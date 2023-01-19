You are here

Late drama as Iraq seal Gulf Cup title in match marred by crush death of at least 1 fan

Special Late drama as Iraq seal Gulf Cup title in match marred by crush death of at least 1 fan
Iraqi players celebrate winning the Arabian Gulf Cup. (Twitter/@AGCFF)
Updated 24 sec ago
John Duerden

Late drama as Iraq seal Gulf Cup title in match marred by crush death of at least 1 fan

Late drama as Iraq seal Gulf Cup title in match marred by crush death of at least 1 fan
  • Manaf Younis scored the winner in the 122nd minute after the match went to extra time
  • More than 60,000 were in the arena for the clash, and the crush as fans entered the stadium was responsible for multiple injuries
Updated 24 sec ago
John Duerden

BASRA: Iraq defeated Oman 3-2 on Thursday to lift the Arabian Gulf Cup for the first time since 1988, but the match was marred by a crush in the crowd before kickoff that resulted in the death of at least one supporter.

More than 60,000 were in the arena for the clash, and the crush as fans entered the stadium was also responsible for injuring dozens of others.

Ibrahim Bayesh put the hosts ahead in the first half, and the game was drifting towards full time when, with eight minutes remaining, the drama on the pitch began.

Jameel Al-Yahmadi saw his penalty saved by Iraqi goalkeeper Jalal Hachim and it looked like Oman’s chance had gone. But in the eighth minute of added time, Salaah Al-Yahyaei had another chance from the spot and this time there were no mistakes to force extra time.

After 116 minutes, Amjad Attwan scored another penalty to restore Iraq’s lead, only for Omar Al-Malki to head home another equalizer for Oman.

Iraq were not to be denied, though, and Manaf Younis bagged the winner in the 122nd minute of the encounter.

The whole of Iraq got behind the team coached by Jesus Casas. His eventual goal is to introduce a little Spanish style into the play of the 2007 Asian champions. There may not have been much evidence of that in the final, but no one will care if he brings such excitement to the side.

Oman almost took the lead early on from a brilliant solo effort from Al-Yahyaei. The Al-Seeb playmaker collected the ball on the halfway line, cut inside the area from the left while passing three defenders, and his curling shot was pushed away acrobatically by Hachim.

The home team took the lead midway through the first half. Oman failed to clear a throw-in from the right and Bayesh, one of the players of the tournament, picked up the ball outside the right corner of the area and sent a low diagonal shot over the outstretched hand of the diving Ibrahim Al-Mukhaini. It was Bayesh’s third goal of the tournament.

After the restart Oman pushed forward more and more and finally got their chance to level when an Al-Yahyaei dribble met with an Ismael Dhurgam and Mohammed Ali sandwich. Up stepped Al-Yahmadi but Hachim made the save.

The celebrations went quiet when Oman got their second penalty and Al-Yahyaei forced extra time.

Then after 115 minutes of football, Hussein Abdulkareem went down in the area and Attwan scored the resultant penalty to put Iraq 2-1 ahead, only for Al-Malki to level.

Younis grabbed the winner after 122 minutes. The nation held its breath as it was checked for a possible offside. The goal stood and the nation went wild.

Topics: Arabian Gulf Cup Iraq Oman

Voeller to be German team director after World Cup disaster

Voeller to be German team director after World Cup disaster
Updated 6 sec ago

Voeller to be German team director after World Cup disaster

Voeller to be German team director after World Cup disaster
Updated 6 sec ago
BERLIN: Former German international Rudi Voeller will take over as director for the men’s national team, the German Football Association said Thursday, following a disastrous World Cup campaign in Qatar.
Voeller’s job would be to “lay the foundations for a successful home European Championship in 2024,” which will be hosted in Germany, he said in a statement.
The four-time winners crashed out in the group stages of the World Cup for the second time in a row, leading team director Oliver Bierhoff to step aside in December.
Voeller will take over the role for the senior men’s team on February 1.
The former International’s appointment came at the suggestion of a task force established by the DFB in December, which included Voeller himself.
“With Rudi Voeller, we have found the ideal person for the next 20 months,” DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said in a statement.
A prolific goalscorer in his playing days, and later coach, Voeller enjoys a cult-like status in Germany.
The striker scored 47 goals in 90 games for West Germany and Germany, eight of which came at World Cup level.
Voeller lifted the World Cup with Germany in 1990, winning a late penalty as his side triumphed 1-0 over Argentina.
He went on to coach the national side, taking them to the 2002 World Cup final, losing 2-0 to Brazil.
Voeller also worked as a sporting director, helping establish Bayer Leverkusen as one of the country's biggest clubs during two stints with the side.

