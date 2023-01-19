Netflix renews US Palestinian comedian Mo Amer’s ‘Mo’ for second season  

DUBAI: Netflix announced on Wednesday that it will renew Palestinian American comedian Mohammed Amer’s hit show “Mo” for a second season.

According to the streaming service, the upcoming series will bring Mo Najjar’s journey for asylum to a conclusion.

The 41-year-old is the writer, producer and lead star of “Mo.” Teresa Ruiz will reprise the role of Maria, Farah Bseiso will play Yusra and Omar Elba will play Sameer.

US Egyptian actor Ramy Youssef, who co-created the series with Amer, will also return as the executive producer.

“I’m thankful to continue to tell a universal story of struggle that relates to so many refugees and millions of under-represented humans trying to be seen around the globe and to be able to bring the people who loved and rooted for Mo Najjar along for the ride as we close this chapter of his story,” Amer said in a released statement.

The first critically acclaimed season, which was released in August 2022, tells the story of a Palestinian refugee who lives with his family in Houston, trying to figure out how to make a living while waiting on a pending asylum request for US citizenship which has already taken longer than 20 years.

The show won a Gotham Award for Breakthrough Television Under 40 Minutes and is being honored at the 2023 AFI Awards.

Amer has also been nominated for the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards in the Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series category.