World’s top skateboarders head to UAE qualifiers for Paris 2024 Olympics

The world’s biggest names in skateboarding are arriving in Sharjah in the UAE for the Street and Park 2022 World Championships. (Supplied)
The world's biggest names in skateboarding are arriving in Sharjah in the UAE for the Street and Park 2022 World Championships. (Supplied)
Updated 16 January 2023
Arab News

  • 12 medal winners from the 2020 Tokyo Games to compete in Sharjah
Arab News

DUBAI: The world’s biggest names in skateboarding are arriving in Sharjah in the UAE for the Street and Park 2022 World Championships, which are qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The first event takes place from Jan. 29 to Feb. 5, followed by the second from Feb. 5 to 12. Among the contestants are all 12 medal winners from the 2020 Tokyo Games, who will compete with over 300 contestants, the organizers said in a press release.

The events take place at Aljada Skate Park in Sharjah, one of the largest facilities in the world, inspired by some of the best arenas internationally. Spread over six separate parks, the over 8,300-square-meter complex includes Olympic-level street and park sections complete with two 3.3-meter deep ends, quarterpipes, stair rails, ledges and vert extensions.

Keegan Palmer, the Australian gold medal winner for the park discipline in Tokyo, said: “Aljada is an amazing facility, the perfect location for an Olympic qualifier.”

“I’m just stoked to be here at the most creative skate park in the region, it offers a wonderful challenge to the world’s best skaters,” said the 19-year-old.

Topics: UAE skateboarding Sharjah Olympics

Barcelona players order Saudi food on diet cheat day

Barcelona players order Saudi food on diet cheat day
Barcelona players Ter Stegen and Pedri González arriving in Riyadh ahead of the Spanish Super Cup. Photo credit: @gsaksa_en
Updated 16 January 2023
Arab News

Barcelona players order Saudi food on diet cheat day

Barcelona players order Saudi food on diet cheat day
  • Barcelona won the Spanish Super Cup for the first time since the competition was revamped and moved to Saudi Arabia with a 3-1 victory over Real Madrid
Updated 16 January 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: Barcelona players had one diet cheat day during their stay in Saudi Arabia and used the opportunity to try traditional Saudi food, according to Mohammed Al-Sadiq, human resources manager at the hotel where the stars stayed.

He said that famous meals like kabsa, jareesh and qursan were among other delectable dishes provided to the players.

Al-Sadiq told Al-Ekhbariya channel that the players followed their usual strict diets on the other days.

Barcelona won the Spanish Super Cup for the first time since the competition was revamped and moved to Saudi Arabia with a 3-1 victory over Real Madrid on Sunday.

Organized by the Saudi Ministry of Sport, the Kingdom hosted the tournament for the third time in a row as part of Diriyah Season celebrations.

Topics: Barcelona Saudi Food Diriyah Season 2022 Spanish Super Cup 2023

Jake Dennis wins Formula E season-opening Hankook Mexico City E-Prix

Jake Dennis wins Formula E season-opening Hankook Mexico City E-Prix
Updated 16 January 2023
Arab News

  • Pascal Wehrlein claims 2nd ahead of Lucas di Grassi in 3rd
  • First race of all-new GEN3 vehicles sees 4 Porsche-powered cars finish in top 10
Arab News

Mexico City: Avalanche Andretti Formula E team driver Jake Dennis produced a dominant drive to win the 2023 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix and the first race for the world’s fastest, lightest, most powerful, and efficient electric race car, the GEN3.

Dennis climbed from second on the starting grid to win the race ahead of TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team driver Pascal Wehrlein, who started from sixth to finish second, and Mahindra Racing’s Lucas di Grassi who slipped from Julius Baer Pole Position to finish third.

Rounds two and three of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship take place in Diriyah on Jan. 27 and 28.

After the race, Dennis soaked in the adulation of the Foro Sol and the capacity crowd of more than 40,000 passionate fans who witnessed the historic debut of the GEN3, a race car performing at the very limit of innovation and pushing the boundaries of electric vehicle technology.

Dennis said: “The fans here have been sensational. In that final lap I could really hear them cheering. To start on the front row and then win by that much, with a Porsche one-two, so big shout out to my team.

“It was such a physical race. These cars are so hard to drive physically and with the lower grip as well, it makes everything more challenging. But it’s even more rewarding, especially when you win by five seconds. An incredible race.

“My team and I have such a good relationship together. We just work so well. It didn’t look like it was happening in qualifying, we turned it round, made some small adjustments for the race and absolutely nailed it. Big kudos to my guys, this is a small repayment to them and hope to have more success because Saudi isn’t that far away,” he added.

The British driver made what would be the race-winning move on lap 12, taking advantage of an opening left by Di Grassi. From there, Dennis stretched his lead, and through three safety car periods, he was able to run away with the race lead, eventually heading home from Wehrlein by a huge seven seconds.

