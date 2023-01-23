You are here

date 2023-01-23

US forces capture 3 key Daesh militants in Syria raid

US forces on patrol in northern Syria in December 2022. (AFP file photo)
AFP
Reuters

  • A US military statement described the militants as facilitators, a logistician, and an “associate” of the jihadist group
BEIRUT/WASHINGTON: US forces have captured three Daesh group members during a helicopter and ground raid in eastern Syria, the US military’s Central Command said Sunday.

The raid happened on Saturday, according to Col. Joe Buccino, a Central Command spokesperson, adding that one civilian received “minor injuries” during the attack and was treated at a nearby medical facility before being released back to his family.

A Central Command statement described the militants as facilitators, a logistician, and an “associate” of the jihadist group. 

Few other details of the raid were disclosed. Central Command alluded to the presence of “partner forces” — language which in the past has been used to refer to the Syrian Democratic Forces, the Syrian Kurdish armed group that helped the US and its allies defeat the Daesh group, which sought to establish as Islamic caliphate.

After the jihadists lost their last scraps of territory following a military onslaught backed by the coalition in March 2019, Daesh remnants in Syria mostly retreated into desert hideouts in the country’s east.

They have since used such hideouts to ambush Kurdish-led forces and Syrian government troops while continuing to mount attacks in Iraq.

On Friday, the Central Command said a drone attack hit a US-led coalition base in southern Syria, with a war monitor saying it was launched by Iran-backed groups.

 

Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, Arab League, Egypt condemn burning of Muslim holy book in Stockholm

Updated 22 January 2023

Gobran Mohamed

Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, Arab League, Egypt condemn burning of Muslim holy book in Stockholm
Updated 22 January 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Al-Azhar Al-Sharif — Sunni Islam’s oldest and foremost seat of learning — strongly condemned the burning of the Holy Qur’an by Swedish extremists.

It said on Sunday that the Qur’an will “remain in its glory” as a “guiding book for all humanity, guiding them to the values of goodness, truth and beauty.”

The repeated incident “indicates the complicity of Swedish authorities” with far-right figures in an attempt to “repeatedly and deliberately offend religious sanctities and provoke Muslims around the world,” it said.

Right-wing politician Rasmus Paludan burned the holy book outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm during a demonstration on Saturday, sparking protests.

The “criminal acts of savagery” will not undermine the sanctity of the Holy Qur’an in the heart of a civilized person, Al-Azhar said.

It added that the “grudges of the misguided criminals and the actions of the promoters of fanaticism and sick souls, who have black records in the history of fanaticism, hatred, and wars of religion, will not affect the sanctity of the Holy Qur’an.”

Al-Azhar called on the international community to stand up to attempts to” tamper with religious sanctities,” urging the condemnation of those behind the burning and an immediate investigation into the incident.

Allowing the burning “impedes efforts to promote peace, interfaith dialogue and communication between East and West, as well as between the Islamic world and the West,” it said.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and the Egyptian government joined the condemnation.

Aboul Gheit said on Twitter: “I condemn in the strongest terms the burning of the Holy Qur’an by an extremist in Stockholm, Sweden.”

He added: “Such extreme and abnormal acts should be condemned and denounced by everyone, especially in Sweden."

“Freedom of speech should not be a pretext for extremists to ignite the fire of hatred between followers of different religions,” said Aboul Gheit, who mentioned the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Twitter account in his tweet.

Egypt expressed its strong condemnation of the Stockholm incident.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs described it as a “disgraceful act” that provoked the feelings of hundreds of millions of Muslims all over the world.

Egypt warned of the dangers of fueling hate speech and violence.

It called for upholding the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence, and preventing offense to all religions through extremist practices. 

 

 

Egypt frees businessman, son detained for 2 years

Egypt frees businessman, son detained for 2 years
Updated 22 January 2023
Gobran Mohamed

  • The founder and former CEO of Juhayna Food Industries and his son were released on a guarantee of their place of residence
CAIRO: Egyptian authorities have released prominent businessman Safwan Thabet and his son, held in pre-trial detention for more than two years during a probe into possible terrorism-related charges.

Thabet’s daughter Mariam announced the news about her father and brother Seif El-Din’s release from prison in a post on Facebook.

The Public Prosecution agreed to free Thabet, founder and former chief executive officer of dairy products and juices producer Juhayna Food Industries, and his son on a guarantee of their place of residence.

Juhayna Food Industries’ shares jumped in Sunday morning trading on the Egyptian stock market in response to the news and trading in its stock had to be suspended for 10 minutes due to high demand.

Thabet was arrested in December 2020 and has remained in detention since pending an investigation into accusations that he helped fund a terrorist group, a reference to the Egyptian-banned Muslim Brotherhood.

His son was detained two months later on the same charges, which included harming the country’s economy.

Several other people have been charged in connection with the case, including for allegedly spreading false news about the country’s political and economic conditions with the intent of disturbing public peace, and receiving funding for terrorism.

