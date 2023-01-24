You are here

World Cup star Mbappé gets 5 goals for PSG in French Cup win

World Cup star Mbappé gets 5 goals for PSG in French Cup win
Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe (L) fights for the ball with Pays de Cassel’s Clement Boudjema during the French Cup round of 32 football match at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium in Lens, northern France on January 23, 2023. (AFP)
AP

World Cup star Mbappé gets 5 goals for PSG in French Cup win

World Cup star Mbappé gets 5 goals for PSG in French Cup win
  • Mbappe became the first PSG player to score five goals in a competitive match
AP

PARIS: Kylian Mbappé scored five goals, including a 12-minute hat trick in the first half, as Paris Saint-Germain won 7-0 at amateur team Pays de Cassel in the French Cup on Monday to set up a round-of-16 match at bitter rival Marseille.
It was his first hat trick since France’s World Cup final defeat to Argentina on Dec. 18. It took Mbappé’s tally to 25 goals in 24 games this season and moved him onto 196 overall for PSG — four short of Edinson Cavani’s club record.
Mbappe became the first PSG player to score five goals in a competitive match.
“We came here to respect this team by playing at our level. That’s what we did and we’re very happy,” Mbappé said. “It was a great opportunity for them and also for us, because it’s a reminder for us that we come from amateur football and it’s important to keep this link. Even if it’s only for one game.”
PSG coach Christophe Galtier kept his word and picked a strong side, with the World Cup top scorer Mbappé and Neymar in the lineup, although he rested World Cup winner Lionel Messi for the game played at northern side Lens’ home stadium.
Neymar was anonymous until he collected a yellow card for a rash late tackle in the 26th. Galtier looked increasingly agitated with his underperforming team when Mbappé put record 14-time cup winner PSG ahead from Nuno Mendes’ cross in the 29th minute.
Neymar was roundly jeered by the crowd when he scored PSG’s second goal with a skillful effort in the 33rd, before Mbappé netted with a lob and a slick chipped finish.
Mbappé grabbed his fourth after a goalkeeper blunder in the 56th, before Neymar set up Carlos Soler midway through the second half and Mbappé slotted in from close range in the 78th. He almost got a double hat trick but a late shot was blocked.
Marseille won the last of 10 French Cups in 1989 and has lost three times in the final since, including to PSG in 2016.
Another all first-division clash sees Lyon hosting Lille with the ties held Feb. 7-8.
PSG hosts Bayern Munich on Feb. 14 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 game.

Topics: French Cup PSG Kylian Mbappé

Dubai Tennis Championships to feature stellar lineup

Dubai Tennis Championships to feature stellar lineup
Updated 23 January 2023
Arab News

Dubai Tennis Championships to feature stellar lineup

Dubai Tennis Championships to feature stellar lineup
  • Defending champion Andrey Rublev joins 4 Grand Slam winners including Novak Djokovic for 31st edition
  • Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Marin Cilic will also feature at Duty Free Tennis Stadium
Updated 23 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: With a five-time winner, four of the world’s top 10, three previous champions, and two of the game’s all-time greats, the 31st Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships is set to showcase one of its strongest lineups from Feb. 19 to March 4.

Following a week of women’s action at the stadium, world No. 2 Rafael Nadal, injury permitting, and world No. 5 Novak Djokovic remain on course to head an impressive ATP lineup boasting four of the world’s top 10 male players.

Reigning Dubai champion and world No. 6 Andrey Rublev, who is still going strong in the Australian Open, will return to defend his title and is joined by 2021 US Open winner and world No. 8 Daniil Medvedev.

The extended field features nine of the world’s top 20, including Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev, world No. 11 Hubert Hurkacz, 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic, world No. 15 Pablo Carreno Busta, and world No. 20 Karen Kachanov, a Dubai resident and quarterfinalist at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium in 2020.

“The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships has a long history of providing fans with the chance to watch the best players in the world,” said Colm McLoughlin, executive vice chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free. “With seven of the top 20 men, including Novak, as well as last year’s winner Andrey Rublev and a host of others, spectators in Dubai are in for another fantastic, unmissable tournament next month.”

The return of Nadal to the championships, 15 years after his last appearance, was confirmed earlier this month. However, the 22-time Grand Slam winner suffered a grade two tear in his left pelvis area during the ongoing Australian Open.

Tournament Director Salah Tahlak said: “The news of Rafa Nadal’s injury last week in Melbourne was most unfortunate. We wish him all the best for a rapid return to full health and fitness. His well-being is the priority. We are in contact with Rafa’s team and will be monitoring the situation in the coming days and weeks.”

This week, the organizers also confirmed a women’s field that will feature the world’s top 10 and 18 of the top 20 female players from Feb. 19-25.

