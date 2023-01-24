You are here

  • Home
  • Norway detains former top Wagner Group member seeking asylum

Norway detains former top Wagner Group member seeking asylum

Andrei Medvedev, a former commander of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, is seen in Oslo, Norway, in an image taken from video released January 15, 2023. (REUTERS)
Andrei Medvedev, a former commander of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, is seen in Oslo, Norway, in an image taken from video released January 15, 2023. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/88rj3

Updated 30 sec ago
AP

Norway detains former top Wagner Group member seeking asylum

Norway detains former top Wagner Group member seeking asylum
  • The Wagner Group, which has spearheaded attacks against Ukrainian forces, includes a large number of convicts recruited from Russian prisons
Updated 30 sec ago
AP

COPENHAGEN, Denmark: A former high-ranking member of the Russian private military contractor Wagner Group seeking asylum in Norway is in custody on suspicion of entering the Scandinavian country illegally, authorities said Monday.
Russian Andrey Medvedev “has been arrested under the Immigration Act and it is being assessed whether he should be produced for detention,” Jon Andreas Johansen of Norwegian immigration police told The Associated Press. Norway’s VG newspaper said detaining him isn’t intended as a a punishment, but a security measure.
Medvedev, who says he fears for his life if he returns to Russia, is believed to have illegally entered Norway after crossing the country’s 198 kilometer-long (123-mile) border with Russia earlier this month.
Vladimir Osechkin of the Russian dissident group Gulagu.net, which helped Medvedev flee Russia, said he had been in protective custody in a safe house and was moved without explanation to a secured immigration facility.
Medvedev’s Norwegian lawyer, Brynjulf Risnes, insisted on broadcaster NRK that his client is not suspected of any offense and that he’s unaccustomed to Norway’s new, stricter security measures for him.
“Significant security measures have been introduced. Medvedev has problems adapting to them,” Risnes told NRK.
In a video posted by Gulagu, Medvedev said he came under Russian gunfire before crossing into the Scandinavian country. Norwegian police said they were notified by Russian border guards about tracks in the snow indicating that someone may have crossed illegally.
Norway’s National Criminal Investigation Service, which takes part in the investigation of war crimes in Ukraine said it’s questioning Medvedev who “has the status of a witness.” Osechkin said the former fighter spoke to investigators on Friday.
Medvedev, who has been on the run since he defected from the Wagner Group, has reportedly told Gulagu.net that he is ready to tell everything he knows about the shady paramilitary group and its owner Yevgeny Prigozhin, a millionaire with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Medvedev said he left the Wagner Group after his contract was extended beyond the July-November timeline without his consent. He said he’s willing to testify about any war crimes he witnessed and denied participating in any.
The Wagner Group, which has spearheaded attacks against Ukrainian forces, includes a large number of convicts recruited from Russian prisons. The group has has become increasingly influential in Africa.

 

Topics: Wagner group Russia Norway

Related

US designates Russia’s Wagner military group an intl ‘criminal organization’
World
US designates Russia’s Wagner military group an intl ‘criminal organization’
Russian deserter in Oslo ready to spill Wagner’s secrets
World
Russian deserter in Oslo ready to spill Wagner’s secrets

Maryam Forum Foundation organises ‘Investing in Nature’ panel at Davos

Maryam Forum Foundation organises ‘Investing in Nature’ panel at Davos
Updated 23 January 2023
Arab News

Maryam Forum Foundation organises ‘Investing in Nature’ panel at Davos

Maryam Forum Foundation organises ‘Investing in Nature’ panel at Davos
  • Better coalitions are needed to address climate action, Egyptian and Pakistani ministers told during panel
Updated 23 January 2023
Arab News

  DAVOS: Minister for International Cooperation of the Government of Egypt, Rania Mashat and Federal Minister for Climate Change, Pakistani Senator Sherry Rehman remarked the urgency of cooperation to address the challenges of climate change at a special panel organized by the Maryan Forum Foundation during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos.

During the session chaired by former BBC World News presenter Nik Gowing, Rehman said that climate change and biodiversity are critical issues that require better collaborations between actors are needed to meet the climate action targets.

