Elon Musk announces more expensive subscription for ad-free Twitter

Elon Musk announces more expensive subscription for ad-free Twitter
Twitter boss Elon Musk says the company's subscription service would show less advertising to users, including an ad-free tier. (AFP)
Updated 23 January 2023
AFP




  • Move a radical change in the business model from Twitter, which has so far relied on targeted advertising to generate revenue
Updated 23 January 2023
AFP

WASHINGON: Twitter boss Elon Musk announced in a series of tweets Saturday that the company’s subscription service would show less advertising to users, including an ad-free tier.
The announcement comes as the social network has faced major economic uncertainty since its takeover by Musk in October.
“Ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big. Taking steps to address both in coming weeks,” Musk posted to his Twitter account Saturday.
And for those who choose it, “there will be a higher priced subscription that allows zero ads,” Musk added.
That would be a radical change in business model from Twitter, which has so far relied on targeted advertising to generate revenue, before launching a paid subscription service in mid-December.
But advertising has been a question mark for Twitter lately, after Musk fired about half of the company’s 7,500-strong workforce late last year. The move sparked concern that the company was insufficiently staffed to carry out content moderation and spooking governments and advertisers.
Musk said his strategy was to massively reduce costs while building up revenue, and that a new subscription service called Twitter Blue, which grants users a sought-after blue verification tick for a fee, would help reach that goal.
The service costs $11 a month in the United States and is available on Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android mobile operating systems, according to a page on the company’s website.
Web subscriptions are also available for $8 per month or, at a discount, $84 per year.
Twitter Blue is currently available in the United States, Canada, Britain, New Zealand, Australia and Japan.
Musk-led Twitter has been riven by chaos, with mass layoffs, the return of banned accounts and the suspension of journalists critical of the South African-born billionaire.
Musk’s takeover also saw a surge in racist or hateful tweets, drawing scrutiny from regulators and chasing away big advertisers, Twitter’s main source of revenue.
 

Google axes 12,000 jobs, layoffs spread across tech sector

Google axes 12,000 jobs, layoffs spread across tech sector
Updated 20 January 2023
AP

Google axes 12,000 jobs, layoffs spread across tech sector


  • CEO Sundar Pichai said layoffs reflect a “rigorous review” carried out by Google of its operations
Updated 20 January 2023
AP

LONDON: Google is laying off 12,000 workers, or about 6 percent of its workforce, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff as the economic boom that the industry rode during the COVID-19 pandemic ebbed.
CEO Sundar Pichai informed staff Friday at the Silicon Valley giant about the cuts in an email that was also posted on the company’s news blog.
The firings adds to tens of thousands of other job losses recently announced by Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook parent Meta and other tech companies as they tighten their belts amid a darkening outlook for the industry. Just this month, there have been at least 48,000 job cuts announced by major companies in the sector.
“Over the past two years we’ve seen periods of dramatic growth,” Pichai wrote. “To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today.”
He said the layoffs reflect a “rigorous review” carried out by Google of its operations.
The jobs being eliminated “cut across Alphabet, product areas, functions, levels and regions,” Pichai said.
In a regulatory filing late last year, the company said that it employed nearly 187,000 people.
Pichai said that Google, founded nearly a quarter of a century ago, was “bound to go through difficult economic cycles.”
“These are important moments to sharpen our focus, reengineer our cost base, and direct our talent and capital to our highest priorities,” he wrote.
There will be job cuts in the US and in other countries, according to Pchai’s letter.
Earlier this week, Microsoft announced 10,000 job cuts, or nearly 5 percent of its workforce. Amazon has said its cutting 18,000 jobs, although that’s a fraction of its 1.5 million strong workforce. Facebook parent Meta is shedding 11,000 positions, or 13 percent of its workers, while business software maker Salesforce is laying off about 8,000 employees, or 10 percent of the total. Twitter CEO Elon Musk has slashed jobs at the company after he acquired it last fall.
Employment in the US has been resilient despite signs of a slowing economy, and there were another 223,000 jobs added in December. Yet the tech sector grew exceptionally fast over the last several years due to increased demand as employees began to work remotely.
CEOs of a number of companies have taken blame for growing too fast, yet those same companies, even after the latest round of job cuts, remain much larger than they were before the economic boom from the pandemic began.

