Banchero, Isaac shine as Magic end Boston win streak

Banchero, Isaac shine as Magic end Boston win streak
Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero makes an uncontested dunk against the Boston Celtics during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday in Orlando, Fla. (AFP)
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

Banchero, Isaac shine as Magic end Boston win streak

Banchero, Isaac shine as Magic end Boston win streak
  • Isaac finished with 10 points, three rebounds and two steals during his encouraging return to the hardwood
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

MIAMI: No. 1 draft pick Paolo Banchero scored 23 points as the Orlando Magic ended the injury-depleted Boston Celtics’ nine-game winning streak with an upset 113-98 victory on Monday.

Orlando, languishing three places off the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 17-29 record prior to Monday’s game, took full advantage of Boston’s injury crisis to complete a deserved win at the Amway Center in Florida.

The league-leading Celtics were missing key defensive figures Marcus Smart and Robert Williams due to injury and their absence proved crucial as a fired-up Orlando stormed to victory.

The 20-year-old Banchero showed a maturity beyond his tender years to orchestrate Orlando’s win, which saw five Magic players reach double-digit totals, with Wendell Carter Jr. posting 21 points and Germany’s Franz Wagner 15.

“Anytime you get to play a championship-level team, a team that’s been to the finals, and has been where you want to be, you want to put out your best effort and get the win,” Banchero said afterwards.

“That’s my mentality, and that’s our team’s mentality, and we were able to do that.

“I just wanted to be decisive with my moves, when I decided to attack, when I decided to shoot — not force anything and let the game come to me. Be aggressive and decisive, and live with the results.”

Arguably the most impressive contribution came in the form of a 10-minute cameo from Jonathan Isaac, making his first appearance in an NBA game since August 2020 following more than two years dominated by injuries.

Isaac finished with 10 points, three rebounds and two steals during his encouraging return to the hardwood.

“It felt fantastic, just to touch the floor — I feel so grateful,” Isaac said afterwards. “I feel good, I’m grateful to be with the Magic, plus to get a win — I couldn’t be happier.”

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led the Boston scoring with 26 points each, while Derrick White added 11 and Sam Hauser 13 off the bench

In other games on Monday, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton returned from injury with a vengeance as the Milwaukee Bucks arrested their current slump in form with a ruthless 150-130 pounding of the Detroit Pistons.

Antetokounmpo had missed the last five Bucks games with a lingering knee injury, a spell that saw Milwaukee lose three games. Middleton meanwhile had not played since mid-December.

But Antetokounmpo showed no sign of ring-rust as he led a comprehensive rout, scoring 29 points with 12 rebounds and four assists.

Brook Lopez added 21 points while Middleton added eight points on his return.

“It feels good to be out there with the team again, play, run up and down, make some plays,” Antetokounmpo said.

“Never take it for granted. Definitely just miss it — miss being around my teammates, miss playing basketball. I just missed being out there and competing.”

The game was effectively over after the first quarter, with Milwaukee pouring in an astonishing 49 points in the opening period to take a 25-point lead into the second quarter.

Milwaukee improved to 30-17 in the Eastern Conference standings, in third place behind Boston and Philadelphia.

Detroit remain rooted to the bottom of the table on 12-37.

In other games on Monday, a Memphis Grizzlies side missing star Ja Morant crashed to a third straight loss in a 133-100 mauling by the Sacramento Kings in California.

Trey Lyles (24 points) led the scoring for Sacramento, whose balanced offensive unit had six players in double digits, with Harrison Barnes and Keegan Murray adding 20 apiece.

Memphis have lost all three games on their Western Conference road trip, with Monday’s loss following defeats to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday and the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

In Portland, Damian Lillard finished with 37 points and 12 assists as the Trail Blazers blew out the San Antonio Spurs 147-127. Anfernee Simons (26 points) and Jusuf Nurkic (25) also posted big totals.

