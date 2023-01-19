You are here

  • Home
  • Witness: Bribes helped Fox execs get soccer TV rights

Witness: Bribes helped Fox execs get soccer TV rights

Witness: Bribes helped Fox execs get soccer TV rights
Former 21st Century Fox executive Hernan Lopez (pictured) and fellow Fox sports executive Carlos Martinez, as well as a sports marketing company based in Argentina face a corruption trial over the broadcasting rights to some of soccer’s biggest events. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/432uy

Updated 34 sec ago
AP

Witness: Bribes helped Fox execs get soccer TV rights

Witness: Bribes helped Fox execs get soccer TV rights
  • During his first day on the witness stand Wednesday, Burazco told the court about the sham contracts that were set up with soccer officials to funnel the bribes
Updated 34 sec ago
AP

NEW YORK: The US government’s star witness in a corruption trial over the broadcasting rights to some of soccer’s biggest events testified Wednesday how he and two former Fox executives paid millions of dollars in bribes to undermine competing bids.

The trial in New York City is the latest development in a tangled corruption scandal that dates back nearly a decade and has ensnared more than three dozen executives and associates in the world’s most popular sport.

The witness, Alejandro Burzaco, alleges that he and former Fox executives Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez conspired to bribe South American soccer officials for the TV rights to the Southern Hemisphere’s biggest annual tournament, the Copa Libertadores, and help land broadcasting rights to the sport’s most lucrative competition, the World Cup.

“The bribes fulfilled that purpose extremely well,” Burzaco testified.

Lawyers for Lopez and Martinez have asserted that the former executives are being framed, with one defense lawyer accusing Burzaco of masterminding the bribes.

During his first day on the witness stand Wednesday, Burazco told the court about the sham contracts that were set up with soccer officials to funnel the bribes.

He said the payments Lopez and Martinez are accused of making to South American Football Confederation officials helped Fox squeeze out competitors and secured the rights to tournaments for below-market costs.

Lopez, a native of Argentina, is the former chief executive of Fox International Channels and later operated a podcasting venture. Martinez, a native of Mexico, headed the broadcaster’s Latin America affiliate.

Another sports media and marketing company, Full Play Group SA, is on trial with Lopez and Martinez, but the bribery allegations against that company involve different TV rights. Full Play, incorporated in Uruguay, is accused of paying bribes for the rights to the Copa America, a quadrennial national team competition, as well as to World Cup qualifying matches.

Prosecutors are expected to question Burzaco until at least Friday, after which it will be the defense attorneys’ turns.

The New York-based Fox Corporation, which sold its international channels during a restructuring in 2019, has denied any involvement in the bribery scandal and is not a defendant in the case.

So far, more than two dozen people have pleaded guilty and two people have been convicted at trial in connection with a US-led investigation into tens of millions of dollars in bribes and kickbacks at soccer’s highest levels. Four corporate entities have also pleaded guilty. Four other companies were charged but reached agreements with the government to avoid prosecution.

The soccer world’s governing body, FIFA, has said it was not involved in any fraud or conspiracies and was a mere bystander as the scandal unfolded.

Nevertheless, the scandal thrust the organization under worldwide scrutiny. It has since sought to polish its tarnished image.

Last month’s World Cup final in Qatar, where Argentina prevailed over France in a dramatic title-clinching shootout, was the most-watched soccer match ever in the US, according to television audience estimates.

During opening arguments Tuesday, Assistant US Attorney Victor Zapana told jurors that millions of dollars in bribes fed a system of clandestine, no-bid contracts that “allowed disloyal soccer executives to live a life of luxury.”

Prosecutors allege that the payoffs enabled Lopez and Martinez to allow Fox to get confidential information from high-ranking soccer officials, including those at FIFA, that allowed its $425 million bid to beat out rival ESPN and secure US broadcasting rights to the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

Burzaco is a former business partner of the two men and headed an Argentinian marketing firm. He has cooperated in previous soccer corruption cases after his own bribery arrest in 2015 in a bid, his critics contend, to avoid prison.

Burzaco has pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and other charges. He testified in 2017 that all three South Americans on the FIFA executive committee took million-dollar bribes to support Qatar’s bid for the recently completed 2022 World Cup.

