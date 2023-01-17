You are here

UN watchdog optimistic about Ukraine nuclear plant protection

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi speaks next to Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko (not pictured) during a meeting at the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, near Yuzhnoukrainsk, Ukraine January 16, 2023. (REUTERS)
Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi speaks next to Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko (not pictured) during a meeting at the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, near Yuzhnoukrainsk, Ukraine January 16, 2023. (REUTERS)
Reuters

  • “I am very optimistic,” he said, about the upcoming meetings, adding he would try to bring about “a smaller probability of nuclear catastrophe”
YUZHNOUKRAINSK, Ukraine: The head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog said on Monday he hoped to make progress on a safe zone deal around the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia plant in Ukraine, but stressed it was a tough negotiation.
Russian forces in March captured the Soviet-era plant, Europe’s largest, soon after their invasion of Ukraine. It has repeatedly come under fire in recent months, raising fears of a nuclear disaster.
“The situation around the plant continues to be very, very dangerous,” Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told reporters during a visit to Ukraine. “A nuclear accident, an accident with serious radiological consequences, is in nobody’s interest.”
Grossi said he hoped this week to meet in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, his prime minister, Energy Minister German Galushchenko and others.
“I am very optimistic,” he said, about the upcoming meetings, adding he would try to bring about “a smaller probability of nuclear catastrophe.”
He acknowledged that brokering a protection zone was taking longer than expected, but noted that the effort was taking place in wartime among parties with conflicting views.
Asked about how Russia would agree to a protection zone, he noted he was engaged in a difficult negotiation.
“No one wants to have this zone if it is considered ... a military advantage for one side or the other, and I am trying to convince everybody this is not the case,” he said. “It’s about preventing a nuclear accident.”
Grossi was making his sixth visit to Ukraine since the February invasion to implement recently announced plans for a continuous presence of nuclear safety experts at all of Ukraine’s nuclear facilities.
He visited the South Ukraine plant near the city of Yuzhnoukrainsk, about 350 km (220 miles) south of Kyiv, and was also scheduled to visit plants at Chornobyl and Rivne, establishing a two-person team of IAEA experts at each facility.
The IAEA says it already has a permanent presence of up to four experts at Zaporizhzhia, and a two-member team is also expected at the Khmelnitsky plant.
Grossi, who previously said he hoped to broker a deal before the end of 2022, said last week that talks with Kyiv and Moscow had become more complicated because they involved not just diplomats, but also military officers.
Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of shelling the Zaporizhzhia facility.  

 

More rain, snow in California from ninth in series of storms

More rain, snow in California from ninth in series of storms
AP

  • A barrage of atmospheric river storms has dumped rain and snow on California since late December, cutting power to thousands, swamping roads, toppling trees, unleashing debris flows and triggering landslides
LOS ANGELES: The ninth atmospheric river in a three-week series of major winter storms was churning through California on Monday, leaving mountain driving dangerous and the flooding risk high near swollen rivers even as the sun came out in some areas.
Heavy snow fell across the Sierra Nevada and the National Weather Service discouraged travel. Interstate 80, a key highway from the San Francisco Bay Area to Lake Tahoe ski resorts, reopened with chain requirements after periodic weekend closures because of whiteout conditions.
“If you must travel, be prepared for dangerous travel conditions, significant travel delays and road closures,” the weather service office in Sacramento said on Twitter.
The University of California Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab tweeted Monday morning that it had recorded 49.6 inches (126 cm) of new snow since Friday.
A backcountry avalanche warning was issued for the central Sierra, including the greater Tahoe area.
A barrage of atmospheric river storms has dumped rain and snow on California since late December, cutting power to thousands, swamping roads, toppling trees, unleashing debris flows and triggering landslides. Monday’s system was relatively weak compared with earlier storms, but flooding and mudslide risks remained because the state was so saturated, forecasters said.
Mostly dry days were in the week’s forecast, though some parts of Northern California could see more rain at midweek.
The sun came out Monday in San Francisco, where 20.3 inches (51.5 cm) of rain has fallen at the city’s airport since Oct. 1, when California typically begins recording rainfall for the year. The average for the “water year” is 19.6 inches (49.8 cm), “so we’ve surpassed the yearly total with 8 more months to go,” the San Francisco weather service office tweeted.
Across the bay in Berkeley, 10 homes were evacuated Monday when a sodden hillside collapsed, sending mud onto properties. No injuries were reported.
Up to 2 more inches (5 cm) of rain fell Sunday in the soaked Sacramento Valley, where residents of Wilton and surrounding communities were warned to prepare to leave if the Cosumnes River rose further.
In Monterey County, the swollen Salinas River swamped farmland over the weekend and officials said Monday that it was still rising. To the east, flood warnings were still in effect for Merced County in the agricultural Central Valley, where Gov. Gavin Newsom visited Saturday.
Newsom on Monday signed an executive order to further bolster the state’s emergency storm response and help communities that suffered damage. President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in the state and ordered federal aid to supplement local recovery efforts.
In Southern California, the sun shone in Los Angeles, but winter storm warnings and adviseries were still in place for mountain areas, where many roads remained impassable because of mud and rock slides. Two northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Castaic in northern LA County were closed indefinitely after a hillside collapsed.
Downtown Los Angeles set a rainfall record Saturday with 1.82 inches (4.6 cm), the weather service said.
At least 20 storm-related deaths have occurred, and a 5-year-old boy remained missing after being swept out of his mother’s car by floodwaters in San Luis Obispo County.
Forecasters were keeping their eyes on a storm forming in the Pacific to see if it gains enough strength to become the state’s 10th atmospheric river of the season. Either way it is likely to only bring light rain and will be confined mostly to Northern California when it makes landfall Wednesday, state climatologist Dr. Mike Anderson said Monday during a state weather briefing.

