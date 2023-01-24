Israeli army admits Palestinian man killed ‘for no reason’

RAMALLAH: A Palestinian man shot dead by Israeli soldiers last week posed no threat or danger and should not have lost his life, the Israeli army admitted on Monday.
Ahmed Kahla, 46, from Ramon, near Silwad in the occupied West Bank, was shot in the neck from close range at a military checkpoint on Jan. 15.
The Israeli army initially claimed that Kahla had been shot because he got out of his car with a knife in his hand and ran toward soldiers with the intention of stabbing them.
Kahla’s son Qusai, 20, who was with his father at the time, said their car was stopped at the checkpoint and a soldier fired a stun grenade that hit the roof of the vehicle. When Kahla asked why they were being attacked, an officer used pepper spray on him and pulled him from the vehicle before the soldier shot him dead.
An army investigation found that Kahla had no intention of carrying out a stabbing attack and “the incident should not have ended in death.”
The victim’s brother Zayed, 45, told Arab News: “They killed him for no reason. We will take all measures to prosecute them.” The family intends to seek financial compensation from the army in the Israeli courts, and will also go to the International Criminal Court.
“We realize that their trial will not bring our brother Ahmed back to life, but we want them to pay the price for their crime,” Zayed said. “We want to deter them from killing more Palestinians in cold blood and without reason.”
WASHINGTON: The US and Israel has launched what one US official described as the allies’ most significant joint military exercise to date, involving thousands of forces, a dozen ships and 142 aircraft, including nuclear-capable bombers.
The “Juniper Oak” drills, which will run through Friday, are meant to demonstrate and deepen integration between the US and Israeli militaries, the senior US defense official said, and come at a time of growing tension over Iran’s nuclear program.
Although the drills will likely draw interest from Tehran, the US official said there would be no mockups of Iranian targets and that the exercises weren’t oriented around any particular adversary.
“I do think that the scale of the exercise is relevant to a whole range of scenarios, and Iran may draw certain inferences from that,” the official acknowledged.
“It’s really meant mostly to kick the tires on our ability to do things at this scale with the Israelis against a whole range of different threats.”
The exercises will include live-fire exercises and involve 6,400 US forces, many of which will be aboard the US aircraft carrier George H.W. Bush strike group. Some 450 troops on the ground in Israel, the official said.
Beyond B-52 bombers, the US aircraft will include F-35s, F-15s, F-16s and F-18s.
Drills will take place over large distances, involving land, sea, air and space, the official said.
RAMALLAH: The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called on the US and the EU to pressure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop the demolition of Al-Khan Al-Ahmar, east of Jerusalem, and the forced displacement of its residents.
Al-Khan Al-Ahmar has provoked an international crisis as the small village is strategically significant, connecting the north of the West Bank with the south.
It is one of the only remaining Palestinian areas in the E1 area — a name for a settlement project that aims to link Jerusalem with several other Israeli settlements.
The ministry’s appeal came as dozens of Palestinians launched protests on Monday to defend the strategic village.
Israeli National Security Minster Itamar Ben-Gvir presented a document during a Cabinet meeting on Jan. 22, listing a series of buildings put up by Arabs in the West Bank in the past months.
The minister called for their demolition in six areas in the north and the center of the West Bank, as well as the nature reserve areas east of Bethlehem and Al-Khan Al-Ahmar, east of Jerusalem.
Netanyahu said during the Cabinet session: “We are applying the law in a balanced way. Today, we destroyed only three Arab homes in Bethlehem and Nablus.”
The Israeli Supreme Court issued a final decision in September 2018 to evacuate and demolish Al-Khan Al-Ahmar, rejecting the petition of the village’s residents against their eviction and displacement and the destruction of the community, which is mainly made up of tents and tin dwellings.
Knesset members from the Likud party, meanwhile, organized a tour on the outskirts of Al-Khan Al-Ahmar on Monday in a move aimed at pressuring the Netanyahu government to demolish the community and displace its residents, especially after Ben-Gvir’s demands for its demolition.
Ben-Gvir presented a document containing photographs of Palestinian buildings east of Bethlehem, Nablus, Qalqilya and Ramallah and pledged to work on demolishing these buildings during his tenure.
Netanyahu and other extremist Israeli ministers have effectively waged war against Palestinian construction in the C areas, which comprise 60 percent of the West Bank.