Topics: 21st Century Fox

Related

Former Fox executives in Brooklyn court as FIFA corruption case kicks off
Sport
Former Fox executives in Brooklyn court as FIFA corruption case kicks off
Rupert Murdoch considers combining Fox, News Corp
Media
Rupert Murdoch considers combining Fox, News Corp

Olize’s wonder-strike forces Man United to settle for draw against Palace

Olize’s wonder-strike forces Man United to settle for draw against Palace
Updated 38 min 12 sec ago
AFP

Olize’s wonder-strike forces Man United to settle for draw against Palace

Olize’s wonder-strike forces Man United to settle for draw against Palace
  • Having beaten City 2-1 in the Manchester derby on Saturday, United left freezing south London disappointed not to make it 10 in a row
Updated 38 min 12 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Erik ten Hag criticized Manchester United’s lack of killer instinct after Michael Olize’s superb stoppage-time free kick rescued a 1-1 draw for Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Ten Hag’s side led through Bruno Fernandes’ first half strike at Selhurst Park as they looked to record their longest winning streak in 14 years.

But Olize halted United’s run at nine successive victories in all competitions when he smashed a breathtaking set-piece past David de Gea in the final seconds.

It was a major blow for United, who had hoped to climb to second place in the Premier League and put pressure on leaders Arsenal ahead of their visit to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

“When you’re winning with two minutes to go and Palace don’t create anything except one from a corner and one from the free-kick, you don’t expect to drop points,” Ten Hag said.

“We have to invest more to get that second goal and then not be in that situation that a lucky moment costs you.

“In the second half we had a lot of space to kill them and go for the second goal. 

“I never saw we really went for the second goal. It’s difficult to say why. I have to criticize my team. Go for the second.”

Having beaten City 2-1 in the Manchester derby on Saturday, United left freezing south London disappointed not to make it 10 in a row.

Instead, United moved up to third, level on points with champions Manchester City and eight adrift of Mikel Arteta’s table-toppers.

City would go three points clear of United if they beat Tottenham on Thursday.

United, who haven’t won the title since 2013, can still put a little pressure on Arsenal if they beat the Gunners in north London.

“We have to take the lesson. You can’t change it (the end of the winning run). We’re looking forward,” Ten Hag said.

“Look to Arsenal and make a proper plan. The players have to make sure they’re ready.”

Palace beat United on the final day of last season at the dismal culmination of Ralf Rangnick’s lacklustre reign as interim boss.

United have been revitalized by Ten Hag in the intervening eight months and the contrast between the two eras was immediately evident.

Ten Hag’s team went close to an early opener when Luke Shaw fizzed a half-volley just wide of the far post from Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s pass.

Wout Weghorst was making his United debut following his arrival on loan from Burnley after his spell at Besiktas was cut short.

The Netherlands striker’s only sight of goal in his 70-minute appearance was a header onto the roof of the net from Shaw’s cross.

After being penned back, Palace threatened when Odsonne Edouard’s 25-yard blast was brilliantly tipped onto the bar by David de Gea.

United were unfazed and took the lead in clinical fashion after 44 minutes.

Fernandes scored United’s controversial equalizer in the Manchester derby on Saturday, with Marcus Rashford clearly offside before the Portugal midfielder netted.

There were no doubts about this one as Christian Eriksen swept into the Palace area and cut his pass back to the unmarked Fernandes, who took a touch before shooting powerfully past Vicente Guaita from 12 yards.

United maintained control for much of the second half, aided by an influential display from Brazil midfielder Casemiro, who was so unruffled he even posed for a selfie with a pitch-invading fan.

Stewards were slow to react to the supporter, who stood next to Casemiro for several seconds and was almost off the pitch again before he was finally intercepted by security.

But, to Ten Hag’s chagrin, United faded in the closing stages.

Marc Guehi’s header almost brought an equalizer as De Gea palmed it away.

And Palace snatched their leveller at the death when Olize bent a sublime free-kick over the wall and in off the bar from 30 yards.

