Iran minister orders probe into sexual assault of teen footballers


Iranian Sports Minister Hamid Sajadi vowed “firm response” against those responsible for the incident. (File/Mehr News Agency)
Updated 21 January 2023
AFP




  • The report did not specify the gender of the minors targeted in the alleged assaults
Updated 21 January 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran’s sports minister has ordered a probe into allegations of sexual assault targeting teenagers at a football academy in the country’s northeast, state media reported Saturday.
“A former media manager for the Shahr Khodro football team has claimed on social media that the parents of 15 players from this club and its academy have filed a complaint against the club and its coaches for sexually assaulting their children,” state news agency IRNA reported.
The report did not specify the gender of the minors targeted in the alleged assaults.
Shahr Khodro football club is based in the shrine city of Mashhad, Iran’s second largest city.
“Minister of Sports Hamid Sajadi two weeks ago ordered an investigation into reports of assault at a football academy for teenagers in Mashhad,” IRNA added.
Sajadi called for a “firm response” against those responsible for the incident, the agency added.
On Friday, the local newspaper Shahrara reported on its website that the families of players from the club had gathered outside the headquarters of the provincial football organization to protest the “tragedy.”
The families decided to bring the matter to the media when their protest failed to elicit a response, the daily added.
A similar controversy erupted in 2017 when an official in the Iranian football federation’s ethics committee said more than 10 teenage members of a club has been sexually assaulted.

Topics: Iran

Israeli settler shoots Palestinian dead in land dispute


Updated 21 January 2023
Mohammed Najib




  • The accused claimed that he opened fire after Tariq Ma’ali tried to stab him on Al-Raisan mountain
  • His death takes to 18 the number of Palestinians killed by Israelis since the start of the year
Updated 21 January 2023
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: A 42-year-old Palestinian was gunned down and killed by an Israeli settler near Ramallah on Saturday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health has said.
The accused claimed that he opened fire after Tariq Ma’ali tried to stab him on Al-Raisan mountain, near Kufur Ni’ama town, northwest of Ramallah.
Palestinian sources told Arab News that Ma’ali was seeking to reclaim his land adjacent to the plot where the settler took control three years ago. There was a verbal dispute that developed into a quarrel, during which the settler shot Ma’ali, killing him.
His death takes to 18 the number of Palestinians killed by Israelis since the start of the year, a total which includes four children. Ma’ali is the second victim of settler violence during that time.
Observers say there has been a significant increase in attacks on Palestinians by the settlers since the formation of a right-wing government in Tel Aviv.
Ibrahim Melhem, a spokesman for the Palestinian government, told Arab News that the rise reflected “the features of the extremist government’s program and policy, which relies on killing Palestinians and seizing their land.”
He added: “There is no way to confront this killing, except with an international judicial decision to protect Palestinian civilians from the terror of the Israeli army and settlers.
“We are heading for worse, more dangerous, and deteriorating conditions in the coming days.”
Political analyst Riyad Qadriya told Arab News: “The current Israeli government supports settlements, which encourages settlers to seize more Palestinian land and continue physically attacking Palestinian citizens and destroying their properties.”
He added that the killings and the deduction of funds from the Palestinian Authority “lead to frustration among the citizens and officers of the Palestinian security services, some of whom may join resistance forces.”
Hamas said the Palestinian people “will continue their struggle against the Israeli occupation and respond to continuous crimes through more qualitative attacks until its removal from the Palestinian lands.”
Meanwhile, Israeli armed forces stormed several villages in the West Bank at dawn on Saturday. They arrested a person from the town of Ajja, near Jenin, who had been shot a few days earlier.
Eyal Alima, an Israeli military analyst, told Arab News that the country’s leadership believes that “a dangerous deterioration of the security situation in the West Bank is inevitable.”
High-ranking Israeli military sources said that the incursions into Palestinian cities will continue until the beginning of the fasting month of Ramadan on March 23.
An Israeli security official, who chose to remain anonymous, told Arab News: “We want to remove all elements and nutrients of tension before Ramadan, which is a sensitive period for security because of Al-Aqsa Mosque.”
Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich earlier this month took the decision to deduct $40.85 million from the PA’s funds and transfer them to Israeli families of “terror victims.”
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir believes the amount deducted should be increased, reducing the fund available for Palestinian prisoners’ families.
Melhem said: “What else can we expect from Ben-Gvir and Smotrich other than measures of their terrorism and corruption?”

