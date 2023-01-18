You are here

  • Home
  • 45 dead, 20 missing as Ukraine ends tower block search
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

45 dead, 20 missing as Ukraine ends tower block search

Emergency personnel work among debris at the site where a building was heavily damaged in recent shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, January 16, 2023. (REUTERS)
Emergency personnel work among debris at the site where a building was heavily damaged in recent shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, January 16, 2023. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wyt5a

Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

45 dead, 20 missing as Ukraine ends tower block search

45 dead, 20 missing as Ukraine ends tower block search
  • Several hundred Dnipro residents gathered to pay their last respects to Mykhaylo Korenovsky, a Ukrainian boxing coach who died in the barrage
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

DANIPRO, Ukraine: Rescuers called off the search Tuesday for victims of the Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, with 20 people still missing and funerals being held in the grief-stricken community.
After the carnage, Ukrainians pressed ahead with talks to obtain more Western weapons, and Ukraine’s army chief Valery Zaluzhny met Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, for the first time in person in Poland.
Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday the Russian strike in the eastern city of Dnipro at the weekend killed at least 45 people including six children.
The youngest was 11 months old, officials said, and one of the bodies recovered from the rubble Tuesday was that of a child.
The toll made Saturday’s attack one of the deadliest since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine last February.
The Kremlin has denied responsibility for the strike that also injured 79 people.
Several hundred Dnipro residents gathered to pay their last respects to Mykhaylo Korenovsky, a Ukrainian boxing coach who died in the barrage.
“He gave many a start in life,” said Taras Ivanov, whose son trained with Korenovsky.
“Everything inside me is shaking,” the father told AFP, calling the coach a “legend.”
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated his pledge that everyone who “caused this terror” would be found and held to account.
At 1:00 p.m. (1100 GMT), emergency services said the search and rescue operations at the site were completed.
“Twenty people are still missing,” they said.
In Moscow, at a monument to Ukrainian poet Lesya Ukrainka, a few residents laid flowers in the snow in memory of those killed in Dnipro.

Kyiv has called for more weapons to defend itself, and at the weekend received pledges of British tanks. On Tuesday Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny said he had met in Poland with Milley and “outlined the urgent needs of the armed forces of Ukraine.”
The pair “discussed the unprovoked and ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and exchanged perspectives and assessments,” said Joint Staff spokesperson Dave Butler.
“The chairman reaffirmed unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
Germany announced on January 5 it was following the United States in sending a Patriot missile defense battery to Ukraine.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte signalled his “intention” Tuesday during a meeting with President Joe Biden to assist in the effort.
“We have the intention to join what you’re doing with Germany on the Patriots project, the air-defense system,” Rutte told Biden in the White House.
Putin warned more armaments would only intensify fighting and the Kremlin vowed to burn the materiel.
US elder statesman Henry Kissinger said Tuesday that Russia’s invasion showed there was no longer a point to keeping Ukraine out of NATO, Kyiv’s long-held aspiration which he had previously opposed.

The Dnipro attack triggered the resignation of a high-profile Ukrainian official who had sparked outrage by suggesting air defense could have been responsible by intercepting a Russian missile, which then fell on the building.
Ukraine’s army said the apartment block was hit by an X-22 Russian missile that it does not have the capacity to shoot down.
Meanwhile fighting was continuing across the frontline Tuesday, with AFP journalists in the eastern town of Bakhmut witnessing heavy shelling.
Outside the city, servicemen dug new trenches while tanks and armored vehicles rolled past.
“It’s like Verdun out there,” said Ivan, a military ambulance driver, referring to the notorious World War I battle.
Even as the booms of shelling echoed down Bakhmut’s streets, volunteers were busy Tuesday providing food and shelter to the roughly 8,000 people still living in the city, many without electricity or gas but defying recommendations to evacuate.
Among them was Tetyana Starkova, 67, who cradled a paper cup of steaming tea in a busy humanitarian hub where a Baptist group sang religious songs and residents charged phones and warmed themselves by a stove.
“We sit here while it’s warm then we go home and get under the blankets,” she said.
Nearby, uncertainty still surrounded the fate of the war-scarred town of Soledar that Russia claims to have seized.
Capturing Soledar could improve Russian forces’ position as they push toward what has been their main target since October, the nearby transport crossroads of Bakhmut.
Both sides have conceded heavy losses in the battle for the town, and a Ukrainian military spokesman said Tuesday that fighting was ongoing.
The deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said two people died in Russian shelling of southern regions Mykolaiv and Kherson.
He also said two civilians were killed in Donetsk, the eastern region at the epicenter of recent fighting.
 

