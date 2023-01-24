You are here

Lebanon blast investigator charges former PM, top public prosecutor
The judge Tarek Bitar leading the investigation into Beirut's massive 2020 port blast resumed his work Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 after a nearly 13-month halt. The judge began his work by ordering the release of some detainees and plans to file charges against eight people including two top generals, judicial officials said. (AP)
Reuters

  • Bitar’s efforts to interrogate top officials over the explosion that killed 220 people and shattered parts of Beirut have been hindered by factions including the heavily armed, Iran-backed Hezbollah
BEIRUT: The judge probing the 2020 Beirut blast has charged Lebanon’s top public prosecutor, the then-premier and other senior current and former officials in connection with the devastating explosion, judicial sources said and court summons show.
Judge Tarek Bitar unexpectedly resumed an inquiry on Monday after it was paralyzed for more than a year by political resistance and legal complaints filed by top officials he was seeking to question.
The explosion on Aug. 4, 2020 was caused by hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate that had been stored at the port in poor conditions since it was unloaded in 2013. So far, no senior official has been held to account.
Bitar has charged prime minister Hassan Diab and former ministers with homicide with probable intent, according to court summons seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
He also charged Prosecutor General Ghassan Oweidat, the head of Lebanon’s domestic intelligence agency Major General Abbas Ibrahim, former army commander Jean Kahwaji and other current and former security and judicial officials, court sources said.
It was not immediately clear what they had been charged with, but one judicial source said Bitar had found Oweidat had not acted responsibly with regards to the ammonium nitrate.
Reuters could not immediately reach Diab or Oweidat for comment. Ibrahim declined to comment on reports he had been charged when contacted by Reuters on Monday. Kahwaji declined to comment.
All those previously charged by Bitar have denied wrongdoing.
Oweidat on Tuesday sent Bitar an official letter saying that Bitar’s probe remained suspended and that no official decision had been taken on whether he could continue investigating, according to a copy of the correspondence seen by Reuters.
PUSHBACK
Bitar’s previous efforts to interrogate top officials over the explosion that killed 220 people and shattered parts of Beirut have been hindered by factions including the heavily armed, Iran-backed Hezbollah.
The group has campaigned against Bitar as he sought to question its allies and it also accused Washington of meddling in the probe. Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah repeatedly called for him to be replaced in 2021.
The investigation was paralyzed in early 2022 by the retirement of judges from a court that must rule on several such complaints against Bitar before he can continue.
The court has been awaiting the appointment of new judges to resume its work, a step authorities have not taken.
Bitar met French judges visiting Beirut last week as part of a French investigation into the explosion, whose victims included two French nationals. He was unable to share documents with them at the time because the investigation was frozen.
Bitar resumed work on the basis of a legal interpretation challenging the reasons for its suspension, the judicial sources said.
Diab, an academic, became prime minister in January 2020 and resigned less than a week after the blast.
Bitar’s predecessor swiftly charged him and several former officials with negligence over the chemicals, but that judge was removed in 2021 following political interference in the file.
Diab said in a statement in 2020 that he was confident his hands were clean and that he had dealt transparently with the file of the Beirut port explosion.
Bitar has scheduled questioning with 15 people throughout the month of February, according to judicial sources.
But legal experts and even relatives of victims expect him to encounter continued pushback.
Nizar Saghieh of watchdog NGO Legal Agenda said officials may try to dispute the legitimacy of Bitar’s resumption, while the judiciary or security forces could refuse to carry out procedural steps for the charges to be served.

Yazidi women enslaved by Daesh call for Australian compensation

The Yazidi women were enslaved in Iraq in 2014 by a group of ISIS fighters including Australian Khaled Sharrouf
The women were enslaved in Iraq in 2014 by a group of Daesh fighters including Australian Khaled Sharrouf. (Twitter)
Updated 24 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Yazidi women enslaved by Daesh call for Australian compensation

The Yazidi women were enslaved in Iraq in 2014 by a group of ISIS fighters including Australian Khaled Sharrouf
  • Group filing case urging UN to pressure Western govts to meet torture treaty obligations
  • One of their captors was a fighter who managed to leave Australia despite previous terror charges
Updated 24 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A group of five Yazidi women enslaved by Daesh have appealed to the UN to pressure the Australian government into paying compensation following their treatment at the hands of a Sydney-born fighter, The Guardian reported.

