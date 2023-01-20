US superstar Jennifer Lopez steps out in Lebanese designer heels

Beauty, diversity of Muslim experience ‘brought to life’
Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: The Kingdom’s inaugural Islamic Arts Biennale, hosted by the Diriyah Biennale Foundation, announced on Thursday that it would showcase the work of 18 Saudi artists.
The event, set to “Bridge the Past, Present, and Future,” will take place at the iconic Aga Khan award-winning Western Hajj Terminal in Jeddah from Jan. 23 to Apr. 23.
The participating artists include Abdelrahman El-Shahed, Sarah Al-Abdali, Sarah Brahim, Sultan bin Fahad, Ayman Zedani, Basmah Felemban and Leen Ajlan.
The biennale will feature over 40 artworks and more than 200 artefacts from Saudi institutions.
Held under the theme “Awwal Bait,” meaning “First House,” referencing the Holy Kaaba in Makkah, the biennale aims to highlight the beauty and diversity of the Muslim experience.
The event is being curated by a multi-disciplinary panel of experts, including Dr. Saad Al-Rashid, a leading Saudi scholar and archaeologist; Dr. Omniya Abdel Barr, Barakat Trust Fellow at the Victoria and Albert Museum; Dr. Julian Raby, director emeritus of the National Museum of Asian Art, Smithsonian Institution, Washington D.C.; and Artistic Director Sumayya Vally, principal of Counterspace, and honorary professor of practice, UCL.
Aya Al-Bakree, CEO of the Diriyah Biennale Foundation, said in a statement: “The Diriyah Biennale Foundation has placed a special emphasis on nurturing and providing a platform for homegrown talent in its inaugural edition.
“It’s an exciting, first-of-its kind new stage for the local, regional and international art community to get inspired by fresh, thought-provoking perspectives on the diversity of the past, present, and future of the Islamic arts from around the world,” she added.
“Local artists from Saudi Arabia have done an incredible job in bringing the sacred aspects of Islam to life through indigenous and modern techniques and media. We are keen for people to join the dialogue and experience, firsthand, the sense of community that the faith can evoke, through art.”
French Tunisian actor Adam Bessa discusses his role in award-winning film ‘Harka’
‘It’s heartbreaking. But it’s the truth,’ says Adam Bessa
Updated 20 January 2023
Iain Akerman
DUBAI: “Your duty as an artist is to be the voice of people who don’t have a voice,” says French-Tunisian actor Adam Bessa. “The reality of the world is pretty simple. You have money, you exist. You don’t have money, you don’t exist.”
Bessa is discussing “Harka,” director Lotfy Nathan’s powerful narrative debut. It’s a film that took both an emotional and physical toll on Bessa, who lived with gasoline smugglers on the border with Libya and isolated himself from the outside world in preparation for his role as an impoverished Tunisian street-seller.
“You have to try to show the beauty, the importance, the struggle,” he adds. “Maybe the film is a comedy, so you show how funny people are. Maybe it’s a drama, so you show the reality of people’s lives. It’s just your duty to be the voice of those who don’t have one.”
Bessa’s extraordinary performance in “Harka,” which had its Middle East and North Africa premiere at the RSIFF, has attracted widespread acclaim. In May he won the best performance prize at Cannes’ Un Certain Regard (shared with Vicky Krieps for “Corsage”), and last month picked up the Red Sea Competition Best Actor award in Jeddah.
Working closely with Nathan, who won the Red Sea Competition Best Director accolade, Bessa spent the best part of four months preparing for the role of Ali, a young man who sells black market gasoline on the streets of Sidi Bouzid. When his father dies, Ali not only finds himself burdened with his father’s debts, he is also responsible for the wellbeing of his two sisters. Risking his life to buy gasoline on the border with Libya in a bid to make ends meet, he is nevertheless forced to turn over most of his earnings in extortion payments to the police.
“We knew we had to take time to prepare, so we talked about the script and the character and then I went to Tunisia for maybe three weeks,” says Bessa, who was born in Paris to Tunisian parents. “I isolated myself and started to put myself in character. Then I spent two weeks on location with the smugglers. I spent time with them, went to Libya, really lived with them and then during the shoot I never stopped being Ali, because for me it was very hard to disconnect. He’s so special and so complex and he vibrates on something very special, so, for me, that was the way it had to be done.”