Topics: Crystal Palace Erik ten Hag Manchester United Michael Olize Emirates Stadium English Premier League (EPL)

Related

Man City top Premier League dominated Football Money League 
Sport
Man City top Premier League dominated Football Money League 
Man United, Newcastle advance to League Cup semifinals
Sport
Man United, Newcastle advance to League Cup semifinals

Man City top Premier League dominated Football Money League 

Man City top Premier League dominated Football Money League 
Updated 19 January 2023
AFP

Man City top Premier League dominated Football Money League 

Man City top Premier League dominated Football Money League 
  • 11 clubs from the English top-flight made it to the top 20 in international television rights sales, says Deloitte’s Football Money League
Updated 19 January 2023
AFP

MANCHESTER, UK: Manchester City topped Deloitte’s Football Money League for a second consecutive year as the Premier League accounted for more than half of the top 20 clubs for the first time.
Total revenue from the top 20 revenue generating clubs rose to near pre-pandemic levels of 9.2 billion euros ($9.9 billion, £8.1 billion) for the 2021/22 season, according to a report published on Thursday.
That increase was largely due to a 1.3 billion euro rise in matchday revenue after two seasons impacted by coronavirus restrictions.
The Premier League’s rise in international television rights sales and strong commercial growth saw 11 clubs from the English top-flight make the top 20 for the first time.
Leeds and Newcastle replaced Wolves and Zenit St. Petersburg in the only changes to the top 20 from last season.

Courtesy: Deloitte’s Football Money League

A 13 percent rise in City’s revenue to 731 million euros saw them retain top spot from European champions Real Madrid on 714 million euros.
Liverpool rose to third, their highest position in Money League history and above Manchester United for the first time, thanks to a run to the Champions League final, on 702 million euros.
United (689 million euros) were fourth ahead of Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich (both 654 million euros).
Barcelona, who topped the Money League two years ago, dropped to seventh (638 million euros) after crashing out of the Champions League at the group stage and suffering slower commercial growth than their competitors.
Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal make up the top 10.
“The Premier League’s financial superiority is unlikely to be challenged in the coming seasons,” said Sam Boor, director of Deloitte’s Sports Business Group.
“It’s now likely a case of not if, but when, all 20 Premier League clubs will appear in the Money League top 30.”
 

Topics: Manchester United English Premier League (EPL) Deloitte’s Football Money League

Related

Arsenal, Man City face Premier League derby dates
Sport
Arsenal, Man City face Premier League derby dates
Manchester City beat Chelsea to close gap at top of Premier League
Sport
Manchester City beat Chelsea to close gap at top of Premier League

Atlético beats Levante 2-0 to return to Copa quarterfinals

Atlético beats Levante 2-0 to return to Copa quarterfinals
Updated 41 min 47 sec ago
AP

Atlético beats Levante 2-0 to return to Copa quarterfinals

Atlético beats Levante 2-0 to return to Copa quarterfinals
  • Levante had eliminated first-division Getafe in the previous round and was unbeaten in its last 17 matches in all competitions
Updated 41 min 47 sec ago
AP

MADRID: Atlético Madrid returned to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey for the first time since 2018 by defeating second-division club Levante 2-0 on Wednesday.
Marcos Llorente scored a goal and set up another by Álvaro Morata to send Atlético through to the last eight and help it rebound from two consecutive games without a win in the Spanish league. Both goals came after the interval after a poor first half by Diego Simeone’s team.
“We struggled early, didn’t even get a shot on goal. It wasn’t our best effort,” Simeone said. “We talked at halftime about playing with the ball. We know these players can play well.”
Atlético had last made it to the Copa quarterfinals in the 2017-18 season, when it lost to Sevilla. It was eliminated by Real Sociedad in the round of 16 last season, and by third-division club Cornellá in the second round two years ago.
Atlético’s letdown in the league left Simeone’s team just holding on to fourth place in the final Champions League spot. It has lost to Barcelona at home and drawn at Almería in the last two rounds.
The Copa looks like the only trophy Atlético can realistically still fight for this season as it trails league leader Barcelona by 13 points near the halfway point.
Levante had eliminated first-division Getafe in the previous round and was unbeaten in its last 17 matches in all competitions.
The other teams already in the last eight are Real Sociedad, Sevilla, Valencia, Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna.
On Thursday, newly crowned Spanish Super Cup champion Barcelona visits third-division club Ceuta, while Real Madrid is at Villarreal.
DEFENDING CHAMPION OUT
Defending champion Real Betis failed to advance after a 4-2 loss in a penalty shootout against visiting Osasuna.
Sergio Canales and Guido Rodríguez missed their penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation and 2-2 draw in extra time at the Benito Villamarín Stadium in Seville.
Osasuna, sitting in seventh place in the Spanish league behind Betis, twice came from behind to send the game into the shootout.
Osasuna converted all of its penalties to reach the last eight of the Copa for the first time since 2009-10. It last made the semifinals in 2002-03.
CAVANI LEADS VALENCIA
Veteran Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani scored two first-half goals to help Valencia win 4-0 at second-division club Sporting Gijón.
Justin Kluivert and Samuel Lino also scored for the team coached by Gennaro Gattuso, which had won only two of its last 10 matches in all competitions.
Valencia was runner-up to Real Betis in last year’s cup final.
ATHLETIC ADVANCES
Athletic Bilbao got past Espanyol 1-0 with Óscar de Marcos scoring in the 27th and advanced past the round of 16 for the fourth straight season.
Bilbao was a semifinalist last season, and finished second in 2020 and 2021.

