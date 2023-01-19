You are here

  • Home
  • Russian deserter in Oslo ready to spill Wagner’s secrets
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russian deserter in Oslo ready to spill Wagner’s secrets

Russian deserter in Oslo ready to spill Wagner’s secrets
1 / 2
Andrei Medvedev claims he deserted from the Wagner Group when his four-month contract was extended against his will in November. (Gulagu.Net)
Russian deserter in Oslo ready to spill Wagner’s secrets
2 / 2
Andrei Medvedev, a former commander of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, is seen in Oslo, Norway, in an image taken from video released January 15, 2023. (Gulagu.Net/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9xry9

Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

Russian deserter in Oslo ready to spill Wagner’s secrets

Russian deserter in Oslo ready to spill Wagner’s secrets
  • Andrei Medvedev dodged bullets and attack dogs when crossing from Russia into Norway
  • Tor Bukkvoll: ‘He’s a person of interest, mainly as a first-hand witness within the Wagner Group’
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

OSLO: After fleeing across the Russian border into Norway in a harrowing escape, a former Wagner mercenary could now shed valuable light on the Russian paramilitary group’s brutal methods in Ukraine.
Analysts say Andrei Medvedev, who dodged bullets fired by Russian border guards hot on his heels with attack dogs in the middle of the Arctic night, could provide important evidence in war crimes investigations against Moscow.
The 26-year-old crossed the border illegally last week to seek asylum in Norway, dashing across the frozen Pasvik river that divides Russia and the Scandinavian country in the far north.
In a video published at the weekend by rights group Gulagu.net, the Russian says he fought in Ukraine as a Wagner unit commander for between five and 10 soldiers.
He claims he deserted when the controversial group extended his four-month contract against his will in November.
“He’s a person of interest, mainly as a first-hand witness within the Wagner Group... including for any future post-war tribunals on the atrocities committed in Ukraine,” said Tor Bukkvoll, a researcher at the Norwegian Institute for Defense Studies.
“He was probably in Bakhmut,” a town in eastern Ukraine that Russian troops have been trying to seize for months, he told AFP.
“And he could reveal things from the inside that no one else has been able to speak about.”
In an interview with news site The Insider in December, Medvedev said he knew of 10 Wagner mercenaries executed by the group because they refused to return to fight in Ukraine.
He claimed to have in his possession a video showing the killing of two of them, and said it would be published if anything bad ever happened to him.
Medvedev said one of the men under his command was Evgeny Nuzhin, who was accused of surrendering to Ukrainian forces and killed with a sledgehammer by Wagner after he was returned to Russia in a prisoner swap.
AFP has not been able to independently verify Medvedev’s account.
Briefly arrested upon his arrival in Norway and then released, Medvedev has or will soon be questioned by both Norwegian immigration authorities and the criminal police (Kripos), which is taking part in an international inquiry into war crimes in Ukraine.
“He claims himself to have been a member of Wagner, and it is of interest to Kripos to obtain more information about this period,” police said Tuesday.
Medvedev’s Norwegian lawyer, Brynjulf Risnes, told AFP his client was “willing to speak about his experiences in the Wagner Group to people who are investigating war crimes.”
According to the lawyer, the deserter was carrying several USB sticks on him during his escape to Norway.
“What he has to say is interesting because we don’t have a lot of first-hand accounts from Wagner soldiers, but there are two things to take into consideration here,” researcher Bukkvoll said.
“Firstly, Wagner’s brutality has been notorious for a long time, even before the Ukraine conflict, including in Syria where the group killed prisoners of war,” he continued.
“And Medvedev seems to have been of pretty low rank in the organization and it is therefore unlikely that he will be able to reveal anything about what has gone on in the higher ranks.”
Questions have been raised about Wagner’s relationship with the Russian military, with numerous observers citing tensions between the two.
Wagner head Evgeny Prigozhin is believed to have political ambitions and is seen as using the group as a rival force to the Russian army.
While Prigozhin recently boasted that Wagner troops alone seized the town of Soledar from Ukrainian troops after fierce fighting, the Kremlin has insisted there is no conflict between it and the army.
Meanwhile, Wagner — which has heavily recruited soldiers from Russian prisons — reacted to Medvedev’s defection with irony.
Medvedev was given a two-year suspended sentence for theft and ended up serving part of his sentence after a conflict with authorities, according to his Norwegian lawyer.
“He was to be prosecuted for having tried to assault prisoners,” Prigozhin said through his press service earlier this week.
“He was until now on the wanted list. Watch out, he’s very dangerous.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Wagner group Andrei Medvedev

