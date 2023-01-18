Science, technology, investment hold key to ‘future-thinking’ UAE’s success

You are here

Sarah Al-Amiri (C), the UAE minister for public education and future technology, and Omar Sultan Al-Olama (L), minister for artificial intelligence speaking during the panel. (Screenshot/WEF)
  • Al-Amiri said the secret behind the UAE’s recent successes had been its skill at harnessing and combining individual human potential and institutional, governmental potential
  • Al-Olama said that attracting global talent is key and that globalization should be welcomed, not shunned
DAVOS: The UAE is utilizing science and technology to “leapfrog” its way to becoming a global leader in various fields, including space travel and tackling climate change, Emirati ministers told a World Economic Forum panel in Davos on Wednesday.

Sarah Al-Amiri, the UAE minister for public education and future technology, and Omar Sultan Al-Olama, minister for artificial intelligence, discussed how, since its independence more than 50 years ago, the UAE has a proven record of design thinking in governance and what lessons it can teach the developing world.

Al-Amiri said the secret behind the UAE’s recent successes had been its skill at harnessing and combining individual human potential and institutional, governmental potential while instilling a sense of urgency among the population to achieve certain goals.

“What drove us? A real sense of urgency, knowing that science and technology is required and a fundamental part of the growth of the future of our economy and the future of our industrial sectors,” she said.

“We have a technology transformation program (in the UAE), developed with and embedded within our industrial strategy. How do you sustainably and effectively increase the impact of your economic sectors?

“We are working closely with key local players to do that, but also fostering more global partnerships so we can create the necessary relevance and impact.”

Al-Olama said that the spirit of advancement has been part of the psyche of Emiratis and the wider Gulf region for millennia.

“We see that there is a constant need to adapt, to reinvent ourselves, and to face all challenges and opportunities equally,” he said.

“With every single era, the people of the UAE choose an industry and they go all in into it. If you look at the (ancient) trade of pearls as an example, it became a key industry, but we did not focus on local markets, we wanted to become global players.

“Moving forward (to today), the UAE has taught 1 million people in the Arab world how to code, and as that program concluded last year, it has ended up creating tens of thousands of companies and business endeavors across the Arab world.”

Al-Olama said that attracting global talent is key and that globalization should be welcomed, not shunned, but added that should a globalized world collapse tomorrow and fall back into global blocs, the UAE would have the talent and “future thinking” required to face that challenge.

DAVOS: The World Economic Forum announced on Wednesday the launch of the Center for Trustworthy Technology.

To be based in Austin, Texas, in the US, it will focus on promoting a “responsible production and use” of new and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, blockchain, virtual reality, and quantum computing.

Jeremy Jurgens, the WEF’s managing director and head of its Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, said: “When it comes to the application of technology in society, people have legitimate concerns over how their data is used, whether what they are reading and seeing is real, and whether their jobs are safe.

“Societal trust in and acceptance of technology is dependent on the technologies in question being designed in an inclusive, ethical, and responsible manner. We are proud to launch the Centre for Trustworthy Technology to tackle exactly that,” he added.

The center’s role will be to develop tools and frameworks that promote ethical technology development and use and understand how new technology can be implemented to advance the UN sustainable development goals.

The Center for Trustworthy Technology will become part of a global consortium of 17 centers that lead the conversation around emerging technology and its ethical implementation and commercial potential.

The network aims to facilitate the shared knowledge between technology leaders across the public and private sectors, publishing insights to raise awareness about the importance of trustworthy technology.

Created in collaboration with Deloitte and the Patrick J. McGovern Foundation, the center will engage government, business, academia, and society to shape its agenda and scale responsible, ethical, and safe technology through projects and activities at national and international levels.

Vilas S. Dhar, president of the Patrick J. McGovern Foundation, said: “As technology becomes an increasingly fundamental part of the human experience, our future will be defined by our ability to today build trust and define ethical societal norms around tech design, development, and deployment.

“The center promises to bring representation from across sectors and geographies to deliver on a shared vision of a human-centric, tech-enabled future.”

Updated 18 January 2023
Reuters

Over 500 advertisers have paused spending on Twitter

Over 500 advertisers have paused spending on Twitter
  • Platform also reported 40% revenue drop compared to last year
Updated 18 January 2023
Reuters

LONDON: More than 500 of Twitter’s advertisers have paused spending on the micro blogging site since Elon Musk’s takeover last year, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with its ad business.
The social media company’s daily revenue on Jan. 17 was 40 percent lower than the same day a year ago, the report added.
The drop in the company’s revenue was first reported by technology newsletter Platformer on Tuesday.
Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment on both the media reports.
Since Musk took over Twitter last October, corporate advertisers have fled in response to the billionaire laying off thousands of employees and rushing a paid verification feature that resulted in scammers impersonating companies on Twitter.
The social media platform recently reversed its 2019 ban on political ads and said that it would relax advertising policy for “cause-based ads” in the United States and align its ad policy with TV and other media outlets.

China lifts unofficial ban on Marvel movies

China lifts unofficial ban on Marvel movies
Updated 18 January 2023
Arab News

China lifts unofficial ban on Marvel movies

China lifts unofficial ban on Marvel movies
  • Feb. 7 will see the release of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' in China
  • 'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' will be in cinemas on Feb. 17
Updated 18 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The release dates for two major Marvel works have been announced in China, marking the lifting of an unofficial ban on the entertainment company.

China is releasing on Feb. 7 “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which was in cinemas everywhere else in the world last November, according to Marvel’s Chinese social media accounts.

Following this, “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” will be released on Feb. 17, the same day the sequel touches down in the US and the UK.

