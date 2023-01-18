You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi FM receives telephone call from Malaysian counterpart

Saudi FM receives telephone call from Malaysian counterpart

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Malaysian counterpart Zambry Abd Kadir spoke on the telephone on Wednesday. (File/AFP)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Malaysian counterpart Zambry Abd Kadir spoke on the telephone on Wednesday. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wgkhe

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi FM receives telephone call from Malaysian counterpart

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Malaysian counterpart spoke on the telephone on Wednesday. (File/AFP)
  • Kingdom’s Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji spoke on the phone to his Chinese counterpart Deng Li
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from his Malaysian counterpart Zambry Abd Kadir on Wednesday.

During the call, the foreign ministers reviewed bilateral relations and ways of enhancing them to serve the aspirations of the two countries.

They also discussed developments in regional and international events and issues of common concern.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom’s Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji spoke on the phone to his Chinese counterpart Deng Li.

Al-Khuraiji congratulated the government and people of China on the occasion of the Chinese New Year, wishing them further progress and prosperity.

The ministers reviewed strategic relations between the their countries and ways to enhance and develop them in all fields. They also discussed regional and international issues of common interest.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Malaysia China

Related

National Development Fund boosted Saudi Arabia’s economy with over $36bn in 2022
Business & Economy
National Development Fund boosted Saudi Arabia’s economy with over $36bn in 2022
Environmental and digital security are fastest growing jobs in Saudi Arabia, according to LinkedIn 
Business & Economy
Environmental and digital security are fastest growing jobs in Saudi Arabia, according to LinkedIn 

Saudi Arabia a ‘bright spot’ for global economy

Saudi Arabia a ‘bright spot’ for global economy
Updated 56 min ago
Sherouk Zakaria

Saudi Arabia a ‘bright spot’ for global economy

Saudi Arabia a ‘bright spot’ for global economy
  • Saudi finance minister said inflation in Saudi Arabia “will not be as high” in 2023
  • US-Saudi relations key for global stability, says Saudi envoy
  • IMF chief lauds Saudi Arabia’s economic resilience amid global crises
Updated 56 min ago
Sherouk Zakaria

DAVOS: Saudi Arabia is a “bright spot” for a global economy facing slowdown this year, a panel of finance experts and Saudi ministers said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said the Kingdom had predicted the trend of global inflation before other countries, meaning it was able to take measures to insulate itself.

“Because of the stimulus packages that the world has put in the global economy, by July 2021 we saw the signs, and we realized we needed to take steps to protect the Saudi economy, and we have done that successfully,” he said.

He added that freezing local energy prices was among the mitigation measures.

While global inflation is above 8 percent, Saudi Arabia’s average is 2.6 percent. Forecasts show that inflation in the Kingdom “will not be as high” in 2023, the minister said, adding: “There is a lot of work being done to insulate the Saudi economy but also help the global economy.”

He said that the Kingdom is changing the way it provides assistance to allies. “We used to give direct grants and deposits without strings attached, and we are changing that.”

Panelists pointed to the long-term approach of Vision 2030 as a contributing factor in the resilience of the Kingdom’s economy.

The vision, they said, helped Saudi Arabia adapt when dealing with global challenges including COVID-19, the Ukraine-Russia war, rising inflation and food and energy insecurity. 

Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, said that Vision 2030 had made Saudi Arabia a “bright spot for the world economy and in its own region in a particularly difficult time for the world.”

The Kingdom, she said, would provide the economic growth that the world needed as a global slowdown was expected to persist in 2023 due to the Russia-Ukraine war and China’s latest COVID-19 emergency.

She said Saudi Arabia had an effective fiscal policy, had tackled energy and food insecurity and was striving for a more diversified economy.

“I don’t know how many countries during this difficult time had the courage to increase their debt-to-income ratio from 6 to 15 percent. Saudi Arabia did,” she added.

“Saudi Arabia takes its good fortunes to heart to play an important role in energy and food security and in addressing the incredible challenge of debt.”

US-Saudi relations

Finance Minister Al-Jadaan said the Kingdom aimed to “bridge the divide” and encourage communication with the US and Europe for the “benefit of the world” and find collective solutions for food and energy insecurity and the transition to green energy.