Related

Andrei Medvedev. (REUTERS)
World
Norway wants to talk to asylum-seeker from Wagner Group
Fate of Ukraine’s Soledar uncertain as Russian mercenary group Wagner claims control
World
Fate of Ukraine’s Soledar uncertain as Russian mercenary group Wagner claims control

UK to send 600 Brimstone missiles to Ukraine

UK to send 600 Brimstone missiles to Ukraine
Updated 58 min 43 sec ago
AFP

UK to send 600 Brimstone missiles to Ukraine

UK to send 600 Brimstone missiles to Ukraine
  • British Defence Minister made the announcement after attending a donor meeting with several of his counterparts at Estonia's Tapa military base
  • Britain made its latest pledge just days after it became the first country to meet Ukraine's request for Western heavy tanks
Updated 58 min 43 sec ago
AFP

TAPA, Estonia: Britain on Thursday said it would send 600 Brimstone missiles to war-torn Ukraine to help its fight against Russian forces.
British Defense Minister Ben Wallace made the announcement after attending a donor meeting with several of his counterparts at Estonia’s Tapa military base.
“Today I can say we’re also going to send another 600 Brimstone missiles into theater, which will be incredibly important in helping Ukraine dominate the battlefield,” he told reporters.
Britain made its latest pledge just days after it became the first country to meet Ukraine’s request for Western heavy tanks.
Wallace and his Estonian counterpart Hanno Pevkur initiated the donor meeting in Tapa, which was attended by representatives from several Ukraine allies.
The talks will be followed Friday by a larger meeting of around 50 countries convened by the United States at the US-run Ramstein military base in Germany to discuss military aid to Ukraine.
“Now we are here today and will be there tomorrow in Ramstein... to make it very clear to (Russian) President Vladimir Putin that we will continue to donate, continue to train and continue to stand by Ukraine,” Wallace said in Estonia.
“Because if President Putin is banking on us getting bored this year, he is wrong. We will plan for this year, and next year, and the year after, and beyond... we are in it for the long haul,” he added.
Wallace also called on Russia to leave Ukraine.
“In 2023, it’s time to turn the momentum that the Ukrainians have achieved in pushing back Russia into gains and making sure that Russia understands the purpose now is to push them back out of Ukraine and to restore Ukraine’s sovereignty,” he said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict UK Estonia 600 Brimstone missiles

Related

Canada summons Russian ambassador over attacks on civilians in Ukraine
World
Canada summons Russian ambassador over attacks on civilians in Ukraine
NATO chief calls for significant boost in arms for Ukraine
World
NATO chief calls for significant boost in arms for Ukraine

Advances in space exploration ‘out of this world,’ Davos forum told

Advances in space exploration ‘out of this world,’ Davos forum told
Updated 19 January 2023
Maria Botros

Advances in space exploration ‘out of this world,’ Davos forum told

Advances in space exploration ‘out of this world,’ Davos forum told
  • The ESA plans to install a new space station orbiting the moon
  • Argonaut is expected to be ready for launch by the end of 2030
Updated 19 January 2023
Maria Botros

DUBAI: Space technology is being used to explore and explain the creation of the universe, Josef Aschbacher, director-general of the European Space Agency, told the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Speaking in a discussion on how space technology is helping humankind understand its beginnings, Aschbacher on Thursday said that the James Webb Space Telescope, for example, is “looking back at the very origins of the universe.”

