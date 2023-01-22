Closing bell: TASI ends 42 points higher to close at 10,724 

You are here

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index edged up 4.61 points to close at 1,486.51, the parallel market Nomu slumped 243.64 points to 19,213.17. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index on Sunday gained 42.61 points — or 0.40 percent — to close at 10,724.62. 

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index edged up 4.61 points to close at 1,486.51, the parallel market Nomu slumped 243.64 points to 19,213.17. 

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Sunday was recorded at SR3.09 billion ($820 million), with 140 stocks of the listed 223 advancing and 64 falling. 

Hail Cement Co. was the topmost gainer of the day, which rose 6.51 percent to SR12.10. The other top gainers were Saudi Advanced Industries Co., Middle East Healthcare Co., Al Hammadi Holding and East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry. 

The worst performer on Sunday was Dur Hospitality Co., which fell 2.69 percent to SR22.40. Other top decliners were Arabian Cement Co., Qassim Cement Co., Dallah Healthcare Co. and Almarai Co. 

Incidentally, Almarai Co. declared its financial results and registered a 13 percent rise in its net profit after zakat and tax for 2022 to SR1.75 billion from SR1.56 billion in 2021. Its revenues during 2022 increased 18 percent to SR18.7 million from SR15.8. The dairy major’s share, however, fell 1.61 percent to SR55.10. 

Among sectoral indices, 16 of the 21 listed on the stock exchange advanced while the rest declined. The Diversified Financial Index was the top performer as it rose 1.87 percent to 6,268.38. All constituent stocks, including Saudi Advanced Industries Co, Kingdom Holding Co., Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co., Sinad Holding Co.and Nayifat Finance Co., ended positively. 

Food and Beverages Index and Utilities Index dropped 0.62 percent to close at 4,904.33 and 7,456.54, respectively. While the worst-performing stock in the food and beverages sector was Almarai, the utility sector buckled under the weight of Saudi Electric Co, which fell 1.20 percent to close at SR23.06.  

On the announcements front, Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co. informed the stock exchange on Sunday that the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources issued on Jan. 18 issued it a new exploration license to prospect for gold.  

The license is valid until Nov. 24, 2027, and covers an area of 34 square kilometers in the Asir region, according to a statement to Tadawul. The license is also in line with the new Mining Investment Law and its executive regulations. AMAK’s share price rose 0.9 percent to SR78.1. 

Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co. told Tadawul that its board of directors recommended on Jan. 22 a 20 percent cash dividend, or SR2 per share, for 2022, doling out a total dividend of SR150 million.  

Aldrees’ share price picked up 0.13 percent to SR79.6. 

ACWA Power Co. also communicated to the stock exchange that Jazan Integrated Gasification and Power Co. completed the acquisition of the second group of assets for the Jazan Integrated Gasification Combined Cycle project. 

The utility major said the project involves the acquisition of the $12 billion IGCC plant from Saudi Arabian Oil Co. The first group of IGCC assets was acquired on Oct. 27, 2021. ACWA Power’s share price fell 0.49 percent to SR161.  

National Medical Care Co. also inked a share purchase agreement with SmartMed Co. to purchase 100 percent of Jiwar Medical Services Co. for SR65 million.  

The acquisition deal will be financed through the healthcare provider’s internal sources and credit facilities, according to a statement to Tadawul. The company’s share price surged 1.54 percent to SR79.20. 

IDB's insurance arm to support MENA renewables rollout after MoU with UAE's Masdar

IDB's insurance arm to support MENA renewables rollout after MoU with UAE’s Masdar
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

IDB's insurance arm to support MENA renewables rollout after MoU with UAE's Masdar

IDB's insurance arm to support MENA renewables rollout after MoU with UAE’s Masdar
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Islamic Development Bank’s development insurance arm has signed an agreement with the UAE’s Masdar to boost the rollout of renewable energy projects in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The Islamic Corp. for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit signed the memorandum of understanding with the UAE government-owned renewable energy company on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The deal aims to facilitate better coordination and more efficient implementation of activities to increase renewable energy production in the member states, according to the CEO of ICIEC, Osama Qaisi.

The MoU will also provide coverage against political and commercial risks and contribute to the flow of investment related to climate action, technology, specialized equipment, or services in the member states.

Under its terms, the two parties agreed to cooperate in promoting joint work in establishing, financing and implementing renewable energy projects through insurance support to the ICIEC in the member states.

The agreement also includes support for the transition to clean energy through electricity generation from renewable sources, as well as the transition to a green economy while ensuring sustainable economic growth.

Moreover, the agreement also entails the development of commercially viable renewable energy projects in the MENA region and international markets as well.

The partnership is projected to lead to a current combined capacity of more than 23GW of renewable energy, with an expected reach of more than 50GW of total capacity by 2030.