China was “very important” for the Kingdom and its largest trade partner, “but also the US is a very important and strategic partner.”

“Our aim is really to bridge the divide, our aim is to be a force of communication and we are encouraging communication, whether it is China, the US or others. We are playing our part globally and you can count on Saudi Arabia to continue.”

Princess Reema Bandar Al-Saud, the Saudi ambassador to the US, said maintaining the long-standing strategic partnership between Riyadh and Washington was “beyond critically necessary” for global stability.

“Yes, there was a moment of conflict and disagreement, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that we are both strategic allies and we are friends, and this relationship is critical for the world,” said Al-Saud.

Gender reforms

IMF’s Georgieva said increased female participation in work was a key driver of the economy, and Saudi Arabia had already exceeded by seven percentage points its own 2030 target of making 30 percent of the country’s workforce female.

Abdullah Al-Swaha, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Communications and IT, said Saudi Arabia jumped from 7 percent female participation in technology to 32 percent, which is higher than the EU, G20 and Silicon Valley averages. “It is the most audacious and bold reform story in the 21st century,” he said.

Ambassador Al-Saud said female empowerment was at the baseline of the design of the Saudi Vision 2030.

“Today, women have equal pay in the Kingdom. Today, they have equal opportunities,” said Al-Saud.

Society had changed, she said: Women occupied senior roles in Saudi Arabia, female participation in sports had risen and five female diplomats were representing the Kingdom across the world.

“Women weren’t an afterthought in the design of what we were doing now,” adding that “we can’t have a sustainable economy if 50 percent of our society is not included.”

Topics: WEF 2023 Saudi Arabia Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud Abdullah Alswaha

Related

Plans under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy will make Saudi Arabia a hub for global manufacturing
Business & Economy
Industrial, manufacturing sector development can turn Saudi Arabia into global hub, Bandar Alkhorayef tells WEF
Saudi-US partnership on energy ‘key to global recovery,’ FM Prince Faisal tells WEF  video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi-US partnership on energy ‘key to global recovery,’ FM Prince Faisal tells WEF 

Visit Hawkins and explore rare cars at Imagination Park in Riyadh

Visit Hawkins and explore rare cars at Imagination Park in Riyadh
Updated 18 January 2023
Rahaf Jambi

Visit Hawkins and explore rare cars at Imagination Park in Riyadh

Visit Hawkins and explore rare cars at Imagination Park in Riyadh
  • One of the vehicles belongs to Saudi entrepreneur and businessman Adel Al-Rajab, who displayed his rare Bugatti in the showroom, one of only two in the Kingdom.
Updated 18 January 2023
Rahaf Jambi

Riyadh: Car enthusiasts will be delighted to learn that one of Riyadh Season’s zones, the Imagination Park, has an entire section dedicated to rare cars.

Visitors will be able to walk through the park while being surrounded by supercars, from sports and classics to electronic and modified. They can also meet and chat with the owners.

Some of the cars are estimated to be worth more than SR50 million ($13.3 million), such as Bugattis, Lamborghinis, and Ferraris. There is even a Batmobile for Batman fans.

One of the vehicles belongs to Saudi entrepreneur and businessman Adel Al-Rajab, who displayed his rare Bugatti in the showroom, one of only two in the Kingdom.

Imagination Park has a number of entertainment options, including four experiences based on Netflix’s most popular shows and films.

One of the Netflix-based activities is inspired by the iconic series “Stranger Things.” At this attraction, people can visit the fictional town of Hawkins by going through seven rooms from the show and reliving various aspects of the series. There are other Netflix experiences inspired by “Squid Game,” “Money Heist” and “Army of the Dead.” 

Ali Najem, the experience usher, told Arab News: “We are in the ‘Stranger Things’ experience, where it showcases scenes and snippets from the show and gives visitors suspense for both those who watched and for those who didn't watch it. 

“There are seven rooms — an arcade game, a souvenir shop, and an ‘upside-down’ room inspired by the show — and the store is nice for people who want to buy merchandise from the series.” 

The park also has a range of shops selling souvenirs from movies and TV shows.