The women were enslaved in Iraq in 2014 by a group of Daesh fighters including Khaled Sharrouf, who managed to leave Australia to fight for the terrorist group despite facing previous terror charges.

The New South Wales Victims Rights and Supports Act grants torture survivors $10,000, but Australian courts previously ruled against the women reaching any financial settlement despite authorities failing to prevent Sharrouf from traveling to fight for Daesh.

The Yazidi women are expected to file a case encouraging the UN’s Committee Against Torture to pressure Australia into providing torture survivors with compensation.

Lawyers representing the group will argue that Sharrouf’s crimes come under universal jurisdiction, and that Australia’s requirement to act on the UN torture convention applies outside the country.

Yasmin Waljee, who is representing the group, said: “We’ve got women who experienced sexual violence and violence generally as part of this horrific movement which the world condemned, and yet they’ve left the victims on their own without any remedy.

“It’s shocking — you’re dealing with post-traumatic stress, suicides, all sorts of horrendous long-term impacts.”

Torture survivors often lack the financial means to deal with long-term needs, including healthcare and accommodation, Waljee added.

“It is important that the experience of these courageous women is widely recognized, documented and remembered,” she said.

“If we don’t draw these issues into the light, there’s no hope that improvements will ever be made.

“The world condemned this movement (Daesh) and continues to condemn it, but then doesn’t try to support the victims in any way.”

Philippe Sands KC, another lawyer in the case, said: “You’ve got a situation of utter lawlessness in which Western governments who have committed to rooting it (torture) out seem unwilling to take responsibility to provide the institutional and financial mechanisms to deliver on that commitment.

“If there’s a gap, and unless that gap is filled, you have impunity and more lawlessness. The legal framework as it stands seems incapable of delivering, so this application is intended to fill that gap and seek to recognise the responsibility of a state like Australia to ensure that justice is done for the victims.”

 

Iran vows response to new EU, UK sanctions over protests

Iran vows response to new EU, UK sanctions over protests
AFP

Iran vows response to new EU, UK sanctions over protests

  • The EU imposed its fourth round of sanctions against Tehran since the protests started, placing 37 more Iranian officials and entities on an asset freeze and visa ban blacklist
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran vowed Tuesday it will respond to new sanctions imposed by the European Union and Britain over its handling of months-long protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.
The EU and Britain on Monday slapped another round of sanctions on Iran which has been rocked by protests since the September 16 death of Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd who had been arrested for allegedly breaching the country’s strict dress code for women.
Iran’s warning of tit-for-tat measures comes after relations deteriorated sharply, with the EU and Britain ramping up sanctions over the authorities’ response to the protests.
“The move by the European Union and the British regime is a sign of their mental inability to properly understand the realities of Iran, as well as their confusion regarding the authority of the Islamic republic,” foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said.
He said Iran “reserves the right to reciprocate against such failed policies and will soon announce the list of new sanctions against human rights violators and promoters of terrorism in the European Union and England.”
The EU imposed its fourth round of sanctions against Tehran since the protests started, placing 37 more Iranian officials and entities on an asset freeze and visa ban blacklist.
The bloc targeted the minister of sports and the command of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the ideological arm of Iran’s military, in 12 regions of the country as well as lawmakers and senior state media officials.
Britain on the same day sanctioned five more Iranian officials, broadening its blacklist to 50 individuals and organizations it considers to be involved in dealing with the protests.
Iran has previously responded to EU and UK sanctions by placing persons and entities from both on its own sanctions list, banning them from entry to Iran and freezing any assets they may have.
Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said the new sanctions were a sign of EU and UK “desperation, frustration, and fury over their recent scandalous failure in creating instability in Iran despite huge efforts and costs.”
Iranian authorities say hundreds of people, including members of the security forces, have been killed and thousands arrested during what they label as “riots” incited by the “enemies” of the Islamic republic.
Iran’s judiciary has sentenced to death a total of 18 people in connection with the protests. Four of them have already been executed, triggering widespread international outrage.