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Over 9,000 civilians killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded — WEF 2023 told
World
Over 9,000 civilians killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded — WEF 2023 told
Ukraine blames Russia for most of over 2,000 cyberattacks in 2022
World
Ukraine blames Russia for most of over 2,000 cyberattacks in 2022

Blinken says US ‘appalled’ by execution of British-Iranian national

Blinken says US ‘appalled’ by execution of British-Iranian national
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Blinken says US ‘appalled’ by execution of British-Iranian national

Blinken says US ‘appalled’ by execution of British-Iranian national
  • Akbari, 61, a British-Iranian national who once served as Tehran’s deputy defense minister, was handed a death sentence on charges of spying for Britain
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States is appalled by Iran’s execution of Alireza Akbari, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, vowing that Tehran’s abuses in its crackdown of widespread demonstrations will not go unpunished.
“We were appalled by the execution of Mr. Akbari just as we’ve been appalled by everything we’ve been seeing on the streets of Iran over the last months since these protests began: mass arrests, sham trials, the executions, the use of sexual violence as a tool for protests’ suppression,” Blinken said at a news conference.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, speaks during a news conference in the Benjamin Franklin Room at the State Department, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Washington. (AP)

“These abuses will not go without consequence. Together with many other countries, we’ve been moving forward with a variety of unilateral actions, multilateral measures, using UN mechanisms, to try to hold Iran to account,” he added.
Akbari, 61, a British-Iranian national who once served as Tehran’s deputy defense minister, was handed a death sentence on charges of spying for Britain.
London has said the charges against him were politically motivated. It repeatedly called for his release. Following the execution, it imposed sanctions on Iran’s Prosecutor General
The execution drew widespread condemnation and looks set to further worsen Iran’s long-strained relations with the West, which have deteriorated since talks to revive its 2015 nuclear deal hit deadlock and after Tehran unleashed a deadly crackdown on protesters last year.
At the same news conference, British foreign minister James Cleverly said the United Kingdom would not limit itself to the response that it had already announced, although he declined to detail what more it might do. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Simon Lewis; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

 

Topics: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Iran Alireza Akbari

Related

EU’s Von der Leyen backs listing Iran’s Guards as terrorist group
World
EU’s Von der Leyen backs listing Iran’s Guards as terrorist group
France concerned for health of French-Irish citizen held in Iran
World
France concerned for health of French-Irish citizen held in Iran

Netherlands says it will send Patriot assistance to Ukraine

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, on January 17, 2023. (AFP)
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, on January 17, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 17 min 15 sec ago
AP