“We must build coalitions for climate action,” the Pakistani minister said.

“So far, we have mostly been talking and working in silos due to the boundaries we have set on ourselves. Everyone is speaking about the individual actions they are taking but we need to move beyond that to a surface with achievable collective action targets and then pledge to actually meet them.”

The panel also discussed the issue of denialism that still exists amongst corporate leaders and networks, highlighting the “collective failure” to take the public conversations around climate change to the required level.

Participants stressed the criticality of climate change and biodiversity loss arguing that to address the issue “we require a scientific approach that guides our decisions, but current efforts have fallen short.”

“Our models of business and government need to change for that critical mass that is needed to shift the needle on biodiversity loss and climate action because we are way off the mark,” Rehman said.

Panelists also emphasized that the 20th century international financial architecture, which was designed to solve distinct difficulties, is now out of date for the crises of the twenty-first century.

“We need a redesign of the entire Bretton Woods financial architecture and make climate financing agile and easily available for countries that are at the forefront of climate stress,” Rehman said.  "If we do not take collective and radical actions within this decade, what is happening in Pakistan will come to Davos someday, but after 1/3 of the globe is living in the 19th century again that has bred from our lack of collective action,” she added.

The panel discussion ended with Khalid Janahi, founder of Vision 3, pre-launched his upcoming book ‘From Rulership to Leadership in the Arab World.’

Topics: WEF 2023 World Economic Forum Davos

Sri Lanka seeks investment, employment opportunities from Saudi Arabia

Sri Lanka seeks investment, employment opportunities from Saudi Arabia
Updated 23 January 2023

Sri Lanka seeks investment, employment opportunities from Saudi Arabia

Sri Lanka seeks investment, employment opportunities from Saudi Arabia
  • Kingdom ‘very influential member’ of international community: Sri Lankan minister
  • Minister to also meet officials from IsDB, OIC, GCC during visit to Saudi Arabia
Updated 23 January 2023
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka is seeking to boost relations with Saudi Arabia through connectivity, investment, and employment opportunities, its foreign minister said on Monday as he began a visit to the Kingdom.

Ali Sabry, who will be visiting until Jan. 27, was scheduled to meet with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan during the official trip, as well as senior officials from the Islamic Development Bank, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Sabry told Arab News in an exclusive interview that Sri Lanka was looking for ways to further relations with Saudi Arabia.

Speaking in Madinah, he said: “Generally, the visit is to further strengthen ongoing discussions to have more connectivity and employment opportunities and investment.

“Traditionally, we have had a good relationship with Saudi Arabia … so we are very hopeful that we can strengthen it.”

Improving bilateral relations was important for Sri Lanka, the minister added, as the Kingdom was “a very influential member of the international community,” especially in the Islamic world and due to its membership in the Group of 20 biggest economies.

The Sri Lankan delegation includes the Minister of Rural Economy Kader Masthan, Sri Lanka’s ambassador in Riyadh, Pakeer Mohideen Amza, and the consul-general in Jeddah, Faiah Moulana.

Sabry’s visit follows a series of high-level engagements by Sri Lankan officials with the Kingdom in the past year. These have included Environment Minister Naseer Ahamed’s visit in August as a special envoy of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, where his meetings had focused on improving energy cooperation.

In November, Labor and Foreign Employment Minister Manusha Nanayakkara met Saudi officials to discuss ways to boost labor relations and find employment opportunities for skilled Sri Lankan workers on infrastructure projects being implemented under Saudi Vision 2030.

With all the “huge developments taking place in Saudi Arabia,” Sri Lanka was eager to “also get their due share in terms of employment and other benefits in different areas,” Sabry said, adding that a discussion to improve trade was also on the agenda.

“When we strengthen the relationship between both countries, it can be a catalyst to a wider, better relationship with the Islamic world,” he said. “So, we are very keen on developing this.”

The island nation of 22 million people has been struggling in the past year with challenges ranging from a shortage of dollars to runaway inflation and a steep recession as it faces its worst financial crisis since independence from Britain in 1948.