Israeli army admits Palestinian man killed ‘for no reason’

Israeli army admits Palestinian man killed 'for no reason'
Mohammed Najib

Israeli army admits Palestinian man killed 'for no reason'

  • Ahmed Kahla, 46, was shot dead at an Israeli checkpoint
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: A Palestinian man shot dead by Israeli soldiers last week posed no threat or danger and should not have lost his life, the Israeli army admitted on Monday.

Ahmed Kahla, 46, from Ramon, near Silwad in the occupied West Bank, was shot in the neck from close range at a military checkpoint on Jan. 15.

The Israeli army initially claimed that Kahla had been shot because he got out of his car with a knife in his hand and ran toward soldiers with the intention of stabbing them.

Kahla’s son Qusai, 20, who was with his father at the time, said their car was stopped at the checkpoint and a soldier fired a stun grenade that hit the roof of the vehicle. When Kahla asked why they were being attacked, an officer used pepper spray on him and pulled him from the vehicle before the soldier shot him dead.

An army investigation found that Kahla had no intention of carrying out a stabbing attack and “the incident should not have ended in death.”

The victim’s brother Zayed, 45, told Arab News: “They killed him for no reason. We will take all measures to prosecute them.” The family intends to seek financial compensation from the army in the Israeli courts, and will also go to the International Criminal Court.

“We realize that their trial will not bring our brother Ahmed back to life, but we want them to pay the price for their crime,” Zayed said. “We want to deter them from killing more Palestinians in cold blood and without reason.”

US, Israel launch week of major military exercises

US, Israel launch week of major military exercises
Reuters

US, Israel launch week of major military exercises

  • The exercises will include live-fire exercises and involve 6,400 US forces
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US and Israel has launched what one US official described as the allies’ most significant joint military exercise to date, involving thousands of forces, a dozen ships and 142 aircraft, including nuclear-capable bombers.

The “Juniper Oak” drills, which will run through Friday, are meant to demonstrate and deepen integration between the US and Israeli militaries, the senior US defense official said, and come at a time of growing tension over Iran’s nuclear program.

Although the drills will likely draw interest from Tehran, the US official said there would be no mockups of Iranian targets and that the exercises weren’t oriented around any particular adversary.

“I do think that the scale of the exercise is relevant to a whole range of scenarios, and Iran may draw certain inferences from that,” the official acknowledged.

“It’s really meant mostly to kick the tires on our ability to do things at this scale with the Israelis against a whole range of different threats.”

The exercises will include live-fire exercises and involve 6,400 US forces, many of which will be aboard the US aircraft carrier George H.W. Bush strike group. Some 450 troops on the ground in Israel, the official said.

Beyond B-52 bombers, the US aircraft will include F-35s, F-15s, F-16s and F-18s. 

Drills will take place over large distances, involving land, sea, air and space, the official said.

 

Palestinians vow to foil Israeli plan to demolish strategic Al-Khan Al-Ahmar village

Palestinians vow to foil Israeli plan to demolish strategic Al-Khan Al-Ahmar village
Mohammed Najib

Palestinians vow to foil Israeli plan to demolish strategic Al-Khan Al-Ahmar village

  • West Bank checkpoint killing: Soldier’s guilt exposed, victim’s family demand justice
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called on the US and the EU to pressure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop the demolition of Al-Khan Al-Ahmar, east of Jerusalem, and the forced displacement of its residents.

Al-Khan Al-Ahmar has provoked an international crisis as the small village is strategically significant, connecting the north of the West Bank with the south.

It is one of the only remaining Palestinian areas in the E1 area — a name for a settlement project that aims to link Jerusalem with several other Israeli settlements. 

The ministry’s appeal came as dozens of Palestinians launched protests on Monday to defend the strategic village.

Israeli National Security Minster Itamar Ben-Gvir presented a document during a Cabinet meeting on Jan. 22, listing a series of buildings put up by Arabs in the West Bank in the past months.

The minister called for their demolition in six areas in the north and the center of the West Bank, as well as the nature reserve areas east of Bethlehem and Al-Khan Al-Ahmar, east of Jerusalem.

Netanyahu said during the Cabinet session: “We are applying the law in a balanced way. Today, we destroyed only three Arab homes in Bethlehem and Nablus.”

The Israeli Supreme Court issued a final decision in September 2018 to evacuate and demolish Al-Khan Al-Ahmar, rejecting the petition of the village’s residents against their eviction and displacement and the destruction of the community, which is mainly made up of tents and tin dwellings.

