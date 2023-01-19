You are here

Netflix renews US Palestinian comedian Mo Amer’s ‘Mo’ for second season  

Netflix renews US Palestinian comedian Mo Amer’s ‘Mo’ for second season  
The upcoming series will bring Mo Najjar’s journey for asylum to a conclusion. (AFP)
Updated 19 January 2023
Arab News

Netflix announced that it will renew Palestinian American comedian Mohammed Amer’s hit show “Mo” for a second season
DUBAI: Netflix announced on Wednesday that it will renew Palestinian American comedian Mohammed Amer’s hit show “Mo” for a second season.  

According to the streaming service, the upcoming series will bring Mo Najjar's journey for asylum to a conclusion.  

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 



The 41-year-old is the writer, producer and lead star of “Mo.” Teresa Ruiz will reprise the role of Maria, Farah Bseiso will play Yusra and Omar Elba will play Sameer. 

US Egyptian actor Ramy Youssef, who co-created the series with Amer, will also return as the executive producer.   

"I'm thankful to continue to tell a universal story of struggle that relates to so many refugees and millions of under-represented humans trying to be seen around the globe and to be able to bring the people who loved and rooted for Mo Najjar along for the ride as we close this chapter of his story," Amer said in a released statement.  

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 



The first critically acclaimed season, which was released in August 2022, tells the story of a Palestinian refugee who lives with his family in Houston, trying to figure out how to make a living while waiting on a pending asylum request for US citizenship which has already taken longer than 20 years. 

The show won a Gotham Award for Breakthrough Television Under 40 Minutes and is being honored at the 2023 AFI Awards.  

Amer has also been nominated for the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards in the Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series category.  

Topics: Mo Amer Mo Netflix

DUBAI: US singer-actress Mandy Moore and Egyptian American actor Ramy Youssef are set to star in an animated series for Amazon titled “#1 Happy Family USA,” which Youssef co-created.  

Youssef took to Instagram to share the news with his fans. “#1 HAPPY FAMILY USA. an animated series about when you ask immigrant parents for an NBA jersey… and they get you a discounted one from Uncle* Jamal,” he wrote to his 316,00 followers.  

The Golden Globe-winning actor also wrote "2024," teasing that the show will be out next year.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 



The show will explore the experiences of a Muslim-American family in the early 2000s. 

Besides Youssef and Moore, the series will also star actress Alia Shawkat, who is of Iraqi, American, Irish, Italian and Norwegian descent, Egyptian Canadian comedian Salma Hindy, “Ramy” actress Randa Jarrar and US comedians Chris Redd, Akaash Singh and Whitmer Thomas, according to Variety.  

Youssef will voice Rumi Hussein, a 12-year-old boy who dreams big and has a desire to fit into the community he lives in. Rumi, who was named after the 13th century poet, also has a hard time living up to his name. Yousef will also voice Rumi's father, a former cardiothoracic surgeon who now runs a halal cart. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 



Moore will present Rumi’s sixth-grade teacher and crush.  

Shawkat will voice Mona Hussein, Rumi’s older sister, while Hindy will play Rumi’s mom.  

Youssef is the co-creator of the series with US writer and TV producer Pam Brady. The pair will be executive producers of the show with Iraqi British journalist Mona Chalabi. A24 and Amazon Studios will co-produce. 

“Amazon Studios has committed to making a show with me that I never could have dreamed of getting made, let alone explore for two seasons,” Youssef previously told Variety, adding that he was “excited and grateful” to be working with Amazon Studios on the new partnership. 

Topics: Mandy Moore Ramy Youssef Amazon

DUBAI: Iraqi legend Kadhim Al-Sahir, Lebanese pianist Guy Manoukian and Spanish violinist virtuoso Ara Malikian have been tapped for a set of two intimate concerts at AlUla in Saudi Arabia.  

Al-Sahir, the “Caesar of Arabic music,” will perform at Maraya, the world’s largest mirrored building set in the desert canyon of Ashar Valley, on Jan. 19. Famed Lebanese pianist Guy Manoukian then teams up with celebrated Spanish violinist Ara Malikian for an extraordinary concert under the stars the following week at AlUlA Old Town on Jan. 26. 

“Eid Al Ashaq” star Al-Sahir is a singer, poet and composer who has sold well over 100 million albums worldwide. He said: “Playing AlUla is a special occasion for me – it is one of the world’s most unique and beautiful locations and this incredible setting gives us all a wonderful chance to connect with the power of music. Performing at Maraya in front of my fans will be a special highlight in my career.” 

“My Land” star Manoukian has built up a huge following worldwide, and the piano man is looking forward to performing a special concert with Malikian, a Spanish violinist virtuoso of Lebanese origin and Armenian descent. 

“There are few places as majestic or unique as the historical village of AlUla Old Town, anywhere in the world, and we look forward to putting on a special show which fits in with the full calendar of cultural events that are helping to create incredible memories at this wonderful location,” said Manoukian in a statement. 

Malikian added: “Performing at AlUla is a real privilege and I look forward once again to being part of a truly magical moment at AlUla Old Town with a wonderful audience in a special setting. AlUla is an incredible location and an important location in Saudi’s ever growing cultural offering. It is an honour to be part of this country’s musical and artistic journey.” 

