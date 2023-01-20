You are here

Biden on classified docs discovery: 'There's no there there'

Biden said he was “fully cooperating and looking forward to getting this resolved quickly.”
Biden said he was “fully cooperating and looking forward to getting this resolved quickly.”
AP

  • The White House has disclosed that Biden attorneys found classified documents and official records on four occasions in recent months
APTOS, California: A frustrated President Joe Biden said Thursday there is “no there there” when he was persistently questioned about the discovery of classified documents and official records at his home and former office.
“We found a handful of documents were filed in the wrong place,” Biden said to reporters who questioned him during a tour of the damage from storms in California. “We immediately turned them over to the Archives and the Justice Department.”
Biden said he was “fully cooperating and looking forward to getting this resolved quickly.”
“I think you’re going to find there’s nothing there,” he said. “There’s no there there.”
The White House has disclosed that Biden attorneys found classified documents and official records on four occasions in recent months — on Nov. 2 at the offices of the Penn Biden Center in Washington, and then in follow up searches on Dec. 20 in the garage of the president’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, and on Jan. 11 and 12 in the president’s home library.
The discovery complicates a federal probe into former President Donald Trump, who the Justice Department says took hundreds of records marked classified with him upon leaving the White House in early 2021 and resisted months of requests to return them to the government.
The two cases are different — Biden for example, willingly turned over the documents once found. But the issue is wearing on the president and his aides, who have repeatedly said they acted swiftly and appropriately when the documents were discovered, and are working to be as transparent as possible though key questions remain unanswered.
Attorney General Merrick Garland last week appointed Robert Hur, a former Maryland US attorney, to serve as special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s inquiry into the documents. Garland said the extraordinary circumstances warranted a special counsel, and he also made the decision in part to show the Justice Department’s “commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters.”
Hur is taking over for federal prosecutor John Lausch, who was initially asked to review the documents and whose team has already been interviewing former Biden aides responsible for packing up boxes during his time as vice president. Those interviews include Kathy Chung, who served as an administrative assistant during that time, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.
Biden expressed frustration that the documents matter was coming up as he surveyed coastal storm damage, telling reporters that it “bugs me” that he was being asked about the handling of the classified material even as “we have a serious problem here” in California.
“Why you don’t ask me questions about that?” he pressed.
Biden’s team has faced criticism for its fragmented disclosures — the public wasn’t notified of the documents until early January and after that the additional findings dripped out slowly. It has occasionally led to heated exchanges between reporters and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in the White House briefing room. She ran into trouble when she suggested last Friday that all documents had been recovered, only to have an additional discovery disclosed over the weekend.
Biden said Thursday he has “no regrets” over how and when the public learned about the documents.
“I’m following what the lawyers have told me they want me to do,” he said.

US says it's time for Finland, Sweden to join NATO

US says it’s time for Finland, Sweden to join NATO

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration said Thursday it’s time for Turkiye to ratify Finland and Sweden’s applications to join NATO, bluntly saying that holdout members of the alliance should quickly approve their memberships.
The State Department said Secretary of State Antony Blinken had affirmed resolute support for Finland and Sweden in phone calls with their foreign ministers and said the US places great importance on “remaining allies quickly ratifying their accession.”
In nearly identical statements about the two calls released just 13 minutes apart, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Blinken had “reiterated US support for Finland and Sweden’s NATO accession.”
“He conveyed again our firm belief that Finland and Sweden are ready to join the alliance,” Price said of the calls with Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom and Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto. “The United States urges remaining allies to quickly ratify their accession.”
The statements did not mention Turkiye by name, but the calls came just a day after Blinken met with the foreign minister of Turkiye, whose country is the most ardent NATO holdout against Finland and Sweden joining the alliance.
The two countries applied for NATO membership last year after becoming alarmed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Only two of the alliance’s 30 members — Hungary and Turkiye — have yet to ratify their membership, although Hungary’s ratification is seen as a formality and expected soon.
Turkiye, meanwhile, has raised significant objections to the Nordic countries joining the alliance, citing their support for Kurdish groups that Ankara sees as terrorist threats. Turkiye has demanded that Sweden in particular do more to rein in these Kurdish groups before agreeing to its accession to NATO.

 

 

Pakistan summons Iranian envoy over deadly cross-border attack on soldiers

Pakistan summons Iranian envoy over deadly cross-border attack on soldiers
Pakistan summons Iranian envoy over deadly cross-border attack on soldiers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani foreign office sources said on Thursday that Tehran’s envoy to Islamabad had been summoned over a deadly cross-border attack on security forces.