Murray wins Australian Open epic as Djokovic overcomes injury fear

Murray wins Australian Open epic as Djokovic overcomes injury fear
Updated 19 January 2023
AFP

Murray wins Australian Open epic as Djokovic overcomes injury fear

Murray wins Australian Open epic as Djokovic overcomes injury fear
  • Murray hit back to defeat home hope and 159th-ranked Thanasi Kokkinakis 4-6, 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/5), 6-3, 7-5
  • At five hours and 45 minutes it was the longest match in Murray's career
Updated 19 January 2023
AFP

MELBOURNE: Andy Murray triumphed in an epic, five-set Australian Open battle which finished in the early hours of Friday in Melbourne after nine-time champion Novak Djokovic defied injury and a drunken heckler to progress to the third round.
Murray hit back to defeat home hope and 159th-ranked Thanasi Kokkinakis 4-6, 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/5), 6-3, 7-5 — the match finishing at just after 04:00.
At five hours and 45 minutes it was the longest match in Murray’s career.
Djokovic, chasing a 10th Australian Open and men’s record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam, defeated 191st-ranked French qualifier Enzo Couacaud 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2, 6-0.
Ons Jabeur was prime among the numerous seeds to crash out on Thursday although most of the carnage occurred in the men’s draw — second seed Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz, Alexander Zverev and Diego Schwartzman were all sent packing.
Former world number one Murray, 35, will play 24th seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in round three after his second successive five-set triumph this week.
“It was unbelievable that I managed to do it, to turn it around,” said the three-time Grand Slam champion, who has a metal hip and looked on the verge of retirement four years ago at Melbourne Park.
“I don’t know how I managed to get through it.”
Murray had stunned Italian 13th seed Matteo Berrettini in his opening match in another five-setter.
Despite the drama, serious questions were being asked of the late finish.
“It is essential we create better rules in tennis regarding the weather (light and wind) and starting times or cutoff times for matches,” tweeted tennis legend Martina Navratilova.
“Murray and Kokkinakis will finish around 4am. Crazy- no other sport does this @AustralianOpen.”
With the shock exit on Wednesday of hobbling defending champion Rafael Nadal, the top two men’s seeds are both now gone.
With top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz also absent through injury, it presents a huge opportunity for Djokovic.
The 35-year-old Serb required a medical timeout and had heavy strapping on his left thigh against Couacaud.
He was also bothered by some rowdy fans and at one point during the match demanded that a drunken fan be thrown out.
But Djokovic recovered his poise and fitness to beat and will face 27th seed Grigor Dimitrov in round three.
“There was a lot happening tonight in the match,” Djokovic, who has been struggling with a hamstring injury, told the Rod Laver Arena.
His on-court interview was momentarily paused when a spectator shouted out.
“I love you too, thank you,” said Djokovic, who has enjoyed a warm return to Melbourne Park following his deportation a year ago because of his stance on Covid vaccines.
Fellow seeds Andrey Rublev, Dan Evans and Holger Rune all also won in the second round.
Among the leading men’s players who lost out Thursday, world number three Ruud was always struggling against hard-hitting Jenson Brooksby, and the Norwegian went down in four sets to the American, 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-2.
Ruud, who could have become world number one in Melbourne, refused to blame an abdominal injury.
“I gave it my all, but in the fourth set especially it wasn’t enough,” he said.
Eighth seed Fritz was also on his way home after wildcard local hope Alexei Popyrin beat him 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/2), 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 6-2.
“This is a dream and I don’t want to wake up at all,” said 113th-ranked Popyrin, who was reduced to tears by the crowd chanting his name.
Zverev, the 12th seed, suffered another setback on his return from serious injury as he lost to 107th-ranked Michael Mmoh.
In the women’s draw it looked as if most of the top seeds would sail through.
But after the clock ticked past midnight, Tunisian number two seed Jabeur was beaten 6-1, 5-7, 6-1 in 1hr 41min by Czech world number 86 Marketa Vondrousova.
It left Jabeur still waiting to win a maiden Grand Slam title.
Earlier in the day, Aryna Sabalenka showed why she is a serious contender by powering into the third round, defeating American Shelby Rogers 6-3, 6-1.
Also safely through was France’s fourth seed Caroline Garcia, a 7-6 (7/5), 7-5 winner over former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez.
American qualifier Katie Volynets dumped out Russian world number nine Veronika Kudermetova.
The 21-year-old Volynets won 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 and then paid a heartfelt tribute to her extended family in war-ravaged Ukraine.
“I really feel for them and to have their support through all of this is incredible,” she said.

