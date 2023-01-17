China’s economic growth falls to 3%

You are here

China’s economic growth fell to its second-lowest level in at least four decades last year under pressure from anti-virus controls and a real estate slump. (AP)
  • Domestic flights seen at more than 80% of pre-COVID levels
RIYADH: China’s economic growth fell to its second-lowest level in at least four decades last year under pressure from anti-virus controls and a real estate slump, but activity is reviving after restrictions that kept millions of people at home and sparked protests were lifted.

The world’s No. 2 economy grew by 3 percent in 2022, less than half of the previous year’s 8.1 percent rate, official data showed on Tuesday. That was the second-lowest annual rate since at least the 1970s after 2020, when growth fell to 2.4 percent at the start of the coronavirus disease pandemic.

China’s slump has hurt its trading partners by reducing demand for oil, food, consumer goods and other imports. A rebound would be a boost to global suppliers who face a growing risk of recession in Western economies.

Economic growth sank to 2.9 percent over a year earlier in the three months ending in December from the previous quarter’s 3.9 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics reported.

Consumer spending started to recover but still was weak in December after the government abruptly ended its “zero-COVID” controls.

Urban workers crowded train stations across China’s largest cities on Tuesday as travel for Lunar New Year holidays hit high gear, an early sign of economic recovery as officials confirmed a plunge due to COVID-19 curbs.

While many analysts say a return to economic normality will be gradual as the impact of COVID weakens, some see the Lunar New Year as a welcome early consumption boost.

“Peak infections passed in major cities in January, and with the Spring Festival coming, tourism is back, and the signs of a recovery in consumption are obvious,” said Nie Wen, a Shanghai-based economist at the investment firm Hwabao Trust.

But with so many people on the move, health experts fear a deepening of the COVID outbreak, leaving the elderly in rural villages particularly vulnerable.

The Ministry of Transport has estimated the rush will see a total of 2.1 billion passenger trips nationwide between Jan. 7 and Feb. 15.

The holiday season has also sparked a revival in domestic air travel with more than 70,000 flights across China between Jan. 7-13, according to industry data reported by Shanghai Securities News on Monday. That is equivalent to more than 80 percent of the levels seen before the pandemic. 

Didi Global’s Chinese ride-hailing app returned to some Android app stores on Tuesday, according to Reuters checks and a source with direct knowledge of the matter, signaling its emergence from around 1-1/2 years of regulatory troubles.

Didi has been awaiting approval to resume new user registrations and downloads of its 25 banned apps in China as a key step to return to normal business since its regulatory problems started in mid-2021.

The ride-hailer, launched in Beijing in 2012 and backed by prominent investors including Alibaba, Tencent and SoftBank Group, ran afoul of the powerful Cyberspace Administration of China regulator when in 2021 it pressed ahead with a US stock listing against the regulator’s wishes, sources previously
told Reuters.

Its 25 mobile apps were then ordered to be taken down from app stores, the registration of new users was suspended, and it was fined $1.2 billion over data-security breaches.

The UAE unveils COP28 logo that reflects 'One World' concept

  • The images in the graphic are intended to represent the wealth of natural and technological resources available to humanity in its drive for sustainable development
  • Officials said the design also underscores the message that the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference will be a COP for all, bridging the gap between the global North and South
ABU DHABI: The UAE has unveiled its official logo and branding for the 28th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, more commonly known as COP28.
The Emirates holds the presidency of this year’s event, which will take place at Expo City Dubai from Nov. 30 until Dec. 12.
Inspired by the idea that we are all inhabitants of “One World,” the spherical logo, in shades of light and dark green, is made up of various icons representing people, renewable-energy technologies, wildlife and nature, all encapsulated in one globe, the Emirates News Agency reported on Tuesday.
It is designed to represent the wealth of natural and technological resources available to humanity and emphasize the need for innovation in all sectors to drive inclusive and transformational sustainable development worldwide, it added.
In addition, the logo serves as a reminder to global communities of the need to rally behind the call for climate action and embark on inclusive path toward achieving this, the report said, with iconography that underscores the message that 2023 UN Climate Change Conference will be a “COP for all” that bridges the gap between the Global North and South, leaves no one behind, and includes the participation of the public and private sectors, scientists and civil society, women and youth.
It also promotes the message that COP28 will be a COP of action, raising ambitions and moving from setting goals to achieving environmental results across mitigation, adaptation, finance, and loss and damage.
“We live in one world, a world where we need to collaborate and cooperate like never before to make the transformational progress needed to reach the Paris Agreement,” said Sultan Al-Jaber, the president-designate of COP28.
“COP28 in the UAE will seek to find global consensus so that we can go further and faster and move from goals to getting it done.”
The logo and branding will be applied across all COP28 activity, including a newly launched website and on-site at Expo City Dubai. A dynamic, animated version of the logo has also been created that brings its message to life on digital media.