Netherlands says it will send Patriot assistance to Ukraine

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, on January 17, 2023. (AFP)
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address that the Netherlands had agreed to send Ukraine a Patriot battery
Updated 17 min 15 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Tuesday that his country plans to “join” the US and Germany’s efforts to train and arm Ukraine with advanced Patriot defense systems.
Rutte signaled the Netherlands’ intentions at the start of a White House meeting with President Joe Biden. It remains unclear if the Dutch will ultimately send Patriot systems, take part in training or offer some other assistance related to deployment of Patriots. The Dutch defense ministry said that Ukraine has asked the Netherlands to provide “Patriot capacity.”
“We have the intention to join what you are doing with Germany on the Patriot project,” Rutte told Biden. “I think that it’s important we join that.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address that the Netherlands had agreed to send Ukraine a Patriot battery. “So, there are now three guaranteed batteries. But this is only the beginning. We are working on new solutions to strengthen our air defense,” Zelensky said.
Rutte, who said he also spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday about the potential assistance, was more vague about the commitment in his public comments. He told Dutch broadcaster NOS that his government is in talks about what exactly it can contribute. The Dutch military has four Patriot systems, one of which is not in service, according to the defense ministry.
“The idea is not only training, but also equipment,” Rutte told NOS. He added that the Dutch military is now reviewing “what exactly we have, how can we ensure that it works well with the American and German systems.”
Rutte spoke about the potential assistance as Ukrainian troops arrived at Oklahoma’s Fort Sill Army base to begin training on operating and maintaining the Patriot missile defense system. The Patriot is the most advanced surface-to-air missile system the West has provided to Ukraine to help repel Russian aerial attacks.
“Training has begun,” Pentagon spokesman Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said. “As we’ve talked about before, that training will last for several months, and train upwards of 90 to 100 Ukrainians on use of the Patriot missile system.”
Biden also used Tuesday’s meeting to discuss US efforts to further limit China’s access to advanced semiconductors through export restrictions.
The administration has been trying to get the Netherlands on the same page since the US Commerce Department announced in October new export controls aimed at China. The restrictions are intended to limit China’s ability to access advanced computing chips, develop and maintain supercomputers, and make advanced semiconductors.
“Together we’re working on how to keep a free and open Indo Pacific, and quite frankly the challenges of China,” Biden said at the start of the meeting.
Administration officials have reasoned that the export restrictions are necessary because China can use semiconductors to create advanced military systems including weapons of mass destruction; commit human rights abuses; and improve the speed and accuracy of its military decision making, planning and logistics.
Slowing Beijing’s access, however, will take plenty of help from allies for the US export controls to have maximum impact. The Netherlands-based tech giant ASML is a major manufacturer of lithography machines that design and produce semiconductors. China is one of ASML’s biggest clients.
CEO Peter Wennink played down the impact of the US export control regulations soon after the administration unveiled them last fall. ASML said last year that it expected company-wide 2022 sales to be around 21 billion euros.
The US has also been in talks with Japan on tougher export restrictions to limit the sale of semiconductor manufacturing technology to China. Rutte’s visit comes after Biden hosted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last week for talks.
The US and Japan, in a joint statement following meeting, said the two sides agreed to “sharpen our shared edge on economic security, including protection and promotion of critical and emerging technologies.”
China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin last week called on Japan and the Netherlands to resist US pressure.
“We hope the relevant countries will do the right thing and work together to uphold the multilateral trade regime and safeguard the stability of the global industrial and supply chains,” he said. “This will also serve to protect their own long-term interests.”
Biden praised Netherlands as one of the United States “strongest” allies, one that’s proven “very, very stalwart” in its support for Ukraine since Russia launched in its invasion in February. The Netherlands has committed about $2.7 billion (2.5 billion euros) in support for Ukraine this year. The money will be spent on military equipment, humanitarian and diplomatic efforts.
The Netherlands providing Ukraine with Patriot assistance — whether the weapons systems, missiles or training — would be a major move for the NATO ally.
The training of Ukraine forces now underway in Oklahoma is to focus, in part, on how to maintain the battery that will be sent by the US to Ukraine once training is complete. Each system has multiple components, including a phased array radar, a control station, computers and generators, and typically requires about 90 soldiers to operate and maintain, however only three soldiers are needed to actually fire it, according to the Army.
Some of the ongoing maintenance support, once the Patriot is on the battlefield, will be done remotely, Ryder said.
The Dutch prime minister, for his part, praised Biden for leading the international effort to back Ukraine.
“I am convinced history will judge in 2022 if the United States had not stepped up like you did things would have been very different,” Rutte said.
The two leaders also discussed plans for the Summit for Democracy, which they are co-hosting with Costa Rica, South Korea and Zambia in late March.
Biden hosted the inaugural democracy summit in December 2021. The administration billed it as the start of a global conversation about how best to halt the backsliding of democracy.
 