Visitors will be able to enjoy delicious food from around the world in the food plaza or at one of the many food trucks and kiosks in the park.

Abdullatif Al-Othman, the owner of the artistic concept store 3hunnid, a project where he paints artwork on Nike Air Force sneakers and Jordans, was one of many Saudi business owners who participated at Imagination Park. 

“We are a Saudi brand specializing in drawing on sneakers; we customize them, and we offer sizes from 20 to 47. This is our second booth; we have one in Winter Wonderland … The Imagination Park is fantastic. There is a huge turnout,” Al-Othman said.         

Riyadh Imagination Park will be open until Jan. 22.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Riyadh season

Riyadh’s Anime Town showcases compelling Japanese pop culture

The Japan zone at Boulevard World in Riyadh is offering 40 activities including adaptations of shows such as “Demon Slayer” and
The Japan zone at Boulevard World in Riyadh is offering 40 activities including adaptations of shows such as “Demon Slayer” and
Updated 18 January 2023
Ghadi Joudah

Riyadh’s Anime Town showcases compelling Japanese pop culture

The Japan zone at Boulevard World in Riyadh is offering 40 activities including adaptations of shows such as “Demon Slayer” and
  • One of world’s largest displays of popular art
  • Samurai sword performances offered live
Updated 18 January 2023
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: The Japan zone at Boulevard World here has the largest Anime Town of its kind in the world, offering 40 activities including adaptations of shows such as “Demon Slayer” and “Attack on Titan.”

Statues of famous anime figures can be found in the alleyways, allowing visitors to recall their favorite childhood shows.

There are several stores selling traditional Japanese products in the Asakusa area, where visitors can purchase sculptures from famous artists.

In AnimeVerse Street, visitors can watch live shows at Shibuya Crossing which offers the experience of living in the streets of Tokyo amid the crowds and the sounds of Japanese songs. And they can watch live performances by a Taiko band and graffiti artist Taki.

In the Matsuri Marine area, there is the famous Tokyo Tower and the Tori gate, and roaming Kamui performances.

Samurai artist Tetsuro Shimaguchi spoke to Arab News after the show. “Kamui is a very old Japanese language. Kengishu kamui (samurai sword artist) is our original word, and we actually started our activities with this original word by mixing martial arts with performing art.”

“Our show includes flashy performances, but the most important thing is that we firmly inherit the past and pass it on to the future and express such samurai spirit even today.”

The artist rose to fame after acting in “Kill Bill” and choreographing the movie’s martial arts scenes, after which he began touring the world to showcase his work.

“Saudi Arabia’s people love Japanese culture including both pop culture and traditional culture, and we performers are happy about it, and Japan itself is paying a lot of attention to Saudi Arabia. So, I hope we can continue good cultural exchanges,” he said.

Boulevard World is one of the 15 entertainment zones of Riyadh Season. Open until Jan. 22, it showcases several world cultures, including from Morocco, China, Italy, France, India, Spain, the US, Japan, Greece and Mexico.

Topics: Anime Town Riyadh Japanese pop culture

Related

Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim holds talks with Japanese House of Representatives in Riyadh.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister receives Japanese House of Representatives in Riyadh
Georgina Rodriguez, Ronaldo enjoy date night in Riyadh
Lifestyle
Georgina Rodriguez, Ronaldo enjoy date night in Riyadh

KSrelief continues its efforts to aid the displaced across the region

KSrelief continues its efforts to aid the displaced across the region
Updated 18 January 2023
Arab News

KSrelief continues its efforts to aid the displaced across the region

KSrelief continues its efforts to aid the displaced across the region
  • the center continues this week its humanitarian efforts in Yemen and Lebanon
Updated 18 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Assistant Supervisor General for Operations and Programs Ahmed bin Ali Al-Beez met on Tuesday with the Deputy Director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Najat Mokhtar.
In the meeting both discussed the use of nuclear applications in medicine, agriculture, and the environment to support needy groups.
While the center continues this week its humanitarian efforts in Yemen and Lebanon.
In Yemen the organization was able to conduct 71 specialized surgeries at the medical camp for neurosurgery at Ibn Sina Hospital in Mukalla.
The medical aid has also included supplying kidney dialysis equipment to the Yemeni Ministry of Public Health and Population in the city of Marib.
Also in Marib KSrelief have distributed 3000 cartons of dates to the displaced people, benefiting around 18000 individuals.
And in its efforts to relief the suffering of the displaced people across the world KSrelief have also distributed 1200 winter clothe vouchers to the Syrian and Lebanese refugees in Lebanon camps.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Related

