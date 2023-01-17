Cristiano Ronaldo to lead Saudi Riyadh Season select team

You are here

The Riyadh Season team will play against French Paris Saint-Germain on Jan. 19.
  • The Saudi Riyadh Season select team will be led by Argentinian coach Marcelo Gallardo in an exhibition match against French champions Paris Saint-Germain
Riyadh: Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo will lead the combined Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr teams against French Paris Saint-Germain on Jan. 19 during the anticipated Riyadh Season Cup.

The Saudi squad playing against the French team from the Al-Nassr club includes Amin Bukhari, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Ali Lajami, Abdullah Madu, Sultan Al-Ghannam, Luiz Gustavo, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Sami Al-Naji, Talisca, Pity Martínez and Ronaldo.

As for the Al-Hilal side, the list of players includes Mohammed Al-Owais, Saud Abdulhamid, Ali Al-Bulayhi, Jang Hyun-soo, Khalifah Al-Dawsari, Abdullah Otayf, Mohammed Kanno, André Carrillo, Matheus Pereira, Salem Al-Dawsari and Moussa Marega.

The Saudi Riyadh Season select team will be led by Argentinian coach Marcelo Gallardo in an exhibition match against French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Updated 15 sec ago

Dettori confirmed for Saudi Cup International Jockeys Challenge

Dettori confirmed for Saudi Cup International Jockeys Challenge
  • Last year’s winner Caitlin Jones returns, while Joao Moreira and Chantal Sutherland make first trips to Saudi Arabia
Updated 15 sec ago
RIYADH: Frankie Dettori is among the first group of riders confirmed to compete in the Saudi Cup International Jockeys Challenge at King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Riyadh on 24 February.

The Italian will make his 11th seasonal appearance in Saudi Arabia, where he has ridden six winners from 72 rides, on what promises to be his final year in the saddle.

Asked what it meant to be invited to ride in the IJC, which is held on the Friday of Saudi Cup weekend, Dettori said: “In my final year as a jockey I want to go to as many places as possible and being able to compete in the IJC at The Saudi Cup is a huge event that I’m delighted to be a part of.

“This will be one of my final chances to share a weighing room with some of the world’s greatest jockeys, and I look forward to seeing who else I’m going to come up against. Joao Moreira has been confirmed, as has last year’s winner Caitlin Jones, so the competition already looks pretty fierce!”

“I know both the dirt and the turf tracks well having ridden in Riyadh quite a lot over the years, and it’s a place I enjoy riding at as it’s very fair and the surfaces are always in great condition. It’s also a great warm-up event for the big Group races on the Saturday, and of course The Saudi Cup itself, which I’d love to win.”

Australian rider Caitlin Jones won last year’s IJC and has been invited back to defend her title.

Speaking about her experience of riding in and winning the IJC in 2022, Jones said: “It’s hard to believe it’s nearly been a year since I rode in the International Jockeys Challenge. It was extra special to ride alongside Glen Boss during his last hurrah and have him standing on the podium with me. That’s a memory I will never forget.

“I hadn’t had much experience on a dirt track, but it was a great surface to race on. You could travel wherever you were and if you were good enough you could win from anywhere. There wasn’t a lot of kickback, it’s an elite surface on every level. They’ve done a wonderful job with it.

“I couldn’t be happier to have been asked to come back and try to retain my title – it would be pretty cheeky if I managed it, wouldn’t it?! I’ll be going out there with every intention of taking it out a second time, but you need a lot of luck with the horses you get drawn. I can’t wait to be back competing in Saudi Arabia again.”

Four-time Hong Kong Champion Jockey, Joao Moreira, is another of the high-profile names to be confirmed to ride in the four-race challenge.

The Brazilian is back in his native land after leaving Hong Kong last year but is planning to ride more internationally in the coming months.

Moreira said: “I’m excited and looking forward to riding in the International Jockeys Challenge. This is a great opportunity for me to ride in a place I’ve never been before, and I wouldn’t miss a chance to ride at a different racecourse and to get that stamp on my CV.

“I’ve heard the infrastructure is good over there and I’ve no doubt that the event they are going to put on will be top-class. Whoever is there, I’m sure they are going to see some great riders doing their best and putting on a very good show.

“Frankie’s just a brilliant rider, he’s the best. Getting the chance to ride with him once again is fantastic.”

The second of the seven female riders to be confirmed is Canadian Chantal Sutherland, who has ridden over 1,200 winners, including three Grade 1s to date, and is set to take her first rides in Saudi Arabia.

Sutherland said: “It’s a huge opportunity which I’m super excited about. I’ve never been to Saudi but it’s always been on the bucket list as I love these jockey challenges. I’ve had a really good year in Florida so far and I can’t wait to head over.

“To ride against the likes of Frankie [Dettori] and Caitlin Jones is a real honor. I know Frankie well and have ridden against him plenty of times — he’s a lot of fun and the crowds always love him. Anyone of us could win it, but I’m going to give it my all – I’d love to come out on top. I was obviously very lucky to come second in the Breeders’ Cup Classic a few years ago, but if I could win the IJC it would top that.