Topics: Israel Palestinian Ramallah settler

Israeli civilian kills Palestinian at West Bank farm: army


Updated 21 January 2023
AFP




  • Palestinian Health Ministry identified the man as Tariq Maali, 42
Updated 21 January 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: An Israeli civilian shot dead a Palestinian Saturday at a settler farm in the occupied West Bank after an attempted stabbing, the military said, the latest incident as violence surges in the territory.
An assailant tried to knife an Israeli civilian during the “attempted stabbing attack” at Sde Efraim farm northwest of Ramallah, it said.
“The terrorist was neutralized,” the army added, confirming to AFP that a civilian shot dead the Palestinian.
No one else was wounded in the incident, the army statement said.
An AFP photographer saw Israeli forces preventing a Palestinian ambulance from accessing the site.
The Palestinian health ministry said 42-year-old Tariq Maali was killed “after the occupation (Israel) opened fire on him” near the Palestinian village of Kafr Nama.
According to Israeli anti-settlement movement Peace Now, the farm is known as a wildcat settlement, an outpost not recognized by Israel.
All settlements are deemed illegal under international law, which Israel disputes.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to pursue a policy of increased settlement expansion in the West Bank, and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties in his coalition advocate the annexation of some of the territory.
The shooting brings to 18 the number of Palestinians killed so far this month in the West Bank, according to an AFP tally which includes militants and civilians.
The inauguration in December of the most right-wing government in Israel’s history, led by Netanyahu, has sparked fears of a military escalation in the Palestinian territory occupied by Israel since the 1967 Six-Day War.
The majority of the 18 Palestinians killed this year were shot dead by Israeli forces.
Violence this month adds to a toll that left more than 150 Palestinians killed in the West Bank last year, the highest annual toll since United Nations records began in 2005.
At least 26 Israelis and 200 Palestinians were killed across Israel and the Palestinian territories in 2022, according to AFP figures.
The Palestinian health ministry did not provide further details on the circumstances of the latest incident, which comes nearly two years after a guard shot dead another Palestinian man at the same location.
In that February 2021 case, the Israeli army said the man tried to break into a house which a Palestinian official said was built on his land.

Topics: Palestine Israel Palestine-Israel Palestine-Israel Conflict Israel-Palestine Israel-Palestine Conflict

Egypt receives first Chinese tourists since COVID-19


Updated 21 January 2023
Arab News




  • The Sichuan Airlines arrived at Cairo International Airport with 137 passengers on board
Updated 21 January 2023
Arab News

CAIRO: A Chinese flight carrying a group of tourists landed in Cairo on Friday for the first time since the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19, Egyptian media reported.

The Sichuan Airlines arrived at Cairo International Airport from China’s Chengdu city with 137 passengers on board, including 28 tourists.

The move comes a week after China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang visited Cairo in a multi-leg African tour, where he discussed increasing Chinese tourism to Egypt with his counterpart Sameh Shoukry.

On Friday, Egypt’s Civil Aviation Minister Mohamed Abbas Helmy, and China’s Ambassador to Cairo Liao Liqiang received the tourists.

In a statement, Liqiang thanked Egypt for imposing no travel restrictions on visitors coming from China.
He added that Egypt was among the first countries to receive Chinese tourists since the pandemic, according to Ahram Online.

China has recently experienced a surge of COVID-19 infections, reporting around 60,000 deaths between Dec. 8 and Jan. 12, since a strict zero-Covid policy was earlier lifted.

On Jan. 8, China fully opened its borders with no travel restrictions or quarantine measures for arrivals.