During the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week — which took place from Jan.14 to Jan.19 — Abu Dhabi’s planned city project signed an MoU with Abu Dhabi-based financial institution, Wio Bank, to further propel small and medium enterprises by providing them with top-notch beyond-banking services.

Under the terms of the agreement, Masdar City Free Zone startups and SMEs can avail of the benefits of the Wio Business app.

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week was the first major global sustainability event to take place since COP27, uniting climate action toward COP28.

RIYADH: In a bid to boost its tourism sector, Algeria will issue visas on arrival to tourists heading to its south, a document from the country’s Interior Ministry showed.  

The move aims to revive its tourism industry, which like other countries was severely affected by the coronavirus disease pandemic, by reducing red tape and facilitating visitors intending to explore the country’s beauty. 

Algeria is Africa’s biggest country by surface area. It comprises a major chunk of the Sahara including nature reserves and prehistoric sites. It also boasts 1,200 km of the Mediterranean coastline and several historical cities. 

But the North African country hosts far fewer tourists than its neighbors, Morocco and Tunisia, relying instead on its vast oil and gas revenues. 

The Tassili reserve, in the southeastern governorate of Djanet, is one focal point, with sand dunes, mountains, and a wealth of birdlife and fauna, spreading over 138,000 sq. km. 

According to the official document, tourists must make their travel arrangements, including tickets and hotel bookings through sanctioned tour operators working in Algeria, and are to be escorted by the police in the southern region.  

Tourism contributes only 1.5 percent to the North African country’s gross domestic product, which is much less than its neighboring countries. Tunisia’s tourism sector, for instance, contributes 14 percent to the country’s GDP. The hospitality sector of Algeria also needs a massive upgrade as it documented 127,000 beds in 2020 compared to around 231,000 beds in its much smaller eastern neighbor. 

Every summer, more than a million Algerians cross the border to spend their holidays in Tunisia where they have a wider choice range at a more affordable cost.  

However, the Algerian government is cognizant of these issues and it is taking steps to address the problems. It is encouraging foreign investors to finance and build tourist facilities to revitalize tourism and increase its contribution to the country’s economy.  

Recently, Qatar’s Retaj Hotels and Hospitality signed an agreement with the Algerian state-owned HTT to mobilize financing. Retaj will also make hotel management services available for HTT’s 73 hotels across the country.  

Last November, the Arab Tourism Organization honored Algeria’s president for his country’s role in supporting the tourism industry in the Arab world.  

The organization awarded Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune a medal in recognition of his efforts to strengthen joint Arab action in the field. 

Saudi dairy giant Almarai's net profit increases 12.5% to $453m in 2022  

Saudi dairy giant Almarai’s net profit increases 12.5% to $453m in 2022  
Updated 22 January 2023
Nour El-Shaeri  

Saudi dairy giant Almarai's net profit increases 12.5% to $453m in 2022  

Saudi dairy giant Almarai’s net profit increases 12.5% to $453m in 2022  
Updated 22 January 2023
Nour El-Shaeri  

CAIRO: Saudi dairy giant, Almarai, recorded a 12.5 percent increase in net profit to SR1.7 billion ($453 million) in 2022, compared to SR1.5 billion recorded the previous year, driven by bakery and dairy segments. 

The Tadawul-listed firm saw its revenue rise by 18 percent to hit SR18.7 billion in 2022 from SR15.8 billion in 2021. The company’s revenue increase was mainly driven by its bakery segment, which was boosted by school opening and single serve, as well as its expansion in poultry and long-life dairy products.  

The profit of Almarai’s bakery category increased by SR116.1 million as strong top-line growth, driven by back-to-school and improved single-serve sales, resulted in better utilization of existing facilities, driving higher profits for the category via leveraging economies of scale.  

The company’s poultry volume growth remained buoyant due to additional capacity available in the year’s second half, which resulted in 10 percent additional bird capacity. The increase in capacity led to reported net income profitability at 9.9 percent of revenue, compared to 9.3 percent the year before.  

Almarai added that its improvements in long-life dairy were offset by higher feed costs, more expensive dairy commodities, and higher transportation expenses, as the category reported an annual profit increase of SR 31.2 million.  

Other categories reported a profit of SR 9.4 million driven by overseas farming's robust performance, compared to a loss of SR44.1 million in the same period last year.   

The company said that its net profit growth was in line with operating profit growth, as higher funding costs, driven by an increase in the Saudi Arabian Interbank Offered Rate, were offset by a one-off gain from Zakat and tax adjustment amounting to SR32 million.  

Meanwhile, the company’s total shareholders' equity in 2022 increased by 3.4 percent compared to the year before, reaching SR16.6 billion with a profit per share at SR1.79.  