On Wednesday, four Pakistani soldiers we killed on patrol duty in Panjgur district, Balochistan province, the Pakistani military said, adding that “Iranian soil” had been used to launch the attack. 

Sources at the foreign office confirmed that Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Ali Hosseini was summoned on Thursday to hear “Pakistan’s grave concern over the terrorist attack from inside the Iranian territory” and Pakistan’s expectation that the government of Iran “would swiftly bring the perpetrators of the terrorist attack to justice and to prevent recurrence of such incidents.”

Earlier in the day, foreign office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch told reporters at a media briefing that Pakistan had called on Iran to hold accountable “responsible elements” behind the attack.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the terrorist attack from across the Iran border,” Baloch said. 

“Terrorists used the territory of Iran and we hope that Iran will act against the responsible elements.”

He added that Pakistan had never allowed its territory to be used against Iran and “Iran also should not allow its territory to be used for terrorism against Pakistan.” 

In a press statement, the Iranian embassy in Islamabad condemned Wednesday’s attack.

“Terrorism is the common pain of Iran,” the statement said. 

Iran and Pakistan have for years accused each other of not doing enough to stamp out militants allegedly sheltering across their lengthy, shared border, which has long been plagued by unrest from both drug smuggling gangs and separatist and religious militants.

In 2019, both countries said they would form a joint quick reaction force to combat militant activity on their shared border, but little has been reported since on the force’s work.

Pakistan has seen a spike in militant attacks in recent weeks, with most linked to the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan group, or TTP, that unilaterally ended a cease-fire with the Pakistani government last November. 

The Pak Institute for Peace Studies, an Islamabad-based think tank, said Pakistan was hit by 254 militant attacks in 2022 alone.

MANILA: Tensions in the South China Sea keep Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. up at night, he told participants of the World Economic Forum in Davos, amid an increased presence of Chinese and US warships in the disputed region.

The South China Sea is a strategic and resource-rich waterway claimed by China almost in its entirety, despite a 2016 ruling by an international tribunal that dismissed Beijing’s claims. Other countries, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei, also have overlapping claims.

“It’s very dynamic, it’s constantly in flux, so you have to pay attention to it,” Marcos said during a session with WEF President Borge Brende on Wednesday evening.

The situation, he said, “keeps you up at night, keeps you up in the day, keeps you up most of the time.”

Chinese activity in the area has recently increased and last month Manila boosted its military presence in the region after reports that China had started taking several unoccupied land features within Philippine waters.

The tensions come as China is at loggerheads with the US — a Philippine ally that is also trying to increase its influence in Southeast Asia.

“We’re at the very frontline and so whenever these tensions increase, when the ships come out, the Chinese and their coast guard vessels, the Americans answer…we’re watching as bystanders,” Marcos said.

“If something goes wrong here, we are going to suffer.”

He added, however, that the Philippine foreign policy was a “commitment to peace.”

When Marcos made his first state visit to Beijing earlier this month, the South China Sea issue was discussed in his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and they agreed to resolve maritime disagreements through “friendly consultations.”

“We cannot…sweep it under the rug and pretend it’s not happening because there are effects not only in the diplomatic sense, not only in the security sense but even in the livelihood of our citizens,” the Philippine president said.

Two weeks later in Davos, Marcos acknowledged that the situation was very dynamic and complex and that “there are no simple solutions.”

But the Philippines had “no conflicting claims with China,” he added.

“What we have is China making claims on our territory.” 