Topics: Australian Open Andy Murray Novak Djokovic

The CW Network, LIV Golf forge multiyear broadcast rights agreement

The CW Network, LIV Golf forge multiyear broadcast rights agreement
Updated 19 January 2023
Arab News

The CW Network, LIV Golf forge multiyear broadcast rights agreement

The CW Network, LIV Golf forge multiyear broadcast rights agreement
  • One of America’s five major broadcast networks, The CW, to bring more professional golf to fans, reaching over 120 million households across the US 
  • Arlo White will lead the play-by-play alongside analysts David Feherty and Jerry Foltz, with Dom Boulet, Su-Ann Heng and Troy Mullins providing coverage on the course
Updated 19 January 2023
Arab News

BURBANK, CA/WEST PALM BEACH, FL: LIV Golf and The CW Network on Thursday announced they have entered LIV’s first-ever US broadcast television and streaming agreement.

After a competitive bidding process, LIV Golf awarded the rights to its live event coverage in a multi-year partnership with The CW. Beginning with the 2023 LIV Golf League season, The CW will air all 14 global events and stream the events live on The CW App.

“This is a momentous day for LIV Golf as this partnership is about more than just media rights. The CW will provide accessibility for our fans and maximum exposure for our athletes and partners as their reach includes more than 120 million households across the United States,” said Greg Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf. “We’re very proud to note how consequential it is that a league that has only existed for one year has secured a full broadcast deal in its debut full league season.

“The CW and its majority owner, Nexstar Media Group, recognize the enormous interest in and potential of our league and with their support, more fans will experience the energy and innovative competition that LIV Golf is using to reinvigorate the sport. The CW is a world-class media partner, and we are honored to be joining forces to further bring LIV Golf to life as they stake their claim in professional sports.”

The CW is one of America’s five major broadcast networks, offering 14 hours of primetime programming, Monday through Sunday. It is 75 percent owned by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST: Nasdaq), America’s largest local television and media company.

“Our new partnership between The CW and LIV Golf will deliver a whole new audience and add to the growing worldwide excitement for the league. With CW’s broadcasts and streams, more fans across the country and around the globe can partake in the LIV Golf energy and view its innovative competition that has reimagined the sport for players, fans and the game of golf,” said Dennis Miller, president, The CW Network. “For The CW, our partnership with LIV Golf marks a significant milestone in our goal to re-engineer the network with quality, diversified programming for our viewers, advertisers and CW affiliates. This also marks the first time in The CW’s 17-year history that the network is the exclusive broadcast home for live mainstream sports.”

The CW’s acquisition of exclusive US broadcast rights to the LIV Golf League is part of a long-standing industry trend of entertainment networks adding live sports to their programming slates.

Weekend tournaments will air live on Saturdays and Sundays on The CW and The CW App and on Fridays on The CW App. With nearly 90 million downloads to date, The CW App, available for free to consumers on all major platforms, is the fully ad-supported exclusive home to the latest episodes and seasons of The CW’s primetime programming, live streaming of its sports content, and a library of entertaining film and television content for free on-demand viewing.

“Our new multiyear partnership with The CW will unlock our ability to serve both core golf fans and to reach the casual sports and entertainment viewer as part of our mission to grow the sport,” said Will Staeger, chief media officer of LIV Golf. “Our innovative product attracts a younger viewership demographic to the table than the traditional golf fan, and we’re thrilled to be part of The CW’s growth into its new era of sports programming featuring the biggest stars in golf and our industry-leading storytelling and format.”

LIV Golf’s innovative production coverage, which LIV will continue to produce with its in-house team, will maintain its format and style from the 2022 Invitational season. LIV’s coverage includes a shotgun start, distinctive live leaderboard, enhanced drone coverage, statistics-driven graphics and fast-paced coverage featuring nearly twice as many golf shots per hour than traditional golf coverage.

The LIV on-air broadcast team will see its acclaimed talent squad return, with Arlo White leading play-by-play alongside analysts David Feherty and Jerry Foltz in the booth, and Dom Boulet, Su-Ann Heng and Troy Mullins providing coverage on the course and in feature segments.