“Having such impressive fields for both the WTA and ATP tournaments means spectators will witness world-class action on court once again next month. As ever, we will also have a multitude of fun activities in the Tennis Village providing fans of all ages with live entertainment, a host of competitions, and big screens broadcasting the action,” said Tahlak.

Topics: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Andrey Rublev Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic

Ronaldo, Al-Nassr lead: 5 things learned from latest round of Roshn Saudi League matches

Ronaldo, Al-Nassr lead: 5 things learned from latest round of Roshn Saudi League matches
Updated 23 January 2023
John Duerden

Ronaldo, Al-Nassr lead: 5 things learned from latest round of Roshn Saudi League matches

Ronaldo, Al-Nassr lead: 5 things learned from latest round of Roshn Saudi League matches
  • Champions Al-Hilal defeat Abha, show ready for annual quest for championship
Updated 23 January 2023
John Duerden

It was a landmark weekend for the Roshn Saudi League as Cristiano Ronaldo finally made his debut for leaders Al-Nassr. As the season reaches its halfway stage, here are five things that Arab News learned from the latest round of games.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo looks happy

Ronaldo was active as Al-Nassr defeated Ettifaq 1-0 to move back to the top of the table above Al-Hilal. The Portuguese star did not score but showed his talent and footballing intelligence more than once. He also showed a smile.

Al-Nassr boss Rudi Garcia, said: “It’s up to us to make sure we get him in the best condition. I want him to enjoy playing here — tonight he was happy to play for the first time.”

It was striking that the 37-year-old looked like he wanted to be there. This comes after months of frustration at Manchester United. Ronaldo came close several times and was there pulling a few strings, and whether the moves came off or not, there was a wry smile.

There was also plenty of encouragement for team-mates and the signs are that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will become a leader on the pitch. It bodes well for Al-Nassr’s title challenge as they have a player who has won everything there is to win at club level.

2. Al-Hilal out of spotlight for once but looking ominous

The champions have not been at their best this season so far but earlier on Sunday defeated Abha 2-1 to go top, temporarily, before Al-Nassr returned to the summit.

With all the attention on the debut of Ronaldo, there was something of a low-key feeling in Riyadh with plenty of gaps in the stadium.

It was not a vintage performance on the pitch either, but the other teams will know that as long as Al-Hilal are around in the title race, then nothing can be taken for granted as this is a team that knows how to win titles.

For a while, Al-Hilal will not mind the spotlight being elsewhere as they are quietly going about their business. This is not a game that will live long in the memory but was a solid three points against a solid opponent who scored a fine counter-attack goal from Abdulfattah Adam. It wasn’t enough. Jang Hyun-soo lashed home from close range after a towering Saud Abdulhamid header. A penalty from Salem Al-Dawsari settled the affair.

3. Al-Ittihad’s attacking stars shine

Much is said about Al-Ittihad’s defensive capabilities as they have conceded just six goals so far this season but, as demonstrated in the 3-0 win over Al-Feiha, there is so much attacking talent for Nuno Santo to call upon.

Had Igor Coronado been signed for big money from a team in Europe rather than the UAE, he would be seen as one of the biggest stars in the league. The Brazilian’s free kick midway through the first half was a thing of beauty and set the Tigers on their way. If he stays fit, then Al-Ittihad have a real chance.

Then there is the prolific Abderrazak Hamdallah, brought down in the area after a lovely piece of skill and then stepping up to score from the spot.

There was still time in the first half for a local star to get in on the act. After a fine run from Coronado, Haroune Camara made it three and there was no coming back from that first half attacking display.

4. Al-Shabab starting to slip

After a 1-1 draw with fifth-placed Al-Taawoun, Al-Shabab coach Vicente Moreno knows that he is facing his first real test.

It has been said before, but prior to the World Cup splitting the season, Al-Shabab looked like champions. In the eight games before the tournament, they dropped just two points – a draw with Al-Hilal. Since the action resumed, they have collected only six points from six games.

It is not a surprise then that they have slipped off the summit and are now five points behind the leaders. The goals have dried up and the defence has lost its invulnerability that was in evidence earlier in the season.

Opponents are giving the likes of Cristian Guanca and Ever Banega less space and the Argentines do not look quite as fluid as before. And while Al-Shabab are having plenty of possession, the same quality of chances are not being created.

The one positive, apart from a lovely goal from Moteb Al-Harbi, is that Al-Shabab have had some tough games of late and there are some friendlier-looking teams coming up. They need to get back to winning ways.

5. Title race more exciting than relegation battle

Last season, there was an unbelievable fight to avoid relegation and even late in the campaign, teams in mid-table were not safe from the drop and it went right to the wire.

The title race was a good one but became a tale of Al-Hilal chasing Al-Ittihad.