Library thrives in Pakistan’s ‘wild west’ gun market town

Library thrives in Pakistan’s ‘wild west’ gun market town
AFP

  • The town of Darra Adamkhel is part of the deeply conservative tribal belt where decades of militancy and drug-running in the surrounding mountains earned it a reputation as a “wild west” waypoint between Pakistan and Afghanistan
DARRA ADAMKHEL, Pakistan: When the din of Pakistan’s most notorious weapons market becomes overwhelming, arms dealer Mohammed Jahanzeb slinks away from his stall, past colleagues test-firing machine guns, to read in the hush of the local library.

“It’s my hobby, my favorite hobby, so sometimes I sneak off,” the 28-year-old told AFP after showing off his inventory of vintage rifles, forged assault weapons and a menacing array of burnished flick-knives. “I’ve always wished that we would have a library here, and my wish has come true.”

The town of Darra Adamkhel is part of the deeply conservative tribal belt where decades of militancy and drug-running in the surrounding mountains earned it a reputation as a “wild west” waypoint between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

It has long been known for its black market bazaars stocked with forged American rifles, replica revolvers and rip-off AK-47s.

But a short walk away a town library is thriving by offering titles including Virginia Woolf’s classic “Mrs Dalloway,” installments in the teenage vampire romance series “Twilight,” and “Life, Speeches and Letters” by Abraham Lincoln.

“Initially we were discouraged. People asked, ‘What is the use of books in a place like Darra Adamkhel? Who would ever read here?’” recalled 36-year-old founder Raj Mohammed.

“We now have more than 500 members.”

Literacy rates in the tribal areas, which were semi-autonomous until 2018 when they merged with the neighboring province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, are among the lowest in Pakistan as a result of poverty, patriarchal values, inter-clan conflicts and a lack of schools.

But attitudes are slowing changing, believes softspoken 33-year-old volunteer librarian Shafiullah Afridi. “Especially among the younger generation who are now interested in education instead of weapons.”

“When people see young people in their neighborhood becoming doctors and engineers, others also start sending their children to school,” said Afridi, who has curated a ledger of 4,000 titles in three languages — English, Urdu and Pashto.

Despite the background noise of gunsmiths testing weapons and hammering bullets into dusty patches of earth nearby, the atmosphere is genteel as readers sip endless rounds of green tea while they muse over texts.

However, Afridi struggles to strictly enforce a “no weapons allowed” policy during his shift.

One young arms dealer saunters up to the pristinely painted salmon-colored library, leaving his AK-47 at the door but keeping his sidearm strapped on his waist, and joins a gaggle of bookworms browsing the shelves.

Alongside tattered Tom Clancy, Stephen King and Michael Crichton paperbacks, there are more weighty tomes detailing the history of Pakistan and India and guides for civil service entrance exams, as well as a wide selection of Islamic teachings.

Libraries are rare in Pakistan’s rural areas, and the few that exist in urban centers are often poorly stocked and infrequently used.

In Darra Adamkhel, it began as a solitary reading room in 2018 stocked with Mohammed’s personal collection, above one of the hundreds of gun shops in the central bazaar. “You could say we planted the library on a pile of weapons,” said Mohammed, a prominent local academic, poet and teacher hailing from a long line of gunsmiths.

  • Bottom half of country’s population share just 3% of national wealth
  • In 2022, number of Indian billionaires rose to 166 from 102 in 2020
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The richest 1 percent in India owned about 40 percent of the country’s total wealth in 2021, a new report showed on Monday, revealing a widening wealth disparity in the world’s second most-populated country.

By 2022, the number of Indian billionaires rose to 166 from 102 in 2020, according to the “Survival of the Richest” report by charity Oxfam, which was released on Monday to coincide with the start of this year’s World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Indian billionaires also saw their wealth surge by 121 percent since the COVID-19 pandemic began up until November last year, a supplement report issued by Oxfam India showed.

