Who’s Who: Aljohara Al-Mandil, senior vice president at Riyad Bank

Aljohara Al-Mandil has been a senior vice president and the head of the innovation laboratory at Riyad Bank since March 2022.

A strategic marketing professional with extensive academic and international experience, she established the Saudi bank’s digital lab division, along with its charter, manual, and team structure, and helped in setting up its new digital innovation center.

From March 2021 to February 2022, she was the bank’s senior vice president and head of its customer value management section, during which time she created Token, a junior banking program developed with the Social Development Bank’s saving scheme.

She led bank transformational projects related to private banking, micro, small, and medium enterprises, and customer relationship management, while also promoting a data-driven decision-making culture.

Between September 2018 and March 2021, as vice president and head of the segments unit at Riyad Bank, she was responsible for driving a 4 percent growth in female customers.

In addition, she developed a portfolio management sales app, and oversaw the introduction of a loyalty program.

Al-Mandil was senior segments manager at Banque Saudi Fransi in Riyadh from August 2016 to July 2018, creating an award-winning banking brand, and coordinating customer experience reforms.

From May 2014 to August 2016, she worked as a strategy and planning officer for SABB – HSBC Riyadh, linking up with its executive committee, board members, and senior management to identify, structure, and negotiate new and existing growth opportunities for the bank’s strategy.

Prior to that, she was a market research officer at SABB – HSBC Riyadh from May 2013 to May 2014 a marketing specialist with Synoptic Information, Riyadh, from March 2012 to April 2013, a consultant for OneTouch Direct, in Tampa, in the US, between September 2011 and December 2011, a team leader with StratSim Project Tampa from January 2011 to May of the same year, and a consultant with VanSnax Vending Machines, in St. Petersburg, America between September and December 2010.

Earlier this year she completed a global executive master’s degree in business administration from INSEAD Fontainebleau, France, and in 2020 took part in a University of Michigan leadership program.

In 2011, Al-Mandil gained a bachelor’s degree in international business and marketing from the University of Tampa, and a certificate in English language from the English Language Center, Cleveland, in the US, in 2006.