He added: “This is as close as we can get to really explore, see, the creation of the universe, or how it looked like in the very early days, and therefore better understand where we come from.”

Aschbacher displayed an image of the Pillars of Creation, revealing vast trunks of interstellar gas and dust in a distant nebula.

The photograph, taken by NASA, the European Space Agency and Canadian Space Agency using the James Webb Space Telescope, shows that “space is international,” he said.

Aschbacher said that record funding for the ESA shows that EU government ministers recognize space exploration as a strategic activity where investment is crucial.

Programs include journeys to the International Space Station, where ESA cooperates with NASA and other space agency partners, as well as missions to the moon and Mars.

Discussing moon exploration, Matthias Maurer, an ESA astronaut, said: “We need more powerful rockets and we need better technology.”

The ESA plans to install a new space station orbiting the moon before landing there, he added.

The space station, known as the Lunar Gateway, will also provide information on future travel to Mars.

“Flying to Mars is, in theory, possible today with the technology we have,” he said.

However, “mastering the moon mission” will be important before moving on to the distant planet, Maurer said.

Aschbacher said that with the planned Argonaut, also known as the “space truck,” astronauts will be able to carry more equipment to the moon in order to establish a base.

“The Argonaut spacecraft can bring 1.5 tons of mass to the moon, which can be equipment, experiments, power generators — whatever you will need in order to establish a base,” he said.

Argonaut is expected to be ready for launch by the end of 2030, he added.

Topics: WEF 2023 space exploration astronauts

Related

Saudi Arabia joins WEF Jobs Consortium reinforcing Vision 2030 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia joins WEF Jobs Consortium reinforcing Vision 2030 
Special Geopolitical instability is raising risk of ‘catastrophic cyberattack’: WEF study 
Business & Economy
Geopolitical instability is raising risk of ‘catastrophic cyberattack’: WEF study 

Russia, China to hold naval drills off South Africa

Russia, China to hold naval drills off South Africa
Updated 19 January 2023
AP

Russia, China to hold naval drills off South Africa

Russia, China to hold naval drills off South Africa
  • The South African armed forces said they and the Russian and Chinese navies will engage in “a multinational maritime exercise” from Feb. 17-27
  • The drills will happen around the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24
Updated 19 January 2023
AP

JOHANNESBURG: Russia and China will conduct naval drills in the Indian Ocean off the coast of South Africa next month in another indication of their strengthening relationships with Africa’s most developed country amid the war in Ukraine and global financial uncertainty.
The South African armed forces said Thursday that they and the Russian and Chinese navies will engage in “a multinational maritime exercise” from Feb. 17-27 off South Africa’s east coast near the cities of Durban and Richards Bay.
The drills will happen around the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 and will bring more focus on the refusal of South Africa — a leading voice on its continent — to side with the West and condemn Russia’s actions.
The announcement also comes days before Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is due to visit South Africa and hold talks with South African counterpart Naledi Pandor.
The South African government said last year that it had adopted a neutral stance over Ukraine and called for dialogue and diplomacy, but the upcoming naval drills have led the country’s main opposition party to accuse the government of effectively siding with Russia.
The South African government denies it has taken sides and has called for the end of the war in Ukraine.
But the South African National Defense Force, which incorporates all of its armed forces, said next month’s naval exercise would “strengthen the already flourishing relations between South Africa, Russia and China.” The aim of the drills was “sharing operational skills and knowledge,” the SANDF said.
The three countries also a similar naval exercise in 2019 in Cape Town, while Russia and China held joint naval drills in the East China Sea last month.
South Africa, a key Western partner, was one of several African countries that abstained in a United Nations vote last year condemning Russia’s invasion. The United States and the European Union had hoped that South Africa would support the international condemnation of Russia and act as a leader for other nations in Africa.
President Joe Biden hosted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House in September, when a key talking point was their differences over the war in Ukraine. US secretary of state Antony Blinken visited South Africa last year.
Experts have warned of Russia’s increased military influence in Africa since it first annexed parts of Ukraine in 2014, while the Biden administration also recognizes the importance of strengthening relations on the continent after China has spent decades entrenching itself in Africa’s natural resources markets. Improving relations with South Africa is central to the US effort of limiting Russian and Chinese influence.
The South African government drew more attention over its stance regarding Russia in October when it said it would allow a superyacht linked to Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov to dock in Cape Town despite him being under US and EU sanctions.
The South African government has also been accused of allowing another sanctioned Russian vessel to dock at a naval base near Cape Town in December.
South Africa’s relationship with Russia is largely because of the support the Soviet Union gave to Ramaphosa’s now-ruling African National Congress party in its fight to bring down apartheid, the regime of repression against the country’s Black majority. Apartheid ended in 1994 when the ANC won the first democratic elections in South Africa and Nelson Mandela became president.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict China Naval drill South Africa