Last year’s winner in Mexico, Wehrlein pushed to an eventual 11-second margin on third-placed Di Grassi, having clambered up from sixth on the grid. Both drive Porsche-powered cars, with the German manufacturer finishing up with four of its powertrains in the top 10.

Although Di Grassi started in pole, he found himself on the defensive entering the final third of the race and it took all the Brazilian’s guile to see off the attentions of NEOM McLaren Formula E Team’s Jake Hughes over the closing stages.

Wehrlein said: “Great way to start the season, this place was awesome. When you start in P6 and end up in P2, that’s really, really good.

“I'm very grateful to the car and my teammates for this. I think the last couple of months we have really put in some hard work — especially the last couple of weeks after Valencia — and I just want to thank everyone in the team for their hard work. We have a clear goal this season, and that’s the best way to start it.

“It seemed like the pace in the race was really good, even in qualifying all the Porsche cars were super strong. We hope it is not a one-off and we keep working hard.

“Last year Mexico has also been our best race, so we have to make sure we keep working hard to understand the car really well and to make progress. We want to fight for the championship and it’s a good way to start,” Wehrlein added.

Topics: Hankook Mexico City E-Prix Formula E

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem welcomes Cadillac and Andretti partnership’s intent to enter Formula One

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem welcomes Cadillac and Andretti partnership’s intent to enter Formula One
Updated 16 January 2023
Arab News

  • Panthera Team Asia hopes to add an Asian-focused team from 2026
Arab News

DUBAI: President of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile Mohammed Ben Sulayem has welcomed the news of the Cadillac and Andretti partnership’s intention to enter the Formula One World Championship along with a renewed bid from Panthera Team Asia.

The announcement comes in the wake of the FIA’s invitation calling for Expressions of Interest for prospective new teams to enter the World Championship.

The invitation for Expressions of Interest remains open and follows on from the announcement last year of Audi’s commitment to enter the World Championship in 2026, which will coincide with new Power Unit regulations.

General Motors’ intention to enter in 2026 will see Cadillac make its F1 debut, 124 years after the company was founded, and will expand its current motorsport program, which includes entries in the FIA World Endurance Championship and the North American-based IMSA endurance racing series.

“I asked my FIA team to look at launching an Expressions of Interest process and welcome the news of the Cadillac and Andretti partnership. The FIA looks forward to further discussions on the FIA F1 World Championship Expressions of Interest process,” Ben Sulayem said.

The president also expressed his surprise at some adverse reactions to the Cadillac/Andretti announcement, adding that the news of new teams entering should be encouraged by all.

“The FIA has accepted entries of smaller, successful organizations in recent years, and we should be encouraging prospective F1 entries from global manufacturers like General Motors and thoroughbred racers like Andretti Global and others. Interest from teams in growth markets adds diversity and broadens F1’s appeal, and it is surprising that there has been some adverse reaction to this announcement,” Ben Sulayem said.

“We’re talking about credibility with this process because when somebody enquires, they need to show commitment for the long term to help sustain the sport, and the way we do that is by having credible OEMs, so I’m talking about General Motors, one of the five biggest in the world.

“We have to encourage people like GM President Mark Reuss, who are proposing a big team from the US because this is important for F1, and I can see that we have previously accepted some good teams, but they are not as big as GM. There is a lot of due diligence, the governance is there and if they succeed, we want them to succeed, and I’m sure that Liberty would also like to see this.”

Panthera Team Asia also accepted the invitation after an initial attempt to enter F1 in 2019 was delayed due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The arrival of Zhou Guanyu as F1’s first Chinese driver and Japan’s Yuki Tsunoda renewing his contract with the AlphaTauri team were seen as positive indicators for Panthera to add an Asian-focused team to the World Championship.

“I believe that we have not scratched the surface in Asia. There are 2.8 billion people between China and India alone and yet the number of sporting licenses issued for both regions combined is under 1,000 or less than Finland,” Ben Sulayem said.

“If China enters F1 with a Chinese manufacturer, driver and an event, this is incredibly encouraging but equally, I respect existing teams’ budgets, and if I am convinced that any new entity does not consist of the right people or the right team, then we will protect the sport from having someone trying to enter who is not serious,” he added.

The precise terms of the conditions of an Expression of Interest will be made available to applicants in due course and cover areas including the technical ability and resources of the team; the ability of the team to raise and maintain sufficient funding to allow participation in the championship at a competitive level; the team’s experience and human resources; and the assessment of the value that the candidate may bring to the championship.

Any additional entries would build on the positive acceptance of the FIA’s 2026 Power Unit regulations, which has already attracted an entry from Audi.

“Any Expressions of Interest process will follow strict FIA protocol and will take several months and any additional entries would build on the positive acceptance of the FIA’s 2026 PU regulations among manufacturers, which has already attracted an entry from Audi,” Ben Sulayem said.