Topics: basketball

Participants often face challenging and sometimes treacherous conditions over the five days of sailing. (FILE/DOSC)
Top sailors set for 30th Aramex Dubai to Muscat Offshore Sailing Race

DUBAI: Preparations for the 30th edition of the annual Aramex Dubai to Muscat Offshore Sailing Race, or Aramex D2M, are underway with 25 boats registered so far for the longest and most challenging contest in the region.

This year’s participants include last year’s winning team, Twister, who are returning to defend their title and going for three wins in a row.

The annual race starts on Saturday, Feb. 4, and covers 360 nautical miles (660 km) where sailors navigate the Arabian Gulf and Indian Ocean before passing through the Straits of Hormuz, to then cross the Gulf of Oman and finish at Marina Bandar Al-Rowdha in Muscat, the capital of Oman.

Participants often face challenging and sometimes treacherous conditions over the five days of sailing.

Matt Britton, last year’s winning skipper on yacht Twister, is sailing double-handed, meaning only two crew members, and preparing to make it three wins in a row.

“Myself and (co-skipper) Mitch are excited to be defending our Aramex D2M titles on our yacht, Twister,” he said. “We are racing for a hattrick of wins that is yet to be achieved in the race’s 30-year history. Our success has been achieved with the assistance of our two local partners, Al-Seer Marine and P&O Marinas.

“Having been involved with the race for 18 years, this year looks like the strongest fleet lineup ever assembled. Particularly notable is the growth of the Double Handed Class where only two sailors are on board, often one sleeping while the other is sailing.”

Looking back over three decades of Aramex D2M’s history, David Worrall, race director, said: “Without a doubt, Aramex D2M has served as a steadfast reminder for the international sailing community of the UAE’s long maritime history of competitive racing, and its commitment to developing an outstanding sporting culture. In 2024, DOSC will host the SB20 World Championships, building on the success and reputation of the Aramex D2M.”

Teams of amateur and professional sailors are expected to participate in the Aramex D2M with a mix of keelboats and multihulls from 27 foot (8.2 meters) to 100 foot (30.4 meters) in length.

The race is the region’s longest-running major offshore sailing event and provides a platform where sailors can test advanced equipment and technology, including readymade and custom sails by North Sails.

Additionally, several racers are using GPS navigation systems, by the Dubai-based company and Starlink partner Elcome, whilst multiple teams will be sailing Beneteau yachts.

Luxury brand Montegrappa will also be providing prizes to sailors for various contests taking place during the event.

North Sails, Elcome, Montegrappa and Beneteau are co-sponsors alongside title sponsor Arame, which last year managed complicated logistics for competing teams, including delivering a replacement rudder to a remote area in Oman. High-end watchmaker Ulysse Nardin is returning as the race’s official timekeeper.

Topics: sailing DOSC UAE watersport

Shabab Al-Ahli top UAE Pro League standings at season's halfway point

Leonardo Jardim’s Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club claimed the ADNOC Pro League’s lead at the halfway stage when another sizeable international hiatus ended with a flurry of red cards and eye-opening performances.

Pained memories of the UAE’s concerning Arabian Gulf Cup showing were temporarily shelved when domestic duty resumed after a month away. Shabab Al-Ahli rebounded from ever-impressive Tunisia schemer Firas Ben Larbi’s rocket, to produce a trio of unanswered goals in Monday’s 3-1 triumph against an Ajman who had Mohammed Ismail dismissed after only 25 seconds.

This result followed Sunday’s consequential 1-1 draw for 10-man Sharjah — bedeviled by disciplinary issues once more — against third-from-bottom Al-Nasr, with their league lead subsequently being ceded.

A penalty by Sharjah’s Caio in the 79th minute saved the blushes of teammate Darwish Bin Habib, following his uncomfortable own goal.

A rollercoaster contest was played out when inconsistent holders Al-Ain visited new boys Al-Bataeh. The former prevailed 3-2 thanks to unstoppable Togo striker Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba’s superb 87th-minute header, negating an implosion from two-goals catalyzed by fullback Erik’s red card.

Ahmed Al-Naqbi’s double heaped more misery on faltering 2020-21 champions Al-Jazira in a 2-1 home win for Ittihad Kalba, and the unlikely figure of Morocco center-back Soufiane Bouftini netted twice during Al-Wasl’s 3-0 demolition of Khor Fakkan.