The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the campaign of incitement by the ministers, members of Knesset, and extremist settlers to demolish the village of Al-Khan Al-Ahmar, denouncing their calls to storm it and attack its residents and those in solidarity with them.
The ministry said that Israel aims to implement massive settlement projects in the area and strongly rejected the attempt of some political and media parties in Israel to compare the random settlement outpost in Jurish, south of Nablus, with the village of Al-Khan Al-Ahmar.
It affirmed that Al-Khan Al-Ahmar is part of Palestine, while settlement in all its forms, including random outposts, is illegal under international law.
Majed Al-Hillew, a Fatah Revolutionary Council member, said that a meeting would be held on Tuesday for the council to discuss ways to activate popular resistance in Palestine in general, and in Al-Khan Al-Ahmar in particular, to confront the measures of the new Israeli government.
Mustafa Al-Barghouti, secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative Movement, told Arab News that Al-Khan Al-Ahmar, Masafer Yatta and Sheikh Jarrah are the first lines of defense for the Palestinian presence in the face of the annexation of the West Bank, which the Netanyahu government is trying to implement.
Separately, the Israeli army admitted after an investigation that the 46-year-old Palestinian who was killed on Jan. 15 did not pose a threat to the soldiers, as was previously claimed.
Ahmed Kahla from Ramon, east of Ramallah, near the town of Silwad, was shot in the neck from close range.
The army investigation found that “the incident should not have ended in death.”
The Israeli army had earlier claimed that Kahla had a knife in his hand when he got out of his car and was headed toward the soldiers before they shot him.
The army’s investigation concluded that Kahla did not intend to carry out a stabbing attack.
The victim’s 20-year-old son Qusai, who was with him on the day he was killed, confirmed that he and his father were on their way to work in the morning.
Their car was stopped at an Israeli checkpoint and a soldier fired a stun grenade that hit the roof of the vehicle.
When the father opened the window and asked the soldier why he fired the stun grenade at his car, an officer ran toward him, used pepper spray on him, and took him out of the vehicle before the soldier shot him dead.
The army’s investigation showed that the pepper spray the officer used on Kahla had been brought from his home and had not been administered by the Israeli military.
Zayed Kahla, 45, the victim’s younger brother, commented to Arab News on the Israeli military investigation into the death.
“We were certain that they killed him for no reason. So we will take all measures to prosecute them and force them to pay financial compensation,” he said, adding that the family has decided to go to the Israeli courts to sue the army and will also go to the International Criminal Court.
“We realize that their trial will not bring our brother Ahmed back to life, but we want them to pay the price for their crime.
“We want to deter them from killing more Palestinians in cold blood and without reason so that they know that Palestinian blood is precious and sacred,” he told Arab News.
A videotape from another person stopped at the checkpoint showed that a verbal altercation occurred between Kahla and the soldiers before one of them shot Kahla, who posed no danger to them, at short range.
The incident is not the first of its kind, Palestinians say.
Israeli army investigations concluded that, over the last two months, soldiers have killed several Palestinians who posed no threat to their lives.
An Israeli officer killed Ammar Muflih on the main Hiwara Street, south of Nablus, on Dec. 2, at point-blank range.
An Israeli soldier also killed Palestinian girl Jana Zakarneh on Dec. 12 during an army incursion into Jenin.
In a separate incident, over 300 extremists stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque on Monday, chanting racist slogans and performing public prayers.
Israeli Knesset member Yitzhak Crozier of the far-right Jewish Power party, headed by Ben-Gvir, called on the settlers to continuously storm Al-Aqsa Mosque.
DUBAI: Promotion of the values of human fraternity must extend to the empowerment of women, according to Epsy Campbell Barr, a former vice president of Costa Rica and member of the judging panel for this year’s Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.
“We need more understanding between the sexes in order to build a better world,” she told Arab News in the lead-up to this year’s award ceremony on Feb. 4. “It is impossible to do so without the inclusion of women.
“This is where the message of the human fraternity is important: Through the promotion of equality and non-discrimination.”
The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity was created to build on the historic meeting in Abu Dhabi on Feb. 4, 2019, between Pope Francis and Ahmed El-Tayeb, the grand imam of Al-Azhar.
Their meeting, which marked the first-ever papal visit to the Arabian Peninsula, culminated in the co-signing of the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together, also known as the Abu Dhabi declaration.