Inspired by the true story of Mohamed Bouazizi, whose self-immolation triggered Tunisia’s Jasmine Revolution and the wider Arab Spring, the film doesn’t offer any answers and certainly doesn’t provide any balm. Ali’s existence is harsh and upsetting, although for much of the film Bessa’s performance is remarkably restrained. He is often silent, or converses with only the minimal use of words. When we first meet Ali, he is siphoning petrol from one can to another and living a solitary existence in an abandoned construction site.
Only Bessa’s face hints at the character’s inner desperation. When Ali does reach breaking point much later in the film, it’s a powerful and uncomfortable scene to watch. Bessa’s previously contained anger explodes with a level of ferocity that is disquieting.
“Mentally, it was tough,” admits Bessa. “You put yourself out there and wherever curiosity takes you, you go. And characters like Ali, they live with you forever. Because it’s upsetting. Maybe it’s upsetting because that’s how the world works. Every day the things that happen to Ali are happening somewhere and it’s a burden for every one of us to admit it. Because as much as we live our lives, we’re all connected. So it’s hard to accept and it’s heartbreaking and sometimes it’s depressing. But it is the truth.”
A self-taught actor, Bessa was the film’s only representative at the Red Sea International Film Festival, undertaking interviews with patience and humility and attending the movie’s two screenings. He was also ranked among Screen Daily’s Arab Stars of Tomorrow, alongside the likes of Moroccan writer and director Sofia Alaoui and Lebanon’s Dania Bdeir.
Bessa’s success is all the more remarkable when you consider his backstory. He received his acting break in Algerian director Sofia Djama’s “Les Bienheureux” while working as a fishermen in the south of France.
“It’s not that easy, you know,” he says. “I wanted to be a football player, it didn’t work. I studied law, I didn’t like it. Then I started working. I was passionate about cinema and tried to get into the business, but it was very complicated, so I stopped trying and went to work as a real estate agent. You make a living for yourself and then all of a sudden you get an opportunity. For me, that opportunity was Sofia Djama’s film.”
A friend of Bessa’s told him there was a casting call for “Les Bienheureux,” so he sent off a tape and eventually met the director in Paris. He hasn’t looked back since.
“For most people there’s a certain path. But so many stories don’t follow a set path. If you’re passionate about something and you don’t really listen to what everybody tells you to do and you just follow what you want to do, your road becomes weird and narrow and people are like, ‘Oh, what a journey’. But I think everybody would have a weird journey if they just followed their heart. If you follow what you like and what is inspiring to you, then your road becomes something special.”
He went on to star in the Matthew Michael Carnahan-directed “Mosul,” which followed an Iraqi police unit during the battle to liberate the city from ISIS, and will soon reprise his role as Yaz Kahn in Netflix’s “Extraction 2” alongside Chris Hemsworth. He is also set to star in Tunisian-Canadian film director Meryam Joobeur’s “Motherhood,” which is due for release this year.
“The clear idea is always to follow my instinct,” says Bessa of the directors he works with. “That’s how I went through life, how I grew up and why I’m where I am now. I follow my instincts. Good story, good director, whatever the name is. I don’t go by names, I don’t go by hype, I go by feeling. If the people inspire me then I’ll work with them. If I feel like we can do something great together, then I’ll do it. If I don’t feel it, then I don’t do it, you know? Even if you fail, when you chose something yourself it doesn’t feel like a failure, it just feels like your life. When you listen to others and you fail, you have regrets, and I hate regrets.”
What’s next? More films, for sure. But maybe directing one day?
“Absolutely, why not?” he replies. “Not now, but maybe in the future. It’s a question of stories. It’s not a question of doing things because you’ve got to tick boxes. Maybe I’ll create a brand, maybe I’ll do something else. Maybe I’ll edit books. I don’t know what I’ll do. It’s what inspires me. That’s how I work. I hear stories, I hear people, so if I have an idea or if I meet someone who pitches me a story that I love and I’m comfortable, I’ll do it. It’s a question of people and the right time, the right moment — doing the right thing.”
Lebanese painter Ihab Ahmed’s ‘spontaneous’ Pop art offers a joyful escape
The Lebanese painter’s vibrant, busy work is inspired by modernist masters
Updated 20 January 2023
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: The Lebanese Pop artist Ihab Ahmad was born in 1983, in the midst of Lebanon’s brutal civil war. To escape the violence, Ahmad and his family moved to Cyprus in 1988. He may have been only five years old at the time, but the environment of the Mediterranean island made a lasting impression on him and now heavily influences his art.