Topics: Kadhim Al-Sahir Guy Manoukian Ara Malikian AlUla

DUBAI: For those with just a passing interest in tennis, a few current players are known by all: Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, Williams. Serial winners whose stories are long, long lists of successes with a few blips.  

But what about the players just below them? The top 50 in the men’s or women’s games? They too are elite athletes at the top of their chosen field. But, as Netflix’s new docuseries “Break Point” stresses several times, their stories are basically the inverse: long, long lists of failures with a few successes. They’ll win more matches than they lose over the course of a season — and make plenty of money doing it — but actually reaching tournament finals or winning titles? Well, that’s very rare. Every week of the season, someone wins. But that means everyone else loses. And losing, for people who’ve dedicated their lives to becoming ridiculously good at one thing, is hard. Exhausting, even. 

 

 

“Break Point” follows a group of twentysomething players hoping to step into the shoes of the previous generation’s champions. They are all, it’s worth reiterating, incredible tennis players. And what the show makes clear is that it’s rarely their talent or their work ethic that prevents from making that step up, but the demons in their heads — the self-doubt, the nerves, the fear of potential unfulfilled or of a heavy defeat before a global audience of millions. Oh, and the loneliness.  

What the show does really well is to give viewers some sense of that isolation — not just on the court, but away from it too. As women’s world number 35 Ajla Tomljanovic says, if they’re going to be successful, tennis players have to be put themselves first at all time. That makes it hard to maintain a relationship of any sort. The constant hopping between sterile, same-y hotel rooms and the many hours of repetitive tasks mean that life is more tedious grind than glamor. 

The show also immerses us in their constant tension between needing to be a little on-edge while still feeling relaxed enough to perform at their best. It’s a fine line. But elite sport is always a matter of fine lines — success or failure measured in millimeters and milliseconds. And the common thread between all the athletes in “Break Point” is that their toughest opponent is usually themselves. 

Topics: Break Point Netflix

Updated 19 January 2023
Rahaf Jambi

Review: Saudi YouTuber Rakan Al-Jamhan’s Riyadh-based cafe is cozy and affordable

RIYADH: If you are looking for a place to chill with an affordable cup of coffee in Riyadh, then RJ Cafe is a great place to consider. 

The venue is owned by the famous Saudi YouTuber Rakan Al-Jamhan, and his followers on the platform often visit the place.  

The small, cozy cafe has a modern style and a warm atmosphere, with a menu of various desserts like walnut tart and lemon cake. 

RJ Cafe is owned by the famous Saudi YouTuber Rakan Al-Jamhan, and his followers on the platform often visit the place. (Supplied) 

The hot coconut latte and the honey cake are the best items to try. The setting has a pleasant and unwinding atmosphere, with friendly staff and first rate service.

Located on a busy street that is well known for its cafes and restaurants, RJ Cafe's spacious tables make it the ideal place for studying or holding informal meetings with large groups of people. Wifi is provided for free.

The cafe is also known for its famous mojito, which comes in three flavors, and also provides a game corner with board games to play with friends while enjoying your beverages.

RJ Cafe is owned by the famous Saudi YouTuber Rakan Al-Jamhan, and his followers on the platform often visit the place. (Supplied) 

They have big screens that recently showed World Cup matches, and they usually show soccer matches from all the big leagues, so it is a good place to cheer on your favorite team.  

The cafe is open from 4pm to 12am, and its popularity at the weekend is something to keep in mind. It is suggested that you go during the week to fully appreciate the cafe’s tranquility.

Before visiting the location, be sure to check the latest updates and offers on Instagram @RJcafe_KSA.

Topics: RJ Cafe Riyadh Rakan Al-Jamhan

CHENNAI: Ever since I watched “The Menu,” now available on Disney+ in Saudi Arabia and across the Middle East, I’ve wondered whether I will be able to enjoy a meal at a restaurant ever again.  

Director Mark Mylod's immensely uncomfortable, atmospheric thriller — which debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival — has spoilt my appetite for eating out. 

With a screenplay by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy, wonderful lensing by Peter Deming, and production design by Ethan Tobman, the film has all the ingredients of a superb watch — and it is packed with shocking moments.  

An elaborate multi-course dinner is served up for an intimate group of 12 privileged men and women, who are taken by boat to a remote island for the occasion. The terribly pompous chef Slowik (a great performance here by Ralph Fiennes) serves up the fare with the help of his aides. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 



Slowik is more interested in his meal being admired rather than enjoyed, which is rather difficult considering one of his sous chefs commits suicide in front of the horrified diners. The macabre tale continues with Slowik tormenting his guests, who were handpicked for the monstrous occasion. Well, all except Margo (Anya Taylor-Joy), who arrives on the island as a replacement date of Tyler (Nicholas Hoult). She is curious and disgusted by what is going on, but is also harshly critical of Slowik.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 



It is only toward the end that we understand why Slowik does what he does — the reason is unconvincing, however. 

The narrative seems interesting when the mystery is being thrown at us, but when the solutions come, the meal is ruined.  

Topics: The Menu Ralph Fiennes Anya Taylor-Joy Nicholas Hoult

