Pakistan arrests Iranian national traveling to UAE on fake passport

KARACHI: An Iranian national has been arrested at Karachi airport after he tried to board a flight to the UAE over the weekend using a fake Pakistani passport, authorities said.
The suspect, identified as Ameer Yousuf, attempted to travel to Dubai on a Pakistan International Airlines flight from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.
“During the questioning, he could not provide information about his family,” the Federal Investigation Agency said in a statement on Saturday evening.
“The accused failed to satisfy the authorities about his place of birth and other related questions.”
He was taken to the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell in Karachi for further legal action.
The fake passport used by the suspect, seen by Arab News, was a forged travel document from the southwestern Balochistan province bordering Iran.
A number of Iranian nationals have been arrested in Pakistan in recent months after attempting to travel to Gulf countries using illegal documents.
In October, at least three Iranian nationals were detained in Karachi after they tried to board a flight to Sharjah and Doha with fake UAE and Qatari visas inside forged Pakistani passports.
Another three were arrested upon arrival in Karachi with fake Australian visas en route to Qatar.