At the moment, the issues at the bottom seem a little more cut and dried with Al-Batin surely already down after collecting just three points. Al-Adalah also have a lot of work to do.

The top should be more exciting this time around. Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, and Al-Ittihad have the talent to go all the way and push each other until the end. It is impossible to say what is going to happen but with three deep squads and experienced coaches, all have genuine ambitions of lifting the trophy, and there are not many leagues where that can be said.

If Al-Shabab can recover from their current slump than three becomes four and that really will be a treat for the neutrals. Whatever happens, it is hard to see one team pulling away.

Topics: football Saudi sport

Rahm outlasts rookie Thompson to win AmEx by 1 stroke

Rahm outlasts rookie Thompson to win AmEx by 1 stroke
Updated 23 January 2023
AP

Rahm outlasts rookie Thompson to win AmEx by 1 stroke

Rahm outlasts rookie Thompson to win AmEx by 1 stroke
  • The Spanish star finished 27-under 261 and won for the ninth time on the PGA Tour
Updated 23 January 2023
AP

LA QUINTA, California: While Jon Rahm had plenty of chances to pump his right fist after nice shots on Sunday, the look of relief on his face after holding off rookie Davis Thompson put into perspective his victory at The American Express.

The Spanish star took advantage of mistakes by Thompson over the adventuresome final three holes and closed with a 4-under 68 to win by one stroke, his second PGA Tour win in as many starts this year.

“I’m, in a weird way, glad that today went the way it went,” Rahm said. “I’ve enjoyed some runaway victories, I’ve enjoyed some comebacks, but today was certainly a struggle. Out of the five birdies I made, what is it, one, two, three of them were tap-ins and the other two were basically 6-footers. So that tells you the story.”

Rahm pumped his fist a final time after tapping in for a two-putt par on No. 18 at PGA West’s Stadium Course.

Rahm and Thompson were tied with three holes to play when Thompson, who led through 36 holes and shared the lead with Rahm going into Sunday, pulled his drive into a deep fairway bunker on the par-5 16th and wound up with par. Rahm made birdie to take the lead.

On the par-3 17th, Thompson chose to leave the pin in for his 50-foot birdie putt on the island green, and the ball squarely hit the pin and rolled away. The 23-year-old from Georgia dropped his putter and put his hands to his face. As he walked to the 18th tee after tapping in for par, he pulled his shirt up over his mouth in frustration.

“I usually always leave the stick in from a long distance,” Thompson said. “I feel like it helps me with my speed. I’ll probably play the ‘what if’ game in my head for a long time, unfortunately. I had a great read. I probably hit it too firm. If it had great speed it would have just hit the flag and dropped. But we’ll never know. I’m proud of myself for this week.”

Rahm hit his tee shot into a bunker on 18 but recovered nicely with a shot to 15 feet and pumped his fist. Thompson’s drive found the fairway but his approach bounced on the green and ran down the slope behind it. The rookie hit a bold flop shop that settled a foot to the right of the hole. He shot 69.

“I had a great week,” said Thompson, who made five eagles through the first two rounds, tying the PGA Tour record for eagles in a 72-hole event. “Competing against the best in the world is my dream and I did that today and proved that I can hang with ‘em. It was a lot of fun. A lot of nerves and I hit a lot of quality golf shots under pressure, which was really cool.”

Rahm finished 27-under 261 and won for the ninth time on the PGA Tour. He moves up one spot to No. 3 in the world. He is playing next week at Torrey Pines, while world No. 1 Rory McIlroy makes his 2023 debut in Dubai on the European tour.

“Heck of a start,” said Rahm, who won the Sentry Tournament of Champions two weeks ago at Kapalua. “Obviously Sentry and this one are very, very different golf courses and very different golf. You still have to go low in both of them. So luckily the mentality is the same.

“Body’s been feeling great. My swing’s been feeling really, really good. And it shows, right?” he added. “Even when I’m saying I may not be as comfortable as I would like, I’m shooting 64s because everything is just firing when it needs to.”

Rahm opened with two birdies to take the lead, but Thompson eventually caught up to him when Rahm’s par putt lipped out on No. 13.

Rahm got his share of breaks. From the middle of the fairway on the 16th, Rahm had his hands on his hips as he watched his second shot head toward the deep bunker down the left side. It hit in the dormant rough and stayed in the fairway. That left a pitch to just inside 10 feet, and his birdie putt for the lead swirled into the cup.

Rahm now has won four of his last six starts — he won twice on the European tour at end of last year. This was his seventh straight top 10 worldwide, a streak that began after the Tour Championship in late August.

Xander Schauffele, two weeks after he withdrew because of back pain, closed with a 62 and finished two behind with Chris Kirk (64).

Taylor Montgomery was challenging Rahm and Thompson until he put his tee shot into the water on the 17th. He closed with a 66 and finished fifth.

