US police say gunman on the loose after killing 10 near Los Angeles

1 / 2
Police vehicles block the street near a scene where nine people were killed after a shooting took place in Monterey Park, California on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP)
2 / 2
Members of the media wait for a briefing in Monterey Park, California on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 after nine people were killed in a mass shooting. (AP)
  • Officials provided no information for several hours after dozens of police officers had responded to reports of the shooting
MONTEREY PARK, California: Ten people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said.
Sgt. Bob Boese of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting was reported at 10:22 p.m. and occurred at a business on Garvey Ave. in Monterey Park. The shooter is a male, Boese said early Sunday.
Officials provided no information for several hours after dozens of police officers had responded to reports of the shooting.
Monterey Park is a city of about 60,000 people with a large Asian population that’s about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from downtown Los Angeles.
Seung Won Choi, who owns the Clam House seafood barbecue restaurant across the street from where the shooting happened, told the Los Angles Times that three people rushed into his business and told him to lock the door.
The people also told Choi that there was a shooter with a machine gun who had multiple rounds of ammunition on him so he could reload. Choi said he believes the shooting took place at a dance club.
Saturday was the start of the two-day festival, which is one of the largest Lunar New Year events in Southern California.

China reports nearly 13,000 Covid deaths over last week

China reports nearly 13,000 Covid deaths over last week
Updated 22 January 2023
AP

China reports nearly 13,000 Covid deaths over last week

China reports nearly 13,000 Covid deaths over last week
Updated 22 January 2023
AP

BEJING: China reported nearly 13,000 Covid-related deaths in hospitals between January 13 and 19, after a top health official said the vast majority of the population has already been infected by the virus.
China a week earlier said nearly 60,000 people had died with Covid in hospitals as of January 12, but there has been widespread skepticism over official data since Beijing abruptly axed anti-virus controls last month.
China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement on Saturday that 681 hospitalized patients had died of respiratory failure caused by coronavirus infection, and 11,977 had died of other diseases combined with an infection over the period.
The figures do not include those who died from the virus at home.
Airfinity, an independent forecasting firm, has estimated daily Covid deaths in China will peak at around 36,000 over the Lunar New Year holiday.
The firm also estimated that more than 600,000 people have died from the disease since China abandoned the zero-Covid policy in December.
Tens of millions of people have traveled across the country in recent days for long-awaited reunions with families to mark the biggest holiday in the lunar calendar that fell on Sunday, raising fears of fresh outbreaks.
But a top health official said China will not experience a second wave of covid infections in the next two to three months after millions return to villages to mark the Lunar New Year because nearly 80 percent of the population has already been infected by the virus.
“Although a large number of people traveling during the Spring Festival may promote the spread of the epidemic to a certain extent... the current wave of epidemic has already infected about 80 percent of the people in the country,” Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said in post on China’s Twitter-like Weibo platform on Saturday.
“In the short term, for example, in the next two to three months, the possibility of... a second wave of the epidemic across the country is very small.”
China’s transport authorities have predicted that more than two billion trips will be made this month into February in one of the world’s largest mass movements of people.

Topics: Coronavirus China

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow
Updated 22 January 2023
AP

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow
  • More than 55 people have died in the unrest that ensued after Peru's politicians ousted leftist president Pedro Castillo for trying to rule by decree
Updated 22 January 2023
AP

LIMA: Peru indefinitely shut the famed ancient ruins of Machu Picchu on Saturday in the latest sign that anti-government protests that began last month are increasingly engulfing the South American country.
The Culture Ministry said it had closed the country’s most famous tourist attraction as well as the Inca Trail leading up to the site “to protect the safety of tourists and the population in general.”
There were 417 visitors stuck at Machu Picchu and unable to get out, more than 300 of them foreigners, Tourism Minister Luis Fernando Helguero said at a news conference.
The closure of the Incan citadel that dates to the 15th century and is often referred to as one of the new seven wonders of the world comes as protesters have descended on Lima, many of them traveling to the capital from remote Andean regions, to demand the resignation of President Dina Boluarte.
Also Saturday, police raided Peru’s most important public university in Lima to evict protesters who were being housed at the campus while participating in big demonstrations. More than 100 people were detained, Interior Minister Vicente Romero said.
Until recently, the protests had been concentrated in the country’s south. They began last month after then-President Pedro Castillo, Peru’s first leader with a rural Andean background, was impeached and imprisoned for trying to dissolve Congress.
Demonstrators are demanding the resignation of Boluarte, the former vice president sworn into office Dec. 7 to replace Castillo. They also want Congress dissolved and new elections held. Castillo is currently detained on charges of rebellion.
More than 55 people have died in the ensuing unrest, most recently on Friday night when a protester was killed and at least nine others injured in clashes with police in Puno. A total of 21 protesters and one police officer have died in the southern region.
On Saturday morning, police used a small tank to burst into the National University of San Marcos in the morning.
Javier Cutipa, 39, who traveled by bus from Puno, had been sleeping on the floor there since Thursday but left for breakfast right before the police arrived. He described the police action as “practically an assault,” with helicopters, tear gas and small tanks.
“This outrages us. The only thing the government is doing with these detentions is worsen tensions,” Cutipa said. He added that “when the population finds out about this they’re going to react in a more radical fashion.”
Hundreds of protesters congregated outside the law enforcement offices where the detainees were being held Saturday evening chanting “Freedom” and “We’re students, not terrorists.” More congregated at other points of downtown Lima.
The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights expressed “concern over the police incursion, eviction and massive detentions” at the university and urged the state to “guarantee the integrity and due process of all people.”
The university issued a news release saying the police raid took place after protesters “assaulted” security personnel.
Cusco, where Machu Picchu is located, has been the site of some of the most intense clashes, leading to significant loss of tourism revenue. The Cusco airport was briefly shut down this week after protesters tired to storm it.
Train service to Machu Picchu has been closed since Thursday due to damage to the tracks.
Some stranded tourists have chosen to leave by walking to Piscacucho, the nearest village, Helguero said, “but that involves a walk of six, seven hours or more and only a few people are able to do it.”
Tourists who had already bought tickets for Machu Picchu from Saturday until one month after whenever the protests end will be able to obtain a full refund, the Culture Ministry said.