The 2023 F1 World championship begins with pre-season testing in Bahrain on Feb. 23, with the first round of the championship starting on March 3 in Sakhir for the F1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Topics: FIFA Formula One

Saudi beat Comoros 2-0 to take lead in Women’s International Friendly Tournament

Saudi Arabia have beaten Comoros 2-0 in the second match of the Women’s International Friendly Tournament in Al-Khobar to take t
Action from Saudi's 2-0 win over Comoros at the Women’s International Friendly Tournament (Twitter/@saff_wfd)
Updated 16 January 2023
Arab News

Arab News

Saudi Arabia have beaten Comoros 2-0 in the second match of the Women’s International Friendly Tournament in Al-Khobar to take the lead in the four-nation competition.

The win at Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium means that after two rounds of matches, the Green Flacons lead the standings with six points, with Mauritius in second place on three points ahead of third-place Pakistan on goal difference. Comoros remain pointless after two defeats.

Saudi’s goals came from Noura Ibrahim on 34 minutes and Dalia Adel in the first minute of stoppage time at the end of the match.

In Sunday’s other match, Mauritius beat Pakistan 2-1 thanks to goals by Jheemal Chiara after four minutes and Gopaul Julie Marie on 64 minutes. Pakistan had equalized on nine minutes through Maria Jamila Khan.

The first round of matches saw Saudi Arabia beat Mauritius 1-0 with a goal from Miriam Al-Tamimi, while Pakistan beat Comoros with the same scoreline through a strike by Anmol Hira.

Topics: Saudi Arabia football

Nadal begins Open defense, Swiatek targets maiden Melbourne title

Nadal begins Open defense, Swiatek targets maiden Melbourne title
Updated 16 January 2023
AFP

  • Swiatek says she is ready for an “intense” opening match against Germany’s Jule Neimeier
AFP

MELBOURNE: Rafael Nadal returns to the scene of one of his greatest Grand Slam triumphs when the Australian Open begins Monday, with women’s number one Iga Swiatek headlining the night session on the showpiece Rod Laver Arena.
A year ago, the 36-year-old Spaniard defied a long injury layoff and a two-set deficit in the final against Daniil Medvedev to win his second Melbourne Park title and a record 21st Grand Slam.
The top seed, who extended that record to 22 titles at Roland Garros, faces a testing first-round clash against emerging 21-year-old Briton Jack Draper, who reached the Adelaide semifinals last week.
“Probably one of the toughest first rounds possible... young, powerful, growing very, very fast in the rankings, playing well,” said Nadal of Draper, the world number 40.
Swiatek said she was ready for an “intense” opening match against Germany’s Jule Neimeier, the world number 69 who reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon last year.
The pair’s only previous meeting came in the last 16 of the 2022 US Open, where Swiatek dropped the first set before coming through 2-6, 6-4, 6-0 and going on to win her third Grand Slam title.
Earlier, American seventh seed Coco Gauff will have the honor of playing the opening match on Rod Laver Arena against the Czech Republic’s world number 46 Katerina Siniakova.
Seventh-ranked Gauff heads into the first Grand Slam of the year on a high after winning her third WTA title at the Auckland Classic this month.
Gauff holds a 3-1 career win-loss record against Siniakova, with the lone defeat coming in a group match at last year’s Billie Jean King Cup.
They will be followed onto the center court by Greek sixth seed Maria Sakkari, who faces Yuan Yue of China, the world number 117, before the Nadal v Draper clash.
Daniil Medvedev has been the Australian Open runner-up for the past two years, losing first to Djokovic in 2021 and then Nadal 12 months ago.
Seeded seven, the Russian will round off the first night session on Rod Laver Arena against 60th-ranked American Marcus Giron.
Third seed Jessica Pegula is fancied by many to make a Slam breakthrough this year and she will open proceedings on Margaret Court Arena against Romania’s world number 161 Jaqueline Cristian.
The 28-year-old starred for the victorious USA team at the United Cup in Sydney this month, where she won four of her five matches and beat Swiatek in the semifinal.
She has never made it past the last eight in a major and lost to the eventual champion Ashleigh Barty at that stage in Melbourne a year ago.
Later on the same court the only two previous women’s Australian Open champions in the draw will square off.
Victoria Azarenka, the Belarusian 2012 and 2013 winner, will play Sofia Kenin, whose lone Grand Slam title came in Australia in 2020.
Also in action on Monday are men’s third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who plays 64th-ranked Frenchman Quentin Halys, and last year’s women’s runner-up, the American 13th seed Danielle Collins who starts against Anna Kalinskaya of Russia.
Novak Djokovic, who was detained and deported ahead of last year’s tournament after refusing to get vaccinated for Covid-19, begins his campaign for a record-extending 10th Australian Open title on Tuesday.

Topics: Rafael Nadal 2023 Australian Open Iga Swiatek Grand Slam

