You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: The Scythian Empire

What We Are Reading Today: The Scythian Empire

What We Are Reading Today: The Scythian Empire
Short Url

https://arab.news/rcrrq

Updated 33 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Scythian Empire

What We Are Reading Today: The Scythian Empire
Updated 33 sec ago
Arab News

Author: Christopher I. Beckwith 

In the late 8th and early 7th centuries BCE, Scythian warriors conquered and unified most of the vast Eurasian continent, creating an innovative empire that would give birth to the age of philosophy and the Classical age across the ancient world - in the West, the Near East, India, and China.

Mobile horse herders who lived with their cats in wheeled felt tents, the Scythians made stunning contributions to world civilization - from capital cities and strikingly elegant dress to political organization and the world-changing ideas of Buddha, Zoroaster, and Laotzu-Scythians all.

In “The Scythian Empire,” Christopher I. Beckwith presents a major new history of a fascinating but often forgotten empire that changed the course of history.

At its height, the Scythian Empire stretched west from Mongolia and ancient northeast China to northwest Iran and the Danube River, and in Central Asia reached as far south as the Arabian Sea. The Scythians also ruled Media and Chao, crucial frontier states of ancient Iran and China.

By ruling over and marrying the local peoples, the Scythians created new cultures that were creole Scythian in their speech, dress, weaponry, and feudal socio-political structure.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Black Grief/White Grievance: The Politics of Loss
books
What We Are Reading Today: Black Grief/White Grievance: The Politics of Loss
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Great Air Race

What We Are Reading Today: Black Grief/White Grievance: The Politics of Loss

What We Are Reading Today: Black Grief/White Grievance: The Politics of Loss
Updated 22 January 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Black Grief/White Grievance: The Politics of Loss

What We Are Reading Today: Black Grief/White Grievance: The Politics of Loss
Updated 22 January 2023
Arab News

Author: Juliet Hooker

In democracies, citizens must accept loss; we can’t always be on the winning side. But in the United States, the fundamental civic capacity of being able to lose is not distributed equally.

Propped up by white supremacy, whites (as a group) are accustomed to winning; they have generally been able to exercise political rule without having to accept sharing it. 

Black citizens, on the other hand, are expected to be political heroes whose civic suffering enables progress toward racial justice. 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Great Air Race
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: Empires of the Silk Road

What We Are Reading Today: The Great Air Race

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 22 January 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Great Air Race

Photo/Supplied
Updated 22 January 2023
Arab News

Author: John Lancaster

In “The Great Air Race,” amateur pilot John Lancaster finally reclaims this landmark event and the unheralded aviators who competed to be the fastest man in America.
His thrilling chronicle opens with the race’s impresario, Brigadier General Billy Mitchell, who believed the nation’s future was in the skies.
Mitchell’s contest was a risky undertaking, given that the DH-4s and Fokkers the contestants flew were almost comically ill-suited for long-distance travel.
A thrilling tale of men and their machines, the book offers a new origin point for commercial aviation  even as it greatly expands our pantheon of aviation heroes.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today Books

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: Empires of the Silk Road
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Power vs. Force’

What We Are Reading Today: Empires of the Silk Road

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 21 January 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Empires of the Silk Road

Photo/Supplied
Updated 21 January 2023
Arab News

Author: Christopher I. Beckwith

The first complete history of Central Eurasia from ancient times to the present day, “Empires of the Silk Road” represents a fundamental rethinking of the origins, history, and significance of this major world region. Christopher Beckwith describes the rise and fall of the great Central Eurasian empires, including those of the Scythians, Attila the Hun, the Turks and Tibetans, and Genghis Khan and the Mongols.

In addition, he explains why the heartland of Central Eurasia led the world economically, scientifically, and artistically for many centuries despite invasions by Persians, Greeks, Arabs, Chinese, and others. In retelling the story of the Old World from the perspective of Central Eurasia, Beckwith provides a new understanding of the internal and external dynamics of the Central Eurasian states and shows how their people repeatedly revolutionized Eurasian civilization.
Beckwith recounts the Indo-Europeans’ migration out of Central Eurasia, their mixture with local peoples, and the resulting development of the Graeco-Roman, Persian, Indian, and Chinese civilizations.