Almarai recorded a decrease of 23 percent in net profit in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the third quarter of 2022, but witnessed an increase in quarterly revenue by 1.47 percent.  

Founded in 1977, Almarai is a Saudi multinational dairy company specializing in food and beverage manufacturing and distribution, with its main offices in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 

SAMA reduces minimum paid-up capital for finance firms supporting SMEs 

SAMA reduces minimum paid-up capital for finance firms supporting SMEs 
Updated 22 January 2023
Arab News

SAMA reduces minimum paid-up capital for finance firms supporting SMEs 

SAMA reduces minimum paid-up capital for finance firms supporting SMEs 
Updated 22 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Central bank, also referred to as SAMA, has announced adding a subtitle to an existing law, which reduces the minimum paid-up capital for finance firms specialized in financing and supporting small and medium enterprises to SR50 million ($13.3 million), according to a statement.

SAMA said the amendment made to the Implementing Regulation of the Finance Companies Control Law cements its efforts to further develop Saudi Arabia’s SME sector.

The new amendment will also help attract more investors to the Kingdom’s SME sector and establish more finance companies specializing in financing SMEs.

With proper financial support and advisory services – such as the National Industry Strategy – SMEs will have the opportunity to achieve long-term success and overcome the challenges faced, according to a report released in 2022 by multinational professional services network KPMG.

“As Saudi Arabia looks to diversify its sources of revenue, grow its non-oil-based economy and increase the contribution of SMEs and the industrial sector to the GDP, supporting emerging industrial enterprises in the country will be vital,” asserted Omar Alhalabi, director of the Global Strategy Group at KPMG in Saudi Arabia.

The Social Development bank has signed an agreement with the National Technology Development Program to operate a financing opportunity worth SR200 million, to be allocated to technology-centric SMEs to enhance their competitiveness and play their vital role in the national economy in line with the Saudi Vision 2030.

In 2022, the General Authority for SMEs, also known as Monsha’at, announced that the number of SMEs in the Kingdom surged 15 percent in the first three months of 2022 to hit 752,600 SMEs.

This comes as the SME sector is perceived as a vital economic engine, a key generator of new employment, and the foundation of the global economy, Al Sa’adi explained in an exclusive interview with Arab News last year.

Under the Vision 2030 goals, the SME sector m in the Kingdom aims to make a 35 percent contribution to the national gross domestic product by 2030, with Aramco keen on being part of that.

Furthermore, SMEs will play a significant role in achieving Saudi Arabia’s objectives of lowering the unemployment rate from 11.6 percent to 7 percent, and increasing women’s participation in the workforce from 22 percent to 30 percent

Saudi mining firm AMAK procures license to explore for gold in KSA's Asir region

Saudi mining firm AMAK procures license to explore for gold in KSA’s Asir region
Updated 22 January 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi mining firm AMAK procures license to explore for gold in KSA's Asir region

Saudi mining firm AMAK procures license to explore for gold in KSA’s Asir region
Updated 22 January 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has issued a gold exploration license to Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co., also known as AMAK, according to a Tadawul statement. 

AMAK will have an exploration license to prospect for gold in the Kingdom’s Asir region, which covers an area of 34 square kilometers. 

The license is valid until Nov. 24, 2027, in line with the new Mining Investment Law and its executive regulations, it said.

In the statement, AMAK said that it will carry out the necessary exploratory studies during the statutory period to ensure the availability of the required raw materials. 

The financial impact value and timing of this license will become clear after the completion of exploration work and studies, the statement added. 

AMAK further noted that any related material developments will be duly revealed. 

The mining sector in Saudi Arabia is one of the key pillars of the Kingdom’s economic diversification efforts. A recent report by the Payne Institute for Public Policy at the Colorado School for Mines in the US suggested that Saudi Arabia is set to become a “global leader” in the mining sector, due to its positive investment environment.

In January, the Kingdom also hosted the second edition of the Future Minerals Forum, where industry experts discussed the future of the mining sector in Saudi Arabia. They also talked about several options that could ensure sustainability in the mineral exploration industry. 

During a panel discussion at the FMF, Suliman Al-Mazroua, CEO of Saudi Arabia’s National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, said the Kingdom is not only trying to accelerate mining operations to catalyze energy transition but is also working on innovative practices to ensure sustainable operations in the mining sector.

“Saudi Arabia is on both sides; supply and demand. We contribute on the innovation side to achieve sustainability and provide the world with more metals,” said Al-Mazroua.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of FMF, Al-Mazroua noted that the Kingdom is witnessing a spur in private sector companies entering the mining sector, post the introduction of the new law. 

“More importantly, the appetite of the private sector to join the mining industry — that is what matters to us. We see a lot of newcomers joining the mining sector. It shows the appetite and the real opportunity they are seeing in this sector. Mining has never been as popular as it is now,” he said. 