Topics: Machu Picchu Peru unrest Dina Boluarte Pedro Castillo Inca

Burkina Faso ends ties with French troops, orders departure

Burkina Faso ends ties with French troops, orders departure
Updated 22 January 2023
AP

Burkina Faso ends ties with French troops, orders departure

Burkina Faso ends ties with French troops, orders departure
Updated 22 January 2023
AP

OUAGADOUGOU: Burkina Faso’s junta government late Saturday ordered hundreds of French troops to depart the West African country within a month, following in the path of neighboring Mali, whose nation is also headed by a coup leader.
National broadcaster RTB made the announcement, citing the official Agence d’Information du Burkina. The news agency said the decision had been made Wednesday to end the presence of France’s military on Burkinabe soil.
Protesters took to the streets of the capital, Ouagadougou, last week to call for the ouster of the French ambassador and the closure of a French military base north of the capital. About 400 French special forces soliders are currently based there, France 24 reported.
The move by Burkina Faso’s regime comes five months after France completed its withdrawal from Mali after nine years fighting Islamic extremists alongside regional troops. Many of those are now based in Niger and Chad instead.

While the number of French troops in Burkina Faso is far smaller than it was in Mali — 400 special forces, compared to more than 2,400 soldiers — Saturday’s announcement adds to the growing concerns that Islamic extremists are capitalizing on the political disarray and using it to expand their reach. Analysts have questioned whether the national militaries of Burkina Faso and Mali are capable of filling in the void.
More than 60 years after Burkina Faso’s independence, French remains an official language and France has maintained strong economic and humanitarian aid ties with its former colony. As the Islamic extremist insurgency has deepened, however, anti-French sentiment has spiked due in part to the unabating violence.
After the second coup there last year, which was led by junior military officer Ibrahim Traore, anti-French protesters began urging the junta to instead strengthen ties with Russia. Mali already has hired Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group, who have been accused of widespread human rights abuses there and elsewhere.
Saturday’s announcement was welcomed by those who had lost patience with France.
“Despite their presence on Burkinabe soil with huge equipment and their power at the intelligence level, they couldn’t help us defeat terrorism,” said Passamde Sawadogo, a prominent civil society activist and reggae singer. “It therefore was time for us to get rid of them, and that’s what the transition government is doing with a lot of boldness.”

Topics: Burkina Faso mali

US Justice Department found more classified documents in search of Biden home, lawyer says

The access road to President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Del., is seen from the media van on Jan. 13, 2023. (AP)
The access road to President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Del., is seen from the media van on Jan. 13, 2023. (AP)
Updated 22 January 2023
Reuters

US Justice Department found more classified documents in search of Biden home, lawyer says

The access road to President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Del., is seen from the media van on Jan. 13, 2023. (AP)
  • The Department of Justice also took some notes that Biden had personally handwritten as vice president, according to the lawyer
Updated 22 January 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The Justice Department discovered more classified documents during a Friday search of President Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home, a lawyer for the president said in a statement Saturday night.
Some of the classified documents and “surrounding materials” dated from Biden’s tenure in the US Senate, where he represented Delaware from 1973 to 2009, according to his lawyer, Bob Bauer. Other documents were from his tenure as vice president in the Obama administration, from 2009 through 2017, Bauer said.
The Department of Justice also took some notes that Biden had personally handwritten as vice president, according to the lawyer.
The president offered access “to his home to allow DOJ to conduct a search of the entire premises for potential vice presidential records and potential classified material,” Bauer said.
Neither Biden nor his wife were present during the search, the attorney said. Biden is in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for the weekend.
The documents join a group of other classified government records previously discovered this month at Biden’s Wilmington residence, and in November at a private office that he maintained at a Washington, D.C., think tank after ending his tenure as vice president in the Obama administration in 2017.

