Iran hands death sentence to mentally ill man over alleged Qur’an burning
Iran has sentenced a mentally ill man to death on apostasy charges for allegedly burning a Qur’an during an anti-regime protest. (AFP/File)
Iran hands death sentence to mentally ill man over alleged Qur’an burning
  • Javad Rouhi, 35, severely tortured in custody and faced unfair trial
  • State defender: ‘There is no evidence that he participated in burning and destroying public property’
LONDON: Iran has sentenced a mentally ill man to death on apostasy charges for allegedly burning a Qur’an during an anti-regime protest, with rights groups warning that the 35-year-old was severely tortured in custody and faced an unfair trial, The Guardian reported on Thursday.

Javad Rouhi, from a village in northern Iran, was sentenced to death on three charges: Waging war against God, corruption on Earth and apostasy.

After his arrest, he was transported to a detention facility overseen by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. He was left unable to speak and walk after suffering extreme torture while in custody.

His family were only permitted one visit before his court hearing, with his father saying: “They didn’t allow any more visits or phone calls after that.”

Rouhi, who suffers from severe mental illness, was accused of entering a local traffic police headquarters last September, along with two others, and setting the building on fire, including copies of the Qur’an.

Iran state media reported that he had “confessed to the fact that he destroyed the headquarters and set it on fire.”

Rouhi was prevented from hiring a lawyer of his choice, with court authorities requiring him to be represented by a state defender, Habibullah Qazvini.

Qazvini said during the trial: “The review of the CCTV footage and the statements of Javad Rouhi only show his presence at the gathering place, and there is no evidence that he participated in burning and destroying public property.”

He added: “Javad had separated from his wife due to mental illness and unemployment; in September, he had gone to Nowshahr to meet his ex-wife and try to bring her back. He didn’t have any money, so he had slept on the street during those few days in Nowshahr before his arrest.”

In further evidence of an unfair trial, Rouhi’s charges were also connected with the deaths of five protesters who rights groups say were killed by Iranian security officers.

Norway-based Iran Human Rights said: “At least 109 protesters are currently at risk of execution, death penalty charges or sentences. This is a minimum, as most families are under pressure to stay quiet; the real number is believed to be much higher.”

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 death sentence apostasy court

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone call with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday, the Kremlin said, their second conversation in nine days.
In a brief readout of the call, it said the two presidents discussed the situation in Syria — where both have backed President Bashar Assad in a long-running civil war — and cooperation in transport and energy. The statement made no reference to the war in Ukraine.
Iran has taken on greater importance as a partner for Russia since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine last February triggered waves of Western sanctions against Moscow. Tehran has acknowledged supplying Russia with military drones, though it says they were sent before the war started.
The United States said last week that Iran could be contributing to war crimes in Ukraine by providing drones to Russia.

BRUSSELS: The European Parliament on Thursday called for Iran’s Revolutionary Guard to be put on the European Union’s terrorist list and insisted that sanctions targeting Tehran had to be expanded after the violent suppression of protests.
In a nonbinding resolution, the legislature mustered a large majority to call on the EU’s 27 member states for such punitive action to counter what it sees as a swift backsliding of human rights in Iran.
Beyond the call to put the organization on its terrorist blacklist, the European Parliament also wants the EU to ban any economic or financial activity that can linked to the Revolutionary Guard Corps. The United States has already designated the corps as a “foreign terrorist organization,” and subjected it to unprecedented sanctions.

Iran warned on Thursday that the European Union would “shoot itself in the foot” if it designated the Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity.
“We have repeatedly said the Revolutionary Guards are a formal and sovereign organization whose role is central for guaranteeing Iran’s security,” Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said during a phone call to the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell.
“Steps taken by the European Parliament to list the organization as terrorist are in a way a shot in the foot of Europe itself.”
The European Parliament action came before Monday’s meeting of EU foreign ministers where more sanctions against Tehran are expected to be approved.
Thursday’s resolution came after four months of anti-government protests in Iran sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was being held by the morality police for allegedly violating the country’s strict Islamic dress code.
The protests quickly escalated into calls for the overthrow of the theocracy and mark one of the biggest challenges it has faced in more than four decades.
Iran has blamed the unrest on the US and other foreign powers, without providing evidence. The protesters say they are fed up with social and political repression, corruption and an economy weighed down by Western sanctions and mismanagement.
The EU steadfastly condemned the violence used during the demonstrations.

