, it said. Levels of trust were slightly lower among the country's Arab minority.
There have been calls in the past to reform Israel’s justice system, which was given greater clout in the 1990s and has been seen since by critics as being too interventionist in the process of lawmaking. But the sweeping changes sought by Netanyahu’s justice minister have raised an alarm among opponents who see them as a death knell to Israel’s system of checks and balances and in turn, its democratic fundamentals.
Netanyahu and his allies see the changes as a way to ease the process of governance and recalibrate what they say is an imbalance between the country's executive and judicial branches.
The proposed changes, tabled weeks after the government was sworn in, have exposed how deeply polarized Israeli society is, torn between preserving the country's liberal and democratic ideals or shifting away from them. They have also shown how quickly the country's government, its most right-wing ever, is intent on advancing its policies, many of which have sparked criticism, including from unexpected quarters.
Netanyahu heads a government of ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox parties who at times in the past have seen their agendas thwarted by Supreme Court decisions or unfavorable counsel by government legal advisers. That prompted them to make sure the legal changes were a top priority during negotiations to form the government. Netanyahu, eager to return to power under the shadow of his corruption trial, appeared to be generous to his partners in the talks.
Among those concessions was a promise to make Avi Maoz, head of a small, radical, religious ultranationalist party who has repeatedly spouted anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, in charge of certain educational programs. The Cabinet approved the pledge Sunday, despite an outcry from mayors and Israeli parents when it was initially discussed.
Israel’s President Isaac Herzog, who normally wields a largely symbolic role, has stepped in to bridge the divide over the judicial changes. In a statement, Herzog said he was working to avert “a historic constitutional crisis" in a series of meetings with political figures. Hundreds of people protested outside his residence in Jerusalem on Saturday.
Netanyahu has claimed the overhaul will be carried out cautiously and with parliamentary oversight.

Qatar, France discuss Syrian humanitarian cooperation

Qatar, France discuss Syrian humanitarian cooperation
Arab News

  Talks held between Doha officials, charities and French special envoy for Syria
Arab News

DOHA: Qatar and France are discussing joint cooperation in humanitarian and development aid for Syria, Qatar News Agency reported on Sunday.

Talks were held between officials from Doha’s Foreign Ministry, Fund for Development, Education Above All Foundation and Qatar Charity, and French Special Envoy for Syria Brigitte Curmi, who is visiting the country.

The meeting was also attended by French Ambassador to Qatar Jean-Baptiste Faivre.

 