Sri Lankan officials are in discussions to reach a final agreement with the International Monetary Fund on a $2.9 billion loan essential to put its battered economy back on track.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Sri Lanka

Related

How Arab News article changed Sri Lankan minister’s life
World
How Arab News article changed Sri Lankan minister’s life

Memphis on edge ahead of violent arrest video’s release

Memphis on edge ahead of violent arrest video’s release
Updated 23 January 2023
AP

Memphis on edge ahead of violent arrest video’s release

Memphis on edge ahead of violent arrest video’s release
  • Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old father, FedEx worker and avid skateboarder, died Jan. 10
  • Relatives have accused police of beating Nichols and causing him to have a heart attack
Updated 23 January 2023
AP

MEMPHIS: Memphis was on edge Monday ahead of the possible release of video footage of a Black man’s violent arrest that has led to three separate law enforcement investigations and the firings of five police officers after he died in a hospital.
Relatives of Tyre Nichols were scheduled to meet with city officials to view video footage of his Jan. 7 arrest, according to lawyers for the family. Mayor Jim Strickland and Memphis Police Department Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said last week that video of the arrest would be released after the conclusion of an internal police investigation and after Nichols’ family has seen it, but the exact timing wasn’t immediately clear.
Nichols, a 29-year-old father, FedEx worker and avid skateboarder, died Jan. 10, authorities said.
His family, protesters and activists have called for the video’s release and for the officers to be charged with murder. Davis announced Friday that five officers involved in the arrest were fired after the police probe determined that they used excessive force or failed to intervene and render aid.
The officers have been identified as Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith. All five are Black.
Relatives have accused police of beating Nichols and causing him to have a heart attack. Authorities have only said that Nichols experienced a medical emergency. The US Justice Department has opened a civil rights investigation into the arrest, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into whether excessive force was used.
City and community leaders have expressed concern about the possibility of civil unrest following the video’s release.
“With the potential of civil unrest, we’re hoping that it won’t happen but we also have to prepare,” Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner told WREG-TV.
State Rep. Antonio Parkinson, a Memphis Democrat, said the predominantly Black city has been on edge since the arrest, which he called “horrific and senseless.”
“The release of the tape may certainly aggravate the feelings of hurt, sorrow and embarrassment that we are all feeling,” Parkinson said. “However, the need for transparency is vitally important in all cases of police involved deaths.”
Van Turner, president of the Memphis chapter of the NAACP, also acknowledged that Memphis appears tense as it waits for the video. But he praised the city and the police department for taking “quick action” in firing the officers.
“We will continue to monitor and support a fair and just resolution to this matter,” Turner said. “We join the call for peaceful protests as we all work toward making sure that proper measures are put in place to prevent this type of incident from occurring in the future.”
Turner also said that the potential for unrest could be higher if the officers who were involved were white.
“If the video is significantly more egregious than what we have seen, then the unrest could still be there,” Turner said.
Nichols was arrested after officers stopped him for reckless driving, police said. In a news release the day after his arrest, the police department said that as officers approached the vehicle, “a confrontation occurred’ and he ran. It said officers caught up to him and that ”another confrontation occurred” while they were taking him into custody. Police said he complained of shortness of breath and was hospitalized.
Officials said a cause of death has not been determined.
Relatives have said the officers who pulled over Nichols were in an unmarked vehicle and that he experienced cardiac arrest and kidney failure from the officers beating him.
Attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, who represent Nichols’ family, issued a statement Friday saying they support the department’s decision to fire the officers.
“This is the first step toward achieving justice for Tyre and his family. They must also be held accountable for robbing this man of his life and his son of a father,” they said.
The attorneys said they “will continue to demand transparency and accountability” and plan to review video footage to seek additional clarity about the circumstances that led to Nichols’ death. The lawyers planned a news conference for later Monday with the family.
As for the timing of the video’s release to the public, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said the law “places limits on such video release, and that we have to make sure we do so without compromising our ability to arrive at justice in this case.”
“I ask for your patience as we gather all necessary information so that we don’t compromise the investigation or any possible future prosecution,” Mulroy said in a statement.
The Nichols case is the latest high-profile death case to rattle the city. Since November 2021, Memphis has seen the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph in a daytime ambush at a bakery; a crime rampage in which a man has been charged with fatally shooting three people and wounding three others; the killing of a United Methodist Church pastor during a carjacking in her driveway; and the early-morning kidnapping of a jogger whose body was later found near a house.