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s parliament failed to elect a new president for the 11th time on Thursday, prolonging an institutional vacuum amid one of the worst economic crises facing the country.

MP Michel Moawad received the most votes with 34, but 37 lawmakers returned blank ballots, according to Lebanon’s news agency.

Issam Khalife received seven votes, while Ziad Baroud gained just two, and Edward Honein had one.

A caretaker government took over when former president Michel Aoun stepped down at the end of October, 2022, stalling a host of economic reforms aimed at stopping wasteful spending and combatting rampant corruption.
Lebanese authorities in April, 2022, reached a tentative agreement with the International Monetary Fund for a recovery plan conditional on a host of economic reforms and anti-corruption measures.

However, the international organization has been critical of Lebanon’s sluggish efforts to meet these demands.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese pound on Thursday hit a new record low of 50,000 pounds per US dollar, currency exchange dealers told Reuters, marking a loss in value of more than 95 percent since the country’s financial system imploded in 2019.
The pound was pegged to the dollar at a rate of 1,507 in 1993, a peg that held until 2019, when decades of profligate spending, mismanagement and corruption triggered a financial crisis.

Lebanon’s cash-strapped banks continue to impose strict limits on withdrawals of foreign currency since October 2019, tying up the savings of millions of people.

As the economy continues to tank without any reforms, some depositors have resorted to storming bank branches and take their trapped savings by force.

(With agencies)

Arara, Israel: An Arab-Israeli jailed for killing an Israeli soldier was released on Thursday after serving 40 years, officials said, with Israel warning it would not tolerate celebrations glorifying “terror.”
Maher Younis was released from Beersheba prison in southern Israel, the Palestinian Prisoners Club said.
The office of Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said “the murderer terrorist Maher Younis was released from prison this morning.”
Younis was convicted in 1983 of the 1980 murder of Israeli soldier Avraham Bromberg in the occupied Golan Heights. His death sentence was commuted to a 40-year jail term.
His release comes two weeks after his cousin Karim Younis was freed after serving the same prison time for the same offense.
Karim, who said he was “proud” of his actions, had been welcomed by hundreds of celebrating supporters waving Palestinian flags.
Ben-Gvir’s office said the minister had “instructed police to act firmly and with determination against the phenomena of terror and support for terror we saw the other week in Ara,” during the cousin’s homecoming.
“Waving terror flags and chants that the terrorist is a hero... are illegal measures, so police are instructed to prevent them and if they happen, immediately disperse them,” Ben-Gvir’s office said.
Younis is a member of Israel’s Arab minority, many of whom identify as Palestinians.

RAMALLAH: Two Palestinians were killed by gunfire during an Israeli army raid in the northern occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian health ministry said on Thursday.
The ministry announced the “martyrdom of Jawad Farid Bawaqna, 57, killed by a bullet in the chest, and Adham Mohammed Bassem Jabareen 28, after he was shot in the upper abdomen by the Israeli occupation army during its aggression on Jenin.”
The Israeli army had no immediate comment.
Palestinian social media indicated that Jabareen was a militant.
The Jenin incident raises the toll of Palestinians killed this month in the West Bank to 17, including civilians and militants, according to an AFP tally.
The majority have been killed by Israeli forces, which have occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War.
A surge in violence in 2022 made it the deadliest year in the West Bank since United Nations records began in 2005.
At least 26 Israelis and 200 Palestinians were killed across Israel and the Palestinian territories last year, according to AFP figures.
The majority of the fatalities were in the West Bank, while 49 Palestinians were killed in a three-day conflict in Gaza.