“Racing in Saudi is getting bigger and bigger and everyone I’ve spoken to has been really positive about it. The prize money is absolutely amazing, and I’m really excited to be part of it all.”

The International Jockeys Challenge features four handicap races, each run for $400,000, with a further $100,000 prize fund for the challenge itself.

The jockeys are made up of seven international female riders, five international men and two local men with the jockeys receiving 15 percent of prize money won in each of the four races.

All races will consist of 14 runners and five reserves, with all 14 jockeys riding in each race.

Two races will be staged on dirt and two on turf, with the distances ranging from 1200m to 2100m.

Updated 17 January 2023
LONDON: Iranian footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani has pleaded for help from the international community after being handed a 26-year jail sentence for participating in protests.

Metro newspaper reported that in an audio message, a voice said to belong to Nasr-Azadani said: “Whoever you are in contact with, my friends, footballer friends, send this message to them so they know what conditions I am under. Hopefully, one day we can be together again. My hope is first of all with God and then the people outside.”

The former Persian Gulf Pro League player was arrested in November as authorities brutally cracked down on protests that have engulfed the country since the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody last September.

Nasr-Azadani was found guilty of “partaking in enmity against God” in relation to the death of three security guards during demonstrations on Nov. 16.

Despite a confession broadcast on TV, multiple reports suggested that this was coerced, and that he has subsequently denied any guilt in participating in the actions leading to the deaths of the security guards.

One witness told local media that while Nasr-Azadani had been spotted at the protests, and was seen chanting for a short while, he was nowhere near the area where the deaths took place.

Three other protesters were sentenced to death in the same trial, which human rights groups have called a “sham,” but Nasr-Azadani’s sentence was limited to a custodial one, of which he is expected to serve at least 16 years of the 26-year sentence.

In the audio clip obtained by CNN, Nasr-Azadani said: “I hope they continue to support me because all these harsh sentences that were issued to me, I really do not deserve. I really do not deserve. Me? 26 years? Is it possible?”

Iraq and Oman edge past Qatar and Bahrain to claim places in Arabian Gulf Cup final

Iraq and Oman edge past Qatar and Bahrain to claim places in Arabian Gulf Cup final
Updated 17 January 2023
John Duerden

Iraq and Oman edge past Qatar and Bahrain to claim places in Arabian Gulf Cup final

Iraq and Oman edge past Qatar and Bahrain to claim places in Arabian Gulf Cup final
  • Hosts Iraq will take to the field in Basra on Thursday knowing they have a chance to claim their first international silverware since lifting the Asian Cup in 2007
  • However, they face a tough test in the form of two-time Gulf Cup champions Oman, who last won the tournament in 2018 and have their eyes on title number three
Updated 17 January 2023
John Duerden

BASRA: Hosts Iraq will meet Oman in the final of the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup in Basra on Thursday, after both teams recorded narrow victories in Monday’s semi-finals.

Iraq, who last appeared in the final of the biennial tournament in 2013 and last lifted the trophy in 1988, thrilled more than 60,000 fans at Basra International Stadium with a hard-fought 2-1 win over the 2022 World Cup hosts, Qatar.

Ibrahim Bayesh has been one of the standouts of the tournament, and the 22-year-old Iraqi midfielder was the one to open the scoring after 19 minutes when he swept home the rebound from close range after goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham could only parry a header from a free-kick.

Nine minutes later, however, Qatar were back on level terms. Iraqi goalkeeper Jalan Hassan tried to punch clear a back-heel that had gone wrong but the ball fell to Amro Surag to volley home through a crowd of players.

Iraq regained the lead just before the break. Qatar gave the ball away and Aymen Hussein’s shot from the edge of the area took a deflection and looped over Barsham into the net.

Both teams had chances in the second half and Barsham made more than one fine save to keep Qatar’s hopes alive. Meanwhile, the Iraqi defense managed to repel some fierce attacks. They ultimately managed to hold on, prompting wild celebrations on the terraces when the final whistle sounded, and a message of congratulations from Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

The victory gives the Lions of Mesopotamia the chance to claim their first international silverware since lifting the Asian Cup in 2007.

“Now we can think about winning the title and the players are itching for it,” Iraq’s coach, Jesus Casas, said after the game.

“I am happy with my team as all players worked toward the win. Our defense was very good against Qatar. Our aim was to close spaces in the final third and not allow Qatar to make passes. It is impossible to avoid mistakes in football and we made one that cost us a goal … but we kept going.”

For Qatar, it was a disappointing end to a tournament that did at least signal the start of a rebuilding process after the disaster of the World Cup, when the hosts lost all three games.

“I am proud of what the team has achieved here without much experience, and the players should also be proud of themselves for their performance,” said temporary coach Bruno Pinheiro.

