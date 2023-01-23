Saudi national orchestra and choir to appear at finale of 2nd Qemam folk festival

You are here

A total of 16 Saudi folk bands and 14 international groups will perform at the festival. (SPA)
  • 70 musicians and singers will perform popular a selection of traditional songs showcasing Kingdom’s musical culture
RIYADH: The Saudi National Orchestra and National Choir will appear at the closing ceremony of the Qemam International Festival for Mountain Performing Arts on Friday, Jan. 27.

The Music Commission announced on Monday that 70 musicians and singers will perform a variety of popular folk songs during a show at King Khalid University Theater in Abha, reflecting the Kingdom’s musical culture and heritage, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The week-long Qemam Festival, which is in its second year, is a showcase for the traditional arts that have been preserved in the mountainous region in the southwest of the country, which is home to the Kingdom’s highest peaks. Sixteen Saudi folk groups and 14 international ensembles are taking part this year.

The festival is organized by the Theater and Performing Arts Commission with the aim of promoting the cultural heritage of Asir and its archaeological sites.

 

More than 100,000 Umrah pilgrims arrive through Jadidat Arar port during current Islamic year

Iraqi pilgrims wait at the Jadidat Arar land port in Saudi Arabia’s Northern Border region. (SPA)
RIYADH: More than 100,000 pilgrims have used the Jadidat Arar land port in the Northern Border region to enter the Kingdom from Iraq to perform Umrah since the start of the Islamic year.

A digital service system used at the port provides the best customs facilities, and procedures are easy and accessible to enrich the religious experience of pilgrims, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Islamic year started on July 30, 2022 and this year’s Hajj will begin in June 2023.

Rich history of Saudi’s Uqair seaport showcased 

Rich history of Saudi’s Uqair seaport showcased 
  • Kingdom’s past economic, political gateway highlighted at festival
  • King Abdulaziz held meetings with other leaders at the location
RIYADH: The rich history of Uqair, one of Saudi Arabia’s first and oldest seaports located 100 km south of Dammam on the Kingdom’s east coast, has been showcased in a major festival this year.

The Noqush Festival, which kicked off on Jan. 12, will conclude on Tuesday, and highlights the diplomatic and economic significance of the port over the years, including the history of its customs and passports offices, mosque and various other buildings.

Uqair was the initial gateway for the transport of goods into the Kingdom at the nation’s inception. In addition, King Abdulaziz would host meetings with other nations’ leaders and diplomats.

The festival has featured various live cultural and heritage programs, a camel caravan show, photographic exhibition and marine handicrafts.

Dr. Jasir Al-Herbish, CEO of the Saudi Heritage Commission, told Arab News that the organization’s goal is to preserve the nation’s “heritage assets by holding appropriate events and festivals.”

The Heritage Commission organized several events across the country last year, including the Al-Ahsa Oasis Festival, in cooperation with the region’s municipality, which featured folk music and other shows.

Al-Ahsa also featured various stories about how the people of the region pledged their allegiance to the founder of the third Saudi state King Abdulaziz. Also highlighted was the story of Ain Najm, the site of a spring, which was a stopping place for Hajj pilgrims and businesspeople; and Amiriya School, one of the first schools established in the Kingdom.

Who’s who: Sara Al-Sayed, Saudi deputy Minister for Public Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs 

Who’s who: Sara Al-Sayed, Saudi deputy Minister for Public Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs 
Sara Al-Sayed was appointed deputy minister for public diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia on Sunday following a decision by Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

Prior to her recent appointment, Al-Sayed served as assistant deputy minister for international collaboration at the Saudi Ministry of Health since 2019 and had assumed the position of director-general of international collaboration two years prior.

Over the course of her career, Al-Sayed acquired more than 20 years of experience in different fields including managerial banking, military contracting and international collaboration for companies and government organizations in the US and Saudi Arabia.

In April 2017, Al-Sayed joined the Ministry of Health, where she managed collaborations with international entities, including the G20 and the World Health Organization.

Al-Sayed also managed international media outreach and facilitated the availability of health data that highlighted the Kingdom’s achievements in healthcare globally.

Before joining the ministry, she was the regional director for Houston Methodist Global, where she provided consultancy services in various areas of healthcare for critical institutions within the Kingdom.

Al-Sayed also managed international collaboration with King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz University Hospital within the Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University campus in Riyadh.

This collaboration included building partnerships with several institutions across the world, structuring the collaboration process within KAAUH and facilitating legal and business transactions.

Al-Sayed spent 15 years of her educational and career life in Washington, during which time she assumed the position of contracting officer at the Armed Forces Office of the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia for three years.

She also served in various managerial positions within the banking industry in the US for over 12 years. She has extensive experience in personal banking, business and commercial banking, mortgage banking, portfolio management, audit, insurance and risk management. She was also selected to lead acquisitions and mergers of various institutions.

Al-Sayed holds a bachelor’s degree in science from George Mason University in Washington, US. She also studied for three years for an undergraduate degree in physical therapy at King Saud University in Riyadh.

KSRelief distributes food aid to families in Yemen, Pakistan

KSRelief distributes food aid to families in Yemen, Pakistan
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has distributed 25.894 tons of food baskets to needy families in Yemen’s Marib governorate on Friday, benefiting 1,624 individuals.

This comes within the food assistance project, provided by Saudi Arabia through KSRelief for needy families in Yemen.

The KSRelief team also continued distributing various relief aid to those affected by the floods in Pakistan.

The KSrelief distributed on Friday 425 food baskets, in the Dera Ghazi Khan district of Punjab province, benefiting 2,972 individuals.

Dozens of women qualify to drive Haramain Express Train in Saudi Arabia

Dozens of women qualify to drive Haramain Express Train in Saudi Arabia
JEDDAH: The Saudi Railway Company has qualified 32 women to be drivers on the Haramain Express Train Leaders Program, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
Women expressed their pride in working in this field, with Tharaa Ali Al-Zahrani saying: “Since the polytechnic announced job opportunities last January, I made sure to apply for work, and the personal interview and test took place, and I was accepted as one of the first batch of Saudi female train conductors.”
She added that the increased focus under Vision 2030 helped her ambition to serve her country, saying “It is useful that the accepted students have been trained theoretically and practically on safety and security systems, and take part in driving the train as conductors under training.”
Rotella Yasser Najjar said that the leadership provided the opportunity for Saudi women and enabled them to work in various locations to serve the country, including the Haramain Train project, which serves Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, as well as visitors to the Grand Mosque.
Raneem Talal Azouz said she felt she had a sense of responsibility as a train conductor and praised the continuous follow-up of the trainers at the institute and their role in qualifying females to work in this field and overcoming many difficulties in the work environment.
She added that serving pilgrims and visitors of the holy city was her great motivation to work on the Haramain train.

