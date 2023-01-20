You are here

Arsenal face Man United test as struggling Liverpool host Chelsea

Arsenal face Man United test as struggling Liverpool host Chelsea
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag during the Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park, London, on Wednesday. (Reuters)
AFP

Arsenal face Man United test as struggling Liverpool host Chelsea

Arsenal face Man United test as struggling Liverpool host Chelsea
  • Mikel Arteta’s young team are now clear favorites to claim Arsenal’s first Premier League crown since the 2004 “Invincibles”
LONDON: Arsenal face a stern test of their Premier League title credentials against Manchester United this weekend as Liverpool and Chelsea meet in a clash of two clubs desperate to escape mid-table obscurity.

At the bottom, Frank Lampard takes Everton to face David Moyes’ West Ham, with both managers under intense pressure as the relegation trap door looms.

Here are some of the key talking points ahead of the action.

Arsenal vs. Manchester United used to be the match that defined the Premier League, pitting Arsene Wenger against Alex Ferguson in a rivalry for the ages.

In recent years the game has been reduced to a sideshow, but there is a growing sense leaders Arsenal can end a wait of nearly two decades to be crowned English champions, while United are a rising force under Erik ten Hag.

Mikel Arteta’s young team are now clear favorites to claim Arsenal’s first Premier League crown since the 2004 “Invincibles.”

The Gunners have more points at this stage of a league season than ever before and are benefiting from the stumbles of those beneath them, particularly the inconsistency of champions Manchester City.

Aside from the game against United and a match against City in February, Arsenal’s league fixtures over the next two months look kind.

Even so, Arteta believes a successful title tilt will “demand almost perfection.”

Eight points behind Arsenal, Ten Hag’s men travel to the Emirates Stadium without suspended midfielder Casemiro after the Brazilian was booked in the frustrating midweek draw at Crystal Palace.

After nearly two decades of sparring for silverware, the startling declines of Liverpool and Chelsea will be laid bare when they meet at Anfield on Saturday.

Just last season, Liverpool came within touching distance of an unprecedented quadruple, while Chelsea were winners of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Liverpool finished second in the Premier League and Chelsea came third, with the Reds beating the Blues in both the FA Cup and League Cup finals.

Those battles will seem like distant memories this weekend as ninth-placed Liverpool host 10th-placed Chelsea.

Both still harbor faint hopes of climbing into the top four but with injuries hurting Jurgen Klopp’s side and Graham Potter’s team, gatecrashing the race to qualify for the Champions League looks a tough ask.

Klopp has achieved enough in his long reign to keep the critics largely at bay, but Chelsea’s Potter is on shaky ground only four months after replacing the sacked Thomas Tuchel.

Despite a huge spending spree under the club’s new owners, Chelsea had lost seven of their previous 10 matches in all competitions prior to a 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace last weekend.

Potter could give a debut to Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk after his £88 million ($108 million) move from Shakhtar Donetsk as he seeks to find the magic formula.

Everton manager Frank Lampard and West Ham boss David Moyes are fast running out of time heading into their crunch clash.

Either team could end Saturday at the bottom of the Premier League table depending on Southampton’s result against Aston Villa, and neither will approach the game in London with much confidence.

West Ham have taken just a single point from their past seven league games and Everton have one point from a possible 18.

Rumors have swirled this week that Moyes is likely to be dismissed if he loses the game.

But the Hammers finished seventh last season, also reaching the Europa League semifinals, and Moyes has pleaded for loyalty from fans.

“What we’ve given West Ham supporters in the last few years, I hope they can give us back,” he said.

Former Chelsea boss Lampard, for his part, says he will not “cry” at the pressure he is under.

Fixtures (1500 GMT unless stated)

Saturday

Liverpool vs. Chelsea (1230), Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest, Leicester vs. Brighton, Southampton v Aston Villa, West Ham v Everton, Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle (1730)

Sunday

Leeds vs. Brentford, Manchester City vs. Wolves (both 1400), Arsenal vs. Manchester Untied (1630)

Monday

Fulham vs. Tottenham (2000)

Topics: Arsenal FC Man United

Real Madrid stun Villarreal with Spanish Cup comeback, Barcelona thrash Ceuta

Real Madrid stun Villarreal with Spanish Cup comeback, Barcelona thrash Ceuta
Updated 20 January 2023
AFP