 

Sweden’s NATO accession bid hit by repeated rows with Turkey

Sweden’s NATO accession bid hit by repeated rows with Turkey
Updated 22 January 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY

  • Latest provocation in Stockholm by extremist politician may further endanger strained ties, experts say
  • Burning of Holy Qur’an by far-right politician in Stockholm coincides with Turkiye’s longtime objections to Sweden's NATO bid
ANKARA: Sweden’s bid for NATO membership is facing a dead end, according to analysts.

A protest by Swedish-Danish right-wing extremist leader Rasmus Paludan in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm has further strained relations.

Following the demonstration, in which Paludan burnt a copy of the Holy Qur’an, eyes are now focused on potential steps Ankara might take to torpedo NATO’s expansion to Nordic countries.

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the Qur’an burning, describing it as a “vile act,” and criticized the Swedish government’s decision to allow the protest as “completely unacceptable.”

In Sweden, the move is tolerated within the parameters of freedom of expression.

Amid growing diplomatic tension between the two countries, experts believe that Turkiye is unlikely to vote in favor of Sweden’s accession to NATO before the critical domestic elections — both parliamentary and presidential — on May 14.

There is also no guarantee that the next president will enjoy a majority in the parliament following elections, which may make ratification even more complicated and further leave the alliance in uncharted waters following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Devlet Bahceli, head of the nationalist MHP party, the main ally of the ruling government in Turkiye, promised that Sweden’s NATO membership would not be approved by the parliament.

Following the protest, Ankara postponed the planned visit of Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson on Jan. 27, although the meeting was expected to address Turkiye’s objections to the Swedish accession to the alliance.

Turkish presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin condemned the demonstration, describing the attack on sacred values as “modern barbarism.”

Kalin tweeted: “Allowing this action despite all our warnings encourages hate crimes and Islamophobia.”

In early January, he also said that Ankara is not in a position to approve Sweden’s NATO accession until all of its concerns have been met.

As part of a long-running diplomatic tussle, Turkiye initially blocked Sweden’s NATO accession in order to push Stockholm toward meeting some political demands, such as the extradition of several persons sought by Turkish authorities on terrorism charges.

After decades of military non-alignment, Sweden applied to join NATO in May and took steps to toughen its anti-terrorism laws to lift the Turkish veto.

It also deported two members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, to Turkiye.

Finland and Sweden signed a trilateral memorandum with Turkiye last year in a bid to overcome Ankara’s objections to their membership in NATO.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson recently said that his country, which insists that the courts have the final say over the extraditions, has already fulfilled its part of the memorandum but that Turkiye has further demands Sweden cannot meet, including the extradition of 130 people.

Under NATO rules, all 30 members must unanimously agree before a new state can join the alliance.

“Behind the scenes, the actual talks were going well before the new year. Sweden has made significant progress on all items in the trilateral memorandum signed in June,” Paul Levin, director at Stockholm University Institute for Turkish Studies, told Arab News.

“Now, however, the political logic of campaign season in Turkiye, combined with far-left and far-right groups in Sweden competing to insult the easily insulted Turkish president, has thrown the process into a tailspin,” he added.

Last week, controversial footage was released by a Kurdish group in Sweden showing an effigy of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan being hanged in Stockholm and people calling him a “dictator.”

Ankara accuses Stockholm of sheltering individuals affiliated with the PKK and its allies in northern Syria and Iraq. Sweden has pledged to distance itself from all Kurdish groups considered terrorists by Turkiye in order to gain Ankara’s support for its NATO bid.

“I suspect Stockholm will try to hunker down and avoid exacerbating the situation while continuing to implement the memorandum,” Levin said.

“I expect nothing positive from Turkiye on ratification before the elections, but if Erdogan wins, it may take much longer than even that,” he added.

Apart from Turkiye, Hungary still has not ratified Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership applications.

According to Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkish program at the Washington Institute, together with all other similar provocations in the recent past, the latest demonstration will all but bury Sweden’s hopes to join NATO before the Turkish elections.

“Erdogan has already instrumentalized this accession bid, while Turkiye has legitimate security concerns regarding Sweden’s lax attitude toward the PKK and its affiliates,” he told Arab News.

Cagaptay said any concessions from Sweden would help Erdogan boost his popularity.

Cagaptay also believes that Erdogan has decided to leverage Sweden’s accession with NATO allies to buy tacit political support during his campaign season.

“He knows that NATO allies will moderate any criticism that they have toward him during this electoral process,” he said.

“Until that moment, he will use this accession bid as sort of sword of Damocles to keep them quiet regarding his policies during the election campaign,” said the director.

“It takes two to tango. Erdogan, who is running for re-election, has a helping hand both from Sweden’s far right and far left, which are not interested in NATO accession at all,” Cagaptay said.

Last week, Jimmie Akesson, another far-right leader, this time from Sweden Democrats, criticized Erdogan, labeling him a “dictator.”

Several Arab countries including Saudi Arabia have already denounced the demonstration.

“Saudi Arabia calls for spreading the values of dialogue, tolerance, and coexistence, and rejects hatred and extremism,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Gulf Cooperation Council also condemned the protest.