It was born from a fraternal discussion between the two religious leaders with the aim of helping to guide others in advancing a “culture of mutual respect.” Francis later described it as “no mere diplomatic gesture but a reflection born of dialogue and common commitment.”
The Abu Dhabi declaration led to the founding of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity and the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, who was then the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and is now the ruler of the emirate and president of the UAE.
The award, now in its fourth edition, is named in honor of Sheikh Mohammed’s father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, founder of the UAE.
Campbell Barr, who was in office in Costa Rica from May 2018 until May 2022, was the first woman of African descent to hold the post of vice president in Latin America, and was named among the 100 Most Influential People of African Descent in 2021.
As an economist and long-serving politician, she believes the full implementation of the Document of Human Fraternity can help promote the political, social and economic empowerment of women and girls.
“We need to build bridges,” she said. “When we think of women’s economic empowerment, we have to make sure we can have a dialogue with the financial sector to offer women finances for their entrepreneurship ideas, as well as having a sense of human fraternity in political dialogues.
“We need money in the hands of women because we know it will not only change her life but the life of the community around her and, eventually, the country.”
Campbell Barr’s comments come at a time when the rights of women and girls are being rolled back in many parts of the world, and as the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the inflationary pressures resulting from the war in Ukraine fall disproportionately on their shoulders.
Nowhere is the assault on women’s liberties more blatant perhaps than in Afghanistan, where the Taliban, which stormed back to power in August 2021, has barred girls from secondary education and, more recently, blocked their access to colleges and universities.
According to the World Bank, although women make up half of the global population, they contribute a mere 37 percent to global gross domestic product. The bank said global GDP could increase by 26 percent if the gap between men and women in the workforce is closed.
“We have to change our minds, we have to cooperate,” said Campbell Barr. “The message of the document can be useful for social, economic and environmental issues. We have to use the human fraternity agreement as a tool for general dialogue, to build our consensus for a new world.”
FASTFACT
Feb. 4 has been designated as the International Day of Human Fraternity in honor of the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity by Pope Francis and Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed El-Tayeb in Abu Dhabi on that day in 2019.
The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity is an independent global prize, presented by the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, that was launched in recognition of those who make profound contributions to human progress and peaceful coexistence.
Honorees are awarded $1 million in support of their efforts and to fund the continuation of their work in advancing human fraternity, collaborating across divides, and driving real progress.
The 2021 prize was jointly awarded to Antonio Guterres, the secretary-general of the UN, and French-Moroccan activist Latifa Ibn Ziaten, founder of the Imad Association for Youth and Peace who, after losing her son to an act of terrorism, channeled her sorrow into developing an outreach program for young people.
The 2022 award was bestowed on King Abdullah of Jordan and his wife, Queen Rania, “in appreciation of their efforts to promote human fraternity, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence,” and Haitian humanitarian organization the Foundation for Knowledge and Liberty.
Pope Francis welcomed the 2023 judging committee to the Vatican on Jan. 9 to discuss the significance of the award in promoting human fraternity on a global scale, including the protection of women’s rights.
Francis, himself a 2019 honorary recipient of the award along with El-Tayeb, told the members of the judging panel: “Your work is important in advancing the message of human fraternity.”
He also stressed the importance of the global award for humanity and urged the committee to do its part to advance the rights of women.
“It is important in your work to uphold the dignity of women, as women’s rights are often outlined on paper but not practiced in reality,” he said.
In addition to Campbell Barr, this year’s judging panel includes Miguel Angel Moratinos, the UN undersecretary general and high representative for the alliance of civilizations, and Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, a Filipino prelate of the Catholic Church the pro-prefect of the dicastery for evangelization.
They are joined by child rights activist and 2014 Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi, entrepreneur and 2015 Nobel laureate Ouided Bouchamaoui, and Mohammed Abdelsalam, secretary general of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity and the Muslim Council of Elders.
Ahead of the committee’s meeting at the Vatican, Satyarthi said he was looking for an award nominee with the “light of compassion to make long-lasting changes to society. We need strong actions and bold ideas to make a beautiful, more just, and equitable world.”
Abdelsalam said the award was designed to promote understanding and respect among all peoples, adding: “That is why the award aims to highlight individuals and organizations that contribute to making a long-term impact, and who are building a framework for initiatives and ideas that foster the development of a more harmonious, global human community.”
Campbell Barr said that human fraternity “is an understanding between people, between civilizations. It is a new ideology to embrace the things we have in common rather than our differences.”