Real Madrid stun Villarreal with Spanish Cup comeback, Barcelona thrash Ceuta

Real Madrid stun Villarreal with Spanish Cup comeback, Barcelona thrash Ceuta
  • Carlo Ancelotti’s Madrid side will hope the victory is a turning point after struggling in 2023
  • They were soundly beaten by rivals Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final last Sunday
Updated 20 January 2023
AFP

VILLAREAL, Spain: Real Madrid produced a stunning comeback from two goals down to beat Villarreal 3-2 on Thursday and book their place in the Spanish Cup quarter-finals.
Elsewhere Barcelona romped to a 5-0 win at third-tier Ceuta with Robert Lewandowski scoring twice.
Carlo Ancelotti’s Madrid side will hope the victory is a turning point after struggling in 2023. They were soundly beaten by rivals Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final last Sunday.
Los Blancos seemed poised to suffer cup elimination on Thursday, after Etienne Capoue and Samuel Chukwueze struck in the first half for the hosts.
However goals by Vinicius Junior, Eder Militao and Dani Ceballos after the break turned the last-16 clash on its head and sent Madrid, who last won the trophy in 2014, through.
It was another classic comeback for the ages from a team famed for producing them.
“After a very bad first half, the second was different — we pushed, took risks, had courage,” Ancelotti told Teledeporte.
“I told them they had to wake up, we had lost a lot of battles, we weren’t risking much in the press, they were looking for counters but it was a risk we had to take.
“The team was not well positioned, they were too open, and lacked strength in the duels.”
Villarreal, who impressed while beating Madrid in La Liga earlier in January, started brilliantly, Capoue lashing home a stunning strike from Gerard Moreno’s flick into his path.
Quique Setien’s side had won six of their last seven games and drawn the other and they played with confidence in the first half.
By contrast, Madrid looked chastened after their recent results and the early goal conceded.
The hosts doubled their lead at the Estadio de la Ceramica just before half-time, with Chukwueze providing the finishing touch to a flowing team move.
Ancelotti responded by bringing on Ceballos and Marco Asensio and the changes paid instant dividends, with both players — on the fringes this season — impressing.
Ceballos set up Vinicius to pull the first back for Madrid and it put the wind in their sails.
Asensio drilled a low free-kick under the wall but Filip Jorgensen was equal to it as Los Blancos strained for the equalizer.
The Danish stopper then parried Karim Benzema’s header moments later, but Militao pounced on the rebound to level.
With the clock ticking toward extra-time Ceballos struck with a low effort from the edge of the box, set up by Asensio, to complete the rescue mission.
“The team knew how to stay alive in the game and luckily we could turn it around,” match-winner Ceballos told Teledeporte.
“We want to dominate matches and lately we have not been capable of doing it, we’ve had a lot of games in a row, many players coming back from the World Cup, and now we will improve.”
Barcelona lifted the Spanish Super Cup in Riyadh with a convincing triumph over Madrid, and after initially struggling to break down Ceuta’s defense, eventually cruised to victory.
Lewandowski bagged a brace, while Raphinha, Ansu Fati and Franck Kessie also netted for Barcelona, who have won the Spanish Cup a record 31 times.
Xavi’s side took helicopters to Ceuta after flying to Malaga in the morning by jet, just as they did when visiting the North African coast for a Spanish Cup match back in 2010.
“We would like to be able to play at home (in the next round),” said Xavi.
“All the teams are from La Liga, they are strong.
“We’ll see what the draw gives us. We’re in the last eight, we are happy, we’re in a good dynamic — this is the path.”
The quarter-final draw takes place on Friday.
rbs/pvh/dj

Topics: Copa del Rey real madrid Barcelona FC

PSG, Lionel come out on top in Messi v. Ronaldo Riyadh battle

PSG, Lionel come out on top in Messi v. Ronaldo Riyadh battle
PSG, Lionel come out on top in Messi v. Ronaldo Riyadh battle

PSG, Lionel come out on top in Messi v. Ronaldo Riyadh battle
  • World’s four most celebrated footballers shared a pitch for the first time on Thursday night in a star-studded match at the King Fahd International Stadium
  • Nearly 70,000 fans in a packed stadium were treated to goals galore in a feast of football
RIYADH: When Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Al-Nassr on the last day of 2022, he couldn’t have imagined that his first match in his new home of Saudi Arabia would be against a team that included his great rival Lionel Messi.

But, having missed his new club’s last two matches due to a ban from his time at Manchester United, fate decreed that Ronaldo will make his long-awaited bow in the Riyadh Season Cup, a friendly match between a local select eleven and Paris Saint-Germain.