Topics: Memphis Tennessee Tyre Nichols Jim Strickland

Related

Update Protests in US after release of video of police killing Black man
World
Protests in US after release of video of police killing Black man
Black man dies after video shows officer kneeling on neck photos
World
Black man dies after video shows officer kneeling on neck

UK granted Afghan murderer asylum despite past killings of 2 migrants

UK granted Afghan murderer asylum despite past killings of 2 migrants
Updated 23 January 2023
Arab News

UK granted Afghan murderer asylum despite past killings of 2 migrants

UK granted Afghan murderer asylum despite past killings of 2 migrants
  • Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai posed as 14-year-old to enter Britain in 2019
  • He gunned down fellow Afghan migrants in Serbia in 2018, court told
Updated 23 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: An Afghan asylum seeker was legally admitted to the UK before murdering a 21-year-old, despite later being convicted of two murders in his absence by a Serbian court, The Times has reported.

Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai arrived in the UK in 2019 after a long four-year period of travel and stints of crime in countries including Italy, Serbia, France and Norway.

He told British border authorities that he was 14 years old but a court determination estimated his real age upon arrival as 18.

On March 12 last year, Abdulrahimzai murdered Thomas Roberts, 21, a prospective Royal Marine, by stabbing him in the chest twice following a streetside altercation.

Following a trial that concluded on Monday at Salisbury Crown Court, the now 21-year-old was convicted of murder by majority, after admitting only manslaughter.

However, it later emerged that Abdulrahimzai previously murdered two Afghan men in Serbia while aged 15, raising questions over how he successfully claimed asylum in the UK despite facing rounds of questioning by police in Dorset, his arrival point.

Dorset Police said after the verdict it was unaware of Abdulrahimzai’s double murder conviction.

A spokesman said: “Any inquiries regarding convictions from outside of UK jurisdiction held by foreign nationals entering the UK are a matter for other agencies.”

Nic Lobbenberg KC, for the prosecution, said that the killings in Serbia took place near the capital Belgrade, in 2018.

Abdulrahimzai was found guilty of murder in his absence by a Serbian court and sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment.

It emerged that the then-15-year-old gunned down two fellow Afghans using a rifle following an argument over migrant trafficking, in which the trio was involved.

He was also convicted of drug dealing during a stay in Italy in 2017.

Judge Paul Dugdale, overseeing the UK murder case, said: “This only became apparent to the UK authorities after the commission of this offense we have been dealing with in this trial.”

He added: “It’s a terrifying case with the use of an automatic firearm possibly linked to the business of trafficking.”

Lobbenberg described Abdulrahimzai as a man who “revels in violence,” The Telegraph reported.

After arriving in the UK, the Afghan was assigned a foster carer, Nicola Marchant-Jones, on account of his age.

Marchant-Jones told the court that Abdulrahimzai was a “very troubled individual” despite first appearing as “shy, kind and sweet.”

The Afghan “suffered mood swings” and would “go from zero to 100 almost instantly,” she said, telling the court she feared that Abdulrahimzai “would do something with a knife.”

The carer said: “At one point he said he was doing street fighting.

“He appeared to have lots of money. I didn’t see any money but he was buying nice things.”

The court heard that Abdulrahimzai initially left Afghanistan in 2015 after being tortured and stabbed 28 times.

Abdulrahimzai’s uncle arranged for him to be smuggled through Pakistan, with the 21-year-old claiming that his parents had been killed by the Taliban for brewing alcohol and working with NATO forces.