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Patriot anti-missile battery

Related

Russia: US Patriot missiles will not help end Ukraine conflict
World
Russia: US Patriot missiles will not help end Ukraine conflict
Ukraine blames Russia for most of over 2,000 cyberattacks in 2022
World
Ukraine blames Russia for most of over 2,000 cyberattacks in 2022

Norway wants to talk to asylum-seeker from Wagner Group

Andrei Medvedev. (REUTERS)
Andrei Medvedev. (REUTERS)
Updated 54 min 53 sec ago
AP

Norway wants to talk to asylum-seeker from Wagner Group

Andrei Medvedev. (REUTERS)
  • In the video interview with France-based Gulagu, the ex-fighter says he feared experiencing the same fate as another recruit whose head was reportedly smashed in by a sledgehammer by the Wagner Group in a public execution
Updated 54 min 53 sec ago
AP

COPENHAGEN, Denmark: The Norwegian police unit that investigates war crimes said Tuesday that it wants to talk to a Russian asylum-seeker who reportedly is a former high-ranking member of the private Russian military contractor Wagner Group.
Norway’s National Criminal Investigation Service, which takes part in the investigation of war crimes in Ukraine with the International Criminal Court, said it was in contact with Andrey Medvedev and his Norwegian lawyer and “would like to conduct an interrogation of him in the near future. Medvedev has the status of a witness.”
Last week, Medvedev, who says he’s fears for his life, fled to Norway where he sought asylum. In a video posted by the Russian dissident group Gulagu.net, Medvedev said he came under Russian gunfire before he crossed into the Scandinavian country.
Medvedev explained he had left the Wagner after his contract, initially from July to November, was extended without his consent, and was willing to testify about any war crimes he witnessed and denied he had participated in any.
In the video interview with France-based Gulagu, the ex-fighter says he feared experiencing the same fate as another recruit whose head was reportedly smashed in by a sledgehammer by the Wagner Group in a public execution. In a segment apparently filmed before he fled Russia, he asks for help from Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Federal Security Service, or FSB, among others. Gulagu’s Vladimir Osechkin said that Medvedev and another man reached out for help in December.
“He himself has said that he has been part of the Wagner Group, and it is interesting for the National Criminal Investigation Service to get more information about this period,” the Norwegian police said in a statement.
Last week, police in Arctic Norway said a person had illegally entered from Russia by crossing the border, which is 198 kilometers (123 miles) long.
The man was detained by Norwegian border guards and the arrest was undramatic, police said, adding that he went to a private house in the border area and asked for help. Police in Norway said that they had been notified late Thursday by Russian border guards who discovered traces in the snow that could indicate that someone had crossed the border illegally.
The Wagner Group, owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a millionaire with ties to Putin, includes a large number of convicts recruited in Russian prisons who have spearheaded attacks in the war with Ukraine. The group has has become increasingly influential in Africa, where it has been pushing Russian disinformation, building alliances with governments and gaining access to oil, gas, gold, diamonds and valuable minerals.

 

Topics: Russia Ukraine Norway

Related

Fate of Ukraine’s Soledar uncertain as Russian mercenary group Wagner claims control
World
Fate of Ukraine’s Soledar uncertain as Russian mercenary group Wagner claims control
Russia’s Wagner Group says it found body of a missing Briton in Ukraine
World
Russia’s Wagner Group says it found body of a missing Briton in Ukraine

Chinese foreign ministry welcomes visit by US Secretary Blinken

Chinese foreign ministry welcomes visit by US Secretary Blinken
Updated 18 January 2023
Reuters

Chinese foreign ministry welcomes visit by US Secretary Blinken

Chinese foreign ministry welcomes visit by US Secretary Blinken
  • A US official told Reuters the State Department is eyeing Feb. 6 for Blinken’s meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Beijing
Updated 18 January 2023
Reuters