Cutting fossil fuel subsidies is crucial to boosting 'sustainability revolution', ex-US VP Al Gore tells WEF

DAVOS: Scaling down anti-climate finance is a vital part of the world’s sustainability revolution, former US Vice President Al Gore insisted as he hit out at the ongoing subsidies for fossil fuels.

Gore, now chairman and co-founder of Generation Investment Management LLP, made the comments during the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting on Tuesday, as he talked up the speed with which countries are pursuing green energy solutions.

The recent announcement from the world meteorological organization that the first crisis of the global atmosphere is now receding is evidence for progress in the battle against climate change, he added.

“We need to scale up climate finance, but we need desperately to scale down anti-climate finance, and we are still subsidizing fossil fuels globally at a rate 42 times larger than the subsidies for the shift towards renewables and EVs,” said Gore.  

He further identified the need for effective financing, and for the public sector’s role in providing policies that enable the private sector to invest more freely, specifically in developing and emerging markets.  

Gore added: “My partners and I believe very strongly that the world is going through a sustainability revolution that has the scale of the industrial revolution coupled with the pace of the digital revolution.”

He hit out at the funding options available to growing economies, arguing that while some 88 percent of the projected increases in emissions come from the developing countries, “they do not have practical access to private capital today.”  

In the previous year, 90 percent of all the new electricity generation installed globally was renewable, primarily wind and solar, and 86 percent of that financing came through private capital.  

“But if you’re in Nigeria, you have to pay interest rates seven times larger than a European or North American country. It’s absolutely insane.” 

“If we have a global allocation system for capital that deprives the vast majority of people who live in developing countries from any meaningful access then we’re kidding ourselves and we have no credibility,” he added.

Gore concluded that in order to overcome this challenge there had to be reform of multilateral development banks, and he added: “We need new leadership at the world bank, we need them to scale up the leverage and vastly increase the amounts that are committed, and we need to reign in the anti-climate activities of the fossil industries.”  

The former vice president went on to say that the so-called revolution was boosted with the recent technological advances - new levels of hyper efficiency, blockchain, and new information tools like artificial intelligent and machine learning among others.  

“Executive teams are finding a new ability to manage protons, electrons, atoms, molecules, genes, and proteins with the same proficiency that the IT companies have demonstrated in managing bits,” said Gore.

Saudi Arabia to attract huge investments through structural changes: Minister 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia stands to draw enough large-scale investment thanks to its access to natural resources, regulatory changes, and its young population, according to the Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim. 

“We have the right kind of incentive structures and governance and processes in order to attract the right kind of investors for the right kind of returns for them as partners,” Alibrahim told Bloomberg on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. 

The Saudi government has made more than 700 regulatory changes as it seeks to attract investors, said Alibrahim. “We’re very serious about our diversification efforts,” he added. “We’re open, and we’re talking to all partners who’re interested in the Saudi story.” 

Saudi Arabia saw the most robust increase in employment in almost five years as business conditions in its non-oil economy improved at a slightly slower pace at the end of last year following a surge. 

“We still want to create more jobs, and we want to even reach higher levels,” said Alibrahim. He doesn’t see higher interest rates impacting the Saudi private sector. 

With the highest growth rate among the G20 countries, continuous efforts to diversify the economy and a healthy inflow of foreign direct investment, Saudi Arabia’s market performance has also been resilient. 

“Tadawul is by far the largest stock exchange in the Middle East, and it is seeking to become a regional center with cross-listings of companies from other countries in the Gulf,” Waleed Rasromani, corporate mergers and acquisitions partner of Dubai and Riyadh at Linklaters, a UK-based multinational law firm had told Arab News earlier. 

Intense merger and acquisition activity combined with significant growth in initial public offerings have led the Kingdom’s market to evolve and is expected to carry that momentum into 2023. 

The International Monetary Fund also noted that Saudi Arabia would maintain its position as the fastest-growing economy among the G20 countries despite economic headwinds. 

The Saudi Capital Market Authority is also focused on raising institutional investor turnover to 41 percent of the total market turnover by the financial year of 2023. 

The Kingdom’s Financial Sector Development Program is another factor that enables and supports Saudi market growth. 

Excluding the Saudi Arabian Oil Co. IPO, it aimed to increase the stock market’s value as a percentage of the gross domestic product to 88 percent by 2030 from 66.5 percent in 2019.