He did not let his new army of adoring fans down either, scoring twice as the French champions eventually ran out 5-3 winners over the Riyadh Season XI.

Fireworks had greeted the teams as they stepped out onto the field at King Fahd International Stadium on night when the temperatures dipped to low of 8C. On the pitch over the next 90 minutes, there would be plenty of fireworks too.

The early moments, strangely, saw France’s World Cup hero Kylian Mbappe jeered every time he touched the ball. It would not be long before he would have the first laugh.

Only three minutes had passed when Neymar, wide on the left, exchanged passes with Mbappe before clipping a delicious pass for Messi to finish first time with delicate flick of his left boot.

It was a goal worthy on any occasion, and, in the battle of the two legends, first blood to the Argentine.

On six minutes, Ronaldo broke free but his left footed shot was easily saved by Kaylor Navas in PSG’s goal. The new Al-Nassr man was looking lively in the early stages, his every touch cheered by the majority of the crowd.

Minutes later, Navas saved well to his right from Luis Gustavo’s low shot, but it was the French team that looked like scoring almost with every attack, and Neymar should have when he shot tamely at Al-Owais from just outside the six-yard box on 12 minutes.

The teams continued to exchange attacks, with the home team surprisingly cohesive in possession having had limited training time together under the guidance of Argentine coach Marcello Gallardo.

The majority of the danger continued to come from PSG’s left flank, and on 25 minutes Mbappe broke free to finish past Al-Owais, but the effort was rightly ruled out for offside. Two minutes later, Messi’s long range shot was deflected for a corner.

On the half hour, Navas, attempting to fist a freekick away, succeeded only in catching Ronaldo in the face. Penalty to the Riyadh Season XI and though the Portuguese star took a few moments to get to his feet, there was not much doubt who will take the spot kick.

Ronaldo made no mistake, dispatching his shot high into the net and celebrating with in his trade mark manner. “Siu,” chanted the crowd in unison. 

Just over half an hour in, it was Riyadh Season XI 1, PSG 1. Ronaldo 1, Messi 1.

Five minutes later, the momentum looked to have swung towards the home team when Juan Bernat was sent off for a wild challenge on Salem Al-Dawsari, scorer of Saudi Arabia’s winner against Argentina at the World Cup.

But that advantage lasted barely seconds as PSG captain Marquinhos tapped home from close range on 43 minutes.

Two could have become three for PSG when a sweeping move saw Messi put yet another chance on a plate for Neymar, but Al-Owais saved smartly at his feet. 

As the first half entered is final moments VAR concluded Ali Al-Bulayhi’s tackle on Neymar was a penalty, but the Brazilian’s weak spot kick was comfortably saved by the Saudi No.1.

There was still time for the moment that the locals - indeed everyone with a newly-found interest in Saudi football - had waited for. 

As the clock ticked down, Ronaldo’s flicked header struck Navas’s left upright, but the 37-year-old was there to smash home the rebound.

The crowd erupted, again; 2-2, but now Ronaldo 2, Messi 1.

The second half picked up where the first left off, with each team taking a swing at the other.

Mbappe’s low cross was converted by Sergio Ramos to give the visitors the lead once again on 53 minutes. Three minutes later, Jang Hyun-soo headed home the equalized form a corner.

The home crowd’s joy didn’t last long, Mbappe reenacting his World Cup final heroics by converting his side’s second penalty of the night for a 4-3 lead on the hour mark.

Almost immediately, perhaps with an eye on more serious matters in the coming days, Ronaldo was taken off to a massive ovation.

Not to be outdone, Messi was substituted seconds later, the great rivals walking in each other’s steps to the bitter end.

Not surprisingly, the level of excitement dropped a level with exit of the main attractions but no one was leaving early, and on 77 minutes Hugo Ekitike score PSG’s fifth after a fine run and finish into the roof of the net. 

Anderson Talisca’s excellent left footed strike from outside the area on 94 minutes mad it 5-4, before the final whistle brought loud cheers as the departed heroes returned to the pitch 

All that was left was for Ronaldo to receive the Man of the Match award and Marquinhos to lift the Riyadh Season Cup. A fitting end to a night that saw the two greatest players of this, or any, generation, on the same pitch perhaps for the very last time. 