She added: “It is the building of society based on mutual peace and respect. We have been focusing far too long on what makes us different. Agreements can change lives, organizations and countries. It is the way to build a new world. We need to build bridges and understand each other.”
Campbell Barr said she is looking for compassion, commitment, respect and the application of human fraternity in a nominee.
“I am looking for one who promotes dialogue,” she told Arab News. “The award is not the objective. Rather, it is a tool to apply the concept of human fraternity.
“We need to build bridges and this can be made possible through a political dialogue and a sense of fraternity. We have to cooperate rather than compete.”
Campbell Barr said that over the course of her political career she had to overcome several barriers but is proud to have been able to serve her fellow Costa Ricans, empower communities and make a difference.
“I had the great opportunity of being the VP of my country, but I feel I didn’t do it for Costa Rica alone but for all the girls and women in the world to show them that they can do everything they wish to achieve,” she said.
“Women lead differently to men. We do so with more love, we are more cooperative than competitive.”
Above all, Campbell Barr believes political power ought to be used to help ease the suffering of those who are less fortunate, who often lack the opportunities afforded the better off in societies.
“Using one’s voice is so important, to inspire people,” she said. “And when one is in a high political position, we have to work with both hands.”
The winner of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2023 will be announced on Feb. 4, which is the UN-recognized International Day for Human Fraternity.
BEIRUT: The judge investigating Beirut’s deadly 2020 port blast resumed his work on Monday after an almost 13-month halt to proceedings.
And Tarek Bitar’s first job was to order the release of five detained suspects: A port maintenance contractor and his Syrian-national employee, one of the port’s directors, Michel Nahoul, former customs chief, Shafik Merhi, and port operations director, Sami Hussein.
At the same time, he charged eight people with “potential intent to kill,” some of the most prominent names including the chiefs of General Security and State Security, Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, and Maj. Gen. Tony Saliba, respectively, and judges Ghassan Khoury, Carla Shawah, and Jad Maalouf.
A judicial source told Arab News that a travel ban would be imposed on those people released without bail and that there would be more releases to follow.
Seventeen people have been charged in connection with the explosion which took place on Aug. 4, 2020, killing more than 300 people and injuring at least 6,500.
Families of blast victims had recently ramped up pressure on the judges of the Supreme Judicial Council not to appoint another judge to decide on the fate of the detained suspects.
Bitar requested from the public prosecution on Monday that the suspects’ release would be implemented and that the defendants would be informed about the decision.
He had previously requested the initiation of legal proceedings against Maalouf and Shawah but the public prosecution had not taken any action against them.
Maalouf allegedly played a key role in allowing the unloading of the ship carrying tons of the ammonium nitrate that eventually exploded, and appointed a judicial guard, while Shawah was accused of failing to act to destroy the hazardous material.
Bitar resumed his investigations from his office at the Justice Palace following months of legal attempts to remove him from the case. But he said the timing was not linked to his recent meeting in Beirut with a French judicial delegation.
Two French nationals were killed in the blast and others were injured.
Bitar told the delegation that his report into the case was already 540 pages long and that he had around 150 pages still to write.
Responding to Bitar’s latest moves, the Lebanese minister of justice in the caretaker government contacted the Supreme Judicial Council questioning legal documentation allowing the judge to resume his work and issues surrounding confidentiality.
AMMAN: Jordanian advocate Hadeel Abdel Aziz was awarded the Franco-German Prize for Human Rights and the Rule of Law on Sunday, the Jordan News Agency reported.
The prize honors human rights defenders around the world who work every day, often under dangerous conditions, to protect and strengthen human rights.
The ministers of foreign affairs of Germany and France have awarded one of the prizes this year to Abdel Aziz, who, as executive director of the Justice Center for Legal Aid, provides access to justice to Jordan’s most vulnerable citizens.
“We were particularly impressed by Ms. Abdel Aziz’ lifelong dedication to the rule of law and in particular her work to promote and protect the human rights of women and girls. With the work of the JCLA, she has, from within the Jordanian legal system, not only advocated for an institutionalized state-funded legal aid system, but has also been instrumental in growing the JCLA from a small organization to a sustainable national model of justice organization,” German Ambassador to Jordan Bernhard Kampmann said.
Upon receiving the award, Abdel Aziz said: “It’s not about one big act of heroism, but the one hundred small battles. This recognition shows us that our work is seen and helps us continue.”