Topics: Copa del Rey Atletico Madrid Levante

Related

Atlético Madrid knocks Man United out of Champions League
Sport
Atlético Madrid knocks Man United out of Champions League
Atlético Madrid held again on return to Spanish league
Sport
Atlético Madrid held again on return to Spanish league

Inter beat city rivals AC Milan to claim Italian Super Cup in Riyadh

Inter's players celebrate after winning the Italian SuperCup football match between AC Milan and Inter Milan.
Inter's players celebrate after winning the Italian SuperCup football match between AC Milan and Inter Milan.
Updated 51 min 39 sec ago
Ali Khaled

Inter beat city rivals AC Milan to claim Italian Super Cup in Riyadh

Inter's players celebrate after winning the Italian SuperCup football match between AC Milan and Inter Milan.
  • Goals by Dimarco, Dzeko and Martinez gave Simone Inzaghi’s team, the Coppa Italia holders, a comfortable 3-0 win over the Serie A champions
Updated 51 min 39 sec ago
Ali Khaled

RIYADH: The Supercoppa Italiana, and the bragging rights that go with it, went to Inter Milan on Wednesday evening in Riyadh.

A crowd of just over 51,000 inside King Fahd International Stadium watched the Coppa Italia holders defeat reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0 to lift the trophy on this, the third occasion the showpiece final has been played in the Kingdom.

This was no mid-season, warm-weather friendly. For a start, the temperature inside the stadium had dipped to chilly 9 degrees Celsius. But more importantly, no derby match between these two city rivals is ever anything less than fiercely contested — and certainly not when the first silverware of the season is on the line.

The teams came into the match with AC Milan sitting in second place in the Serie A standings on 38 points, nine behind leaders Napoli, and Inter in fourth on 37, lagging Juventus only on goal difference.

Inter started the game on the front foot and earned a free-kick in a promising position after four minutes, only for it to be struck straight at the defensive wall by World Cup winner Lautaro Martinez. But the Inter fans did not have long to wait for the breakthrough.

Only 10 minutes in, Nicolo Barella broke free on the right side of the AC Milan penalty area and squared the ball to Federico Dimarco, whose left-foot finish left Ciprian Tatarusanu in goal with no chance.

The Serie A champions had their best chance of the half on 18 minutes when Portuguese international Rafael Leao’s curling shot from a tight angle was turned over by Andre Onana for a corner.

Inter took full advantage of the let-off three minutes later. Edin Dzeko received the ball from Alessandro Bastoni inside the Milan penalty box, before showing brilliant skill to cut onto his right foot and slide the ball past Tatarusanu. It was 2-0 already and the Rossoneri were in danger of being seriously embarrassed.

Inter were relentless and on the half hour, Dimarco almost scored his second after taking advantage of another careless defensive mistake but his fierce, left-foot shot was pushed away by Tatarusanu.

Martinez had a chance to put the match to bed in first-half stoppage time but he miscontrolled the ball when put through on goal and Inter had to be content with a two-goal lead at the break.

AC Milan were visibly improved during the early stages of the second half and Leao had a golden chance to halve the deficit, but shot over after finding space for himself just inside the Inter penalty area. Ismael Bennacer also had sight of goal but shot straight at Onana.