However, several countries, including the US and the UK, have imposed COVID-19 testing on visitors from China due to its virus surge in a move strongly criticized by Beijing.

Topics: COVID-19 Egypt China

Lebanon stripped of voting rights at UN over unpaid annual dues


Updated 21 January 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI




  • Beirut owes $1.8m in unpaid dues
  • MPs continue sit-in over presidential deadlock
Updated 21 January 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon has been stripped of its voting rights at the UN General Assembly for failing to pay its annual dues.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the government in Beirut must pay arrears of about $1.8 million to regain its status. Other countries that lost the right to vote were Dominica, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, South Sudan and Venezuela.

Under UN rules, a country can lose its vote if it is in arrears of at least two years’ contributions, unless it shows evidence that it cannot pay for reasons beyond its control. Lebanon has been mired in economic chaos since 2019, when its financial system collapsed after decades of profligate spending, mismanagement and corruption.

The Foreign Ministry said on Friday the debt would be paid “immediately, in a manner that preserves Lebanon’s rights in the UN.”

Meanwhile two independent MPs who spent Thursday night in parliament said on Friday they were refusing to move until the assembly elected a new president. Lebanon has had no head of state for more than two months and the government has been operating in a caretaker capacity since May.

Melhem Khalaf and Najat Saliba were elected last year on the back of protests in late 2019 against Lebanon’s corrupt ruling elite. The squabbling over the presidency is mostly between supporters and opponents of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

Saliba said: “Our constitutional right is to remain in the hall until a president is elected, and we … are simply asking MPs to do what they are asked. We are not challenging anyone, nor can we force anyone to do anything. But we are staying here.”

Khalaf told Arab News: “We feel as if democracy is failing in Lebanon, and we have a responsibility today to respect it. Without a president, the work of state institutions will remain suspended. MPs are obligated … to go to parliament and elect a president.”  

Topics: Lebanon Lebanese crises UN General Assembly Antonio Guterres

Canada to repatriate 19 women, children from Syria


Updated 21 January 2023
AFP




  • Human Rights Watch said around 30 Canadian citizens, including 10 infants, remain in the camps
Updated 21 January 2023
AFP

MONTREAL: Canada will repatriate six women and 13 infants who have been detained in northeast Syria in camps for family members of Daesh Group fighters, Ottawa announced Friday.
It is the largest such repatriation of Daesh family members yet for Canada, and comes after the women went to court to force the government to bring them home, saying it was obliged to under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
On Friday the country’s foreign ministry said it had reached a “mutually acceptable resolution” of the case over their application to return.
The agreement resolved the case for the 19 Canadian women and children, but left four men who are also seeking repatriation as part of the case to be decided on in the coming weeks.
“The safety and security of Canadians is our government’s top priority,” said Global Affairs Canada, the foreign ministry.
“We continue to evaluate the provision of extraordinary assistance on a case by case basis, including repatriation to Canada, in line with the policy framework adopted in 2021,” it said.
Up until now the government of Justin Trudeau has treated the detained IS families on a case-by-case basis, and in four years only a handful of women and children have been repatriated.
Since the destruction of the Daesh “caliphate” across Syria and Iraq in 2019, more than 42,400 foreign adults and children with alleged ties to the Daesh have been held in camps in Syria, according to Human Rights Watch.
Repatriating them is a highly sensitive issue for many countries, but rights groups have denounced their reluctance to bring back their own nationals from the camps, controlled mostly by Syrian Kurds.
Human Rights Watch said around 30 Canadian citizens, including 10 infants, remain in the camps.
Farida Deif, the group’s head in Canada, said that Global Affairs Canada has informed a number of them by letter that they fulfill the requirements for repatriation.
However, she said, “none of the men have been notified of anything or have been part of any agreements thus far.”
The authorities did not say when the 19 would come to Canada or whether any of them would face legal proceedings for their association with Daesh.
Last October Canada brought back two women and two children from Syria.
In 2020, Ottawa allowed the return of a five year old orphan girl from Syria after her uncle initiated a legal action against the Canadian government.
 

 

Topics: Syria Canada Daesh