Saudi wins $2.6m ticket to see Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi when PSG play team of Al Nassr and Al Hilal players
Sport
Saudi businessman wins Ronaldo-Messi ticket with $2.6m bid
400,000 Saudis employed through Hadaf in 2022
Business & Economy
400,000 Saudis employed through Hadaf in 2022

Saudi Arabia, World Economic Forum sign accelerator deal to boost innovation in KSA

The Saudi delegation signs a letter of intent that will unlock promising markets as part of KSA’s economic reform. (SPA)
The Saudi delegation signs a letter of intent that will unlock promising markets as part of KSA’s economic reform. (SPA)
Updated 18 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, World Economic Forum sign accelerator deal to boost innovation in KSA

The Saudi delegation signs a letter of intent that will unlock promising markets as part of KSA’s economic reform. (SPA)
  • The King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology will work with WEF to bridge public and private sectors
  • The agreement will help unlock promising new markets as part of the Kingdom’s economic transformation
Updated 18 January 2023
Arab News

DAVOS: Saudi Arabia and the World Economic Forum on Tuesday signed a letter of intent to set up an accelerator program to help boost innovation in the Kingdom.

The signing took place during a meeting between a high-level delegation from the Kingdom and the World Economic Forum’s leadership in Davos, Switzerland.

The Saudi delegation included Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar, Minister of Communications and IT Abdullah Al-Swaha, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef and Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim.

The delegation met with Klaus Schwab, WEF founder and executive chairman, and Borge Brende, WEF president.

During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest. The letter of intent was signed by Al-Swaha, who is also chairman of the board of the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, and Brende.

As part of the agreement, KACST will work alongside the WEF to connect experts and knowledge partners from the public and private sectors to unlock promising markets as part of the Kingdom’s economic transformation.

During the meeting, delegates highlighted the Kingdom’s role as a pioneering partner of the WEF’s Global Collaboration Village, which will leverage the metaverse to serve the global community.

The Kingdom intends to use the virtual village to open opportunities, investment and collaboration between national stakeholders and international entities, a press release said.

The online facility will be used to interact with people, organize events and promote knowledge sharing, it added.

Saudi Aramco, the Kingdom’s leading private sector entity, was the first company to build a house in the Global Collaboration Village, the press release said.

The Saudi-WEF meeting also covered other topics such as green investment and the role of women and youth empowerment as a vital enabler in climate action.

The Saudi delegates showcased the promising future of the Kingdom’s mining industry, including opportunities arising from the surge in demand for minerals.

Saudi officials stressed the importance of leveraging the Fourth Industrial Revolution and green technologies within the Kingdom.

 

Topics: WEF 2023 King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) Saudi-WEF Borge Brende Editor’s Choice Innovation in Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi-US partnership on energy ‘key to global recovery,’ FM Prince Faisal tells WEF  video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi-US partnership on energy ‘key to global recovery,’ FM Prince Faisal tells WEF 

Latest updates

Saudi FM receives telephone call from Malaysian counterpart
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Malaysian counterpart spoke on the telephone on Wednesday. (File/AFP)
Egypt's 2022 exports increased by 20% to around $53.8bn, PM says
Egypt's 2022 exports increased by 20% to around $53.8bn, PM says
Closing Bell: Saudi bourse sheds 0.18% to end at 10,664  
Closing Bell: Saudi bourse sheds 0.18% to end at 10,664  
Science, technology, investment hold key to ‘future-thinking’ UAE’s success
Sarah Al-Amiri (C) and Omar Sultan Al-Olama (L)
National Development Fund boosted Saudi Arabia’s economy with over $36bn in 2022
National Development Fund boosted Saudi Arabia’s economy with over $36bn in 2022

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.