Those titles are set to be the first Marvel productions to play in China since 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame,” which made a staggering $632 million, and “Spider-Man: Far from Home,” which brought in $198 million in that market alone, reported Variety.

Marvel movies have been extremely popular in China, with “Black Panther” grossing $105 million and “Ant-Man and the Wasp” $121 million.

Saudi Forum stresses importance of media in society

The award aims to develop media in Saudi Arabia, stimulate competition and honor creatives. (SPA)
The award aims to develop media in Saudi Arabia, stimulate competition and honor creatives. (SPA)
Updated 18 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi Forum stresses importance of media in society

The award aims to develop media in Saudi Arabia, stimulate competition and honor creatives. (SPA)
  • Saudi Arabia today represents an important center for developments in media
Updated 18 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Media Forum is scheduled to take place on Feb. 20-21 in Riyadh under the theme “Media in a Changing World.”

The forum emphasizes the importance of media and communication and encourages cultural and civil dialogue based on positivity and openness.

It aims to be a periodic event that brings together media and cultural leaders, intellectuals and professionals to a single platform to exchange knowledge and engage in discussions relevant to the sector.

Media is a form of soft power that affects change at home and abroad. Whenever media influences for good, it is a reflection of the wider community’s capacity for healthy interaction.

Saudi Arabia today represents an important center for developments in media. Through 400 media companies, 25 local television channels, 80 media production houses and 20 specialized local radio stations, Riyadh is considered an influencer in the Middle East and is the region’s largest media and advertising market.

In conjunction with the forum, the Saudi Media Forum Award recognizes prominent media personalities who served Saudi and Arab media. The award aims to develop media in the Kingdom, stimulate competition and honor creatives.

Individuals can nominate themselves for the award, and Saudi media organizations are also entitled to nominate any of their affiliates, with the exception of the person of the year, who is chosen by the award’s board of directors.

 

 

ChatGPT expected to deepen disinformation crisis, says NYT chairman 

ChatGPT expected to deepen disinformation crisis, says NYT chairman 
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

ChatGPT expected to deepen disinformation crisis, says NYT chairman 

ChatGPT expected to deepen disinformation crisis, says NYT chairman 
  • His warning came at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, during a panel discussion on the dangers of disinformation
  • Seth Moulton, a congressman, said the principles of a free press are established and accepted for traditional media but we are ‘having trouble translating those to the social media world’
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

DAVOS: ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence-powered natural language processing tool, will exacerbate the global problem of disinformation, Arthur Gregg Sulzberger, the chairman of the New York Times, said during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting on Tuesday.

“A lot of this will not be information that is created with the intent to mislead, but based on everything I’ve read, I suspect we are going to see huge amounts of content that is produced, none of which is particularly verified (and) the origins of which are not particularly clear,” he added.

“I think we are getting to a point where tools are going to make it harder and harder to solve this problem.

“We need to address this information crisis but we also need to rebuild an ecosystem that is weaker than ever.”

He added that to tackle the crisis, the media has “to go back to first principles, which is if you do not want bad information, you need to crowd it out with good information.”

Seth Moulton, a member of the US Congress representing Massachusetts, said he believes that “there is a hunger for the truth,” which means “the market will be even bigger for the machine that can identify disinformation than for the machine that makes it easier to write your fourth-grade history paper.”

He added that accountability should be sought and enforced to achieve “some level of public safety,” explaining that the principles of a free press have been “established for traditional media, that we have accepted for a long time, and we are just having trouble translating those to the social media world.”

The panelists, who were discussing the dangers of disinformation, agreed that, to some extent, consumers of news are aware of the existence of what Sulzberger described as a “broader mix of bad information that is corrupting the information ecosystem.”

“There is no doubt that society seems to have, at some level, accepted how much the information ecosystem has been poisoned and I think it is going to require real, sustainable efforts from the platforms, political and business leaders, and consumers themselves, to reject that,” he said.

Jeanne Bourgault, the president and CEO of media organization Internews, said that “people are also getting used to navigating (disinformation) a little bit better.” To illustrate this, she highlighted the “unbelievably complicated information environment” in the Philippines and added: “Yet, people were able to find the information they needed.”

She said one of the “most worrisome” disinformation trends is “gendered disinformation,” and that “these types of stories hit women so much worse — women politicians.”

She added: “It has been proven across the board that women online get harassed, and online harassment becomes offline harassment very, very quickly.”

Vera Jourova, the vice president of the European Commission for Values and Transparency, said: “To legislate on how the digital space should look is a pretty daring exercise.”

She explained that this is because legislating bodies must ensure that any rules that are introduced cannot be abused.

Sulzberger agreed that “terms like fake news were greedily gobbled up by autocratic regimes — and aspiring autocratic regimes — who then passed laws that they claimed were banning ‘fake news’ … but were actually banning the scrutiny and accountability provided by an independent press.”

Jourova suggested three main steps that could be taken to address the disinformation crisis, the first of which is to “make sure the disinformers do not find the feeding ground, the society which is willing to get brainwashed.” To achieve this, she stressed the need to make citizens “more resilient through education and the work of professional media.”

The second step, Jourova said, is for the representatives of democratic governments to improve communication strategies, while the third involves proper regulation.

“The content that is illegal offline has to be treated as illegal online, such as terrorism, political extremism and hate speech,” she said, adding that 90 percent of requests to Facebook for the removal of content come from government bodies.

Jourova urged citizens to be more demanding of the truth and to “look into what is promised in political campaigns” because they “are full of lies and unreachable goals.”