Russian deserter in Oslo ready to spill Wagner's secrets

Russian deserter in Oslo ready to spill Wagner’s secrets
OSLO: After fleeing across the Russian border into Norway in a harrowing escape, a former Wagner mercenary could now shed valuable light on the Russian paramilitary group’s brutal methods in Ukraine.
Analysts say Andrei Medvedev, who dodged bullets fired by Russian border guards hot on his heels with attack dogs in the middle of the Arctic night, could provide important evidence in war crimes investigations against Moscow.
The 26-year-old crossed the border illegally last week to seek asylum in Norway, dashing across the frozen Pasvik river that divides Russia and the Scandinavian country in the far north.
In a video published at the weekend by rights group Gulagu.net, the Russian says he fought in Ukraine as a Wagner unit commander for between five and 10 soldiers.
He claims he deserted when the controversial group extended his four-month contract against his will in November.
“He’s a person of interest, mainly as a first-hand witness within the Wagner Group... including for any future post-war tribunals on the atrocities committed in Ukraine,” said Tor Bukkvoll, a researcher at the Norwegian Institute for Defense Studies.
“He was probably in Bakhmut,” a town in eastern Ukraine that Russian troops have been trying to seize for months, he told AFP.
“And he could reveal things from the inside that no one else has been able to speak about.”
In an interview with news site The Insider in December, Medvedev said he knew of 10 Wagner mercenaries executed by the group because they refused to return to fight in Ukraine.
He claimed to have in his possession a video showing the killing of two of them, and said it would be published if anything bad ever happened to him.
Medvedev said one of the men under his command was Evgeny Nuzhin, who was accused of surrendering to Ukrainian forces and killed with a sledgehammer by Wagner after he was returned to Russia in a prisoner swap.
AFP has not been able to independently verify Medvedev’s account.
Briefly arrested upon his arrival in Norway and then released, Medvedev has or will soon be questioned by both Norwegian immigration authorities and the criminal police (Kripos), which is taking part in an international inquiry into war crimes in Ukraine.
“He claims himself to have been a member of Wagner, and it is of interest to Kripos to obtain more information about this period,” police said Tuesday.
Medvedev’s Norwegian lawyer, Brynjulf Risnes, told AFP his client was “willing to speak about his experiences in the Wagner Group to people who are investigating war crimes.”
According to the lawyer, the deserter was carrying several USB sticks on him during his escape to Norway.
“What he has to say is interesting because we don’t have a lot of first-hand accounts from Wagner soldiers, but there are two things to take into consideration here,” researcher Bukkvoll said.
“Firstly, Wagner’s brutality has been notorious for a long time, even before the Ukraine conflict, including in Syria where the group killed prisoners of war,” he continued.
“And Medvedev seems to have been of pretty low rank in the organization and it is therefore unlikely that he will be able to reveal anything about what has gone on in the higher ranks.”
Questions have been raised about Wagner’s relationship with the Russian military, with numerous observers citing tensions between the two.
Wagner head Evgeny Prigozhin is believed to have political ambitions and is seen as using the group as a rival force to the Russian army.
While Prigozhin recently boasted that Wagner troops alone seized the town of Soledar from Ukrainian troops after fierce fighting, the Kremlin has insisted there is no conflict between it and the army.
Meanwhile, Wagner — which has heavily recruited soldiers from Russian prisons — reacted to Medvedev’s defection with irony.
Medvedev was given a two-year suspended sentence for theft and ended up serving part of his sentence after a conflict with authorities, according to his Norwegian lawyer.
“He was to be prosecuted for having tried to assault prisoners,” Prigozhin said through his press service earlier this week.
“He was until now on the wanted list. Watch out, he’s very dangerous.”

UK to send 600 Brimstone missiles to Ukraine

UK to send 600 Brimstone missiles to Ukraine
TAPA, Estonia: Britain on Thursday said it would send 600 Brimstone missiles to war-torn Ukraine to help its fight against Russian forces.
British Defense Minister Ben Wallace made the announcement after attending a donor meeting with several of his counterparts at Estonia’s Tapa military base.
“Today I can say we’re also going to send another 600 Brimstone missiles into theater, which will be incredibly important in helping Ukraine dominate the battlefield,” he told reporters.
Britain made its latest pledge just days after it became the first country to meet Ukraine’s request for Western heavy tanks.
Wallace and his Estonian counterpart Hanno Pevkur initiated the donor meeting in Tapa, which was attended by representatives from several Ukraine allies.
The talks will be followed Friday by a larger meeting of around 50 countries convened by the United States at the US-run Ramstein military base in Germany to discuss military aid to Ukraine.
“Now we are here today and will be there tomorrow in Ramstein... to make it very clear to (Russian) President Vladimir Putin that we will continue to donate, continue to train and continue to stand by Ukraine,” Wallace said in Estonia.
“Because if President Putin is banking on us getting bored this year, he is wrong. We will plan for this year, and next year, and the year after, and beyond... we are in it for the long haul,” he added.
Wallace also called on Russia to leave Ukraine.
“In 2023, it’s time to turn the momentum that the Ukrainians have achieved in pushing back Russia into gains and making sure that Russia understands the purpose now is to push them back out of Ukraine and to restore Ukraine’s sovereignty,” he said.