Knesset members from the Likud party, meanwhile, organized a tour on the outskirts of Al-Khan Al-Ahmar on Monday in a move aimed at pressuring the Netanyahu government to demolish the community and displace its residents, especially after Ben-Gvir’s demands for its demolition.

Ben-Gvir presented a document containing photographs of Palestinian buildings east of Bethlehem, Nablus, Qalqilya and Ramallah and pledged to work on demolishing these buildings during his tenure.

Netanyahu and other extremist Israeli ministers have effectively waged war against Palestinian construction in the C areas, which comprise 60 percent of the West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the campaign of incitement by the ministers, members of Knesset, and extremist settlers to demolish the village of Al-Khan Al-Ahmar, denouncing their calls to storm it and attack its residents and those in solidarity with them.

The ministry said that Israel aims to implement massive settlement projects in the area and strongly rejected the attempt of some political and media parties in Israel to compare the random settlement outpost in Jurish, south of Nablus, with the village of Al-Khan Al-Ahmar.

It affirmed that Al-Khan Al-Ahmar is part of Palestine, while settlement in all its forms, including random outposts, is illegal under international law.

Majed Al-Hillew, a Fatah Revolutionary Council member, said that a meeting would be held on Tuesday for the council to discuss ways to activate popular resistance in Palestine in general, and in Al-Khan Al-Ahmar in particular, to confront the measures of the new Israeli government.

Mustafa Al-Barghouti, secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative Movement, told Arab News that Al-Khan Al-Ahmar, Masafer Yatta and Sheikh Jarrah are the first lines of defense for the Palestinian presence in the face of the annexation of the West Bank, which the Netanyahu government is trying to implement.

Separately, the Israeli army admitted after an investigation that the 46-year-old Palestinian who was killed on Jan. 15 did not pose a threat to the soldiers, as was previously claimed. 

Ahmed Kahla from Ramon, east of Ramallah, near the town of Silwad, was shot in the neck from close range.

The army investigation found that “the incident should not have ended in death.”

The Israeli army had earlier claimed that Kahla had a knife in his hand when he got out of his car and was headed toward the soldiers before they shot him.

The army’s investigation concluded that Kahla did not intend to carry out a stabbing attack.

The victim’s 20-year-old son Qusai, who was with him on the day he was killed, confirmed that he and his father were on their way to work in the morning.

Their car was stopped at an Israeli checkpoint and a soldier fired a stun grenade that hit the roof of the vehicle.

When the father opened the window and asked the soldier why he fired the stun grenade at his car, an officer ran toward him, used pepper spray on him, and took him out of the vehicle before the soldier shot him dead.

The army’s investigation showed that the pepper spray the officer used on Kahla had been brought from his home and had not been administered by the Israeli military.

Zayed Kahla, 45, the victim’s younger brother, commented to Arab News on the Israeli military investigation into the death.

“We were certain that they killed him for no reason. So we will take all measures to prosecute them and force them to pay financial compensation,” he said, adding that the family has decided to go to the Israeli courts to sue the army and will also go to the International Criminal Court.

“We realize that their trial will not bring our brother Ahmed back to life, but we want them to pay the price for their crime.

“We want to deter them from killing more Palestinians in cold blood and without reason so that they know that Palestinian blood is precious and sacred,” he told Arab News.

A videotape from another person stopped at the checkpoint showed that a verbal altercation occurred between Kahla and the soldiers before one of them shot Kahla, who posed no danger to them, at short range.

The incident is not the first of its kind, Palestinians say.

Israeli army investigations concluded that, over the last two months, soldiers have killed several Palestinians who posed no threat to their lives.

An Israeli officer killed Ammar Muflih on the main Hiwara Street, south of Nablus, on Dec. 2, at point-blank range.

An Israeli soldier also killed Palestinian girl Jana Zakarneh on Dec. 12 during an army incursion into Jenin.

In a separate incident, over 300 extremists stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque on Monday, chanting racist slogans and performing public prayers.

Israeli Knesset member Yitzhak Crozier of the far-right Jewish Power party, headed by Ben-Gvir, called on the settlers to continuously storm Al-Aqsa Mosque.

