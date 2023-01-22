You are here

First phase of The Sustainable City – Yas Island sold out in less than 24 hours


The Sustainable City – Yas Island's construction will begin in the second quarter of 2023
Updated 22 January 2023
Arab News




  • Sales reached over $272 million from 512 homes that were available

Arab News

ABU DHABI: Aldar Properties and Diamond Developers have announced that the first phase of The Sustainable City – Yas Island  has sold out less than 24 hours since its public launch, Emirates News Agency reported on Sunday. 

Sales during the first phase of the project exceeded over 1 billion dirhams ($272 million).

A total of 512 homes were available with 76 percent of the units purchased by expatriates, and 24 percent being overseas investors. 

“From formulating its Green Agenda to declaring 2023 as the Year of Sustainability, the UAE continues to prioritize sustainable development. The success we have seen with The Sustainable City — Yas Island is an endorsement of the government’s forward-thinking policies, and is a clear indication that buyers are looking for more sustainable ways of living,” Aldar Development CEO Jonathan Emery said.

The Sustainable City — Yas Island sales launch was Aldar’s first fully paperless sales event, with customers completing their transactions digitally, using electronic signatures. 

The project’s construction will begin in the second quarter of 2023, with the first handovers expected in the fourth quarter of 2025.

 

Luxury sector impatient for return of Chinese tourists

Luxury sector impatient for return of Chinese tourists
Updated 22 January 2023
AFP




  • Prior to the pandemic, Chinese tourists visiting Europe were a major source of sales for luxury houses

AFP

PARIS: The European luxury sector is welcoming the end of pandemic lockdowns in China, as the return of big-spending Chinese tourists could sustain further growth.

Prior to the pandemic, Chinese tourists visiting Europe were a major source of sales for luxury houses.

The Chinese accounted for “a third of luxury purchases in the world and two-thirds of those purchases were made outside China,” said Joelle de Montgolfier, head of the luxury division at management consulting firm Bain and Company.

Their return has led RBC bank to revise up its growth forecast for the sector this year to 11 percent, from 7 percent previously.

“China reopening is one of the key ‘mega-themes’ for the luxury sector in 2023,” RBC Bank said in a recent note to clients.

After a drop in 2020, the luxury sector managed to surpass its pre-pandemic sales in 2021.

“The Chinese consumed, but only in China,” said Bain’s de Montgolfier.

“In 2022, it was much more complicated with unexpected confinements in the country,” she added.

Nevertheless, that did not hold the sector back from making an estimated 22 percent jump to €353 billion ($384 billion), according to a November forecast by Bain and Company.

That growth was supported by the wave of post-lockdown US tourists visiting Europe armed with a strong dollar, as well as Korean and Southeast Asian tourists.

Another pleasant surprise was Europeans “who had been ignored for decades ... and were more interested in luxury goods than expected,” said Erwan Rambourg, a luxury industry insider turned analyst and author of the book “Future Luxe: What’s Ahead for the Business of Luxury.”

With the lifting of travel restrictions in China “there will be a considerable return of Chinese tourists but that will be more likely in the second quarter,” said Arnaud Cadart, a portfolio manager at asset manager Flornoy.

“The pandemic is still very active in China and it will affect lots of people.”

The Chinese tourists may be needed if the flow of US tourists slows.

“European boutiques need this rebound in Chinese clientele to replace its American clientele which could buy locally,” said Cadart.

Closing bell: TASI ends 42 points higher to close at 10,724 

Closing bell: TASI ends 42 points higher to close at 10,724 
Updated 22 January 2023
Arab News

 

 

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index on Sunday gained 42.61 points — or 0.40 percent — to close at 10,724.62. 

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index edged up 4.61 points to close at 1,486.51, the parallel market Nomu slumped 243.64 points to 19,213.17. 

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Sunday was recorded at SR3.09 billion ($820 million), with 140 stocks of the listed 223 advancing and 64 falling. 

Hail Cement Co. was the topmost gainer of the day, which rose 6.51 percent to SR12.10. The other top gainers were Saudi Advanced Industries Co., Middle East Healthcare Co., Al Hammadi Holding and East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry. 

The worst performer on Sunday was Dur Hospitality Co., which fell 2.69 percent to SR22.40. Other top decliners were Arabian Cement Co., Qassim Cement Co., Dallah Healthcare Co. and Almarai Co. 