BEIJING: China welcomes a visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the country, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said at a regular news briefing on Tuesday.
“China welcomes Secretary of State Blinken’s visit to China. Both China and the United States are in communication now over the specific arrangements,” Wang Wenbin said, responding to a question on a US media report that Blinken is visiting China on Feb. 5.
“(China) also hopes the United States will adopt a correct view of China, uphold dialogue rather than confrontation, win-win rather than zero-sum (thinking),” Wang added.
A US official told Reuters the State Department is eyeing Feb. 6 for Blinken’s meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Beijing. Politico earlier reported that the visit would take place over Feb. 5-6.
Blinken’s February visit to China would be the first by a secretary of state since October 2018 when Mike Pompeo, under the Trump administration, met then-foreign minister Wang Yi in Beijing, with the two dignitaries exchanging pointed remarks amid an escalating trade war.
China’s confirmation of the visit follows a November meeting between the American and Chinese heads of state Joe Biden and Xi Jinping during the G20 summit held on the Indonesian island of Bali.
The two leaders pledged more frequent communications at a time of simmering differences on Taiwan, human rights, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and economic issues.
Both leaders had agreed that Blinken would visit China to follow up on their discussions, according to the White House, although no specific date was mentioned then.
Last month, a delegation of senior US officials held talks with China’s Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng in Langfang, a city neighboring Beijing, in order to discuss Blinken’s visit, according to the US State Department.

 

Topics: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Related

Greta Thunberg released after brief detention at German mine protest, police say

Greta Thunberg released after brief detention at German mine protest, police say
Updated 18 January 2023
Reuters

Greta Thunberg released after brief detention at German mine protest, police say

Greta Thunberg released after brief detention at German mine protest, police say
  • Activists have said Germany should not be mining any more lignite, or brown coal, and should focus on expanding renewable energy instead
Updated 18 January 2023
Reuters

LUETZERATH, Germany: Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg was detained alongside other activists on Tuesday during protests against the demolition of a village to make way for a coal mine expansion but was released after an identity check, according to police.
Thunberg was held while protesting at the opencast coal mine of Garzweiler 2, some 9 km (5.6 miles) from the village of Luetzerath, after police warned that the group would be removed by force if they did not move away from the edge of the mine.
The village in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia is being cleared to allow for the expansion of the mine. The mine’s owner, RWE, agreed with the government that it could demolish Luetzerath in exchange for its faster exit from coal and the saving of five villages originally slated for destruction.
Activists have said Germany should not be mining any more lignite, or brown coal, and should focus on expanding renewable energy instead.
Riot police backed by bulldozers removed activists from buildings in the abandoned village last week, with only a few left in trees and an underground tunnel by last weekend, but protesters including Thunberg remained at the site staging a sit-in into Tuesday.
“We are going to use force to bring you to the identity check, so please cooperate,” a policeman said to the group, according to Reuters footage.
“Greta Thunberg was part of a group of activists who rushed toward the ledge. However, she was then stopped and carried by us with this group out of the immediate danger area to establish their identity,” a spokesperson for Aachen police told Reuters, adding that one activist had jumped into the mine.
Thunberg was carried away by three police officers and held by one arm at a spot away from the edge of the mine and was then escorted back toward police vans.
The Swedish climate activist addressed the around 6,000 protesters who marched toward Luetzerath on Saturday, calling the expansion of the mine a “betrayal of present and future generations.”
“Germany is one of the biggest polluters in the world and needs to be held accountable,” she said.

 

Topics: Greta Thunberg Sweden Germany

Related

Greta Thunberg tells young protestors COP26 won’t help climate
World
Greta Thunberg tells young protestors COP26 won’t help climate
Indian activist detained for farmer protest guide tweeted by Greta Thunberg
World
Indian activist detained for farmer protest guide tweeted by Greta Thunberg

Latest updates

45 dead, 20 missing as Ukraine ends tower block search
45 dead, 20 missing as Ukraine ends tower block search
Blinken says US ‘appalled’ by execution of British-Iranian national
Blinken says US ‘appalled’ by execution of British-Iranian national
FTX says $415 million in crypto was hacked
FTX says $415 million in crypto was hacked
Netherlands says it will send Patriot assistance to Ukraine
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, on January 17, 2023. (AFP)
Norway archaeologists find ‘world’s oldest runestone’
The runestone found at Tyrifjorden, Norway, is shown at the Museum of Cultural History in Oslo, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.