“From 2012 to 2021, 40 percent of the wealth created in India has gone to just 1 percent of the population and only a mere 3 percent of the wealth has gone to the bottom 50 percent,” the report said.

The number of hungry Indians increased to 350 million last year from 190 million in 2018, with widespread hunger cited as the cause of 65 percent of deaths among children aged under five in 2022.

India’s total population is about 1.4 billion.

The latest data compilation showed “a sobering reality,” Oxfam India CEO Amitabh Behar said.

“This shows a mirror to the country and to the world about the devastating reality that (India) is really becoming increasingly a country only for the rich people,” Behar told Arab News.

Behar called for “immediate, concrete actions,” warning that surging levels of inequality will have “enormous” political and social consequences.

“I would even say that we are looking at a huge crisis,” he said. “These levels of inequality are both obscene and unsustainable.

“The government should change its policy, otherwise there’s no doubt that the current road is going to lead us to disaster and growing inequality.”

The world’s top 1 percent grabbed almost two-thirds of the $42 trillion in new wealth created since 2020, Oxfam said in its global report, which is almost twice as much money as the amount gained by the remaining 99 percent combined.

Billionaire fortunes are increasing by $2.7 billion a day, the report said.

In India, the wealth of the country’s richest man — Gautam Adani — rose by 46 percent in 2022.

Yet poor Indians were taxed more, while the rich benefited from tax exemptions.

About 64 percent the total goods and services tax in the country came from the bottom half of the population, the report said, while just 3 percent came from the top 10 percent.

Oxfam’s report, however, failed to capture the reality of the situation in India, said economist Arun Kumar.

“The income disparity is far more than what is reflected in the study,” Kumar told Arab News, adding that the reported figures did not reflect other income sources, such as those obtained illegally.

Kumar said that the wealth inequality demonstrates rising income disparity in India, which might lead to a slower economy.

“Income disparity leads to shortage of demand in the economy,” Kumar said. “The consequences would be that the economy will slow down.”

Daesh claims church bombing in east Congo; 14 dead

Daesh claims church bombing in east Congo; 14 dead
AP

KASINDI, Congo: Daesh extremists claimed responsibility for a bombing of a church in eastern Congo as authorities said Monday that the toll from Sunday’s attack had risen to at least 14 dead.
The Daesh group and its Aamaq news outlet issued statements saying that its militants had planted an explosive device inside the Pentecostal church in Kasindi and detonated it while people were praying.
“Let the Congolese forces know that their continued attacks on the Mujahideen will only bring them more failure and losses,” the group said in its statement.
The extremists claimed the bomb killed 20 Christians. Congolese authorities put the toll Monday at 14 dead and at least 63 wounded.
The injured were evacuated to Beni General Hospital by the UN peacekeeping mission known as MONUSCO, authorities said.
Violence has wracked eastern Congo for decades as more than 120 armed groups and self-defense militias fight for land and power. Nearly 6 million people are internally displaced, and hundreds of thousands are facing extreme food insecurity, according to the UN
Fighters with the Allied Democratic Forces, a rebel organization which is believed to have links to the the Daesh group, have carried out several attacks in Kasindi, which is located on the border with Uganda.
Troops from Uganda’s army have deployed to eastern Congo to try to stem the violence, but the attacks have increased and spread. ADF attacks since April have killed at least 370 civilians and involved the abduction of several hundred more, a report by the United Nations last month said.

Two-thirds of Albanian migrants with electronic tags in UK have removed devices: Home Office

Two-thirds of Albanian migrants with electronic tags in UK have removed devices: Home Office
Arab News

  • ‘In order to avoid deportation they go underground and remove the tags,’ source says
LONDON: Two-thirds of Albanian migrants in the UK with mandated electronic tags have disabled the devices to evade authorities, The Telegraph reported.

Of the 284 migrants who were handed electronic tags since June last year, 204 were Albanian, Home Office data shows, and 65 percent of these were subsequently categorized as “noncompliant” after they violated tagging conditions, including disabling or removing the devices.

Sources told The Telegraph that many of the Albanian migrants were unconcerned with breaching tag rules because they traveled to the UK for economic opportunity rather than to claim asylum.

Many Albanians have subsequently entered the black economy and drug trade, including several who posted guides on social media showing other migrants how to disable the electronic ankle tags.

This comes amid a record surge in Albanians crossing the English Channel. In 2022, 46,000 migrants who crossed into Britain were Albanian, up from 800 the previous year.

An Albanian source told The Telegraph: “They don’t care if they are tagged. In order to avoid deportation, they go underground and remove the tags.”

A UK probation spokesperson said: “Those who tamper with tags are reported instantly thanks to sophisticated safety measures and face going back to court or prison if they do.”