Topics: Books

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Power vs. Force’
What We Are Reading Today: The Jeffersonians by Kevin R.C. Gutzman
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Jeffersonians by Kevin R.C. Gutzman

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Power vs. Force’

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 20 January 2023
Ghadi Joudah

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Power vs. Force’

Photo/Supplied
Updated 20 January 2023
Ghadi Joudah

Author: David R. Hawkins

“Power vs. Force: The Hidden Determinants of Human Behavior” is a well-known self-help psychology book written by the late David R. Hawkins, republished in 2014 and translated into 25 languages.

The author discusses how human understanding of power versus force can shape and dictate behavior.

Originally published in 1994 as Hawkins’ doctoral dissertation, it is the fruit of his evolving work since 1965.

This dense read makes the distinction between power and force, describing the former as a positive influence associated by higher levels of consciousness and the latter as negative coercion characterizing lower levels.

Hawkins’ research findings are based on a tool called “kinesiology responses,” which helps discern what respondents believe to be true. He also developed a map of consciousness, which he described as energy fields that people switch between.

At the bottom of the scale of human emotions are feelings of lower vibration such as shame, fear, grief, guilt and apathy. Moving up to other levels there is desire, pride and anger, which are both stagnant and comfortable, according to Hawkins.

Positive action encompasses feelings of trust, forgiveness, optimism and courage.

The map of consciousness is based on research findings from nonlinear dynamics and quantum physics.

Hawkins was a physician, psychiatrist, lecturer and spiritual teacher. He spent his life researching human consciousness and spiritual evolution.

Hawkins received the Physicians’ Recognition Award from the American Medical Association in 1992, and the Huxley Award for Inestimable Contribution to the Alleviation of Human Suffering in 1979.

He founded the North Nassau Mental Health Center in 1958, Federation of Mental Health Centers in 1963, Academy of Orthomolecular Psychiatry in 1971, and the Institute for Applied Spiritual Studies in 1980.

 

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Jeffersonians by Kevin R.C. Gutzman
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Jeffersonians by Kevin R.C. Gutzman
What We Are Reading Today: Gulls of Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East
books
What We Are Reading Today: Gulls of Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East

What We Are Reading Today: The Jeffersonians by Kevin R.C. Gutzman

What We Are Reading Today: The Jeffersonians by Kevin R.C. Gutzman
Updated 19 January 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Jeffersonians by Kevin R.C. Gutzman

What We Are Reading Today: The Jeffersonians by Kevin R.C. Gutzman
Updated 19 January 2023
Arab News

Kevin R.C. Gutzman’s “The Jeffersonians” chronicles the consecutive trio of two-term presidencies of Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and James Monroe.

The men, known as The Virginia Dynasty, served as president from 1801 to 1825 and implemented the foreign policy, domestic, and constitutional agenda of the radical wing of the American Revolution, setting guideposts for later American liberals to follow.

Their achievements were many, from the founding of the opposition Republican Party in the 1790s; the Louisiana Purchase; and the call upon Congress in 1806 to use its constitutional power to ban slave imports beginning on Jan. 1, 1808.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Aftermath; Violence and the Remaking of a Self
books
What We Are Reading Today: Aftermath; Violence and the Remaking of a Self
What We Are Reading Today: The Waste Land
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Waste Land

Latest updates

Saudi artist optimistic about KSA’s growing music industry
Talal Alshehail at Trip Loon’s debut show organized by Capital Entertainment at Jax district in Riyadh last week. (Supplied)
Young Saudi skydiver dreams of forming a team to compete globally
Razan Al-Ajami is one of the first licensed female skydivers who dreams of seeing the sport expand in the Kingdom. (Supplied)
Newly launched Riyadh Space Fair celebrates man and the universe
Newly launched Riyadh Space Fair celebrates man and the universe
What We Are Reading Today: The Scythian Empire
What We Are Reading Today: The Scythian Empire
American pop-rock band Imagine Dragons fires up Riyadh on Mercury World Tour
The band started off by performing ‘My Life’ from their new album. (AN photo by Abdulrahman Shalhoub)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.