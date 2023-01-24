French Algerian model Loli Bahia walks for Schiaparelli at Paris Haute Couture Week 

The show created some controversy online for reasons not involving Bahia. Three looks — modeled by Naomi Campbell, Irina Shayk, and Shalom Harlow — featured the heads of a faux-taxidermy wolf, snow leopard, and lion, respectively. Kylie Jenner, who was seated on the front row, also wore a dress featuring a faux-lion head.
The looks, unsurprisingly, created a stir on the internet. While some praised Roseberry's ingeniousness, others bemoaned the glorification of dead animals in an industry where the use of fur is already a controversial topic.
Ingrid Newkirk, president of the animal-rights group, told TMZ on Monday that Jenner’s look “celebrates lions’ beauty and may be a statement against trophy hunting, in which lion families are torn apart to satisfy human egotism.”
She continued: “These fabulously innovative three-dimensional animal heads show that where there’s a will, there’s a way.”
Meanwhile, Bahia also had a stellar Paris Haute Couture Week last year — where she walked for the likes of Fendi, Alaia, and Valentino.
John Legend to perform at Formula E Diriyah E-Prix in Saudi Arabia
Updated 24 January 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: US singing sensation John Legend has been announced as the latest performer at the upcoming Formula E Diriyah E-Prix — he will take to the stage on Jan. 28.
The singer-songwriter, who just welcomed his third child with wife Chrissy Teigen, was last seen in the Middle East when he performed as part of the 5th anniversary celebrations at the Louvre Abu Dhabi.
Other artists announced as part of the Diriyah E-Prix event include Saudi DJ Dani Bogari, Egyptian singer Mahmoud El-Esseily, Egyptian singer Mohamed Hamaki, Moroccan American rapper French Montana, Dutch DJ Martin Garrix and American singer Miguel.
Organized by the Ministry of Sports in cooperation with the Saudi Federation of Automobiles and Motorcycles, and as part of the activities of the second edition of the Diriyah Season, the race will be held on Jan. 27-28.
In one of the most important UNESCO World Heritage Sites, the Diriyah International Circuit hosts exciting races and competitions, with the participation of 12 teams and 24 contestants across 18 rounds in 13 cities.
Maison Rabih Kayrouz returns to haute couture runway in Paris
Updated 24 January 2023
Alastair MacDonald | Reuters
PARIS: Lebanon’s Maison Rabih Kayrouz took to the runway this week for the first time in three years, showing an elevated collection that toyed with the boundaries of ready-to-wear and haute couture fashion.
For his namesake label, the Lebanese designer sent models ambling through a maze of rooms in a Paris mansion, heels resonating on the wooden floor, in chic evening dresses and tailored suits.
There was just a sprinkling of sparkles, with embroidered embellishments, high around the waist and the neck of a sleeveless dress. But most looks came in single colors such as ivory or black, as well as a bright marigold yellow.
Kayrouz, who is known for a clean, understated elegance in his styles often seen on the red carpet said he imagined a woman after a full day, brimming with confidence.
“For me, haute couture is not one style, not one situation — it’s know-how,” he told reporters after the show.
Kayrouz also said that since the pandemic he has been interested in the role of clothing as protection, which he offered in his capes, jackets and dresses which served to cover the body.
Jackets were wrapped snugly across the waist, forming folds, while trousers carried a crisp crease down the middle, slightly flared at the bottom.
For the finale, models walked in pairs, carrying glasses of champagne, offering them to members of the audience as the crowd erupted in applause.
The show took place on the first day of Haute Couture Week in Paris, which runs through Thursday and features the world’s most prestigious fashion houses, including Christian Dior and Chanel.
Kayrouz is the only Lebanese designer to be an official member of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, the official Haute Couture body.
One of the models on the runway was Nadine Strittmatter from Switzerland. She wore a green turtle neck top with black low-high skirt. “Thrilled to close your show today @maisonrabihkayrouz and to see all my friends again,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.
The highly anticipated show was attended by Kayrouz’s fans, including US model and content creator Emma Brooks and Paris-based model Xiayan.
Georges Hobeika spotlights Saudi model, Arab celebs at Paris Haute Couture Week show
Updated 24 January 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika solidified his status as one of the leading designers in the Middle East this week as he presented his Spring/Summer 2023 collection on the official Paris Haute Couture Week calendar.
For his latest show, Hobeika broke runway norms by casting celebrity duos as well as models— and he also featured Saudi runway star Amira Al-Zuhair.
Al-Zuhair showed off a glamorous pink-to-orange beaded look, complete with feathers.
The celebrities included Lebanese Australian humanitarian and entrepreneur Jessica Kahawaty, her mother Rita Kahawaty, Lebanese actors Cynthia Samuel Bakri and Adam Bakri, Emirati twins Mohammed and Humaid Habdan, Lebanese TV presenter Diala Makki, Tunisian model Ameni Esseibi and German fashion influencer Leonie Hanne.
It is also the first time Samuel and Bakri, who tied the knot in September, have walked a runway together. “Definitely one of the biggest PINCH ME moments of my life,” said the actress and model on Instagram.
“Honored is an understatement! From the bottom of our hearts, thank you Georges Hobeika and Jad Hobeika for having us walk your SS23 couture show,” the couple said in a shared Instagram post, referring to the designer’s son. “We are so proud of you. Congratulations on such a stunning collection! You always bring magic to everything you touch.”