Title-chasing Al-Wahda had double reason to celebrate after Joao Pedro produced the only goal, in the 91st minute, at his former side Baniyas, while high-profile winter loanee Matheus Pereira should debut later this week.

Al-Dhafra, meanwhile, roared back from behind to prevail 2-1 in the basement battle with promoted Dibba Al-Fujairah.

Here are Arab News’ top picks and a talking point from the latest action.

Player of the Week — Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba (Al-Ain)

Extraordinary feats can be taken for granted when prolific scorers are involved.

Again, Serhiy Rebrov’s Al-Ain creaked under pressure. Again, their iconic No. 9 came to the rescue.

Laba opened and completed the scoring at Saqr bin Mohammed Al-Qassimi Stadium. In-between, chaos ensued.

That’s now 14 league goals for the campaign — a number equaled only by the legendary Ali Mabkhout. Yet since Laba’s July 2019 arrival from Morocco’s RS Berkane, his 72 topflight strikes in 76 run outs is 10 more than the aforementioned Jazira icon.

Laba’s goals have also been worth 10 points to this seventh-placed Boss by nickname, not nature.

Such consistent influence across an extended period of time was last witnessed at the UAE’s most-decorated club by Ghana superstar Asamoah Gyan. Even Sweden’s Marcus Berg tailed off, after a lightning start.

Laba’s longevity has thrust him into a rarefied realm. How fortunate Al-Ain are to have him.

Goal of the Week — Firas Ben Larbi (Ajman)

Fifth-placed Ajman, even in defeat, remain this season’s great success story.

Their beating heart is Ben Larbi.

The 26-year-old playmaker’s indisputable quality was exhibited on Monday evening. An awkward pass into him — back to goal on the edge of the penalty box — was met with an intuitive back-heeled turn, before unleashing a rasping drive from a tight angle which whizzed past helpless ex-UAE No. 1 Majed Nasser.

That’s now 10 goal contributions for the season. Plus, another example of unalloyed genius.

Summer links to Turkey’s Sivasspor eventually came to nought. Yet with the transfer market still open in the wider region and beyond, will any more overtures follow?

Coach of the Week — Aleksandar Veselinovic (Al-Dhafra)

Hope, and desolation, abounded in the Western Region.

Winter-arrival Edu’s header had Hassan Al-Abdouli’s Dibba Al-Fujairah dreaming of a great escape. But the long-term Mahdi Ali acolyte watched his side falter to a potentially ruinous defeat.

It wasn’t pretty from opposite number Aleksandar Veselinovic. Yet, he can point to the integration of pivotal winter buys as evidence of his worth.

Bulgaria midfielder Georgi Milanov delivered pinpoint assists for Tiago Leonco and Claudio. This created daylight to bottom-placed Dhafra, plus drew Nasr — and top-flight safety — to within one point.

Veselinovic’s return to Dhafra — he was at the helm from September 2020 to January 2021 — had been marked by four agonizing one-goal topflight defeats. What a moment to deliver victory.

Pereira is a risk worth taking for title-hunting Al-Wahda

It was a tale of two Twitter posts.

Pereira went from one tweet blasting “fake news” about Roshn Saudi League holders Al-Hilal’s desire to dispense with him, to the next showcasing a beaming smile at temporary new employers Wahda.

This dichotomy exemplifies the situation the Clarets have got themselves into. Will the 26-year-old ignite the third-placed side’s bid for a first topflight title since 2009-10, or disrupt a settled unit?

The Brazilian winger is, unquestionably, the winter window’s marquee addition. Not even Al-Ain’s Croatia center-back Tin Jedvaj would dispute that exalted status.

It was only 2020-21 when the attacker netted 11 Premier League goals for West Bromwich Albion. A competition-high 11 topflight assists the next season followed a reported eight-digit switch to Riyadh.

Yet, seven league run outs this term delivered zero goal contributions. He’d turned from main provider at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, to an irrelevance.