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Al-Nassr Al-Hilal Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo Riyadh season Ronaldo joins Al Nassr

Late drama as Iraq seal Gulf Cup title in match marred by crush death of at least 1 fan

Late drama as Iraq seal Gulf Cup title in match marred by crush death of at least 1 fan
Late drama as Iraq seal Gulf Cup title in match marred by crush death of at least 1 fan

Late drama as Iraq seal Gulf Cup title in match marred by crush death of at least 1 fan
  • Manaf Younis scored the winner in the 122nd minute after the match went to extra time
  • More than 60,000 were in the arena for the clash, and the crush as fans entered the stadium was responsible for multiple injuries
BASRA: Iraq defeated Oman 3-2 on Thursday to lift the Arabian Gulf Cup for the first time since 1988, but the match was marred by a crush in the crowd before kickoff that resulted in the death of at least one supporter.

More than 60,000 were in the arena for the clash, and the crush as fans entered the stadium was also responsible for injuring dozens of others.

Ibrahim Bayesh put the hosts ahead in the first half, and the game was drifting towards full time when, with eight minutes remaining, the drama on the pitch began.

Jameel Al-Yahmadi saw his penalty saved by Iraqi goalkeeper Jalal Hachim and it looked like Oman’s chance had gone. But in the eighth minute of added time, Salaah Al-Yahyaei had another chance from the spot and this time there were no mistakes to force extra time.

After 116 minutes, Amjad Attwan scored another penalty to restore Iraq’s lead, only for Omar Al-Malki to head home another equalizer for Oman.

Iraq were not to be denied, though, and Manaf Younis bagged the winner in the 122nd minute of the encounter.

The whole of Iraq got behind the team coached by Jesus Casas. His eventual goal is to introduce a little Spanish style into the play of the 2007 Asian champions. There may not have been much evidence of that in the final, but no one will care if he brings such excitement to the side.

Oman almost took the lead early on from a brilliant solo effort from Al-Yahyaei. The Al-Seeb playmaker collected the ball on the halfway line, cut inside the area from the left while passing three defenders, and his curling shot was pushed away acrobatically by Hachim.

The home team took the lead midway through the first half. Oman failed to clear a throw-in from the right and Bayesh, one of the players of the tournament, picked up the ball outside the right corner of the area and sent a low diagonal shot over the outstretched hand of the diving Ibrahim Al-Mukhaini. It was Bayesh’s third goal of the tournament.

After the restart Oman pushed forward more and more and finally got their chance to level when an Al-Yahyaei dribble met with an Ismael Dhurgam and Mohammed Ali sandwich. Up stepped Al-Yahmadi but Hachim made the save.

The celebrations went quiet when Oman got their second penalty and Al-Yahyaei forced extra time.

Then after 115 minutes of football, Hussein Abdulkareem went down in the area and Attwan scored the resultant penalty to put Iraq 2-1 ahead, only for Al-Malki to level.

Younis grabbed the winner after 122 minutes. The nation held its breath as it was checked for a possible offside. The goal stood and the nation went wild.

Topics: Arabian Gulf Cup Iraq Oman

Voeller to be German team director after World Cup disaster

Voeller to be German team director after World Cup disaster
Voeller to be German team director after World Cup disaster

Voeller to be German team director after World Cup disaster
  • Voeller's job would be to "lay the foundations for a successful home European Championship in 2024"
  • The 1990 world champion will take over the role for the senior men's team on February 1
BERLIN: Former German international Rudi Voeller will take over as director for the men’s national team, the German Football Association said Thursday, following a disastrous World Cup campaign in Qatar.
Voeller’s job would be to “lay the foundations for a successful home European Championship in 2024,” which will be hosted in Germany, he said in a statement.
The four-time winners crashed out in the group stages of the World Cup for the second time in a row, leading team director Oliver Bierhoff to step aside in December.
Voeller will take over the role for the senior men’s team on February 1.
The former International’s appointment came at the suggestion of a task force established by the DFB in December, which included Voeller himself.
“With Rudi Voeller, we have found the ideal person for the next 20 months,” DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said in a statement.
A prolific goalscorer in his playing days, and later coach, Voeller enjoys a cult-like status in Germany.
The striker scored 47 goals in 90 games for West Germany and Germany, eight of which came at World Cup level.
Voeller lifted the World Cup with Germany in 1990, winning a late penalty as his side triumphed 1-0 over Argentina.
He went on to coach the national side, taking them to the 2002 World Cup final, losing 2-0 to Brazil.
Voeller also worked as a sporting director, helping establish Bayer Leverkusen as one of the country’s biggest clubs during two stints with the side.