Scottie Scheffler closed with a 67 and tied for 11th. He narrowly missed a birdie putt on the final hole that would have allowed him to return to No. 1 by a fraction of a point over McIlroy. Scheffler is not playing next week.

Topics: golf sport

Over 130 teams confirmed for Manchester City’s Abu Dhabi Cup in February   

Over 130 teams confirmed for Manchester City’s Abu Dhabi Cup in February   
A record number of female footballers are set to compete in Abu Dhabi in February. (MCFC)
Updated 23 January 2023
Arab News

Over 130 teams confirmed for Manchester City’s Abu Dhabi Cup in February   

Over 130 teams confirmed for Manchester City’s Abu Dhabi Cup in February   
  • Youth skills competition to feature 1,750 players
  • Premier League Trophy, on world tour, returning to capital city
Updated 23 January 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Over 130 youth teams have been confirmed for Manchester City’s Abu Dhabi Cup over the weekend of Feb. 18 and 19.

Launched in 2017 with the aim of developing young football players in the region, the tournament has grown over the years. It returns for its fourth edition, for the first time since 2019, with 1,750 players set to compete.

The tournament will be held at Zayed City Sports Stadium, the largest multi-purpose sports venue in the UAE. In addition to football action, the “City Village” will be open to the general public to experience live entertainment, and a screening of Manchester City’s Premier League away fixture against Nottingham Forest on Feb. 18.

Fans will also have the opportunity to see the Premier League trophy up close, and have photographs taken with City mascots Moonbeam and Moonchester.

The trophy has been traveling the world to various countries including the US, Mexico, South Africa, Germany and South Korea. It is part of Manchester City’s global Trophy Tour to celebrate the club’s fourth title win in five years.

Topics: football Manchester city

Saudi-based brand CORE named title sponsor of Formula E 2023 Diriyah E-Prix

Saudi-based brand CORE named title sponsor of Formula E 2023 Diriyah E-Prix
The Diriyah E-Prix has announced CORE as title sponsors. (Formula E)
Updated 23 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi-based brand CORE named title sponsor of Formula E 2023 Diriyah E-Prix

Saudi-based brand CORE named title sponsor of Formula E 2023 Diriyah E-Prix
  • Double-header takes place Jan. 27-28 and features Mideast debut of GEN3 car
Updated 23 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Organizers of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship races in Saudi Arabia have announced lifestyle company CORE as title sponsor of the Diriyah E-Prix this weekend.

The 2023 CORE Diriyah E-Prix double-header of races will take place on Jan. 27 and 28, and will be the Middle East debut of the GEN3 — the world’s fastest and most efficient electric race car.

“We’re absolutely delighted to confirm CORE will be the title partner for the upcoming 2023 CORE Diriyah E-Prix, that will host rounds two and three of season nine of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship,” said Carlo Boutagy, founder and CEO of CBX, official promoter of the 2023 CORE Diriyah E-Prix.

“It’s great to have such a luxury brand partner associated with the race and we can’t wait to see the exciting new, lighter and faster GEN3 cars on-track under the floodlights in Saudi Arabia at this year’s event.”

As title sponsor, CORE will feature prominently across the 21-turn, 2,495-km circuit located within the historic town walls of the UNESCO World Heritage site on the outskirts of Riyadh. As the only night races on the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship calendar, the CORE Diriyah E-Prix will be illuminated with low-power LED technology.

Fans attending the races will see two iconic motorsport names — McLaren and Maserati — line up on the Formula E grid in Diriyah for the first time where they will compete with Porsche, Jaguar and Nissan among the 11 teams and 22 drivers.

The GEN3 is a major leap in technological development and innovation with engineers at the FIA and Formula E pushing the boundaries of EV development. Capable of a 200 mph (322 kph) top speed, the GEN3 is 53 kilograms lighter than the GEN2 with a smaller chassis optimized for street racing.

An additional front powertrain adds 250 kW to the 350 kW at the rear, more than doubling the regenerative capacity of the previous GEN2 car to 600 kW, with more than 40 percent of the energy used in-race regenerated under braking.

“It’s our great honor to be the title partner for the 2023 CORE Diriyah E-Prix races hosted at the historic town walls of Diriyah (in) Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh,” said Mohammed Hefni, group CEO at CORE.

Alberto Longo, co-founder and chief championship officer, Formula E, said: “It is with great pleasure that we welcome CORE as the title sponsor of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship event in Saudi Arabia. The 2023 CORE Diriyah E-Prix is a highlight of our race calendar and together with CORE and our valued local partners, we will welcome a global TV audience for the incredible spectacle of the GEN3 cars night racing for the very first time.”

 

Topics: Formula E Motorsport Saudi Arabia Saudi sport