Wahda cannot argue they have recruited a star name in stellar form.

The prospect, however, of Pereira’s laser-guided set-piece deliveries being converted by 10-goal Pedro — he of Monday’s injury time clincher at former charges Baniyas — is a tantalizing one.

Wahda are already the division’s joint second-highest scorers. Pump that even higher and they could blow everyone away.

It is now up to Manolo Jimenez to unlock a premium talent. Do that and the ADNOC Pro League’s trophy case could also be opening at Al-Nahyan Stadium.

Topics: Al-Ahli football

Newcastle United face Carabao Cup semis, but eyes on Wembley final

Newcastle United face Carabao Cup semis, but eyes on Wembley final
Updated 24 January 2023
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle United face Carabao Cup semis, but eyes on Wembley final

Newcastle United face Carabao Cup semis, but eyes on Wembley final
  • Coach Eddie Howe has cup glory on his mind
  • 2 games against lowly Southampton lie ahead
Updated 24 January 2023
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Reaching a semifinal is not enough for Newcastle United, that’s the view of head coach Eddie Howe who only has eyes for Wembley.

Bottom-of-the-table Southampton stand between the Magpies and a place in the final of the Carabao Cup, with the first leg of the last-four tie set for the south coast on Tuesday evening.

And Howe is refusing to take credit for guiding the club to the semifinal of the competition for the first time since 1976, because he’s got cup glory on his mind.

“We’re delighted to be where we are but the semifinal itself isn’t enough. I don’t think it’s enough for anybody,” said the United boss.

“To say you got to a semifinal means nothing. You want to get one step further. I know the players feel the same way. Me and my coaching team feel passionately about it, that we want to make the final but we have to navigate these two games and they are going to be very difficult.”

While United made a Europa League semi in 2004 and their last FA Cup one in 2005, there’s been a generational gap in the various guises of the trophy formerly known as the League Cup.

Howe said: “It is a long time and we are desperate to try and change that. Looking too far back and going too historical at this moment probably doesn’t serve us well.

“We are proud to be where we are but we want more. And all season, the players have shown that mentality themselves. They have never settled for or been pleased with anything but winning so that is a really healthy place to be. So Saturday we were disappointed we did not achieve our objective. Now we move onto another game and we are desperate to win.”

Two players who’ve come into contention after recent positive cameos off the bench are Allan Saint-Maximin and Alexander Isak. After a grueling 0-0 draw in South London against Crystal Palace, Howe may consider changing things up at St Mary’s.

“I’d say they’re both getting there, for sure,” said the Newcastle head coach. “I think it’s different situations. With Alex, we’ve had to be mindful of the fact that he hasn’t had a lot of training time. With a lot of games, you can’t train the players to the intensity that Alex has probably needed.

“We’ve backed off his training, and exposed him to the games, but at some stage, he will need that training loan to get back to his very best levels. We’re nursing him in gently. Allan has had more training time. He’s had more fitness work, so I think Allan is in peak physical shape.

“I’ve got a strong squad to pick from and we’ll make decisions on individuals, their form and fitness and how they feel and try and pick a team we think can win.”

Topics: football

Inter Milan’s Super Cup celebration ruined with loss to Empoli

Inter Milan’s Super Cup celebration ruined with loss to Empoli
Updated 24 January 2023
AP

Inter Milan's Super Cup celebration ruined with loss to Empoli

Inter Milan’s Super Cup celebration ruined with loss to Empoli
  • Inter remained third, one point behind Milan, who visit Lazio on Tuesday
Updated 24 January 2023
AP

MILAN: Inter Milan’s Italian Super Cup celebration was ruined with a 1-0 home loss to Empoli in Serie A on Monday.

Milan Skriniar was sent off with two yellow cards in the first half to leave Inter with 10 men, and 19-year-old Tommaso Baldanzi scored for Empoli midway through the second half following a poor effort from Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Before kickoff, Inter presented the Super Cup trophy to their fans following their 3-0 win over city rivals AC Milan in Saudi Arabia last week.