Ahmad started to paint and draw at the age of eight. “I felt I needed to do something with art to explore my emotions and to express myself,” he tells Arab News. Even though he studied (and worked in) business management and hospitality, he continued to practice art on the side. Eventually, he says, “I decided to do what I love.” He became a full-time painter.
When Ahmad and his family returned to their native country in 1991 the war was over, but something felt off. “It was difficult for me,” says Ahmad. “It was a big shift from the Lebanon that I knew. It wasn’t easy to meet new friends, a new circle of people.”
The feeling of being dislocated from home continued into adulthood. Last year, Ahmad moved from Beirut to Dubai as a result of Lebanon’s multidimensional social and political crises, from financial collapse to power failure, which were impacting his day-to-day life and productivity. “In Beirut, you have different reactions because you’re exposed to problems every day. Life in Dubai is more stable. It’s smoother. Beirut is very crowded,” he says.
“Crowded” is an apt description of Ahmad’s artwork too: maze-like, colorful canvases and sculptures full of juxtaposed symbols, from eyes to animals, crowns to flowers, and hearts to squares. He is inspired by the giants of 20th-century modernism, including Paul Klee, Joan Miró, and Pablo Picasso. And color, dictating the mood of every piece, plays a key role.
“The most important element is color. Color is abstract yet you can reflect all your emotions through it. If you put one color, you can express many feelings, so it’s a strong element in art,” he explains.
Ahmad’s paintings have been exhibited across the region, most recently at Dubai’s upscale restaurant La Cantine du Faubourg. A large vertical mural he created stands in Beirut’s Achrafieh neighborhood. He also opened the Beirut Art Studio — a cultural hub that he hopes will nurture the creative skills of children and adults — in 2016.
It usually takes Ahmad around one week to finish a piece. He does not sketch out his ideas beforehand — a surprising revelation, given how much detail each work contains. “It’s spontaneous. I create the composition in my mind before I start. Of course, I think about the colors and the style, but not in detail. I leave myself to experiment on the canvas, because sometimes I start working on a piece, then after two or three days, I find myself ending up with a different piece,” he says. “I don’t think much when I work, honestly. I’m always experimenting. It’s a way to express my thoughts.”
Ahmad describes his work as joyful, but you could also argue that there is a sense of confusion, tension and discomfort in its crowded characters contoured with thick black lines. It could be viewed as a representation of modern life’s constant sensory overload, particularly in pieces such as “Lost in Google Maps,” “Marshmallow City,” or “Inner Peace.”
Undeniably, there is joy here too, though, in his visions of abundance, energy, wildness, dreams, and hope. Ahmad’s work is an homage to youth and all its memories. He hopes his work makes people happy.
“I try to escape with my art to another place, where you find peace, love, and beauty,” he says. “All my artworks reflect joy and happiness. In art, I think people miss that.”
US Colombian actress Sofia Vergara attends Riyadh Season select XI v. PSG match in Riyadh
Updated 20 January 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: The highly anticipated Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo football reunion took place on Thursday in Saudi Arabia, and US Colombian actress, Sofia Vergara wasn’t going to miss it.
The “Modern Family” superstar was spotted Thursday at the King Fahd International Stadium stadium in Riyadh watching the friendly match between Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season select XI of players chosen from Al-Hilal and his new club, Al-Nassr, and Paris Saint-German in the Riyadh Season Cup.
Vergara took to Instagram to share with her 28 million fans pictures from the stadium. The 50-year-old actress was accompanied by her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, who she shares with her ex-partner, US Colombian businessman Joe Gonzalez. Her niece Claudia Vergara also tagged along for the family trip.
After the game, which Paris Saint-German won 5-4, the actress and her family enjoyed their time in the city and visited a local cafe. “What a day,” she captioned her post.
For the match Vergara wore a basic white t-shirt, ripped blue jeans and a bright yellow coat. She accessorized her look with a matching Chanel bag and black boots.
As soon as the actress landed in Riyadh, she shared a video on her Stories of her spacious, luxurious suite. “Cant find my bed,” she joked.
Vergara also met up with Saudi stylist and entrepreneur Aram Kabbani.
The actress also enjoyed a Middle Eastern dinner at Beirut Khanum in the Boulevard Riyadh. She shared a video on her Stories of dishes like fattoush, batata harra and kabab. “Dinner in Riyadh,” she wrote in another story.