Icons of WWE set to return for RAW 30th anniversary

Icons of WWE set to return for RAW 30th anniversary
Updated 20 January 2023
Arab News

Icons of WWE set to return for RAW 30th anniversary


Updated 20 January 2023
Arab News

As the countdown to the 30th anniversary of Raw continues, WWE Hall of Famers are set to join the celebrations on Monday evening.

Alongside a match card filled with enticing encounters, the icons of WWE will be out in force with WWE Legends including The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle and The Bella Twins joining the historic occasion on 23rd January.

As Roman Reigns continues his dominant streak as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Reigns and his loyal following of The Bloodline will hold an official Acknowledgement Ceremony.

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos will defend their titles against The Judgement Day while United States Champion, Austin Theory will take on Bobby Lashley in a title bout to determine the national champion in front of the Hall of Fame cast joining the Raw 30 celebrations.

After a war of words, Becky Lynch and Bayley will face off inside the Steel Cage to settle the score in an explosive contest adding to anniversary celebrations in Philadephia. The duo will be enclosed inside the cage without the added distraction of Bayley’s WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY who were banned by officials from the ringside.

WWE fans in the Middle East can tune in to the WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Special from 4 a.m. KSA on Tuesday, live and exclusively on Shahid.

Netflix soars to 230 million subscribers, co-founder steps down

Netflix soars to 230 million subscribers, co-founder steps down
Updated 20 January 2023
AFP

Netflix soars to 230 million subscribers, co-founder steps down


  • Co-founder Reed Hastings standing down as CEO ends a two-decade long leadership that saw the company grow from a rent-by-mail DVD service to an entertainment juggernaut
Updated 20 January 2023
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: US streaming giant Netflix on Thursday said it ended last year with more than 230 million global subscribers, beating analysts’ expectations as hits such as “Wednesday” and “Harry & Meghan” enticed new viewers.
“2022 was a tough year, with a bumpy start but a brighter finish,” the company said in a letter announcing bumper fourth quarter earnings.
Netflix also announced that co-founder Reed Hastings was standing down as CEO, ending a two-decade long leadership that saw the company grow from a rent-by-mail DVD service to an entertainment juggernaut.
Hastings ceded everyday control of Netflix to his two longtime associates Chief Operating Officer Greg Peters and Ted Sarandos, who has been the face of Netflix in Hollywood and had already been named co-CEO.
“Our board has been discussing succession planning for many years (even founders need to evolve!)” Hastings said in a blog post.
He said he would hold the new job of executive chairman, noting this was a role that tech giant founders often take, using Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Microsoft’s Bill Gates as examples.
The changing of the guard was announced as Netflix posted added subscribers that blew past even the most optimistic expectations.
The streaming giant said it enticed 7.7 million new members in three months, bringing Netflix membership around the world to 230 million people.
Netflix praised a successful slate of new content that included horror-themed comedy “Wednesday,” saying the “Addams Family” spinoff was the company’s third most popular series ever.
Royal tell-all documentary “Harry & Meghan” also scored, Netflix said, as well as “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” starring Daniel Craig.
“This is in stark contrast to the first half of the year. Creating the next biggest blockbuster drives subscribers,” said tech and media analyst Paolo Pescatore.

The fresh titles helped attract users to a new lower-priced “Basic with Ads” subscription, as consumers cut back on their entertainment spending amid soaring inflation and an uncertain economy.
Revenue in the October to December period, at $7.85 billion, was in line with estimates and helped send shares in Netflix up by more than six percent after the announcement.
Netflix insists that counting new users is no longer the most important criteria for assessing the company’s health and that revenue should instead be the main metric.
“What may be getting lost in the mix is that some number of new subscribers — we don’t know how many — likely came in on Netflix’s ad-supported tier,” said Insider Intelligence principal analyst Paul Verna.
“That means, most likely, lower average revenue per subscriber, which is a measure Wall Street will be paying more attention to as Netflix’s ad businesses scales up,” he said.
After years of standing alone as the world’s premiere streaming site, Netflix now faces strong competition from deep-pocketed rivals, including Disney +, which has also introduced an ad-based subscription.
But despite the new challenges, Netflix is one of the rare tech giants to have garnered confidence from Wall Street with its share price up almost 50 percent in the past six months.
Other tech giants, and streaming rival Disney, have been hammered on the markets as firms lay off employees and cut costs after a massive hiring and spending spree at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
 