On 65 minutes, Milan coach Stefano Pioli brought on Charles De Ketelaere, Divock Origi and Pierre Kalulu for Brahim Diaz, Junior Messias and Simon Kjaer, as they looked to consolidate their second-half dominance and close the gap.

Milan continued to press but found clear chances very hard to come by, with Leao in particular resorting to several long-range shots that were either blocked by the Inter defenders or easily gathered by Onana.

With 20 minutes left, coach Simone Inzaghi replaced Barella and Dzeko with Roberto Gagliardini and Joaquin Correa in an attempt to inject a bit more life into the Inter attack but the match continued to follow the same script, with Milan enjoying superior possession but rarely managing to translate it into clear goal opportunities.

Then, on 77 minutes, Martinez redeemed himself for what had been a poor personal performance with a sumptuous finish on the outside of his right foot to give Inter a commanding 3-0 lead.

The Argentine striker celebrated by taking off his shirt in front of the delighted Inter fans behind the goal, with the resulting booking being of barely any consequence.

“Ole, ole, ole, Inter, Inter,” sang those in the crowd wearing black and blue. There was no way back for Milan and the remainder of the match was played against a backdrop of celebration by the Inter supporters.

This was Inter’s seventh Italian Super Cup triumph, equaling the number claimed by their defeated opponents. Juventus, with nine wins, remain the competition’s record title holders.

As the lights inside the stadium dimmed, the Inter players joined their fans in joyous celebration, a sure indication, if any were needed, of just how much this trophy means to them.

Topics: Italian Super Cup football soccer AC Milan Inter Milan Italy Saudi Arabia

Related

Super Cup clash between Milan giants brings Italian football renaissance to Riyadh video
Sport
Super Cup clash between Milan giants brings Italian football renaissance to Riyadh
Italian Super Cup tickets on sale for Riyadh clash
Sport
Italian Super Cup tickets on sale for Riyadh clash

Two jailed for 2021 burglary at home of PSG’s Marquinhos

Two jailed for 2021 burglary at home of PSG’s Marquinhos
Updated 18 January 2023
AFP

Two jailed for 2021 burglary at home of PSG’s Marquinhos

Two jailed for 2021 burglary at home of PSG’s Marquinhos
  • The burglary at the PSG club captain's family home in Yvelines took place in March 2021, while PSG were playing a league match against Nantes
  • Marquinhos' father who was at home with his two daughters was assaulted
Updated 18 January 2023
AFP

VERSAILLES, France: A French court handed jailed terms on Wednesday to two men found guilty of the 2021 burglary at the family home of Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian defender Marquinhos.
A third suspect was released. All three had denied the charges.
The burglary at the PSG club captain’s family home in Yvelines, west of Paris, took place in March 2021, while PSG were playing a league match against Nantes at the Parc des Princes.
Marquinhos’ father who was at home with his two daughters, aged 13 and 16 at the time, was assaulted and the assailants got away with 2,400 euros in cash, two luxury bags and a bracelet.
One of those on trial, 24-year-old Amir E., had already been detained on another case and refused to appear at the Marquinhos robbery hearing.
He was sentenced to seven years in prison for robbery with violence, kidnapping and criminal association.
The Egyptian national will be barred from French territory after serving his sentence.
Samba G., 30, received a five-year jail term, with three of those years suspended. for possession of a weapon and criminal association. The investigators suspected him of having provided the vehicle used to go to the scene of the burglary.

Topics: PSG Marquinhos burglary court

Related

Paris court jails burglars who robbed Saudi businessman and Chelsea footballer Thiago Silva
World
Paris court jails burglars who robbed Saudi businessman and Chelsea footballer Thiago Silva
Messi scores in first game after World Cup as PSG win
Sport
Messi scores in first game after World Cup as PSG win

follow us

Latest updates

Witness: Bribes helped Fox execs get soccer TV rights
Witness: Bribes helped Fox execs get soccer TV rights
Our fossil fuel addiction must end, UN chief tells World Economic Forum
Our fossil fuel addiction must end, UN chief tells World Economic Forum
Olize’s wonder-strike forces Man United to settle for draw against Palace
Olize’s wonder-strike forces Man United to settle for draw against Palace
New Zealand PM Ardern says will not seek re-election
New Zealand PM Ardern says will not seek re-election
Man City top Premier League dominated Football Money League 
Man City top Premier League dominated Football Money League 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.