Sweden’s prime minister described the Qur’an burning incident in Stockholm as “deeply disrespectful.”

As retaliation, some groups burned the Swedish flag in front of the Swedish Consulate in Istanbul.

Houthi allegations of shelling on Saadah districts baseless: Coalition in Yemen

Updated 22 January 2023

Arab News

Spokesman for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki. (File/AFP)
Spokesman for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki. (File/AFP)
Updated 22 January 2023
Arab News

  • The coalition said it supported efforts to stabilize the truce in Yemen that ended in October 2022
RIYADH: Houthi allegations of shelling on the Saadah districts of Shada and Munabbih are “baseless,” the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said on Sunday.

“What is being circulated comes within the context of ongoing Houthi allegations in areas under its control that represent hotspots for disputes,” the coalition said.

The statement also said that crime was rife in areas managed by the Houthis.

The coalition said it supported efforts to stabilize the truce in Yemen that ended in October 2022, and that it exercised the highest levels of restraint in light of continued Houthi violations on the border with Yemen and inside the country.

Yemen’s potholed, heavily mined roads become deadly 

Yemen’s potholed, heavily mined roads become deadly 
Updated 22 January 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

  • Horrific crashes reignite demands for highways to be opened, repaired and cleared of landmines
  • The Houthis extensively laid explosives on major and minor highways around the country to prevent government troops from entering their regions
AL-MUKALLA: At least 11 schoolchildren were killed and 23 others were injured on Saturday after their packed vehicle crashed off a hilly road in Yemen’s Dhamar province, south of the capital Sanaa, the second fatal road accident in less than a day.

The incidents have reignited demands for highways to be opened, repaired and cleared of landmines.

A local man told Arab News by phone that 34 schoolchildren were returning home from their school in a remote region of Wusab Al-Ali District on Saturday when their Toyota off-road vehicle went down a cliff, killing 11 and injuring 23, 13 of whom were critically injured.

“The students live in a rural village with few transportation options. As a consequence, some of them were crammed inside the car, while others hung from the back or the top in an attempt to reach home as soon as possible,” the man, who was collecting funds to assist treat the injured, said on condition of anonymity.

“Students who were hanging outside the vehicle escaped when the car flung them down the cliff, while others who were inside were trapped and died.” 

Images on social media showed severely injured youngsters on hospital beds and others receiving treatment in hospital hallways and emergency rooms. 

The remains of the deceased were wrapped in blankets and laid on the ground.

Locals also said that a driver was killed, and four members of his family, including two children, were injured on Friday when their cab plummeted down a cliff in the same district.

Despite criticizing the driver of the truck for overloading his vehicle with students, many demanded that roads be repaired and others that had been blocked for the past eight years be reopened. 

“Will these deaths and injuries inspire people to find ways to reduce the number of traffic accidents in Wusab and Yemen as a whole?” Mansour Taleb, a Sanaa resident, said on Facebook. 

As fighting erupted in the early days of the Houthi military advance after their seizure of Sanaa in late 2014, the key routes connecting major cities were cut off.

The Houthis blocked major highways leading into and out of Taiz, Yemen’s third most populous city, essentially besieging the densely populated area and forcing residents to use hazardous, unpaved and rocky paths while leaving or entering the city.

The Houthis also extensively laid explosives on major and minor highways around the country to prevent government troops from entering their regions.

The Houthis have constantly blamed the “blockade” for failing to fix roads in Sanaa and other Yemeni cities under their control, despite collecting billions of Yemeni riyals from taxes and other sources of revenue.

Because of years of neglect, the roads in government-controlled regions are as terrible as those in Houthi-controlled districts.

The Yemeni government blames the lack of road repairs on the conflict, the Houthis and limited financial resources.

Opening roads in besieged Taiz and other Yemeni provinces is one of the unimplemented requirements of the UN-brokered truce.

Yemeni drivers and citizens have complained that the shutdown of major roadways, Houthi landmines and rough roads have made travel between Yemeni cities or to neighboring countries much more hazardous and time-consuming.

A Yemeni driver from Sanaa heading to Saudi Arabia through the Wadea border crossing told Arab News that he was forced to drive across a desert and a mined route in Jouf with his family since the major road connecting Sanaa to other provinces through Marib is blocked.

“I paid SR1,000 ($266) to a driver with extensive knowledge of the desert route to transport my vehicle from Sanaa to Wadea. This route is a half-day shorter than the alternative route via Aden,” he said as he drove his white Toyota SUV into Saudi Arabia.

In mid-January, a Yemeni family of nine barely averted death when their car passed over a landmine in the Jouf desert, causing an explosion that injured them all.

The internationally recognized government’s Ministry of Interior recorded over the last year 2,692 traffic accidents that resulted in 430 fatalities and 1,960 injuries inside its control areas.

The Houthi Ministry of Interior said on Sunday that 59 people were killed or injured in traffic accidents in Sanaa and other regions under their control on Saturday alone.