Topics: Germany Rudi Voeller German Football Association

Murray wins Australian Open epic as Djokovic overcomes injury fear

Murray wins Australian Open epic as Djokovic overcomes injury fear
Murray wins Australian Open epic as Djokovic overcomes injury fear

Murray wins Australian Open epic as Djokovic overcomes injury fear
  • Murray hit back to defeat home hope and 159th-ranked Thanasi Kokkinakis 4-6, 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/5), 6-3, 7-5
  • At five hours and 45 minutes it was the longest match in Murray's career
MELBOURNE: Andy Murray triumphed in an epic, five-set Australian Open battle which finished in the early hours of Friday in Melbourne after nine-time champion Novak Djokovic defied injury and a drunken heckler to progress to the third round.
Murray hit back to defeat home hope and 159th-ranked Thanasi Kokkinakis 4-6, 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/5), 6-3, 7-5 — the match finishing at just after 04:00.
At five hours and 45 minutes it was the longest match in Murray’s career.
Djokovic, chasing a 10th Australian Open and men’s record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam, defeated 191st-ranked French qualifier Enzo Couacaud 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2, 6-0.
Ons Jabeur was prime among the numerous seeds to crash out on Thursday although most of the carnage occurred in the men’s draw — second seed Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz, Alexander Zverev and Diego Schwartzman were all sent packing.
Former world number one Murray, 35, will play 24th seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in round three after his second successive five-set triumph this week.
“It was unbelievable that I managed to do it, to turn it around,” said the three-time Grand Slam champion, who has a metal hip and looked on the verge of retirement four years ago at Melbourne Park.
“I don’t know how I managed to get through it.”
Murray had stunned Italian 13th seed Matteo Berrettini in his opening match in another five-setter.
Despite the drama, serious questions were being asked of the late finish.
“It is essential we create better rules in tennis regarding the weather (light and wind) and starting times or cutoff times for matches,” tweeted tennis legend Martina Navratilova.
“Murray and Kokkinakis will finish around 4am. Crazy- no other sport does this @AustralianOpen.”
With the shock exit on Wednesday of hobbling defending champion Rafael Nadal, the top two men’s seeds are both now gone.
With top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz also absent through injury, it presents a huge opportunity for Djokovic.
The 35-year-old Serb required a medical timeout and had heavy strapping on his left thigh against Couacaud.
He was also bothered by some rowdy fans and at one point during the match demanded that a drunken fan be thrown out.
But Djokovic recovered his poise and fitness to beat and will face 27th seed Grigor Dimitrov in round three.
“There was a lot happening tonight in the match,” Djokovic, who has been struggling with a hamstring injury, told the Rod Laver Arena.
His on-court interview was momentarily paused when a spectator shouted out.
“I love you too, thank you,” said Djokovic, who has enjoyed a warm return to Melbourne Park following his deportation a year ago because of his stance on Covid vaccines.
Fellow seeds Andrey Rublev, Dan Evans and Holger Rune all also won in the second round.
Among the leading men’s players who lost out Thursday, world number three Ruud was always struggling against hard-hitting Jenson Brooksby, and the Norwegian went down in four sets to the American, 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-2.
Ruud, who could have become world number one in Melbourne, refused to blame an abdominal injury.
“I gave it my all, but in the fourth set especially it wasn’t enough,” he said.
Eighth seed Fritz was also on his way home after wildcard local hope Alexei Popyrin beat him 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/2), 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 6-2.
“This is a dream and I don’t want to wake up at all,” said 113th-ranked Popyrin, who was reduced to tears by the crowd chanting his name.
Zverev, the 12th seed, suffered another setback on his return from serious injury as he lost to 107th-ranked Michael Mmoh.
In the women’s draw it looked as if most of the top seeds would sail through.
But after the clock ticked past midnight, Tunisian number two seed Jabeur was beaten 6-1, 5-7, 6-1 in 1hr 41min by Czech world number 86 Marketa Vondrousova.
It left Jabeur still waiting to win a maiden Grand Slam title.
Earlier in the day, Aryna Sabalenka showed why she is a serious contender by powering into the third round, defeating American Shelby Rogers 6-3, 6-1.
Also safely through was France’s fourth seed Caroline Garcia, a 7-6 (7/5), 7-5 winner over former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez.
American qualifier Katie Volynets dumped out Russian world number nine Veronika Kudermetova.
The 21-year-old Volynets won 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 and then paid a heartfelt tribute to her extended family in war-ravaged Ukraine.
“I really feel for them and to have their support through all of this is incredible,” she said.

Topics: Australian Open Andy Murray Novak Djokovic