Topics: LIV Golf The CW Network Greg Norman David Feherty

Bayern signs Yann Sommer from Gladbach as Neuer replacement

Bayern signs Yann Sommer from Gladbach as Neuer replacement
Updated 19 January 2023
AP

Bayern signs Yann Sommer from Gladbach as Neuer replacement

Bayern signs Yann Sommer from Gladbach as Neuer replacement
  • The 34-year-old Sommer signed a deal through June 2025
  • Bayern was left scrambling for cover after Neuer broke his leg in a skiing accident last month
Updated 19 January 2023
AP

MUNICH: Bayern Munich have signed Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer from Bundesliga rival Borussia Mönchengladbach to make up for the injured Manuel Neuer’s absence.
The 34-year-old Sommer signed a deal through June 2025, Bayern said on Thursday. Sommer arrived in Munich on Wednesday for a medical examination and trained with his new teammates on Thursday before Bayern announced the transfer.
Bayern were left scrambling for cover after Neuer broke his leg in a skiing accident last month. The 36-year-old Germany goalkeeper is out for the rest of the season and there were reports his career could be threatened depending on the severity of the injury. Neuer said it was a lower leg fracture.
“We had to react after losing Manuel. We have big goals this season that we want to achieve, and that’s why we’ve recruited Yann Sommer, who we regard as one of the best European goalkeepers,” Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić said.
“Yann is the long-time Swiss national team goalkeeper, has Champions League experience, is a ball-playing goalkeeper, and fits into our team very well with his ambition and his character.”
Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said last week he wanted a new goalkeeper before the Bundesliga resumes on Friday.
Bayern were reportedly paying 8 million euros ($8.6 million) for Gladbach to let their No. 1 goalkeeper leave in the middle of the season. Sommer’s contract with Gladbach was due to expire at the end of the season, when the club risked losing him then without receiving a transfer fee.
Gladbach signed another Swiss goalkeeper, Jonas Omlin, as Sommer’s replacement from French club Montpellier.
Sommer played a role in helping Gladbach stay unbeaten against Bayern in their last four meetings.
Sommer is unlikely to want a backup role at Bayern when, or if, Neuer returns. Sommer played 272 Bundesliga games for Gladbach since joining from Basel in 2014, as well as 21 in the German Cup, 34 in the Champions League and 38 in the Europa League. He won the Swiss championship four times with Basel but went without any titles at Gladbach.
That should change at Bundesliga leader Bayern, which is going for a record-extending 11th consecutive title.
“He has everything required to contribute immediately to our success,” Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn said.
Sommer has played 80 times for Switzerland, most recently at the World Cup, where the team’s hopes were ended in the round of 16 after losing to Portugal 6-1.

Topics: Bayern Munich Yann Sommer Bundesliga Manuel Neuer

Donald rolls back years to lead in Abu Dhabi at 8 under

Donald rolls back years to lead in Abu Dhabi at 8 under
Updated 19 January 2023
AP

Donald rolls back years to lead in Abu Dhabi at 8 under

Donald rolls back years to lead in Abu Dhabi at 8 under
  • The 45-year-old Englishman Donald’s last title was in 2012, when he was the world’s top-ranked golfer
  • Donald’s name is rarely seen on leaderboards these days as he focuses on the Ryder Cup captaincy
Updated 19 January 2023
AP

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates: Europe captain Luke Donald upstaged many players who will be in his team at the Ryder Cup by shooting 8-under 64 to take the first-round lead at the Abu Dhabi Championship on Thursday.
Donald rolled in a 4-foot putt at No. 9 — his last hole — to close with four straight birdies and have nine in total on his card at the start of one of the top events on the European tour schedule, and the first of 2023.
The 45-year-old Englishman’s last title was in 2012, when he was the world’s top-ranked golfer — he spent a combined 56 weeks as No. 1 in 2011-12 — and a regular winner on both sides of the Atlantic.
Now ranked No. 541, Donald’s name is rarely seen on leaderboards but his profile has been raised by getting the Ryder Cup captaincy for the contest against the United States outside Rome in September.
Win at Yas Links this week and he might be in with a chance of being a playing captain.
“It was 1975, I think, the last time that happened,” Donald said, with a smile. “No, we are a long way from that.”
Still, the likes of Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood — players expected to be in Europe’s team at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club — couldn’t live with Donald on a day when scoring was lower among the morning starters before wind picked up.
Guido Migliozzi — an Italian with a chance of making the Ryder Cup team — and Australia’s Jason Scrivener shot 65 and were one stroke off the lead. Seamus Power, an Irishman also with Ryder Cup hopes, had a 66 and was alone in fourth place.
Lowry, the highest-ranked player in the field, and rejuvenated Italian Francesco Molinari, coming off a good week at the Hero Cup last week, were in a group on 5 under par after 67s.
Fleetwood, who was playing on his 32nd birthday, shot 66 as did Henrik Stenson, playing his first event on the European tour since losing the Ryder Cup captaincy for joining LIV Golf six months ago.
Lee Westwood made 69 while fellow LIV golfer Patrick Reed shot even-par 72 to lie eight shots behind Donald, who said he was not surprised to go so low.
“Just kind of suits my eye,” he said. “It’s not too tight off the tee. You have to pick some good lines.”

Topics: Abu Dhabi Championship Yas Links Luke Donald