Inter remained third, one point behind Milan, who visit Lazio on Tuesday.

Empoli, who extended their unbeaten run to five matches, moved ahead of Juventus into ninth.

Also, Bologna were held 1-1 at home by last-place Cremonese.
 

Topics: Inter Milan Empoli Seria A

Kane sinks Fulham to become Tottenham Hotspurs’ joint record scorer

Kane sinks Fulham to become Tottenham Hotspurs’ joint record scorer
Updated 24 January 2023
AFP

Kane sinks Fulham to become Tottenham Hotspurs' joint record scorer

Kane sinks Fulham to become Tottenham Hotspurs’ joint record scorer
  • Kane could break Greaves’ record in Tottenham’s next match in the FA Cup fourth round at second tier Preston on Saturday
Updated 24 January 2023
AFP

LONDON: Harry Kane moved level with Jimmy Greaves as Tottenham’s record scorer as his 266th goal for the club sealed a vital 1-0 win against Fulham on Monday.

England captain Kane netted on the stroke of halftime with a clinical strike from the edge of the penalty area at Craven Cottage.

Greaves’ Tottenham record had stood since 1970, but Kane’s first goal in his last three appearances gave him a share of the historic milestone.

“I was just trying to get myself into a position where I can get half a yard. I used the defender to bend it around him. It was a nice goal,” Kane said.

“I have been playing football long enough now to know where the goal is. It is just instinct.”

Kane could break Greaves’ record in Tottenham’s next match in the FA Cup fourth round at second tier Preston on Saturday.

It is only a matter of time before Kane takes sole possession of Tottenham’s most hallowed record.

That remarkable achievement would have seemed impossible during a difficult start to his career that featured several failed loan spells before he finally emerged as a star.

Greaves, who died aged 81 in 2021, is regarded as one of the most natural goal scorers in football history.

A member of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning squad, who netted 44 times for his country, Greaves is the highest scorer in English top-flight history with 357 goals.

For Kane to be alongside such a legendary player is a tribute to his predatory instincts and his perseverance.

The 29-year-old is now one short of becoming the third player to net 200 Premier League goals, after Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208).

Kane also drew level with Rooney as England’s joint record goalscorer after bagging his 53rd international goal in the World Cup quarter-final defeat against France in December.

“We are talking about Harry Kane as a special player and special person. In this situation, you can see the human respect which is very important,” Tottenham manager Antonio Conte said.

“The important thing is to have a good man because in difficulty, Kane will help you to overcome a difficult situation.”

Thanks to Kane’s 18th goal in all competitions this season, fifth placed Tottenham closed the gap on fourth placed Manchester United to three points.

It was a much-needed result after successive defeats against Manchester City and Arsenal damaged Tottenham’s bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League via a top four finish.

Conte’s team had conceded 21 goals in their previous 10 league matches.

So, while Kane rightly took the spotlight, Conte was just as pleased by his players’ defensive resilience.

“It was a big win. I had a good answer from my players. I asked them for solidity of the last season and the will and desire to fight and to be resilient,” Conte said.

Hugo Lloris has made a number of costly mistakes this season, but Tottenham’s keeper was equal to Andreas Pereira’s free-kick.

Fulham should have taken the lead when Pereira whipped a cross toward Harrison Reed, whose volley was straight at Lloris from eight yards.

With Tottenham struggling to stem the Fulham tide of attacks, Aleksandar Mitrovic’s header from Kenny Tete’s cross flashed just wide.

Fulham winger Willian went close to breaking the deadlock just before half-time with a stinging strike that Lloris pushed away.

Failing to turn the pressure into goals proved fatal for Fulham as Kane entered the record books in first half stoppage-time.

Turning on the edge of the Fulham area, Kane worked a yard of space before curling a superb strike past Bernd Leno.

The record-equalling goal was met with sarcastic chants of ‘one-season wonder’ from Tottenham fans, who recalled the doubting response to his first prolific season for the club.

Kane almost had the outright record in the second half, but Leno tipped over his close-range header.

Topics: Tottenham Hotspur Harry Kane English Premier League (EPL)