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ sells 3.2M copies in 1st week

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ sells 3.2M copies in 1st week
Updated 20 January 2023
AP

Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' sells 3.2M copies in 1st week


Updated 20 January 2023
AP

NEW YORK: Prince Harry’s “Spare” sold more than 3.2 million copies worldwide after just one week of publication and will likely rank among the bestselling memoirs of all time.
Penguin Random House announced Thursday that Prince Harry’s headline-making memoir sold 1.6 million copies in the US alone. It’s a number comparable to first week sales for blockbusters such as former President Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land” and former first lady Michelle Obama’s “Becoming,” which has sold more than 17 million copies since coming out in 2018.
The British publisher announced last week that “Spare” sold 400,000 copies in the United Kingdom in all formats — hardback, e-book and audio — on its first day.
The total sales announced for “Spare” are for print, audio and digital editions in the major English-language markets: the US, UK, Canada and Australia. The book has come out in 15 other languages, and editions in 10 additional languages are expected.
“Spare” may set records for nonfiction, but no book in memory approaches the pace of the final Harry Potter novel, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” which in 2007 sold more than 10 million copies in its first 24 hours.
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, worked on his book with American novelist J.R. Moehringer, who also helped write Andre Agassi’s acclaimed “Open” and is the author of “The Tender Bar,” a memoir adapted by George Clooney into a movie starring Ben Affleck.

Saudi, UAE organizations prime targets of cybercrime in GCC

Saudi, UAE organizations prime targets of cybercrime in GCC
Updated 19 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi, UAE organizations prime targets of cybercrime in GCC


  • Report reveals 42 ransomware attacks in 12 months on companies in region
  • More victims refusing to pay ransoms
Updated 19 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Organizations in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were the most targeted by cyberattacks among Gulf Cooperation Council countries between mid-2021 and mid-2022, according to a report published by cybersecurity firm Group-IB.

According to the research, ransomware operations continue to be the most serious cyber threat to businesses and organizations throughout the world, including the Middle East and North Africa area.

“Ransomware is likely to remain the major threat for business and governments across the globe in 2023,” said Dmitry Volkov, CEO at Group-IB.

“Ransomware gangs have been able to craft a stable market for their criminal enterprises, and the ransom demands issued to companies once they have been attacked are continuing to rise rapidly.”

Ransomware is a type of malware that prevents a targeted organization or individual from accessing devices and the data stored on them by encrypting the files.

Criminal groups in most cases demand a ransom in exchange for decryption, and if the ransom is not paid, the stolen data may be exposed publicly or deleted.

The research revealed that there were 42 ransomware attacks in the GCC between the second half of 2021 and first half of 2022, with organizations from the UAE and the Kingdom heading this particular chart, with 33 percent of targets in the UAE and 29 percent in Saudi Arabia.

The report also highlighted how energy, telecoms, IT and manufacturing sectors were the most targeted by cyber gangs.

Roland Daccache, systems engineering manager at Group-IB, said: “The Gulf is not the only target, but it’s one of the primary ones.”

According to data published on dedicated leak sites, which are websites created by a particular ransomware gang to publish stolen information, in the same period there were 2,886 companies across the world targeted by attacks.

The figures reveal a 22 percent increase over the previous year.

However, according to American blockchain analysis company Chainalysis, cybercrime gangs have seen a 40 percent drop in earnings as victims are increasingly refusing to pay ransoms.

Experts at Chainalysis estimated on Thursday that cybercriminals extorted at least $457 million from victims in 2022, $311 million less than the previous year.

Most cybercriminals are thought to be based in Russia and Iran.
 