Incidentally, Almarai Co. declared its financial results and registered a 13 percent rise in its net profit after zakat and tax for 2022 to SR1.75 billion from SR1.56 billion in 2021. Its revenues during 2022 increased 18 percent to SR18.7 million from SR15.8. The dairy major’s share, however, fell 1.61 percent to SR55.10. 

Among sectoral indices, 16 of the 21 listed on the stock exchange advanced while the rest declined. The Diversified Financial Index was the top performer as it rose 1.87 percent to 6,268.38. All constituent stocks, including Saudi Advanced Industries Co, Kingdom Holding Co., Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co., Sinad Holding Co.and Nayifat Finance Co., ended positively. 

Food and Beverages Index and Utilities Index dropped 0.62 percent to close at 4,904.33 and 7,456.54, respectively. While the worst-performing stock in the food and beverages sector was Almarai, the utility sector buckled under the weight of Saudi Electric Co, which fell 1.20 percent to close at SR23.06.  

On the announcements front, Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co. informed the stock exchange on Sunday that the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources issued on Jan. 18 issued it a new exploration license to prospect for gold.  

The license is valid until Nov. 24, 2027, and covers an area of 34 square kilometers in the Asir region, according to a statement to Tadawul. The license is also in line with the new Mining Investment Law and its executive regulations. AMAK’s share price rose 0.9 percent to SR78.1. 

Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co. told Tadawul that its board of directors recommended on Jan. 22 a 20 percent cash dividend, or SR2 per share, for 2022, doling out a total dividend of SR150 million.  

Aldrees’ share price picked up 0.13 percent to SR79.6. 

ACWA Power Co. also communicated to the stock exchange that Jazan Integrated Gasification and Power Co. completed the acquisition of the second group of assets for the Jazan Integrated Gasification Combined Cycle project. 

The utility major said the project involves the acquisition of the $12 billion IGCC plant from Saudi Arabian Oil Co. The first group of IGCC assets was acquired on Oct. 27, 2021. ACWA Power’s share price fell 0.49 percent to SR161.  

National Medical Care Co. also inked a share purchase agreement with SmartMed Co. to purchase 100 percent of Jiwar Medical Services Co. for SR65 million.  

The acquisition deal will be financed through the healthcare provider’s internal sources and credit facilities, according to a statement to Tadawul. The company’s share price surged 1.54 percent to SR79.20. 

IDB's insurance arm to support MENA renewables rollout after MoU with UAE’s Masdar

IDB's insurance arm to support MENA renewables rollout after MoU with UAE’s Masdar
Updated 22 January 2023
Arab News





Arab News

RIYADH: The Islamic Development Bank’s development insurance arm has signed an agreement with the UAE’s Masdar to boost the rollout of renewable energy projects in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The Islamic Corp. for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit signed the memorandum of understanding with the UAE government-owned renewable energy company on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The deal aims to facilitate better coordination and more efficient implementation of activities to increase renewable energy production in the member states, according to the CEO of ICIEC, Osama Qaisi.

The MoU will also provide coverage against political and commercial risks and contribute to the flow of investment related to climate action, technology, specialized equipment, or services in the member states.

Under its terms, the two parties agreed to cooperate in promoting joint work in establishing, financing and implementing renewable energy projects through insurance support to the ICIEC in the member states.

The agreement also includes support for the transition to clean energy through electricity generation from renewable sources, as well as the transition to a green economy while ensuring sustainable economic growth.

Moreover, the agreement also entails the development of commercially viable renewable energy projects in the MENA region and international markets as well.

The partnership is projected to lead to a current combined capacity of more than 23GW of renewable energy, with an expected reach of more than 50GW of total capacity by 2030.

During the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week — which took place from Jan.14 to Jan.19 — Abu Dhabi’s planned city project signed an MoU with Abu Dhabi-based financial institution, Wio Bank, to further propel small and medium enterprises by providing them with top-notch beyond-banking services.

Under the terms of the agreement, Masdar City Free Zone startups and SMEs can avail of the benefits of the Wio Business app.

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week was the first major global sustainability event to take place since COP27, uniting climate action toward COP28.

Algeria offers visas on arrival to tourists

Algeria offers visas on arrival to tourists
Updated 22 January 2023
Arab News




  • Despite huge potential, tourism contribution to GDP stands at 1.5% 

Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to boost its tourism sector, Algeria will issue visas on arrival to tourists heading to its south, a document from the country’s Interior Ministry showed.  