'Collaborative, human approach' key to digital transformation: Saudi DCO's Deemah AlYahya

  • AlYahya warned a WEF panel in Davos that too often, even in places where connectivity is available, issues of affordability prevent people from becoming involved in the digital economy
DAVOS: Fostering collaboration and a human-centric approach in the digital economy is key to the sector’s future transformation, Deemah AlYahya, Saudi Arabia’s Digital Cooperation Organization secretary-general, has told a Davos panel.

With so much of the global population still lacking internet access, AlYahya told the World Economic Forum panel on Tuesday that the world cannot afford to have a “digital divide between nations” and inequality between haves and have-nots.

“Looking at the speed of the digital transformation and the rapid increase of the digital economy, which is expected to be 70 percent of global gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030, if we don’t work together and cooperate now, we will miss out on a great opportunity,” she said.

AlYahya warned that too often, even in places where connectivity is available, issues of affordability prevent people from becoming involved in the digital economy — an issue which she said cannot be solved by one nation, one government or the private sector alone.

“We have to create the right methods of cooperation within the digital ecosystem to create a global inclusive digital economy, and the DCO is creating that space,” she said.

“Why should we believe we can prosper without a digital economy? It is a necessity — it is increasing the quality of life of humans, improving the way we do business and helping us become more efficient.

“We should focus on how to utilize technology better to create more jobs and to increase GDP, rather than imagining a life without (a digital economy),” she added.

Putting the humanity of development at the forefront of new technologies and the investment that funds them is also vital, AlYahya said, adding: “It is so important to put the human in the center of everything we’re doing. It’s not about using technology for the sake of technology.”

Through visits to DCO member countries, AlYahya has learned the priorities of each individual state. She said that one member state only had 20 percent of its population connected to an acceptable Internet standard, but was in the process of creating a cryptocurrency policy.

This, she warned, is the wrong approach.

“Where should we be putting our bets? The more we look at these technologies and follow hype, we’re missing out on actual infrastructure that will enable the youth in these countries to create innovations that will serve their countries.”

AlYahya added that the DCO and other organizations are helping to make sure government regulation on new technologies within the digital economy is encouraging, rather than stifling, innovation.

“The narrative and the mindset should change,” she said. “The more technologies are created, and because governments don’t understand them, the more they are regulated in a way that doesn’t help them to thrive, so we strive to make sure the private sector is involved in the co-creation and design of policy, and regulations,” she said.

Closing Bell: TASI falls 0.42% to close at 10,682.90 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index fell 45.55 points — or 0.42 percent — on Tuesday to close at 10,682.90. 

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index dropped 8.12 points to fnish at 1,491.66, the parallel market Nomu slipped 0.27 percent to close at 19,267.65. 

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index came in at SR4.03 billion ($1.07 billion), with 146 stocks of the listed 223 declining and 64 advancing. 

Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. was the topmost gainer of the day, which rose 4.07 percent to SR87. The other gainers were Wataniya Insurance Co., Advanced Petrochemical Co., Americana Restaurants International and BinDawood Holding Co. 

The worst performer of the day was Arab National Bank, which slid 4.03 percent to SR28.60. The other losers were Saudi Investment Bank, Knowledge Economic City, Jabal Omar Development Co. and Saudi British Bank. 

Among industrial sectors, the Energy Index increased 0.14 percent to 5,430.97 led by the National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, also known as Bahri. Its share price increased by 1.27 percent to SR27.95. Moreover, Arabian Drilling Co. and Saudi Arabian Oil Co. increased by 0.79 percent and 0.16 percent to close at SR128 and SR32.10, respectively.  

The Materials Index rose 0.24 percent to 6,665 points. The large-cap sector ascent was led by Advanced Petrochemical Co., which gained 3.49 percent to end at SR44.50. Similarly, Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. and Saudi Arabian Mining Co. increased by 2.54 percent and 1.50 percent to close at SR26.25 and SR74.40, respectively.  

However, the Capital Goods Index fell 1.51 percent to 5,670.34. The fall was led by Riyadh Cables, which grew 0.48 percent to SR42.20, emerging as the only stock to close positively.  

On the announcements front, Nomu-listed National Environmental Recycling Co. informed the exchange that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Saline Water Conversion Corp. to strengthen strategic cooperation to consolidate economic ties between both parties, according to a statement to Tadawul. 

The MoU focuses on cooperation in waste conversion and recycling, areas of contribution to the goals of sustainable development, and means to enhance contribution to the Saudi Green Initiative through waste recycling and the exchange of expertise. 

The MoU duration is one year, renewable. 

Dallah Healthcare Co. also announced that negotiations with the selling shareholders of Dr. Mohammad bin Rashed Al Faqih & Partners Co. to purchase all their shares terminated without an agreement.  

DHC said that the proposed deal would not be completed this time, adding that there is no financial impact from the termination of negotiations. 