Related

US hitting Russian naval entities with sanctions
World
US hitting Russian naval entities with sanctions
Russia, Belarus launch joint air force drills
Russia, Belarus launch joint air force drills

One dead in clashes between protesters and police in southern Peru

One dead in clashes between protesters and police in southern Peru
Updated 19 January 2023
AFP

One dead in clashes between protesters and police in southern Peru

One dead in clashes between protesters and police in southern Peru
  • The 35-year-old woman “was admitted to emergency services without vital signs,” the San Martin de Porres hospital said
Updated 19 January 2023
AFP

LIMA: At least one person died in clashes between protesters and police in the southern Peruvian town of Macusani, the hospital where the victim was taken said in a statement Wednesday, as demonstrators demand the resignation of President Dina Boluarte.
The 35-year-old woman “was admitted to emergency services without vital signs,” the San Martin de Porres hospital said, bringing the number of deaths since the beginning of the protests in December to 43.

Topics: Peru Protests

Related

Amid state of emergency, Peruvians mourn protest dead
World
Amid state of emergency, Peruvians mourn protest dead
Peru orders curfew in violence-hit region after 18 deaths
World
Peru orders curfew in violence-hit region after 18 deaths

Avalanche at exit of Tibet highway tunnel kills at least 8

Avalanche at exit of Tibet highway tunnel kills at least 8
Updated 19 January 2023
AP

Avalanche at exit of Tibet highway tunnel kills at least 8

Avalanche at exit of Tibet highway tunnel kills at least 8
Updated 19 January 2023
AP

BEIJING: An avalanche trapped vehicles outside a highway tunnel in Tibet, and at least eight people have died.
The falling snow and ice collapsed at the exit of the tunnel connecting the city of Nyingchi in Tibet’s southwest with outlying Medog county on Tuesday evening.
Authorities reported Wednesday night the search and rescue mission was ongoing, although it wasn’t clear how many people remained missing.
A total of 131 rescuers and 28 emergency vehicles were sent to the site, with the central government’s Ministry of Emergency Management sending a team to assist.
Nyingchi lies at an elevation of about 3,040 meters (9,974 feet), about five hours drive from the regional capital Lhasa along a highway opened in 2018. Nighttime temperatures during winter routinely drop well below freezing.

Topics: Tibet landslide

Related

Death toll from Philippine floods, landslides rises to 51
World
Death toll from Philippine floods, landslides rises to 51

Latest updates

Saudi’s Ministry and WEF innovation platform UpLink team up to address food insecurity
Saudi’s Ministry and WEF innovation platform UpLink team up to address food insecurity
Russian deserter in Oslo ready to spill Wagner’s secrets
Russian deserter in Oslo ready to spill Wagner’s secrets
British explorer Mark Evans’ ‘Heart of Arabia’ trek crosses iconic Saudi sites
British explorer Mark Evans’ ‘Heart of Arabia’ trek crosses iconic Saudi sites
Bayern signs Yann Sommer from Gladbach as Neuer replacement
Bayern signs Yann Sommer from Gladbach as Neuer replacement
NEOM CEO says 20 percent infrastructure works already completed 
NEOM CEO says 20 percent infrastructure works already completed 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.