 

Topics: US Justice Department

In Malaysia’s Sabah, young scientists fight plastic pollution with seaweed

Workers clearing mounds of floating plastic waste of the Klang river, in Klang, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur. (AFP)
Workers clearing mounds of floating plastic waste of the Klang river, in Klang, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur. (AFP)
Updated 22 January 2023
Nor Arlene Tan

In Malaysia’s Sabah, young scientists fight plastic pollution with seaweed

Workers clearing mounds of floating plastic waste of the Klang river, in Klang, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur. (AFP)
  • Seaweed-based bioplastic is sustainable and takes only a few weeks to biodegrade
  • Students from Semporna plan to finish their bioplastic prototype this academic year
Updated 22 January 2023
Nor Arlene Tan

KUALA LUMPUR: Semporna, a remote town on the northern tip of Borneo, is famous for some of Malaysia’s most stunning dive sites and marine life, but for the past few years the fame has been fading with plastic litter smothering the shoreline.

Plastic pollution is one of the most pressing environmental issues. Production of disposable plastic products has rapidly increased in the past two decades, overwhelming the world’s ability to deal with them.

Over 380 million tons of plastic are produced globally every year, with nearly half of it being single-use plastic, or plastic disposed of after use, like bags or food packages. While less than 10 percent of plastic gets recycled, according to Plastic Oceans, some 10 million tons of it enters the oceans and may remain for 400 years before it decomposes.

In Semporna and other parts of the scenic state of Sabah, residents have watched their beaches and coral reefs gradually disappear wrapped in discarded plastic, and animals dependent on the ocean for sustenance poisoned and disfigured as they swallow the indigestible litter.

Aware of the conveniences plastics offer and the impossibility of phasing them out from our lives, students from the MARA Junior Science College in Semporna have come up with a way to counter the pollution problem: They decided to fight plastic with plastic — a different one, though, made from seaweed, that does not harm marine species.

“The students are the sons of Semporna, thus they have a sense of duty to protect and conserve the beautiful islands and marine lives there,” their biology teacher and project mentor, Shahrul Hafiz Abdul Ghani, told Arab News.

“They decided to use seaweed, which is an abundant natural resource in Semporna, and produce seaweed-based bioplastics such as straws and plastic bags ... It is biodegradable and would reduce our dependency on plastics.”

Ghani’s team, comprising Fahim Nazhan, Muhammad Fauzan Lakarani and Muhammad Fauzi Lakarani, is using Kappaphycus, a genus of red algae that is common in Malaysian waters.

One of the fastest-growing organisms on Earth, seaweed is a sustainable material to use as a replacement for plastic packaging. It is biodegradable in about four to six weeks.

“Now we are at the stage of producing a better prototype to ensure it has the perfect durability and plasticity ... There is a commercial potential for seaweed, and we are on the lookout for more funding for our bioplastic,” Ghani said, adding that his students are going to present their prototype seaweed plastic bags, utensils and straws this year.

The only major drawback to producing seaweed-based bioplastic is currently its cost, as processing technologies have only been developed across the world in recent years.

Chung Ngin Zhun, who founded Malaysian seaweed startup Rhodomaxx four years ago, told Arab News that support for developing such initiatives was still too little for them to bloom.

“Many Malaysians are not aware of the potential usage of seaweed other than being used as nori for sushi. There have been initiatives by the government since 2018 to get rid of single-use plastics ... There is a move towards that direction, but this kind of trend is usually set by the more affluent class of society. It is not really a holistic approach, maybe because of the lack of education,” he said.

Chung’s company is a pioneer in the Malaysian market, producing seaweed-based vegan leather, bioplastics, and mineral supplements. A Sabah native himself, he sources the raw material from the region and from neighboring Indonesia.

“It grows naturally without the use of land without the use of agricultural inputs and also without the use of freshwater, which makes it an ideal resource for a more sustainable future,” Chung said, but added that despite the abundance of seaweed, the industry will find it hard to grow locally.

“Unfortunately, there is a lack of narrative on this side of the world, the global south produces only raw materials ... We don’t have the infrastructure to fund projects like ours, we also don’t have legislations and lawmakers that are aware of this sort of circular economy model and how to drive governmental programs to support initiatives such as ours.”

Another hindrance to the seaweed industry’s growth in Malaysia may be the consistency of supplies, according to Siti Nahdatul Isnaini Said Hussin, a scientist from National Institutes of Biotechnology Malaysia.

“The current rate of production at Sabah coastal areas is not promising enough to ensure sustainable sources of seaweed supplies for commercial bioplastic production,” she said, adding that cultivation cycles have been disturbed by plant diseases and grazers such as turtles or milkfish that feed on seaweed.

On the other hand, the seaweed that is farmed in the region has regular foreign buyers, mainly from China, who offer higher prices to growers than the local market.

The development of seaweed bioplastics in Malaysia could, in Hussin’s opinion, be more successful if it were linked to the material’s other properties, especially its edibility and appeal as a halal product to consumers in the Muslim-majority country.

“The future of seaweed-based bioplastics could be more promising by focusing on the strength of the seaweed itself — its high nutrition content, edible and water-soluble anti-inflammatory properties,” she said.

“Halal encapsulation, edible food sachets, and other applications of bioplastics related to food would be more attractive and marketable.”

 

Topics: Malaysia