Samuel wore a heavily embellished knee-high silver gown with a matching cape, while Bakri wore a long grey blazer with geometric designs and grey trousers.
Jordanian crown prince and Saudi fiancee visit the visually impaired in second official outing
Updated 24 January 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: In their second official appearance together since their engagement, Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II and Saudi Arabia's Rajwa Khalid Al-Saif visited the Fragrance of Colors initiative in Amman, which aims to teach the blind and visually impaired to draw by identifying colors through the sense of smell.
"Rajwa and I were truly privileged today to meet with a group of inspiring young artists who have conquered their visual disability through their exceptional talents and artistic sensitivities. It was heartwarming to witness their insightful and immense creativity firsthand," shared Crown Prince Hussein on his social media.
The couple, who are tying the knot this summer on June 1, were briefed on the creative works of students during a workshop at Darat Suheil by artist Suheil Baqaeen in Jabal Luweibdeh in Amman.
Crown Prince Hussein got engaged officially in August to Saudi citizen Al-Saif in a ceremony which was held in the presence of King Abdullah II, Queen Rania and the bride-to-be’s family in Riyadh.
“I didn’t think it was possible to hold so much joy in my heart! Congratulations to my eldest Prince Hussein and his beautiful bride-to-be, Rajwa,” Queen Rania wrote at the time on Instagram to mark her eldest son’s engagement.
Al-Saif is the daughter of Saudi businessman Khalid Al-Saif and was educated in Saudi Arabia before moving to the US, where she studied architecture at Syracuse University.
Atlantis The Royal: An architectural masterpiece and new icon for Dubai
Beyonce was paid $24 million to perform at the mega structure's grand opening
Updated 24 January 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: Jetting up from the ground in what appear to be interlocking Lego blocks on Dubai’s renowned Palm Jumeirah Island is the city’s latest luxury endeavor and perhaps its grandest yet: the Atlantis The Royal. The hotel, 43 storeys high and spanning 406,000 square meters, opened with a star-studded private performance on Saturday night by Beyonce (Grammy’s most nominated artist, tied with her husband Jay-Z) who took to the stage for her first full-length concert since 2018.
Fourteen years in the making, the grand reveal of Atlantis The Royal reflects the mission of Dubai to once again challenge the boundaries of imagination and the definition of ultra-luxury travel. The mega structure that towers above its iconic sister property, Atlantis The Palm — which opened in November 2008 to similar fanfare, including a $5 million firework display and a performance by pop star Kylie Minogue — is 500-meters long and 178-meters tall.
It was designed by Wimberly, Allison, Tong & Goo, also known as WATG, an international firm specializing in luxury hotel complexes. The design incorporates classical Arabian architecture and local Bedouin references through both the interiors and exteriors, laden with semi-precious stones, intricate fossilized shells, and 'fish' stones — a nod to historical Gulf building techniques.
Ahead of the resort’s grand weekend opening, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, toured the 795-room and 231-residence property and posted pictures of his tour on Twitter calling it an “architectural masterpiece that will boost the tourism sector.”
The hotel, which became an immediate icon for Dubai, supports the recently launched Dubai Economic Agenda D33’s goal to consolidate the city’s position as one of the world’s top three global cities for tourism and business.
In a statement underlining the importance of the tourism sector to the UAE’s national economy, Sheikh Rashid said, “We have ambitious growth targets for the sector over the next ten years. The UAE and Dubai seek to build on their deep partnerships with the private sector to strengthen the country’s status as the world’s most popular destination for international tourists.”
“As part of our efforts to create a fertile ground for investors, we are keen to foster new growth opportunities in the tourism sector. Our steadfast commitment to building an exceptionally safe and stable environment and a world-class infrastructure over the last few decades has created the foundations for a remarkable future,” he added.
With its decadent design and long list of luxury and fashion brands, Atlantis The Royal, which is frequently being referred to simply now as “The Royal,” pushes the boundaries of modern luxury. The luxury amenities in their sheer quantity are nothing short of impressive: there are 92 pools, 17 top restaurants and bars from chefs such as Heston Blumenthal, José Andrés and Nobu Matsuhisa, brands such as Valentino and Louis Vuitton, and a host of other uber luxurious details and offerings.
Beyonce, the pinnacle of the resort’s grand reveal, was allegedly paid $24 million to play for one hour for 1,500 guests as part of the resort’s three-day opening celebration. She also performed “Brown Skin Girl” with her daughter, Blue Ivy, 11, which had won them both a Grammy Award in 2021. The evening featured several of Beyoncé’s classic hits, including “Crazy in Love”, “Flaws and All,” and “Be Alive” mixed with iconic songs by Lebanese icon Fayrouz and legendary Egyptian singer Oum Kalthoum.
The evening culminated with a spectacular fireworks display that illuminated the Palm Jumeirah skyline alongside performances by global and regional DJs, musicians, and dancers.
The grand opening weekend also featured the star-studded grand opening events of Nobu and Ling Ling and the launch of Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila on the resort’s sky pool, Cloud 22. On Sunday, the resort hosted a fashion event to debut Beyoncé’s latest Ivy Park Collection.