“But we didn’t play as a team today and gave spaces to Iraq, letting them score. Iraq also had an extra day for rest, which went in their favor. I wish luck to Iraq in the final and I want to thank the Iraqi fans for supporting us in the tournament.”

While all the goals in the first semi-final of the day came in the first half, in the second, fans of Oman and Bahrain had to wait until seven minutes from the end before the deadlock was broken in the clash between the winners of the two most recent tournaments.

Both teams had chances to win it but the deciding goal, when it finally came, was a spectacular one. Jameel Al-Yahmadi fired home a rocket from outside the area to leave Bahrain goalkeeper Sayed Jaffer with no chance. The only goal of the game, it was worthy of winning any game.

Now the two-time champions, who last won the tournament in 2018, are 90 minutes from title number three. To do so, however, they will have to defeat an entire nation on the field, in spirit, on Thursday in Basra. Whatever happens, it should make for quite a clash.
 

8th Kings and Princes Cups Festival comes to a close in Janadriyah

8th Kings and Princes Cups Festival comes to a close in Janadriyah
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

8th Kings and Princes Cups Festival comes to a close in Janadriyah

8th Kings and Princes Cups Festival comes to a close in Janadriyah
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The 8th Kings and Princes Cups Festival concluded on Saturday at King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Janadriyah.

The horse racing event, organized by the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia in honor the Kingdom’s former kings and princes, included five main rounds of racing over a range of distances in a number of categories, which are named after King Saud bin Abdulaziz, King Faisal bin Abdulaziz, King Khalid bin Abdulaziz and King Fahd bin Abdulaziz. Each round carried prize money of SR800,000 ($213,000).

The second edition of the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Sword round also took place on Saturday, which had a prize of SR900,000.

Abu Dhabi to host first WTA-approved women’s tennis tournament

Abu Dhabi to host first WTA-approved women’s tennis tournament
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

Abu Dhabi to host first WTA-approved women’s tennis tournament

Abu Dhabi to host first WTA-approved women’s tennis tournament
  • The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open will be held at the International Tennis Centre in Zayed Sports City from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12
  • The WTA 500 event will bring together the world’s top female players, including World No. 2 Ons Jabeur
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi is to be the newest destination for the world’s professional women’s tennis tour, the Women’s Tennis Association and IMG announced on Monday.

The ‘Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open’ will be held at the International Tennis Centre in Zayed Sports City from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12. It is the first ongoing WTA-sanctioned event to take place in the emirate.

Hosted in partnership with Abu Dhabi Sports Council and investment group Mubadala, the WTA 500 event will bring together the world’s top female players at Zayed Sports City’s International Tennis Centre, including World No. 2 Ons Jabeur.

“I’m really excited to once again be playing in Abu Dhabi. The atmosphere and support from the fans is always incredible and I hope to continue my winning run in an amazing venue,” said Jabeur, who won the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition in Abu Dhabi in 2021 and last year.

Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO, said: “Abu Dhabi’s position in the calendar will create a unique three-week Hologic WTA Tour swing in the region, promising best-in-class player fields competing for valuable WTA points. This tournament will build on the commitment Mubadala has made in introducing professional women’s tennis to Abu Dhabi in recent years.”

Aside from more than 60 singles and doubles matches across eight days, the tournament will feature a variety of activities including tennis-themed games and player question and answer sessions.

Robbie Henchman, President of Global Partnerships – IMG Events, IMG Media & On Location, commented: “We are proud to bring the first-ever permanent official Women’s Tour event to Abu Dhabi. 

“Mubadala and Abu Dhabi Sports Council are the perfect partners to help us deliver a world class, action-packed event, with thrilling action on and off the court for fans, families and friends to enjoy.”

Mubadala has supported international tennis for more than a decade and supports the Mubadala Community Cup and Mubadala Tennis in Schools Programs locally. 

Homaid Al-Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO, said: “We are thrilled to be part of bringing this inaugural WTA 500 tour event to Abu Dhabi, continuing our global support of tennis and attracting world-class events to the emirate. 

“This partnership complements our efforts to promote an active and healthy lifestyle in the community, and builds on the legacy of Mubadala supporting professional women’s tennis in the region.”

Abu Dhabi Sports Council General Secretary Aref Hamad Al-Awani said: “The tournament underpins our commitment to bring sporting events to the region and to inspire youngsters. This tournament is a testament to Abu Dhabi’s abilities as hosts and organizers. You can expect the inaugural edition to be nothing short of amazing.”

The event will continue the WTA’s 50-year anniversary celebrations, with tickets starting at AED 50 ($13.61) for adults, while full tournament packages are available at a 15 percent discount. Children under 12 accompanied by ticket-holders can enter free for the first four days. Visit ticketmaster.ae for more details.

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is being produced by IMG, the company behind the Miami Open and Madrid Open, and globally renowned cultural events such as New York Fashion Week: The Shows, Hyde Park Winter Wonderland and Frieze art fairs.