Topics: UK Afghan asylum seeker

Related

Afghan soldier seeks asylum after arrest at US-Mexico border
World
Afghan soldier seeks asylum after arrest at US-Mexico border
UK home secretary reportedly plans blanket asylum ban on migrants from Albania
World
UK home secretary reportedly plans blanket asylum ban on migrants from Albania

Lights out for millions in Pakistan after national grid malfunction

Commuters make their way along a street during a nationwide power outage, in Islamabad on January 23, 2023. (AFP)
Commuters make their way along a street during a nationwide power outage, in Islamabad on January 23, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 23 January 2023

Lights out for millions in Pakistan after national grid malfunction

Commuters make their way along a street during a nationwide power outage, in Islamabad on January 23, 2023. (AFP)
  • Outage raises questions about infrastructural weakness, need to upgrade aging grid
  • Country has experienced similar outages before, including one last October
Updated 23 January 2023
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: Pakistan’s energy minister on Monday said technicians were working to restore a major national grid breakdown that left millions of people across the country without electricity all day, saying that power would be restored by the evening.

The second major outage in three months has raised questions about infrastructural weakness and the urgent need to upgrade an aging power grid in a country of 220 million people.

While Pakistan has enough installed power capacity to meet demand, it lacks adequate resources to run its oil-and-gas powered plants. The energy sector is also heavily indebted and cannot afford to invest in new infrastructure and power lines.

The latest breakdown, which occurred at about 7:30 a.m., also comes as the Pakistan economy is in a tailspin, with foreign reserves dwindling, inflation at decades-high levels and industrial growth slowing.

Authorities are working on restoring power before Monday ends, Energy Minister Khurrum Dastgir Khan told a media briefing in the evening.

“There is no major fault … in winter the system is closed due to low demand at night and is switched on in the morning,” Khan said in a separate statement issued Monday morning.

As part of an energy-saving move, electricity is turned off across Pakistan during low usage hours overnight to conserve fuel. Technicians were unable to boot the system all at once after daybreak, the energy minister said.

“Today morning, when the system was switched on, a huge breakdown occurred due to a drop in frequency between Jamshoro and Dadu,” he added, referring to two regions in the country’s south.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered an investigation into the breakdown and summoned an “immediate report” from the energy minister.

“Why did such a massive crisis of electricity arise? Those responsible should be identified ... the difficulties of the masses are intolerable,” the PM was quoted as saying.

Pakistan had previously suffered through similar blackouts, including one in January 2021 and another last October, when it took a whole day for authorities to restore power in major urban centers, including Karachi.

Pakistan’s commercial capital and home to the stock exchange, Central Bank and a giant port had no power for more than eight hours after the outage on Monday morning.

“Work is underway on restoring the power in Karachi. Power is being supplied on a priority basis to strategic installations like airports, hospitals and Karachi port,” said Imran Rana, spokesperson for the city’s sole power distributor, K-Electric.

Chaudhry Amin, CEO of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), which supplies power to some of Pakistan’s most populous cities in Punjab province, said that all LESCO grid stations had tripped, “depriving industrial, commercial and domestic consumers of electricity.”

Millions of people were deprived of their main mode of transportation in Lahore after the city suspended its train service.

“Suddenly I felt a jolt that shook the train. The train became slow and lights, heaters and air conditioners turned off,” Chaudhry Nauman Arif, a university student, told Arab News, saying that passengers were stuck in the train for 40 minutes before finally being safely offloaded.

A spokesperson for the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority said that airports were not facing any power issues, while national highways and motorway police said that traffic signals in most areas of the country had failed due to the power outage.

“If electricity is not restored until darkness, keeping in mind the law and order situation, kindly make sure your car and house doors are locked properly to avoid any incident,” the highway police said, citing reports that power restoration would take at least 15 hours.

Pakistan gets at least 60 percent of its electricity from fossil fuels and almost 27 percent from hydropower. The contribution of nuclear and solar power to the nation’s grid is about 10 percent.

 

 

Topics: Pakistan Energy crisis

Related

Latest updates

Norway detains former top Wagner Group member seeking asylum
Norway detains former top Wagner Group member seeking asylum
Everton fire Frank Lampard with team in relegation zone
Everton fire Frank Lampard with team in relegation zone
Jeddah Corniche Circuit prepares to host 2023 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Jeddah Corniche Circuit prepares to host 2023 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Proposed Brazil-Argentina common currency is met with doubts
Proposed Brazil-Argentina common currency is met with doubts
World Cup star Mbappé gets 5 goals for PSG in French Cup win
World Cup star Mbappé gets 5 goals for PSG in French Cup win

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.