The move aims to revive its tourism industry, which like other countries was severely affected by the coronavirus disease pandemic, by reducing red tape and facilitating visitors intending to explore the country’s beauty. 

Algeria is Africa’s biggest country by surface area. It comprises a major chunk of the Sahara including nature reserves and prehistoric sites. It also boasts 1,200 km of the Mediterranean coastline and several historical cities. 

But the North African country hosts far fewer tourists than its neighbors, Morocco and Tunisia, relying instead on its vast oil and gas revenues. 

The Tassili reserve, in the southeastern governorate of Djanet, is one focal point, with sand dunes, mountains, and a wealth of birdlife and fauna, spreading over 138,000 sq. km. 

According to the official document, tourists must make their travel arrangements, including tickets and hotel bookings through sanctioned tour operators working in Algeria, and are to be escorted by the police in the southern region.  

Tourism contributes only 1.5 percent to the North African country’s gross domestic product, which is much less than its neighboring countries. Tunisia’s tourism sector, for instance, contributes 14 percent to the country’s GDP. The hospitality sector of Algeria also needs a massive upgrade as it documented 127,000 beds in 2020 compared to around 231,000 beds in its much smaller eastern neighbor. 

Every summer, more than a million Algerians cross the border to spend their holidays in Tunisia where they have a wider choice range at a more affordable cost.  

However, the Algerian government is cognizant of these issues and it is taking steps to address the problems. It is encouraging foreign investors to finance and build tourist facilities to revitalize tourism and increase its contribution to the country’s economy.  

Recently, Qatar’s Retaj Hotels and Hospitality signed an agreement with the Algerian state-owned HTT to mobilize financing. Retaj will also make hotel management services available for HTT’s 73 hotels across the country.  

Last November, the Arab Tourism Organization honored Algeria’s president for his country’s role in supporting the tourism industry in the Arab world.  

The organization awarded Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune a medal in recognition of his efforts to strengthen joint Arab action in the field. 

Saudi dairy giant Almarai’s net profit increases 12.5% to $453m in 2022  

Saudi dairy giant Almarai’s net profit increases 12.5% to $453m in 2022  
Updated 22 January 2023
Nour El-Shaeri  

  

  

Nour El-Shaeri  

CAIRO: Saudi dairy giant, Almarai, recorded a 12.5 percent increase in net profit to SR1.7 billion ($453 million) in 2022, compared to SR1.5 billion recorded the previous year, driven by bakery and dairy segments. 

The Tadawul-listed firm saw its revenue rise by 18 percent to hit SR18.7 billion in 2022 from SR15.8 billion in 2021. The company’s revenue increase was mainly driven by its bakery segment, which was boosted by school opening and single serve, as well as its expansion in poultry and long-life dairy products.  

The profit of Almarai’s bakery category increased by SR116.1 million as strong top-line growth, driven by back-to-school and improved single-serve sales, resulted in better utilization of existing facilities, driving higher profits for the category via leveraging economies of scale.  

The company’s poultry volume growth remained buoyant due to additional capacity available in the year’s second half, which resulted in 10 percent additional bird capacity. The increase in capacity led to reported net income profitability at 9.9 percent of revenue, compared to 9.3 percent the year before.  

Almarai added that its improvements in long-life dairy were offset by higher feed costs, more expensive dairy commodities, and higher transportation expenses, as the category reported an annual profit increase of SR 31.2 million.  

Other categories reported a profit of SR 9.4 million driven by overseas farming's robust performance, compared to a loss of SR44.1 million in the same period last year.   

The company said that its net profit growth was in line with operating profit growth, as higher funding costs, driven by an increase in the Saudi Arabian Interbank Offered Rate, were offset by a one-off gain from Zakat and tax adjustment amounting to SR32 million.  

Meanwhile, the company’s total shareholders' equity in 2022 increased by 3.4 percent compared to the year before, reaching SR16.6 billion with a profit per share at SR1.79.  

Almarai recorded a decrease of 23 percent in net profit in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the third quarter of 2022, but witnessed an increase in quarterly revenue by 1.47 percent.  

Founded in 1977, Almarai is a Saudi multinational dairy company specializing in food and beverage manufacturing and distribution, with its main offices in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 

